Jt's Burgers and Wings
613 Reviews
$
76 Tabb Suite J
Munford, TN 38058
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Limited Time- Fried Green Tomato (8)
Boneless Wing Eggrolls
Our chopped boneless wings with homemade coleslaw, deep fried in a wonton and served with our mild, BBQ and Sweet Hot Chili sauces
Fried Pickles
Our most famous appetizer! Each pickle slice is hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with southwest sauce and ranch.
Cheese Fries
Our skinny fries covered with melted cheddar and a side of scallions and ranch
Bosco Sticks
3 Bread sticks, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and served with marinara sauce
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries
Our delicious cheese fries topped with chopped Buffalo fried chicken. Served with ranch and scallions on the side
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh button mushrooms, beer battered, fried and served with our southwest sauce
Homestyle Potato Chips
Hand sliced potatoes, deep fried and salted to perfection! Served with Southwest sauce and Ranch.
Fried Green Beans
Crisp Breaded Green Beans, served with our Southwest sauce
Onion Rings
Gourmet Breaded Onion rings cooked to order and served with southwest sauce.
Chips And Salsa
Tortilla Chips With Salsa
Soup and Salad
Soup Or Chili
Cup or Bowl of your favorite soup or chili
Side Salad
Bed of lettuce, with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese and red onions
House Salad W/ Chicken
Salad mix, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, carrots, cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Salad mix, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, carrots, cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken dipped in our mild buffalo sauce
Club Salad
Salad mix, ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato and onion
Tana's Salad
Salad mix, fresh sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, pecans and dried cranberries.
Tana's Salad w/Chicken
Salad mix, fresh sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, pecans and dried cranberries, served with your choice of fried or grilled chicken
Cheryl's Salad
Salad mix, crumbled blue cheese, mandarin oranges, pecans, and dried cranberries
Cheryl's Salad w/Chicken
Salad mix, crumbled blue cheese, mandarin oranges, pecans, and dried cranberries, served with your choice of grilled or fried chicken
Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, seasoned beef or chicken, all served in an edible bowl with our special dressing
House Salad
Bed of lettuce, with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese and red onions
Burgers
SPECIAL! 1/3 Burger W/ Fries
1/4lb Burger
1/4 pound of fresh ground beef grilled to a juicy well done burger.
1/3lb Burger
1/3 pound of fresh ground beef grilled to a juicy well done burger.
1/2lb Burger
1/2 pound of fresh ground beef grilled to a juicy well done double burger.
2/3lb Burger
2/3 pound of fresh ground beef grilled to a juicy well done double burger.
NEW-Barnyard Burger
Our Fresh Made Burger, Topped with a crispy Hashbrown, Fried Egg, American Cheese, and Bacon
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Our juicy burger with freshly cooked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion Available in 1/3lb or 1/2lb
Aloha Burger
Our juicy burger grilled in Worcestershire, topped with pineapple, lettuce, and tomato Available in 1/3lb or 1/2lb
Mushroom Swiss
Our juicy burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato Available in 1/3lb and 1/2lb
Jalapeno-Pimento Cheese Burger
Our juicy burger served with a creamy jalapeno pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion Available in 1/3lb and 1/2lb
Black Bean Burger
Our Vegetarian burger. It has a southwestern flare. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Turkey Burger
1/3lb of seasoned ground turkey grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Juicy chicken breast served on a bun w/ lettuce, tomato and mayo
Munford Style Chicken Sandwich
A house favorite. A grilled chicken sandwich served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and a side of honey mustard
Aloha Chicken Sandwich
A juicy chicken breast grilled in Worcestershire with pineapple, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Our grilled chicken sandwich seasoned with cajun/blackened seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Goes great with Cole Slaw on the sandwich.
Steak Hoagie
Our thinly sliced steak, grilled with red onions and mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken Hoagie
Thinly sliced chicken , grilled with peppers and onions, topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken Salad Croissant
Traditional chicken salad with cranberries and pecans on a croissant, served with leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
Croissant Club
Sliced turkey, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, bacon and mayo on a croissant
Turkey Club
Three layered traditional club sandwich on white, wheat or gluten free bread. Served with a side of honey mustard
Kelsey's BLT
Freshly cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on Texas Toast
Tender Sandwich
Two fresh fried tenders on a hamburger bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Fish Sandwich
Two fish strips on a hamburger bun served with lettuce and tomato and a side of tartar sauce.
