Pizza
Sandwiches
Chicken

JTs Pizza and Plates

108 Main Street

East Rochester, NY 14445

Pizza

Medium Pizza

$12.99

Our classic 12 inch pizza, cut into 8 slices!

Large Pizza

$17.99

JT's 16 inch pizza, cut into 12 slices

Sheet Pizza

$26.99

A traditional JT's sheet pizza, cut into 32 slices

18" NY Style Thin Crust

$19.95

Enjoy a thin crust pizza? We do too! Our 18" NY Style pizza features a thinner crust cut into 8 slices!

14" NY Style Thin Crust

$14.99

Enjoy a thin crust pizza? We do too! Our 14" NY Style pizza features a thinner crust cut into 8 slices!

10" Gluten Free Broccoli Cheddar Crust

$12.99

A 10-inch gluten free broccoli cheddar crust pizza! *Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility*

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$12.99

14" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$15.99

A 14 inch gluten free cauliflower crust pizza! *Not prepared in a gluten free facility*

Build Your Own Calzone

$12.99

Three Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Buffalo Blue Calzone

$14.99

Blue Cheese and Hot Sauce Base Topped with Mozzarella and Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken

CBR Calzone

$14.99

Ranch Base Topped With Mozzarella, Bacon, Choice of Fried Or Grilled Chicken and a Ranch Drizzle on Top

Country Sweet Calzone

$14.99

Country Sweet Base Topped With Mozzarella and Fried Chicken

Hawaiian Calzone

$14.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ham and Pineapple

JT's Calzone

$14.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers and Cup and Char Pepperoni

Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Meatballs and Ham

Meatball Parm Calzone

$14.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Parmesean, Meatballs and Italian Seasoning

Pesto Pete Calzone

$14.99

Pesto Base Topped With Mozzarella, Artichokes, Sausage and Onions

Philly Sweet Pie Calzone

$14.99

Country Sweet Base Topped With Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers and Onions

Supreme Calzone

$14.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers and Black Olives

The JJ Calzone

$14.99

White Sauce Base With Olive Oil Topped With Ricotta, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions, Sausage, and Artichokes

Plate Calzone

$14.99

White Sauce Base Topped With Mac Salad, Home Fries, Beef, Meat Hot, Cheddar, Ketchup, Mustard, and Onions

Veggie Calzone

$14.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives, Broccoli and Onions

Wolverine Calzone

$14.99

Specialty Pizza

M-Breakfast Pizza

$18.29Out of stock

Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with your breakfast meat of choice!

M-Buffalo Blue

$18.29

A bleu cheese and buffalo hot sauce base, topped with fresh mozzarella and your choice of grilled or fried chicken!

M-CBR Pizza

$18.29

A ranch base, topped with fresh bacon and your choice of fried or grilled chicken! Topped off with a drizzle of ranch dressing!

M-Country Sweet Pie

$18.29

A country sweet base, topped with mozzarella and your choice of fried or grilled chicken!

M-Hawaiian

$18.29

A red sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, cheddar, ham and pineapple!

M-JT's Pie

$18.29

A red sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and cup and char pepperoni!

M-Meat Lovers

$18.29

A red sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatballs and ham!

M-Meatball Parm

$18.29

A red sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, meatballs, parmesan and an Italian seasoning!

M-Pesto Pete

$18.29

A pesto base topped with fresh mozzarella, artichokes, sausage and onions!

M-Philly Sweet Pie

$18.29

A Country Sweet base topped with mozzarella, freshly grilled shaved steak, green peppers and onions!

M-Plate Pie

$19.79

A white sauce base topped with mac salad, home fries, beef, our signature meat sauce, cheddar, ketchup, mustard and onions!

M-Supreme

$18.29

A red sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, black olives, onions and mushrooms!

M-The JJ

$18.29

A white sauce base topped with fresh ricotta, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, sausage and artichokes!

M-Veggie

$18.29

A red sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, olives, broccoli and onions!

M-Wolverine Pizza

$18.29

Our signature wolverine sauce as a base, and topped with fresh mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, jalapenos, banana peppers & a Wolverine drizzle!

LG-Breakfast Pizza

$22.99Out of stock

Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with your breakfast meat of choice!

