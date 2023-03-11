JT Walker's Restaurant & Brewery
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Our mission is to be an establishment locals can be proud of as well as a destination getaway for out-of-towners. We want our guests and friends to enjoy themselves at JT Walker’s Restaurant & Brewery, so let us know if there is anything you need. Thank you for supporting independent businesses and especially local breweries, where local beer is always the freshest beer.
Location
401 E Main St., Mahomet, IL 61853
Gallery
