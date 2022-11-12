Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken
Salad

Jt's Burgers and Wings

613 Reviews

$

76 Tabb Suite J

Munford, TN 38058

Popular Items

10pc Basket
5pc Basket
Boneless Wing Eggrolls

Starters

Limited Time- Fried Green Tomato (8)

$10.59
Boneless Wing Eggrolls

Boneless Wing Eggrolls

$10.59

Our chopped boneless wings with homemade coleslaw, deep fried in a wonton and served with our mild, BBQ and Sweet Hot Chili sauces

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.59

Our most famous appetizer! Each pickle slice is hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with southwest sauce and ranch.

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Our skinny fries covered with melted cheddar and a side of scallions and ranch

Bosco Sticks

$7.99

3 Bread sticks, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and served with marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$12.99

Our delicious cheese fries topped with chopped Buffalo fried chicken. Served with ranch and scallions on the side

Fried Mushrooms

$10.59

Fresh button mushrooms, beer battered, fried and served with our southwest sauce

Homestyle Potato Chips

$5.99

Hand sliced potatoes, deep fried and salted to perfection! Served with Southwest sauce and Ranch.

Fried Green Beans

$8.59

Crisp Breaded Green Beans, served with our Southwest sauce

Onion Rings

$9.19

Gourmet Breaded Onion rings cooked to order and served with southwest sauce.

Chips And Salsa

$7.50

Tortilla Chips With Salsa

Soup and Salad

Soup Or Chili

Soup Or Chili

$4.99+

Cup or Bowl of your favorite soup or chili

Side Salad

$4.99

Bed of lettuce, with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese and red onions

House Salad W/ Chicken

$11.59+

Salad mix, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, carrots, cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.59+

Salad mix, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, carrots, cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken dipped in our mild buffalo sauce

Club Salad

$11.59+

Salad mix, ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato and onion

Tana's Salad

$9.59+

Salad mix, fresh sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, pecans and dried cranberries.

Tana's Salad w/Chicken

Tana's Salad w/Chicken

$12.59+

Salad mix, fresh sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, pecans and dried cranberries, served with your choice of fried or grilled chicken

Cheryl's Salad

$9.59+

Salad mix, crumbled blue cheese, mandarin oranges, pecans, and dried cranberries

Cheryl's Salad w/Chicken

$12.59+

Salad mix, crumbled blue cheese, mandarin oranges, pecans, and dried cranberries, served with your choice of grilled or fried chicken

Taco Salad

$10.99+

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, seasoned beef or chicken, all served in an edible bowl with our special dressing

House Salad

$8.99+

Bed of lettuce, with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese and red onions

Burgers

SPECIAL! 1/3 Burger W/ Fries

$9.99

1/4lb Burger

$10.89

1/4 pound of fresh ground beef grilled to a juicy well done burger.

1/3lb Burger

$11.49

1/3 pound of fresh ground beef grilled to a juicy well done burger.

1/2lb Burger

$14.19

1/2 pound of fresh ground beef grilled to a juicy well done double burger.

2/3lb Burger

$13.99

2/3 pound of fresh ground beef grilled to a juicy well done double burger.

NEW-Barnyard Burger

$13.99

Our Fresh Made Burger, Topped with a crispy Hashbrown, Fried Egg, American Cheese, and Bacon

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Our juicy burger with freshly cooked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion Available in 1/3lb or 1/2lb

Aloha Burger

$13.99

Our juicy burger grilled in Worcestershire, topped with pineapple, lettuce, and tomato Available in 1/3lb or 1/2lb

Mushroom Swiss

$13.99

Our juicy burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato Available in 1/3lb and 1/2lb

Jalapeno-Pimento Cheese Burger

Jalapeno-Pimento Cheese Burger

$13.99

Our juicy burger served with a creamy jalapeno pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion Available in 1/3lb and 1/2lb

Black Bean Burger

$13.99

Our Vegetarian burger. It has a southwestern flare. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Turkey Burger

$13.99

1/3lb of seasoned ground turkey grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.29

Juicy chicken breast served on a bun w/ lettuce, tomato and mayo

Munford Style Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

A house favorite. A grilled chicken sandwich served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and a side of honey mustard

Aloha Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

A juicy chicken breast grilled in Worcestershire with pineapple, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Our grilled chicken sandwich seasoned with cajun/blackened seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Goes great with Cole Slaw on the sandwich.

Steak Hoagie

Steak Hoagie

$14.59

Our thinly sliced steak, grilled with red onions and mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Hoagie

$14.59

Thinly sliced chicken , grilled with peppers and onions, topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.59

Traditional chicken salad with cranberries and pecans on a croissant, served with leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.

Croissant Club

$13.29

Sliced turkey, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, bacon and mayo on a croissant

Turkey Club

$13.29

Three layered traditional club sandwich on white, wheat or gluten free bread. Served with a side of honey mustard

Kelsey's BLT

$13.29

Freshly cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on Texas Toast

Tender Sandwich

$13.29

Two fresh fried tenders on a hamburger bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Fish Sandwich

$13.29

Two fish strips on a hamburger bun served with lettuce and tomato and a side of tartar sauce.