LG-Buffalo Blue

$22.99

Blue Cheese and Hot Sauce Base Topped with Mozzarella and Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken

LG-Burrata

$22.99Out of stock

LG-CBR Pizza

$22.99

Ranch Base Topped With Mozzarella, Bacon, Choice of Fried Or Grilled Chicken and a Ranch Drizzle on Top

LG-Country Sweet Pie

$22.99

Country Sweet Base Topped With Mozzarella and Fried Chicken

LG-Hawaiian

$22.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ham and Pineapple

LG-JT's Pie

$22.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers and Cup and Char Pepperoni

LG-Meat Lovers

$22.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Meatballs and Ham

LG-Meatball Parm

$22.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Parmesean, Meatballs and Italian Seasoning

LG-Pesto Pete

$22.99

Pesto Base Topped With Mozzarella, Artichokes, Sausage and Onions

LG-Philly Sweet Pie

$22.99

Country Sweet Base Topped With Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers and Onions

LG-Plate Pie

$24.99

White Sauce Base Topped With Mac Salad, Home Fries, Beef, Meat Hot, Cheddar, Ketchup, Mustard, and Onions

LG-Supreme

$22.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers and Black Olives

LG-The JJ

$22.99

White Sauce Base With Olive Oil Topped With Ricotta, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions, Sausage, and Artichokes

LG-Veggie

$22.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives, Broccoli and Onions

LG-Wolverine

LG-Wolverine

$22.99

New menu item! Introducing our JT's Wolverine Pizza! With our signature wolverine sauce as a base, this pizza is sweet with some heat. Topped off with mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, jalapenos, banana peppers & our Wolverine drizzle, you're left with a pizza that's sure to become a new favorite!

18" Buffalo Blue

$25.99

18" CBR Pizza

$25.99

18" Country Sweet Pizza

$25.99

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$25.99

18" JT's Pizza

$25.99

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.99

18" Meatball Parm Pizza

$25.99

18" Pesto Pete Pizza

$25.99

18" Philly Sweet Pie

$25.99

18" JTs Plate Pie

$27.99

18" Supreme Pizza

$25.99

18" The JJ Pizza

$25.99

18" Veggie Pizza

$25.99

18" Wolverine Pizza

$25.99

SHEET-Breakfast Pizza

$34.99Out of stock

Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with your breakfast meat of choice!

SHEET-Buffalo Blue

$34.99

Blue Cheese and Hot Sauce Base Topped with Mozzarella and Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken

SHEET-CBR Pizza

$34.99

Ranch Base Topped With Mozzarella, Bacon, Choice of Fried Or Grilled Chicken and a Ranch Drizzle on Top

SHEET-Country Sweet Pie

$34.99

Country Sweet Base Topped With Mozzarella and Fried Chicken

SHEET-Hawaiian

$34.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ham and Pineapple

SHEET-JT's Pie

$34.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers and Cup and Char Pepperoni

SHEET-Meat Lovers

$34.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Meatballs and Ham

SHEET-Meatball Parm

$34.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mozzarella, Parmesean, Meatballs and Italian Seasoning

SHEET-Pesto Pete

$34.99

Pesto Base Topped With Mozzarella, Artichokes, Sausage and Onions

SHEET-Philly Sweet Pie

$34.99

Country Sweet Base Topped With Shaved Steak, Mozzarella, Peppers and Onions

SHEET-Plate Pie

$36.99

White Sauce Base Topped With Mac Salad, Home Fries, Beef, Meat Hot, Cheddar, Ketchup, Mustard, and Onions

SHEET-Supreme

$34.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers and Black Olives

SHEET-The JJ

$34.99

White Sauce Base With Olive Oil Topped With Ricotta, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions, Sausage, and Artichokes

SHEET-Veggie

$34.99

Red Sauce Base Topped With Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olives, Broccoli and Onions

SHEET-Wolverine

$34.99

With our signature wolverine sauce as a base, this pizza is sweet with some heat. Topped off with mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, jalapenos, banana peppers & our Wolverine drizzle, you're left with a pizza that's sure to become a new favorite!

Wings

Boneless 12 Piece Wings

$12.99

12 of our lightly breaded and fried to perfection boneless wings!

Traditional 10 Piece Wings

$14.99

10 of our classic chicken wings!

Traditional 20 Piece Wings

$28.99

20 of our classic chicken wings!

Traditional 50 Piece Wings

$73.95

50 of our classic chicken wings!

Fry Zone

Buffalo Tots

$6.99

A large order of tots, drizzled with your choice of buffalo sauce and topped with crumbly bleu!

Loaded Fries

$8.49

One pound of crinkle cut fries, smothered in our signature cheese sauce and topped with fresh bacon topping!

Loaded Tots

$8.49

One pound of tater tots, smothered in our signature cheese sauce and topped with fresh bacon topping!

