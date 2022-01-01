JT's Seafood Shack imageView gallery
Seafood

JT's Seafood Shack 5224 North Oceanshore Blvd.

1,747 Reviews

$$

5224 North Oceanshore Blvd.

Palm Coast, FL 32137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 pc Shrimp platter
Jt'S Lobster Roll
Cheese Burger

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Little Neck Clams

$15.00

1/2# Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.00

dozen

1# Peel & Eat Shrimp

$25.00

2 dozen

Jt'S Lobster Roll

$20.00

Market price

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Catfish Fingers

$12.00

Fried gator Tail

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Buttermilk Chicken tenders App

$11.00

Spicy Crab dip

$17.00

Crab Cake Appy

$15.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Fried Banana Cheesecake

$8.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$32.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$32.00

Dinner Specials

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Dinner Mahi Special

$30.00

Dinner Tuna Special

$30.00

Brownie Cheesecake

$8.50

Strawberry Layer Shortcake

$8.50

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Pork Roulade

$28.00Out of stock

Jt's Burgers

Burger

$12.00

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Jt's Burger

$14.00

Hammock Burger

$14.00

Jt's Sandwiches

Jt's fish sandwich

$13.00

market

Crab Cake sandwich

$16.50

Chicken sandwich

$12.50

Jts Caprese sandwich

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

market

Jt's Specialties

Jt's Seafood Boil for 1

$45.00

Market

Jt's Seafood Boil for 2

$80.00

Market

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Shrimp Boil

$35.00

Market

Crab Boil

$65.00

Market

Jt's Fish Catch

$26.00

Market

Seafood Bouillabaisse

$32.00

Jerk Chicken

$27.00

14oz Angus Ribeye

$32.00

Jt's Wraps

Blackened Chickened Wrap

$12.50

Almond Pesto Chick Salad Wrap

$12.50

Blackened Fish Wrap

$12.50

Vegetarian Wrap

$12.50

Kids Menu

KIds Grilled cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Lunch Specials

The Shack Trio

$8.00

Fish Dip

$10.00

Stuffed Peppers

$14.00

Mahi Reuben

$18.00

Strawberry Layer Shortcake

$8.50

Pasta

Carbonara

$19.00

Cajun Pasta

$19.00

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Alfredo Fettuccine

$19.00

Platters

6 pc Shrimp platter

$16.00

12 pc Shrimp platter

$20.00

6 pc Scallop

$21.00

8 pc Scallop

$23.50

Shrimp & Scallops

$24.00

Catfish platter

$17.00

Buttermilk chicken tender plat

$16.50

Clam Strip platter

$17.00

Crab Cake Platter

$23.00

Sides

Onion Rings

$6.50

French Fries

$4.50

Hush Puppies

$4.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Black beans & rice

$4.50

Pasta Salad

$4.50

Garlic Baguette

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Chef's Potato

$3.50

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Chef's Vegetable

$4.50

Single Fried Shrimp

$2.00

Single Fried Scallop

$2.00

Datil Sauce

$9.99

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Black Beans

Soups/Salads

Black Bean Soup

$6.00

Minorcan Gumbo

$8.50

A1A Salad

$12.00

Quart black bean soup

$17.00

Quart gumbo

$24.00

Bring your own fish

$14.00

Salad With Protein

Salad (No Protein)

Soup of Day

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5224 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, FL 32137

Directions

Gallery
JT's Seafood Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Funky Pelican - 215 S Ocean Shore Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,348
215 S Ocean Shore Blvd Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View restaurantnext
RiverGrille on the Tomoka
orange starNo Reviews
950 U.S. 1 Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View restaurantnext
Purple Olive
orange starNo Reviews
4255 A1A S,Ste 6 SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080
View restaurantnext
Safe Harbor Seafood Crescent Beach - Crescent Beach
orange starNo Reviews
6896 A1A S SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080
View restaurantnext
Boat Drinks
orange starNo Reviews
56 Saint George St Saint Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Palm Coast

The Brass Tap - Palm Coast FL
orange star4.5 • 2,101
250 Palm Coast Parkway NE Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
La Pizza Nostra - 7 Old Kings Road North
orange star4.9 • 200
7 Old Kings Road North Palm Coast, FL 32137
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Coast
Flagler Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Daytona Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Port Orange
review star
No reviews yet
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
New Smyrna Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston