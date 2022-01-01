Restaurant header imageView gallery

JSQ Lounge Journal Square

58 Reviews

$$

50 Journal Square Plaza

Jersey City, NJ 07306

T shirts

Ladies T shirt

$15.00

Men's T shirt

$15.00

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Small Bites & Fillers

House-Made Potato Chips

$4.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.00

Empanadas

$8.00

Sisig Spring Rolls

$8.00

Taquitos Dorados

$8.00

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.00

German Sausage & Spaetzle

$16.00

Caprese Pesto Panini

$9.00

Beer Cheese Mac & Spaetzle

$6.00

German Sausage & Spaetzle

$16.00

JSQ Burger with hand-cut fries

$14.00

Wings

Tikka Masala

$12.00

Buffalo

$12.00

Carolina BBQ

$12.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Extra Carrots and Celery

$1.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Banana Panini

$11.00

Drinks

Cuervo Margarita

$6.00

Mexico Libre

$8.00

Food

Tacos

$10.00

Quesadilla

$8.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Laid back, classic Jersey City Bar with craft cocktails, rotating beer taps, and wine list served alongside great food from a scratch kitchen.

50 Journal Square Plaza, Jersey City, NJ 07306