Grilled Cheese w/Cup of Soup
Melty Grilled Cheese, Served with a cup of our soup or chili
Grilled Cheese Basket
Melty Grilled Cheese, Served with your choice of side
Wraps
Wing Wrap
Boneless chicken wings dipped in your choice of wing sauce or seasoning wrapped with Swiss cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Your choice, grilled or fried chicken, wrapped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch.
Southwestern Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken served with shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato and our house Southwest ranch
Philly Steak Wrap
Our thinly sliced steak grilled with mushrooms and onions, wrapped with Swiss cheese and tomatoes
Philly Chicken Wrap
A thinly sliced chicken breast grilled with bell peppers and onions, wrapped with Swiss cheese and tomatoes
BLT Wrap
Freshly cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo wrapped in a fresh tortilla
Wings
5pc Basket
Fresh cooked wings just the way you like. Comes with one side item and a roll.
10pc Basket
Fresh cooked wings just the way you like. Comes with one side item and a roll.
5pc Wing
Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices
10pc Wing
Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices
20pc Wing
Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices
30pc Wing
Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices
40pc Wing
Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices
50pc Wing
Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices
100pc Wing
Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices
Dinners
Small Fish Platter
Three catfish strips cooked how you like, served with 2 side choices
Large Fish Platter
Five catfish strips cooked how you like and served with 2 side choices
Small Fish & Wings
Three catfish strips served with three wings and 2 side choices
Large Fish & Wings
Three catfish strips cooked how you like served with six wings and 2 side choices
2pc Chicken Tender Platter
Two chicken tenders cooked how you like and served with 2 side choicees
4pc Chicken Tender Platter
Four chicken tenders cooked how you like with 2 side choices
Fish and Tenders
Three catfish strips and two chicken tenders cooked how you like and served with 2 side choices
(1) Grilled Chicken Breast Plate
One grilled chicken breast served with 2 Sides
(2) Grilled Chicken Breast Plate
Two grilled chicken breasts served with 2 Sides
Baked Potatoes
Chicken Philly Potato
Fresh baked Idaho potato filled with marinated chicken breast grilled with a medley of peppers and onions topped with Swiss cheese
Steak Philly Potato
Fresh baked Idaho potato filled with fresh grilled steak, mushrooms, red onions and topped with Swiss cheese
Chili & Cheese Potato
Fresh baked Idaho potato filled with our homemade chili w/beans and topped with shredded cheddar
Kid's Menu
Kid's Grilled Cheese
A grilled cheese served w/ a side item
Kid's 6pc Nugget
6 dino nuggets served w/ a side item
Kid's Cheeseburgers
A 1/4lb of cheesebuger split between two sliders served w/ a side item
Kid's Corn Dog Nuggets
6 Corndog nuggets served w/ a side item
Kid's Fish Strip
1 Fried catfish strip served w/ a side item
Kid's Chicken Tender
1 Checken Tender served w/ a side item
Kid's Wings
3 Wings (bone-In or boneless) served w/ a side item
Desserts
Vanilla Bean Brulee Cheesecake
A delectable vanilla cheesecake drizzled w/chocolate sauce and garnished with a strawberry. *available in gluten free
Fried Twinkie with Ice Cream
A Twinkie, battered and fried golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and a scoop of ice cream
Chess Bar a la Mode
A gooey butter cake served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled caramel sauce
Brownie a la Mode
A fudge brownie with chocolate chip cookie dough baked in, served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled chocolate and caramel sauce.
Cookie
Choose from chocolate chip and white chocolate with macadamia nuts
Ice Cream by the Scoop
choose from the flavors of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Birthday Bash flavors
Handspun Milkshake
Choose from flavors of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Birthday Bash
Specialty Shakes
Our handspun milkshake mixed with a little extra. Choose from a Twinkie, brownie, chess square and chocolate chip cookie to add into our handspun milkshake.
Brownie
Chess Square
A La Carte
Handcut Fries
Traditional (Skinny) Fries
Cole Slaw
Homemade cole slaw
Plain Baked Potato
Served with butter and sour cream
Seasoned Green Beans
Sweet Potato Fries
Mac & Cheese
Cup of Fruit
Seasonal fresh fruit
Loaded Potato
Served with cheddar, bacon, butter, sour cream and scallions
1pc Fish
1pc Tender
1pc Chicken Breast
1pc Hamburger
Side of sliced steak
Large Ranch
10 Hushpuppies
A roll
12pk Rolls
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
76 Tabb Suite J, Munford, TN 38058