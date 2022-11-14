- Home
JTs Pizza and Plates
108 Main Street
East Rochester, NY 14445
Pizza
Medium Pizza
Our classic 12 inch pizza, cut into 8 slices!
Large Pizza
JT's 16 inch pizza, cut into 12 slices
Sheet Pizza
A traditional JT's sheet pizza, cut into 32 slices
18" NY Style Thin Crust
Enjoy a thin crust pizza? We do too! Our 18" NY Style pizza features a thinner crust cut into 8 slices!
14" NY Style Thin Crust
Enjoy a thin crust pizza? We do too! Our 14" NY Style pizza features a thinner crust cut into 8 slices!
10" Gluten Free Broccoli Cheddar Crust
A 10-inch gluten free broccoli cheddar crust pizza! *Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility*
10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust
14" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust
A 14 inch gluten free cauliflower crust pizza! *Not prepared in a gluten free facility*
Build Your Own Calzone
Three Cheese Calzone
Buffalo Blue Calzone
Blue Cheese and Hot Sauce Base Topped with Mozzarella and Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken
CBR Calzone
Ranch Base Topped With Mozzarella, Bacon, Choice of Fried Or Grilled Chicken and a Ranch Drizzle on Top
Country Sweet Calzone
Country Sweet Base Topped With Mozzarella and Fried Chicken
Hawaiian Calzone
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ham and Pineapple
JT's Calzone
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers and Cup and Char Pepperoni
Meat Lovers Calzone
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Meatballs and Ham
Meatball Parm Calzone
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Parmesean, Meatballs and Italian Seasoning
Pesto Pete Calzone
Pesto Base Topped With Mozzarella, Artichokes, Sausage and Onions
Philly Sweet Pie Calzone
Country Sweet Base Topped With Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers and Onions
Supreme Calzone
Red Sauce Base Topped With Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers and Black Olives
The JJ Calzone
White Sauce Base With Olive Oil Topped With Ricotta, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions, Sausage, and Artichokes
Plate Calzone
White Sauce Base Topped With Mac Salad, Home Fries, Beef, Meat Hot, Cheddar, Ketchup, Mustard, and Onions
Veggie Calzone
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives, Broccoli and Onions
Wolverine Calzone
Specialty Pizza
M-Breakfast Pizza
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with your breakfast meat of choice!
M-Buffalo Blue
A bleu cheese and buffalo hot sauce base, topped with fresh mozzarella and your choice of grilled or fried chicken!
M-CBR Pizza
A ranch base, topped with fresh bacon and your choice of fried or grilled chicken! Topped off with a drizzle of ranch dressing!
M-Country Sweet Pie
A country sweet base, topped with mozzarella and your choice of fried or grilled chicken!
M-Hawaiian
A red sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, cheddar, ham and pineapple!
M-JT's Pie
A red sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and cup and char pepperoni!
M-Meat Lovers
A red sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatballs and ham!
M-Meatball Parm
A red sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, meatballs, parmesan and an Italian seasoning!
M-Pesto Pete
A pesto base topped with fresh mozzarella, artichokes, sausage and onions!
M-Philly Sweet Pie
A Country Sweet base topped with mozzarella, freshly grilled shaved steak, green peppers and onions!
M-Plate Pie
A white sauce base topped with mac salad, home fries, beef, our signature meat sauce, cheddar, ketchup, mustard and onions!
M-Supreme
A red sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, black olives, onions and mushrooms!
M-The JJ
A white sauce base topped with fresh ricotta, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, sausage and artichokes!
M-Veggie
A red sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, olives, broccoli and onions!
M-Wolverine Pizza
Our signature wolverine sauce as a base, and topped with fresh mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, jalapenos, banana peppers & a Wolverine drizzle!
LG-Breakfast Pizza
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with your breakfast meat of choice!
