Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

J’s Tacos & Beer 900 Cherry Street

review star

No reviews yet

900 Cherry Street

Chico, CA 95928

Popular Items

4 Adobada Tacos w/a Drink
ADOBADA FRIES
3 J'S TACOS

TACOS

J'S TACO

$4.50

3 J'S TACOS

$12.00

ADOBADA TACO

$2.99

Taco de Pollo

$2.99

CHAMPINION TACO

$4.50

3 CHAMPINION TACOS

$12.00

STREET TACOS

3 ADOBADA STREET

$6.00

3 CHAMPINION STREET

$9.00

3 J'S STREET

$9.00

3 POLLO STREET

$6.00

ADOBADA STREET

$2.00

J'S STREET

$3.00

POLLO STREET

$2.00

CHAMPINION STREET

$3.00

MULITAS

J'S MULITA

$7.00

Hand-Made Corn Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Avocado Salsa

ADOBADA MULITA

$5.00

Hand-Made Corn Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Avocado Salsa

POLLO MULITA

$5.00

CHAMPINION MULITA

$7.00

QUESO MULITA

$2.75

FRIES

J'S FRIES

$16.00

French Fries, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa

ADOBADA FRIES

$12.00

French Fries, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa

CHAMPINION FRIES

$16.00

POLLO FIRES

$12.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

NACHOS

J'S NACHOS

$16.00

ADOBADA NACHOS

$12.00

CHAMPINION NACHOS

$12.00

POLLO NACHOS

$12.00

BOWLS

J'S BOWL

$17.00

ADOBADA BOWL

$13.00

POLLO BOWL

$13.00

CHAMPINION BOWL

$17.00

CALI BURRITOS

J'S CALI

$13.00

ADOBADA CALI

$9.00

POLLO CALI

$9.00

CHAMPINION CALI

$13.00

TJ BURRITOS

J'S TJ

$13.00

ADOBADA TJ

$9.00

POLLO TJ

$9.00

CHAMPINION TJ

$13.00

CHICO BURRITOS

J'S CHICO

$13.00

ADOBADA CHICO

$9.00

POLLO CHICO

$9.00

CHAMPINION CHICO

$13.00

COLLEGE SPECIAL

4 Adobada Tacos w/a Drink

$8.00

SIDES

Side of Avocado Salsa

$1.50

Side of Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Salsa Cruda

Side of Salsa Mild

Side of rice & beans

$4.50

Side of salsa Roja

Unlimited Chips

$5.00

To-go Chips

$2.50

KIDS MENU

Frijol y queso burro

$5.00

French fries

$5.00

Cheese mulita

$2.75

1 J's Street

$3.00

1 Adobada Street

$2.00

1 Pollo Street

$2.00

BIRRIA

Caldo

$12.00

MEXICAN DISHES

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Fried Tortilla Chips, Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja, Beans, Eggs, Cheese and Sour Cream

Huevos Divorciados

$13.00

2 Eggs Served in Salsa Roja & Salsa Verde, Refried Beans, Cheese and Sour Cream

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Two Eggs Served on top of Fresh Tostadas, Refried Beans and topped with a Homemade Tomato Salsa

J's Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Wrapped Flour Tortilla Filled with diced potatoes cooked with bell peppers and onions, Eggs, Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Cheese and Avocado Salsa.

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Wrapped Flour Tortilla Filled with Diced Potatoes cooked with bell peppers and onions, Eggs, Cheese, and Avocado salsa

AMERICAN DISHES

Pancakes & Eggs

$13.00

Fluffy Pancakes topped with Butter, served with diced potatoes and Eggs.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak topped with White Gravy served with Diced Potatoes and Eggs.

Parfait

$6.00

16oz Draft Beer

16oz Sierra Nevada Sunny

$4.50

16oz Modelo Especial

$5.00

16oz Farmers Kickback

$4.50

16oz Sierra Nevada Spiked

$4.50

16oz Sierra Nevada Hazy

$4.50

16oz Pacifico

$4.50

27oz Draft Beer

27oz Modelo Especial

$6.50

27oz Sierra Nevada Hazy

$6.00

27oz Sierra Nevada Sunny

$6.00

27oz Sierra Nevada Spiked

$6.00

27oz Sierra Nevada Liquid

$6.00

27oz Farmers Kickback

$6.00

27oz Pacifico

$6.00

32oz Draft Beer

Sierra

$7.50

Anything else

$8.00

Beer Buckets

6 BEER BUCKET unlimited

$19.99

Fridge Beer

805

$3.00

Corona

$3.25

Elysian Space Dust

$4.00

Estrella Jalisco

$3.50

Mango Cart

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Sculpin Grapefruit IPA

$3.75

Victoria

$3.50

Kombucha can

$4.00

Lagunitas

$3.75

Happy dad

$4.00

Atomic Torp

$5.00

Big little thing

$5.00

Sierra nevada

$3.00

Farmers

$3.25

Banana Happy Dad

$7.00

Fruit Punch Happy Dad

$5.00

Miche

27oz

$8.00

16oz

$6.50

DRINKS

JUICE

$2.00

COFFEE

$3.00

MIMOSAS

MIMOSA

$4.00

BOTTOMLESS

$12.00

Bottle

$20.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

SODA

$2.75

AGUA FRESCA

HORCHATA

$3.50

JAMAICA

$3.50

🍭🍭🍭

REDBULL

$1.50

Shirts

TSHIRT

$25.00

TSHIRT W FOOD

$20.00

Jueves

4 carnitas street

$6.00

16 oz miche

$4.50

27 miche

$6.00

35 miche

$8.00

Agua fresca

$1.80
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 Cherry Street, Chico, CA 95928

Directions

Gallery
J’s Tacos & Beer image