Ultimate Tots

$9.99

1 lb of tater tots, smothered in 1/2 lb of our signature "JTs Mac n Cheese", and topped with fresh bacon topping!

Plates Fries

$8.49

1 lb of crinkle fries atop a bed of mac salad, ultimately topped with our signature meat sauce!

Pizza Fries

$7.29

1 lb of crinkle cut fries, topped with our signature marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and cup and char pepperoni!

Beer Battered Fish Fry (11.5oz)

Beer Battered Fish Fry (11.5oz)

$13.99

A large (11-12oz) beer battered haddock with your choice of two sides. Choose between fries, cole slaw, or our nearly famous mac salad!

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders (5)

$9.99

5 lightly battered chicken tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce on the side or tossed in your favorite wing sauce!

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

Dill pickles tossed in a premium batter and fried to perfection, served with ranch dressing!

Fried Ravioli (8)

$7.99

Cheese filled deep fried raviolis, served with a side of our signature marinara sauce!

Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Oven baked and buttered in garlic, topped with fresh mozzarella and seasonings, this cheesy bread is sure to be a favorite! Served with 2 sides of our signature marinara sauce!

Jalapeño Poppers (5)

$6.99

Deep fried jalapeno poppers, served with a side of ranch!

Mac and Cheese Bites (10)

$7.49

10 mac and cheese bites deep fried to perfection, served with a side of ranch!

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$7.99

Breaded and seasoned fried mozzarella, served with a side of our signature marinara sauce!

Pizza Logs (5)

$7.99

A classic favorite, stuffed with pepperoni and cheese and served with a side of our signature marinara sauce!

Potato Skins

$10.99

Large, hand scooped, Russet potatoes topped with cheddar cheese,bacon, and a side of sour cream!

Firecrackers (5)

$8.49

Simply amazing! 5 pizza logs tossed in country sweet sauce, designed to create the perfect mix of sweet and salty!

Burgers, Dogs & Combos

Cheeseburger

$4.99

A 1/4 lb fresh beef patty, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion!

Hamburger

$4.99

A 1/4 lb fresh beef patty, topped with your choice of condiments along with lettuce, tomato and onion!

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.99

A 1/4 lb fresh beef patty, topped with cheese, 2 strips of bacon, and lettuce, onion, and tomato!

JT's Cheese Burger

$6.99

Two 1/4 lb fresh beef patties, topped with mayo, grilled onions, and our signature cheese sauce!

JT's Mushroom Burger

$7.99

Two 1/4 pound fresh beef patties, topped with sauteed mushrooms and our signature yellow cheese sauce!

JT's Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Two 1/4 pound fresh beef patties topped with American cheese, our signature cheese sauce, and loads of bacon!

The Cowboy Burger

$7.99

A customer favorite! Two 1/4 lb beef patties, topped with onions rings, bbq sauce, bacon, and cheddar cheese!

The Firework

$7.99

A burger with a kick! Two 1/4 lb fresh beef patties, topped with jalepenos, bacon, mayo, grilled onions, a melt of crumbly blue and a drizzle of our atomic sauce to top it all off!

The Mac Attack Burger

$9.99

Two 1/4 pound fresh beef patties topped with American cheese and a mound of our signature mac and cheese!

Cheese Dog

$5.49

Your choice of a red or white hot, smothered in our signature cheese sauce!

Red Hot

$4.49

A classic Zweigles red hot!

White Hot

$4.49

A classic Zweigles white hot!

Cheeseburger Combo

$10.99

A 1/4 lb cheeseburger, served with a 20 oz beverage and your choice of mac salad, french fries or one of the other variety of sides we offer!

Chicken Finger Combo

$12.99

5 chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce, a 20 oz beverage and your choice of mac salad, french fries or one of the other variety of sides we offer!

Hot Dog Combo

$10.99

A red or white hot dog, served with a 20 oz beverage and your choice of mac salad, french fries or one of the other variety of sides we offer!

The Beyond Burger Combo

$13.99

A 6 oz Vegan Beyond Burger, served with a 20 oz beverage and your choice of mac salad, french fries or one of the other variety of sides we offer!

Beyond Burger

$8.99

A 6 oz Vegan Beyond patty cooked to perfection! Topped with your choice of condiments along with lettuce, tomato, and onion!

Bacon Bleu Burger

$7.99

Two 1/4 lb fresh beef patties, topped with bacon and melted crumbly bleu!

Italian Sausage

$4.79

An Italian sausage link served on a grilled brioche roll!