LG-Buffalo Blue
Blue Cheese and Hot Sauce Base Topped with Mozzarella and Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken
LG-Burrata
LG-CBR Pizza
Ranch Base Topped With Mozzarella, Bacon, Choice of Fried Or Grilled Chicken and a Ranch Drizzle on Top
LG-Country Sweet Pie
Country Sweet Base Topped With Mozzarella and Fried Chicken
LG-Hawaiian
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ham and Pineapple
LG-JT's Pie
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers and Cup and Char Pepperoni
LG-Meat Lovers
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Meatballs and Ham
LG-Meatball Parm
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Parmesean, Meatballs and Italian Seasoning
LG-Pesto Pete
Pesto Base Topped With Mozzarella, Artichokes, Sausage and Onions
LG-Philly Sweet Pie
Country Sweet Base Topped With Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers and Onions
LG-Plate Pie
White Sauce Base Topped With Mac Salad, Home Fries, Beef, Meat Hot, Cheddar, Ketchup, Mustard, and Onions
LG-Supreme
Red Sauce Base Topped With Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers and Black Olives
LG-The JJ
White Sauce Base With Olive Oil Topped With Ricotta, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions, Sausage, and Artichokes
LG-Veggie
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives, Broccoli and Onions
LG-Wolverine
New menu item! Introducing our JT's Wolverine Pizza! With our signature wolverine sauce as a base, this pizza is sweet with some heat. Topped off with mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, jalapenos, banana peppers & our Wolverine drizzle, you're left with a pizza that's sure to become a new favorite!
18" Buffalo Blue
18" CBR Pizza
18" Country Sweet Pizza
18" Hawaiian Pizza
18" JT's Pizza
18" Meat Lovers Pizza
18" Meatball Parm Pizza
18" Pesto Pete Pizza
18" Philly Sweet Pie
18" JTs Plate Pie
18" Supreme Pizza
18" The JJ Pizza
18" Veggie Pizza
18" Wolverine Pizza
SHEET-Breakfast Pizza
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with your breakfast meat of choice!
SHEET-Buffalo Blue
Blue Cheese and Hot Sauce Base Topped with Mozzarella and Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken
SHEET-CBR Pizza
Ranch Base Topped With Mozzarella, Bacon, Choice of Fried Or Grilled Chicken and a Ranch Drizzle on Top
SHEET-Country Sweet Pie
Country Sweet Base Topped With Mozzarella and Fried Chicken
SHEET-Hawaiian
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ham and Pineapple
SHEET-JT's Pie
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers and Cup and Char Pepperoni
SHEET-Meat Lovers
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Meatballs and Ham
SHEET-Meatball Parm
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Parmesean, Meatballs and Italian Seasoning
SHEET-Pesto Pete
Pesto Base Topped With Mozzarella, Artichokes, Sausage and Onions
SHEET-Philly Sweet Pie
Country Sweet Base Topped With Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers and Onions
SHEET-Plate Pie
White Sauce Base Topped With Mac Salad, Home Fries, Beef, Meat Hot, Cheddar, Ketchup, Mustard, and Onions
SHEET-Supreme
Red Sauce Base Topped With Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers and Black Olives
SHEET-The JJ
White Sauce Base With Olive Oil Topped With Ricotta, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions, Sausage, and Artichokes
SHEET-Veggie
Red Sauce Base Topped With Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives, Broccoli and Onions
SHEET-Wolverine
With our signature wolverine sauce as a base, this pizza is sweet with some heat. Topped off with mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, jalapenos, banana peppers & our Wolverine drizzle, you're left with a pizza that's sure to become a new favorite!
Wings
Fry Zone
Buffalo Tots
A large order of tots, drizzled with your choice of buffalo sauce and topped with crumbly bleu!
Loaded Fries
One pound of crinkle cut fries, smothered in our signature cheese sauce and topped with fresh bacon topping!
Loaded Tots
One pound of tater tots, smothered in our signature cheese sauce and topped with fresh bacon topping!
Ultimate Tots
1 lb of tater tots, smothered in 1/2 lb of our signature "JTs Mac n Cheese", and topped with fresh bacon topping!
