JT's Brew & Grill imageView gallery

JT's Brew & Grill Greenville

961 Reviews

$$

1475 Wagner Ave

Greenville, OH 45331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Tenders
Black & Bleu
Chicken Tenders

Apps & Wings

1# Boneless

$15.49

1/2# Boneless

$8.99

12 Wings

$17.49

6 Wings

$9.99

Onion Rings

$9.49

Pickles

$7.99

Chicken Nachos

$11.49

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Combo

$14.99

Sticks

$9.99

Pretzels

$10.49

Queso Dip

$9.29

Zesty, melted cheddar that we make daily!

Spinach Dip

$10.99

Skins

$9.29

1/2 loaded

$6.99

Roll Basket

$2.99

**********

*********

*********

Zucchini

$8.99

Soups/Salads/Sides Ala Carte

Apple Cran

$13.49

Classic Wedge

$6.49

Deluxe Garden Salad

$6.79

Fiesta Bowl

$11.99

Garden Caesar

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Black & Bleu

$15.49

Deluxe Mandarin salad

$6.79

Soup - Chicken Cheese

$5.99

Soup - of the Day

$5.29

Soup & Deluxe Garden Salad

$9.99

Soup& Wedge Salad

$9.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Corn Casserole

$3.29

Cottage Cheese

$3.29

French Fries

$2.99

Full House Salad

$5.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Kettle Chips

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.99

Red Skin Potatoes

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Small House Salad

$4.49

Snap Peas

$3.29

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Sandwiches

Waterboy

$10.99

Field Goal

$12.29

Havarti Burger

$12.79

Paul Revere

$12.79

Quarterback

$11.99

Beachcomber

$12.99

Tenderloin

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

CBR Sub

$11.49

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Chicken Club

$12.99

Reuben

$11.99

Italiano Sub

$9.99

Philly

$12.99

Pizza Sub

$11.49

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

BLT

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Entrées

16 oz Ribeye

$28.99

Boneless Ribeye

$24.99

Chopped Steak

$13.99

Pork Medallions

$15.49

7 oz Sirloin

$16.99

10 oz Sirloin

$18.99

Baked Tilapia

$16.49

Fish Platter

$13.99

Shrimp Pasta

$15.49

Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Scampi

$15.99

Quesadilla

$14.99

Chicken Monterey

$16.49

Parm Pasta

$14.99

Stir Fry

$14.49

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Parm Encrusted

$16.49

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

9" Pizza

$8.49

16" Pizza

$14.49

9" BBQ Chicken

$14.99

9" Taco

$14.99

9" Stephine's

$14.99

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.99

16" Taco

$23.99

16" Philly

$23.99

9" Philly

$14.99

16" Stephine's Pizza

$23.99

Kids

Kid Burger

$5.29

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.29

Kids Tenders

$5.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Kids Alfredo

$5.29

Kids Pizza Sliders

$5.29

Kid Ice Cream

$2.99

kids pop

$0.99

kids milk

$0.99

kids chocolate milk

$0.99

kids smoothie

$1.99

kids applejuice

$0.99

Kids Shake

$1.99

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99

Deep Dish Cookie

$4.99

Sugar Cream Pie

$3.99

Turtle Sundae

$4.99

Double Dip Ice Cream

$2.99

Single Dip Ice Cream

$1.99

BEANZ CHEESECAKE

$6.50

BEANZ CAKE

$6.50

Features Anytime Specials 09.21.22

Loaded Fries

$10.49

Buffalo Fries

$11.99

Loaded Boneless

$10.99

Tender Salad

$12.49

Seabreeze

$12.49

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$8.99

1/2 Loaded

$6.99

Taco Fries

$10.99

Kaleen's Pasta

$16.99

FAMILY STIR FRY

$39.99

FAMILY CHICKEN ALFREDO

$39.99

FAMILY CHICKEN PARM

$39.99

Parmesan Tilapia

$15.99

Cobb Salad

$12.49

Pork Medallions SPECIAL

$12.99

Shrimp and Grits

$13.49

Loaded Nachos

$10.99

Beef and Noodles

$11.49

Veracruz Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Salad Melt

$11.99

9" Stephine's

$14.99

6 Wings w/fries special

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1475 Wagner Ave, Greenville, OH 45331

Directions

Gallery
JT's Brew & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sure Shot Tap House
orange star4.7 • 49
117 East 5th Street Greenville, OH 45331
View restaurantnext
Whistle Stop Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
200 South Main Street Ansonia, OH 45303
View restaurantnext
Hotel Versailles - 21 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
21 W Main St Versailles, OH 45380
View restaurantnext
Group Therapy Pub
orange starNo Reviews
306 W. Oak Street Union City, IN 47390
View restaurantnext
Order from Union City Roots - Union City
orange starNo Reviews
208 N. Howard St. Union City, IN 47390
View restaurantnext
Do Good
orange star4.8 • 124
25 West Main Street Osgood, OH 45351
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Sure Shot Tap House
orange star4.7 • 49
117 East 5th Street Greenville, OH 45331
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
Dayton
review star
Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston