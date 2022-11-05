Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim

3,044 Reviews

$$

2610 E Katella Ave

Anaheim, CA 92806

Appetizers

PRETZELS & CHEESE

$13.00

Pretzel Sticks | House Beer Cheese

HOUSE CHIPS AND DIPS

$15.00

House Guacamole | Roasted Tomato and Chile Salsa |Tortilla Chips

NATURAL TOTS

NATURAL TOTS

$9.00

BBQ Spice, Sour Cream and Onion Dip.

THREE PEPPER BUFFALO WINGS

$18.00

Three Pepper Buffalo Sauce | Blue Cheese Dressing Blue Cheese Crumbles | Sliced Cucumbers

PINEAPPLE HABANERO WINGS

$18.00

Pineapple Habanero Glaze | Pineapple Habanero Pico | Ranch Dressing | Sliced Cucumbers

CHILI LIME WINGS

$18.00

Chili Lime Dry Rub, Sliced Cucumbers, Roasted Green Chili Ranch

FRIED MAC AND CHEESE

$12.00

Three Cheese Macaroni | Roasted Hatch Chile | Cilantro | Panko | BBQ Spiced Ranch

TEXAS TWINKIE

$12.00

Roasted Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Stuffed with BBQ Brisket | Cream Cheese Cheddar Cheese | Topped with House BBQ Sauce

CARNITAS TOSTADA

$9.00

Braised Pork | Avocado | Mexican Crema | Cotija | Pickled Red Onions | Red Salsa | Blue Corn Tostada

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$18.00

Pacific Shrimp | Garlic Lemon Aioli | Bell Pepper | Spanish Onion | Avocado | Tajin | Blue Corn Tostadas

FRITO PIE

$10.00

Frito Lay Corn Chips | Beef Chili Colorado | Pico | Cheddar Cheese | Sour Cream | Jalapeños

Soups & Salads

AVOCADO & BLUEBERRY SALAD

$18.00

Baby Arugala | Avocado | Quinoa | Red Onion | Toasted Walnuts | Cherry Tomato | Red Wine Vinaigrette

CAESAR

$15.00

Little Gem Lettuce | Manchego |Croutons| Caesar Dressing |Olive Oil| Lemon

GRILLED MARKET SALAD

GRILLED MARKET SALAD

$19.00

Grilled Artichoke, Romaine Hearts, Avocado, Grilled Asparagus, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Confit Potatoes, Bell Peppers, Spring Mix, Dijon Vinaigrette.

COWBOY COBB SALAD

$25.00

Chopped Romaine, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Baby Tomatoes, Roasted Green Chili Ranch, Fried Blue Corn Strips

CLAM CHOWDER

$13.00

Clams | Potatoes | Smoked Bacon | Carrots Celery | Spanish Onions | Fresh Cream Served with Toasted Crostini

Burgers & Sandwiches

JTS BURGER

JTS BURGER

$25.00

1/2 Pound Signature Blend Ground Beef Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Crispy Fried Onion | Pickles | Cheddar Cheese | Brioche Bun

NASHVILLE CHICKEN

NASHVILLE CHICKEN

$22.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast | Nashville Hot Sauce | Garlic Aioli | House Pickles | Slaw | Honey Hot Sauce | Brioche Bun

PERUVIAN GRILLED CHICKEN

PERUVIAN GRILLED CHICKEN

$23.00

Peruvian Spiced Chicken Breast | Green Pepper Aioli Salsa Criolla | Baby Arugula | Brioche Bun

SLOPPER

$25.00

1/2 Pound Signature Blend Ground Beef Patty | Cheddar Cheese | Braised Pork | Chile Verde | Romaine | Beefsteak Tomato | Pickles | Brioche Bun

Entrees

STEAK FRITES

$38.00

8oz Flatiron Steak | Roasted Shallots French Fries | Chimichurri

Kids

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH AND FRIES

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH AND FRIES

$11.00
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES

$13.00
KIDS BURGER AND FRIES

KIDS BURGER AND FRIES

$13.00
KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

Desserts

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$9.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$12.00

Deep Fried Vanilla Bean Ice Cream | Toasted Corn Flakes | Honey | Dried Fruit Compote | Candied Walnuts

RICE PUDDING

$9.00

Sweet Rice Pudding | Salted Butter Caramel | Churro

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

PEPSI

$4.00

DIET PEPSI

$4.00

SIERRA MIST

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$4.00

DR PEPPER

$4.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.50

ICED TEA

$4.00

JUICE

$4.00

COFFEE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.50

RED BULL

$5.00

SF RED BULL

$5.00

BLUEBERRY SMASH

$8.00

CUCUMBER BREEZE

$8.00

JT' S Handcrafted Beer

22 OZ. SUNSET BLONDE ALE

$11.00

22 OZ. JTS CERVEZA

$11.00

22 OZ. ROUTE 57 IPA

$12.00

22 OZ. RIPTIDE RED ALE

$12.00

22 OZ. SELTZER ALL DAY

$11.00

22 OZ. HAZY DAY IPA

$13.00

22 OZ. DOUBLE DOWN IPA

$13.00

22 OZ. BLOOD ORANGE CRUSH IPA

$12.00

22 OZ. BOSSMAN BROWN ALE

$12.00

Bottle Beer

BUDWEISER

$9.00

16oz.

BUD LIGHT

$9.00

16oz.

COORS LIGHT

$9.00

12oz.

STELLA ARTOIS

$9.00

12oz.

O'DOUL'S NON-ALCOHOLIC

$7.00

LONG DRINK CRANBERRY

$9.50

LONG DRINK ZERO

$9.50

LONG DRINK STRONG

$10.50

To Go Bottled Wine

COPPOLA DIAMOND SERIES ROSE

$33.00

BERINGER WHITE ZINFANDEL

$30.00

FESS PARKER RIESLING

$53.00

PINOT GRIGIO - SANTA MARGHERTIA

$50.00

CONUNDRUM WHITE BLEND

$35.00

MICHAEL DAVID SAUVIGNON BLANC

$28.00

KIM CRAWFORD SAUVIGNON BLANC

$36.00

SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONNAY

$51.00

ROMBAUER CHARDONNAY

$60.00

MOET CHANDON SPARKLING

$36.00

G.H. MUMM SPARKLING

$75.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT SPARKLING

$95.00

DOM PERIGNON SPARKLING

$250.00

ANGELINE PINOT NOIR

$24.00

THE SHOW MALBEC

$35.00

COLUMBIA CREST MERLOT

$30.00

PARADUXX RED BLEND

$66.00

HOUSE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$30.00

JUSTIN CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$53.00

PINE RIDGE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$79.00

FRANK FAMILY VINEYARDS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$85.00

SILVER OAK CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$120.00

DUCKHORN CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$140.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery was established in 1997 on a simple premise - to offer a variety of the finest American Regional cuisine and microbrews under one roof. We are proud to be the oldest brewery in the city of Anaheim. Conveniently located near the Honda Center, Angels Stadium, and the Anaheim Convention Center, our comfortable yet lively surroundings were designed to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. We hope that our commitment to quality will make us your favorite restaurant and brewery in Orange County. American Regional cuisine best describes our thoughtfully crafted menu. We take pride in preparing our food from scratch every day. Our specialties include Poke Nachos, Short Rib Pappardelle, Nashville Chicken Sandwich, and Grilled Market Salad. We offer 8 hand crafted beers - all available on tap. Come join us for Happy Hour and enjoy our weekly specials. For more information, visit jtschmidsrestaurants.com

Website

Location

2610 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806

Directions