Plates Fries
1 lb of crinkle fries atop a bed of mac salad, ultimately topped with our signature meat sauce!
Pizza Fries
1 lb of crinkle cut fries, topped with our signature marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and cup and char pepperoni!
Beer Battered Fish Fry (11.5oz)
A large (11-12oz) beer battered haddock with your choice of two sides. Choose between fries, cole slaw, or our nearly famous mac salad!
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders (5)
5 lightly battered chicken tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce on the side or tossed in your favorite wing sauce!
Fried Pickle Chips
Dill pickles tossed in a premium batter and fried to perfection, served with ranch dressing!
Fried Ravioli (8)
Cheese filled deep fried raviolis, served with a side of our signature marinara sauce!
Cheesy Bread
Oven baked and buttered in garlic, topped with fresh mozzarella and seasonings, this cheesy bread is sure to be a favorite! Served with 2 sides of our signature marinara sauce!
Jalapeño Poppers (5)
Deep fried jalapeno poppers, served with a side of ranch!
Mac and Cheese Bites (10)
10 mac and cheese bites deep fried to perfection, served with a side of ranch!
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Breaded and seasoned fried mozzarella, served with a side of our signature marinara sauce!
Pizza Logs (5)
A classic favorite, stuffed with pepperoni and cheese and served with a side of our signature marinara sauce!
Potato Skins
Large, hand scooped, Russet potatoes topped with cheddar cheese,bacon, and a side of sour cream!
Firecrackers (5)
Simply amazing! 5 pizza logs tossed in country sweet sauce, designed to create the perfect mix of sweet and salty!
Burgers, Dogs & Combos
Cheeseburger
A 1/4 lb fresh beef patty, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion!
Hamburger
A 1/4 lb fresh beef patty, topped with your choice of condiments along with lettuce, tomato and onion!
Bacon Cheeseburger
A 1/4 lb fresh beef patty, topped with cheese, 2 strips of bacon, and lettuce, onion, and tomato!
JT's Cheese Burger
Two 1/4 lb fresh beef patties, topped with mayo, grilled onions, and our signature cheese sauce!
JT's Mushroom Burger
Two 1/4 pound fresh beef patties, topped with sauteed mushrooms and our signature yellow cheese sauce!
JT's Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger
Two 1/4 pound fresh beef patties topped with American cheese, our signature cheese sauce, and loads of bacon!
The Cowboy Burger
A customer favorite! Two 1/4 lb beef patties, topped with onions rings, bbq sauce, bacon, and cheddar cheese!
The Firework
A burger with a kick! Two 1/4 lb fresh beef patties, topped with jalepenos, bacon, mayo, grilled onions, a melt of crumbly blue and a drizzle of our atomic sauce to top it all off!
The Mac Attack Burger
Two 1/4 pound fresh beef patties topped with American cheese and a mound of our signature mac and cheese!
Cheese Dog
Your choice of a red or white hot, smothered in our signature cheese sauce!
Red Hot
A classic Zweigles red hot!
White Hot
A classic Zweigles white hot!
Cheeseburger Combo
A 1/4 lb cheeseburger, served with a 20 oz beverage and your choice of mac salad, french fries or one of the other variety of sides we offer!
Chicken Finger Combo
5 chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce, a 20 oz beverage and your choice of mac salad, french fries or one of the other variety of sides we offer!
Hot Dog Combo
A red or white hot dog, served with a 20 oz beverage and your choice of mac salad, french fries or one of the other variety of sides we offer!
The Beyond Burger Combo
A 6 oz Vegan Beyond Burger, served with a 20 oz beverage and your choice of mac salad, french fries or one of the other variety of sides we offer!
Beyond Burger
A 6 oz Vegan Beyond patty cooked to perfection! Topped with your choice of condiments along with lettuce, tomato, and onion!
Bacon Bleu Burger
Two 1/4 lb fresh beef patties, topped with bacon and melted crumbly bleu!
Italian Sausage
An Italian sausage link served on a grilled brioche roll!