Plates

Cheeseburger Plate

$12.59

Try the plate that was voted "Best in the Roc" at Plate-A-Palooza 2020! Two 1/4 pound fresh beef patties, American cheese, your choice of two sides, and whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Hamburger Plate

$11.99

Two 1/4 pound fresh beef patties and your choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Boneless Plate

$12.99

5 boneless wings with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Chicken Fingers Plate

$12.99

3 chicken fingers plain or tossed in your favorite wing sauce, included with a choice of two sides, and topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Grilled Cheese Plate

$12.59

1 grilled cheese with a choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.99

2 pieces of grilled chicken with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Half Plate

$9.99

1 meat of your choice with the choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Italian Sausage Plate

$12.99

2 italian sausages with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

JT's Plate

$12.99

2 chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce and topped in shaved steak and melted mozzarella! Comes with a choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Mozzarella Stick Plate

$12.99

5 mozzarella sticks with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Philly Plate

$12.99

Your choice of 2 sides, topped in shaved steak, freshly melted mozzarella, peppers, and onions! Topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Pizza Log Plate

$12.99

3 pizza logs with a choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Red Hot Plate

$12.99

2 red hots with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

White Hot Plate

$12.99

5 white hots with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Beyond Plate (2 Patty)

$16.99

2 Vegan Beyond patties with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Beyond Plate (1 Patty)

$13.99

1 Vegan Beyond patty with choice of two sides, topped with whatever condiments you desire (ketchup, mustard, onion, and/or our signature meat sauce)!

Mac & Cheese, Pasta & Sandwiches

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$10.29

16 oz of our signature mac and cheese, topped with a drizzle of your choice of mild, medium, hot or atomic sauce!

CBR Mac & Cheese

$13.59

16 oz of our signature mac and cheese, topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, bacon topping and a drizzle of ranch dressing!

JTs Mac & Cheese

$9.99

16 oz of our signature mac and cheese!

Pasta and Meatballs

$12.99

Pasta and our signature marinara sauce, topped with two meatballs and served with Italian bread, along with a side salad and your choice of dressing!

Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken, topped with condiments of your choice and lettuce, tomato, and onion!

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

A classic grilled cheese sandwich!

BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken, topped with bbq sauce, American Cheese and fresh bacon!

Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$7.99

Your choice between fried or grilled chicken, tossed in Mild, Medium, or Hot Buffalo sauce and topped with crumbly bleu!

Philly Style Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled steak topped with mushrooms, onions, peppers and fresh mozzarella, all served on a brioche bun!

BLT

$7.59

A classic BLT sandwich, topped with fresh bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, all on sourdough bread!

Chicken Parm

$15.99

Breaded chicken topped in freshly melted mozzarella and served with pasta, Italian bread, and a side salad with your choice of dressing!

Salad & Sides

Baked Beans

$3.59

A side of delicious baked beans!

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.79

A side of crispy and lightly salted crinkle cut fries!

Curly Fries

$4.29

A side of cripsy curly fries, seasoned to perfection!

Home Fries

$4.29

A side of crispy home fries, seasoned to perfection!

JT's Mac and Cheese Side

$4.99

8 oz of our signature mac and cheese!

Mac Salad

$3.49

A side of our delicious homemade mac salad!

Onion Rings

$4.69

A side of crispy and fried to perfection onion rings!

Tater Tots

$3.99

A side of golden crispy tater tots!

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.49

A salad consisting of fresh lettuce and tomatoes, topped with croutons, crumbly bleu and crispy fried chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce!

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, topped with parmesan, croutons, and served with 2 sides of Caesar dressing!

House Salad

$7.99

Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, croutons and banana peppers! Served with 2 sides of your choice of dressing!

Side Salad

$4.49

Everything that's good about our House Salad, just served in a smaller portion!

Beverages

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.25

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.25

2 Liter Gingerale

$3.25

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.25

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.25

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.25

2 Liter Mug Rootbeer

$3.25

2 Liter Code Red Mountain Dew

$3.25Out of stock

20oz Aquafina Water

$2.50

20oz Brisk Tea

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Orange Crush

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20oz Gingerale

$2.50

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Pepsi

$2.50

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.50

20oz Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

20oz Mug Root Beer

$2.50

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.50

20oz Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Mountain Dew Code Red

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.35

Gatorade Orange

$2.35Out of stock

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.35

Gatorade Lemon-Lime

$2.35

Gatorade Gl. Freeze

$2.35Out of stock

Bang Cherry Blade Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Bang Blue Razz

$3.50

Bang Sour Heads

$3.50

Monster Ultra Violet

$3.50Out of stock

Monster Ultra Sunrise

$3.50Out of stock

Monster Zero Ultra

$3.50Out of stock

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.89Out of stock

Pure Leaf Raspberry Trea

$2.89Out of stock

Desserts

Funnel Fries

$6.99

If you enjoy funnel cake, then you'll be sure to love our funnel fries! Topped in powdered sugar and served with an optional side of vanilla, nutella or caramel dipping sauce!

