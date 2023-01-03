Main picView gallery

JS Pizza Shop

5784 Mosholu Avenue

The Bronx, NY 10471

Slices

Regular Slice

$3.00

Topping Slice

$3.00

Grandma Slice

$4.25

Sicillan Slice

$4.00

Specialty Rolls

$8.95

Specialty Slice

$5.00

Margarita Slice

$4.25

Calazone

$8.00

Pepperoni Twist

$3.25

Pies

Don Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Black Olives-

J’s Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Basil, Olive Oil, & San Marzano Tomatoes

Mexican Pizza

$19.00

Chorizo, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Mozzarella Cheese, & Cilantro

Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

Shiitake Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Rosemary, Ricotta Cheese, & Fontina Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, Onions, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Oregano

Sausage Pizza

$19.00

Italian Sausage, Vodka Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, & Fresh Herbs-

Sicilian Pies

$22.95

Whole Large Cheese Pie

$19.95

Whole Medium Pie

$14.95

Drink

Can Soda

$1.50

Juices

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Appetizer

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served With Homemade Basil Tomato Sauce

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$11.00

Cream Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Chopped Spinach, Artichoke Topped Off With Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Served With Flatbread

Cajun Mussels

$15.00

Pei Mussels, White Wine Sauce, Tomatoes, Tricolor Baby Peppers

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Asian BBQ Sauce or Buffalo Served With Blue Cheese

Fried Fresh Calamari

$13.00

Served With Tomato Sauce & Chipotle Aioli-

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, Feta Cheese, Chickpeas, Cherry Tomato, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tricolored Peppers, Red Onions, Sherri Vinegar Dressing-$

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Kale, Quinoa, Beets, Rice Chips, Apples, Almonds, Goat Cheese, Red Vinegar Dressing

Kale Cesar Salad

$12.00

Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Chopped Bacon, Cesar Dressing-

Sandwich

Ribeye Sandwich

$17.00

On Focaccia Bread, Grilled Ribeye Steak, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Aioli, Arugula, Roasted Tomato Served With French Fries-

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Chipotle Aioli On Garlic Bread Served With French Fries-

Chicken Portobello Wrap

$16.00

Roasted Peppers, Chicken, Portobello Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Served With French Fries

J’s Burger

$18.00

Classic Beef Burger Flambéed In Whiskey , Topped Off With Caramelized Shallots, Cheddar, & Bacon Served With French Fries-

Pastas

Classic Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Five Cheese Sauce, & Toasted Panko Breadcrumbs-

Fettuccine Pasta

$15.00

Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Fresh Tomatoes In Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Penne Al La Vodka

$15.00

Penne Pasta, Spicy Vodka Sauce

Baked Penne Bolognese

$19.00

Penne Pasta Ground Beef, Ricotta Cheese, Bolognese Sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Topped Off With Portobello Mushrooms, Shaved Parmesan & Tomato Cream Sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Classic Take On Spaghetti & Meatballs With Tomato Sauce & Garlic Bread-

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.00

Fettuccine Pasta, Shrimp, Creamy Parmesan Sauce, & Roasted Garlic

Chicken Fettuccine

$17.00

Fettuccine Pasta, Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese, & Chicken Broth-

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Meat Lasagna

$22.00

Ground Sirloin Beef Lasagna

Vegetable Lasagna

$18.00

Zucchini, Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese-

Plasagna

$19.00

Main

Chicken Pallard

$19.00

Served Over Arugula Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, & Lemon Vinaigrette-

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Sautéed In Marsala Wine Sauce, Mushrooms, Shallots, Served With Mashed Potatoes Sautéed Spinach-

Chicken Francaise

$22.00

Lemon Butter Sauce, Peas Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach-

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