Plates
Cheeseburger Plate
Try the plate that was voted "Best in the Roc" at Plate-A-Palooza 2020! Two 1/4 pound fresh beef patties, American cheese, your choice of two sides, and whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Hamburger Plate
Two 1/4 pound fresh beef patties and your choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Boneless Plate
5 boneless wings with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Chicken Fingers Plate
3 chicken fingers plain or tossed in your favorite wing sauce, included with a choice of two sides, and topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Grilled Cheese Plate
1 grilled cheese with a choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Grilled Chicken Plate
2 pieces of grilled chicken with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Half Plate
1 meat of your choice with the choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Italian Sausage Plate
2 italian sausages with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
JT's Plate
2 chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce and topped in shaved steak and melted mozzarella! Comes with a choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Mozzarella Stick Plate
5 mozzarella sticks with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Philly Plate
Your choice of 2 sides, topped in shaved steak, freshly melted mozzarella, peppers, and onions! Topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Pizza Log Plate
3 pizza logs with a choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Red Hot Plate
2 red hots with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
White Hot Plate
5 white hots with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Beyond Plate (2 Patty)
2 Vegan Beyond patties with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Beyond Plate (1 Patty)
1 Vegan Beyond patty with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!
Mac & Cheese, Pasta & Sandwiches
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
16 oz of our signature mac and cheese, topped with a drizzle of your choice of mild, medium, hot or atomic sauce!
CBR Mac & Cheese
16 oz of our signature mac and cheese, topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, bacon topping and a drizzle of ranch dressing!
JTs Mac & Cheese
16 oz of our signature mac and cheese!
Pasta and Meatballs
Pasta and our signature marinara sauce, topped with two meatballs and served with Italian bread, along with a side salad and your choice of dressing!
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken, topped with condiments of your choice and lettuce, tomato, and onion!
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A classic grilled cheese sandwich!
BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken, topped with bbq sauce, American Cheese and fresh bacon!
Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich
Your choice between fried or grilled chicken, tossed in Mild, Medium, or Hot Buffalo sauce and topped with crumbly bleu!
Philly Style Sandwich
Grilled steak topped with mushrooms, onions, peppers and fresh mozzarella, all served on a brioche bun!
BLT
A classic BLT sandwich, topped with fresh bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, all on sourdough bread!
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken topped in freshly melted mozzarella and served with pasta, Italian bread, and a side salad with your choice of dressing!
Salad & Sides
Baked Beans
A side of delicious baked beans!
Crinkle Cut Fries
A side of crispy and lightly salted crinkle cut fries!
Curly Fries
A side of cripsy curly fries, seasoned to perfection!
Home Fries
A side of crispy home fries, seasoned to perfection!
JT's Mac and Cheese Side
8 oz of our signature mac and cheese!
Mac Salad
A side of our delicious homemade mac salad!
Onion Rings
A side of crispy and fried to perfection onion rings!
Tater Tots
A side of golden crispy tater tots!
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A salad consisting of fresh lettuce and tomatoes, topped with croutons, crumbly bleu and crispy fried chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce!
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, topped with parmesan, croutons, and served with 2 sides of Caesar dressing!
House Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, croutons and banana peppers! Served with 2 sides of your choice of dressing!
Side Salad
Everything that's good about our House Salad, just served in a smaller portion!
Beverages
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Gingerale
2 Liter Sierra Mist
2 Liter Dr. Pepper
2 Liter Mountain Dew
2 Liter Mug Rootbeer
2 Liter Code Red Mountain Dew
20oz Aquafina Water
20oz Brisk Tea
20oz Orange Crush
20oz Dr. Pepper
20oz Gingerale
20oz Mountain Dew
20oz Pepsi
20oz Diet Pepsi
20oz Wild Cherry Pepsi
20oz Mug Root Beer
20oz Sierra Mist
20oz Strawberry Lemonade
20oz Mountain Dew Code Red
Gatorade Fruit Punch
Gatorade Orange
Gatorade Cool Blue
Gatorade Lemon-Lime
Gatorade Gl. Freeze
Bang Cherry Blade Lemonade
Bang Blue Razz
Bang Sour Heads
Monster Ultra Violet
Monster Ultra Sunrise
Monster Zero Ultra
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Pure Leaf Raspberry Trea
Desserts
Funnel Fries
If you enjoy funnel cake, then you'll be sure to love our funnel fries! Topped in powdered sugar and served with an optional side of vanilla, nutella or caramel dipping sauce!
Side Fried Dough Bites
A fresh side order of fried dough, lightly fried and tossed in a blend of cinnamon and sugar, all topped with a layer of powdered sugar!
Family Size Fried Dough Bites
A portion large enough for the whole family! Fried dough balls lightly fried and tossed in a blend of cinnamon and sugar, all topped with a layer of powdered sugar!
Apple Pie logs (3)
Top quality apple pie filling along with a uniquely prepared egg roll. Served with a side of caramel dipping sauce!
Side Sauces
Bleu Cheese-Side Sauce
Ranch-Side Sauce
Atomic- Side Sauce
Our signature homemade Atomic sauce, sure to pack a punch!
Buffalo Mild -Side Sauce
Buffalo Medium-Side Sauce
Buffalo Hot -Side Sauce
BBQ-Side Sauce
Cajun-Side Sauce
Country Sweet- Side Sauce
Garlic Parm- Side Sauce
Golden Bee-Side Sauce
Our signature homemade wing sauce, a perfect blend of honey mustard bbq!
Honey Mustard-Side Sauce
Jamacian Jerk-Side Sauce
Ketchup-Side Sauce
Mango Habenero-Side Sauce
Marinara-Side Sauce
Meat Hot Sauce- Side
Mixie Dixie-Side Sauce
Our signature homemade wing sauce, consisting of a perfect mix of Buffalo and Garlic Parm sauce!
Old Bay-Side Sauce
Sriracha Honey- Side Sauce
Tartar Sauce-Side Sauce
Wolverine- Side Sauce
Our signature homemade wing sauce, sweet with a kick!
Sour Cream
Cheese Sauce-Side Sauce
Nutella- Side Sauce
Pesto
Specials
Classic Combo
A large cheese pizza with choice of 10 wings or 12 boneless tossed in your sauce of choice with choice of 2 Liter!
Couples Combo
A medium cheese pizza with choice of 10 wings or 12 boneless tossed in your desired sauce.
2 Large 1 Topping Pizza
Large 1 Topping & 20 Wings
Sheet pizza & 20 Wings
Cheese sheet w/ one free topping & 40 Wings
Fish Fry Large
A large (11-12oz) beer battered haddock with your choice of two sides. Choose between fries, cole slaw, or our nearly famous mac salad!
Take N Make
We provide you with a 17oz dough ball, our red sauce, mozzerella, and your choice of two toppings. Follow the directions provided and you have yourself a fun take and make dinner night with the family!
Lunch Specials
Slice and 20 oz drink
Cheeseburger Plate
Cheeseburger Combo
A 1/4 lb cheeseburger, served with a 20 oz beverage and your choice of mac salad, french fries or one of the other variety of sides we offer!
Hot Dog Combo
A red or white hot dog, served with a 20 oz beverage and your choice of mac salad, french fries or one of the other variety of sides we offer!
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Combo
Chicken breast tossed in mild buffalo sauce, with crumbly bleu cheese on top. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a brioche bun!
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Whether dine in, take out, or delivery JTS has you covered! No conveyors here! Pizza is made using the freshest ingredients and cooked in a Bakers Pride Oven on a stone deck. Featuring the Plate voted best in the Roc at Plate-A-Palooza 2020! The ONLY restaurant ranked in the top 5 for pizza, plates, wings, and best take out in the prestigious Rochester's Choice Awards!! Order now and taste the difference!
108 Main Street, East Rochester, NY 14445