Grilled Cheese w/Cup of Soup

$10.99

Melty Grilled Cheese, Served with a cup of our soup or chili

Grilled Cheese Basket

$8.99

Melty Grilled Cheese, Served with your choice of side

Wraps

Wing Wrap

Wing Wrap

$14.59

Boneless chicken wings dipped in your choice of wing sauce or seasoning wrapped with Swiss cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$14.59

Your choice, grilled or fried chicken, wrapped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch.

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

$14.59

Grilled or fried chicken served with shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato and our house Southwest ranch

Philly Steak Wrap

$14.59

Our thinly sliced steak grilled with mushrooms and onions, wrapped with Swiss cheese and tomatoes

Philly Chicken Wrap

$14.59

A thinly sliced chicken breast grilled with bell peppers and onions, wrapped with Swiss cheese and tomatoes

BLT Wrap

$14.59

Freshly cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo wrapped in a fresh tortilla

Wings

5pc Basket

5pc Basket

$11.49

Fresh cooked wings just the way you like. Comes with one side item and a roll.

10pc Basket

10pc Basket

$19.49

Fresh cooked wings just the way you like. Comes with one side item and a roll.

5pc Wing

$9.99

Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices

10pc Wing

$17.99

Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices

20pc Wing

$29.80

Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices

30pc Wing

$44.70

Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices

40pc Wing

$59.99

Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices

50pc Wing

$74.50

Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices

100pc Wing

$149.00

Bone-In or Boneless Wings, with 15 flavor choices

Dinners

Small Fish Platter

$11.39

Three catfish strips cooked how you like, served with 2 side choices

Large Fish Platter

$14.99

Five catfish strips cooked how you like and served with 2 side choices

Small Fish & Wings

$15.99

Three catfish strips served with three wings and 2 side choices

Large Fish & Wings

$19.29

Three catfish strips cooked how you like served with six wings and 2 side choices

2pc Chicken Tender Platter

2pc Chicken Tender Platter

$12.99

Two chicken tenders cooked how you like and served with 2 side choicees

4pc Chicken Tender Platter

$18.59

Four chicken tenders cooked how you like with 2 side choices

Fish and Tenders

$18.29

Three catfish strips and two chicken tenders cooked how you like and served with 2 side choices

(1) Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$13.49

One grilled chicken breast served with 2 Sides

(2) Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$16.99

Two grilled chicken breasts served with 2 Sides

Baked Potatoes

Chicken Philly Potato

Chicken Philly Potato

$11.99

Fresh baked Idaho potato filled with marinated chicken breast grilled with a medley of peppers and onions topped with Swiss cheese

Steak Philly Potato

$11.99

Fresh baked Idaho potato filled with fresh grilled steak, mushrooms, red onions and topped with Swiss cheese

Chili & Cheese Potato

$11.99

Fresh baked Idaho potato filled with our homemade chili w/beans and topped with shredded cheddar

Kid's Menu

All kids' meals are served with a drink and scoop of ice cream

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.50

A grilled cheese served w/ a side item

Kid's 6pc Nugget

$7.50

6 dino nuggets served w/ a side item

Kid's Cheeseburgers

$7.50

A 1/4lb of cheesebuger split between two sliders served w/ a side item

Kid's Corn Dog Nuggets

$7.50

6 Corndog nuggets served w/ a side item

Kid's Fish Strip

$7.50

1 Fried catfish strip served w/ a side item

Kid's Chicken Tender

$7.50

1 Checken Tender served w/ a side item

Kid's Wings

$7.50

3 Wings (bone-In or boneless) served w/ a side item

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Brulee Cheesecake

$9.59

A delectable vanilla cheesecake drizzled w/chocolate sauce and garnished with a strawberry. *available in gluten free

Fried Twinkie with Ice Cream

$5.99

A Twinkie, battered and fried golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and a scoop of ice cream

Chess Bar a la Mode

$5.59

A gooey butter cake served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled caramel sauce

Brownie a la Mode

$5.59

A fudge brownie with chocolate chip cookie dough baked in, served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled chocolate and caramel sauce.

Cookie

$2.59

Choose from chocolate chip and white chocolate with macadamia nuts

Ice Cream by the Scoop

$2.59

choose from the flavors of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Birthday Bash flavors

Handspun Milkshake

$4.99

Choose from flavors of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Birthday Bash

Specialty Shakes

$5.99

Our handspun milkshake mixed with a little extra. Choose from a Twinkie, brownie, chess square and chocolate chip cookie to add into our handspun milkshake.

Brownie

$2.59

Chess Square

$2.59

A La Carte

Handcut Fries

$3.69

Traditional (Skinny) Fries

$3.69

Cole Slaw

$3.69

Homemade cole slaw

Plain Baked Potato

$3.69

Served with butter and sour cream

Seasoned Green Beans

$3.69

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Cup of Fruit

$3.99

Seasonal fresh fruit

Loaded Potato

$4.99

Served with cheddar, bacon, butter, sour cream and scallions

1pc Fish

$4.49

1pc Tender

$4.49

1pc Chicken Breast

$6.89

1pc Hamburger

$6.89

Side of sliced steak

$6.89

Large Ranch

$1.99

10 Hushpuppies

$4.99

A roll

$0.75

12pk Rolls

$7.99

Togo Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.99

1\2 & 1\2 tea

$2.99

Gallon of Tea

$4.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

76 Tabb Suite J, Munford, TN 38058

Directions