Side Fried Dough Bites

$4.79

A fresh side order of fried dough, lightly fried and tossed in a blend of cinnamon and sugar, all topped with a layer of powdered sugar!

Family Size Fried Dough Bites

Family Size Fried Dough Bites

$8.99

A portion large enough for the whole family! Fried dough balls lightly fried and tossed in a blend of cinnamon and sugar, all topped with a layer of powdered sugar!

Apple Pie logs (3)

$5.99

Top quality apple pie filling along with a uniquely prepared egg roll. Served with a side of caramel dipping sauce!

Side Sauces

Bleu Cheese-Side Sauce

$1.00

Ranch-Side Sauce

$1.00

Atomic- Side Sauce

$1.25

Our signature homemade Atomic sauce, sure to pack a punch!

Buffalo Mild -Side Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Medium-Side Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Hot -Side Sauce

$0.75

BBQ-Side Sauce

$0.75

Cajun-Side Sauce

$0.75

Country Sweet- Side Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Parm- Side Sauce

$0.75

Golden Bee-Side Sauce

$0.75

Our signature homemade wing sauce, a perfect blend of honey mustard bbq!

Honey Mustard-Side Sauce

$0.75

Jamacian Jerk-Side Sauce

$0.75

Mango Habenero-Side Sauce

$0.75

Marinara-Side Sauce

$0.75

Meat Hot Sauce- Side

$1.35

Mixie Dixie-Side Sauce

$0.75

Our signature homemade wing sauce, consisting of a perfect mix of Buffalo and Garlic Parm sauce!

Old Bay-Side Sauce

$0.75

Sriracha Honey- Side Sauce

$1.25Out of stock

Tartar Sauce-Side Sauce

$0.75

Wolverine- Side Sauce

$0.75

Our signature homemade wing sauce, sweet with a kick!

Sour Cream

$1.00

Cheese Sauce-Side Sauce

$1.00

Nutella- Side Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

Pesto

$1.50

Specials

Classic Combo

$32.99

A large cheese pizza with choice of 10 wings or 12 boneless tossed in your sauce of choice with choice of 2 Liter!

Couples Combo

$26.00

A medium cheese pizza with choice of 10 wings or 12 boneless tossed in your desired sauce.

2 Large 1 Topping Pizza

$33.99

Large 1 Topping & 20 Wings

$39.99

Sheet pizza & 20 Wings

$52.99

Cheese sheet w/ one free topping & 40 Wings

$75.99
Fish Fry Large

$13.99

A large (11-12oz) beer battered haddock with your choice of two sides. Choose between fries, cole slaw, or our nearly famous mac salad!

Take N Make

Take N Make

We provide you with a 17oz dough ball, our red sauce, mozzerella, and your choice of two toppings. Follow the directions provided and you have yourself a fun take and make dinner night with the family!

Lunch Specials

Slice and 20 oz drink

$6.55

Cheeseburger Plate

$10.99
Cheeseburger Combo

$10.99

A 1/4 lb cheeseburger, served with a 20 oz beverage and your choice of mac salad, french fries or one of the other variety of sides we offer!

Hot Dog Combo

$10.99

A red or white hot dog, served with a 20 oz beverage and your choice of mac salad, french fries or one of the other variety of sides we offer!

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Chicken breast tossed in mild buffalo sauce, with crumbly bleu cheese on top. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a brioche bun!

1/4 Pie Slices

1/4 Pie Pepperoni Slice

$4.89

1/4 Pie Cheese Slice

$4.49

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Finger Meal

$7.99

Two chicken fingers w/ choice of sauce, french fries, and a drink

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Whether dine in, take out, or delivery JTS has you covered! No conveyors here! Pizza is made using the freshest ingredients and cooked in a Bakers Pride Oven on a stone deck. Featuring the Plate voted best in the Roc at Plate-A-Palooza 2020! The ONLY restaurant ranked in the top 5 for pizza, plates, wings, and best take out in the prestigious Rochester's Choice Awards!! Order now and taste the difference!

108 Main Street, East Rochester, NY 14445

