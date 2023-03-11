Restaurant header imageView gallery

JT Walker's Restaurant & Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

401 E Main St.

Mahomet, IL 61853

KIDS MENU

Kids Entrees

Mini Burgers

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Bacon Pizza

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Pepperoni & Sausage

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Desserts

Kids Root Beer Float

$5.00

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Water

Kids Cherry Pepsi

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Kids Ginger Ale

$1.50

Kids Ice Tea

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Mountain Dew

$1.50

Kids Mug Root Beer

$1.50

Kids Orange Crush

$1.50

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Pepsi

$1.50

Kids Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Kids Raspberry Lemonade

$1.75

Kids Raspberry Tea

$1.75

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.50

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.50

TO-GO BEER

Growlers

32 oz Growler

$4.00

64 oz Growler

$6.00

Orange & Blue Fill

$6.00+

Chief Fill

$6.00+

Bulldog Fill

$6.00+

Nine Gals Fill

$6.00+

Small Town Hero Fill

$6.00+

Brewer Fill 32 Oz

$10.00

Brewer Fill 64 Oz

$20.00

Boujee Berry 64oz

$14.00

Cans

Orange & Blue (6 Pack)

$10.00

Chief (6 Pack)

$10.00

Bulldog (6 Pack)

$10.00

Brewer (4 Pack)

$12.00

47&74 Scotch Ale (4 Pack)

$8.00

Yard Crusher (6 Pack)

$10.00

Lake of the Woods (6 pack)

$10.00

Live Like Jay (4 Pack)

$8.00

C-U Oktoberfest (6-Pack)

$10.00

Small Town 6 Pack

$10.00

CCBC Lager (4 Pack)

$8.00

CCBC Passion Fruit Sour (4 Pack)

$10.00

CCBC Hazy IPA (4 Pack)

$10.00

Orsatti Cans (6 Pack)

$10.00

Brewer In Ambulance (4-pack)

$12.00

Bombers

Plum Sour Bottle

$15.00

Walkie J

$15.00

Black & Blue

$15.00

Coffee Stout

$15.00

Barley Wine

$15.00

Daniel T Porter

$15.00

Kegs

1/6 BBL

$100.00

ONLINE ORDERING

APPETIZERS

-Loaded Nachos

$10.00

-Cheese Balls

$9.00

-Quesadilla

$10.00

-Calamari

$11.00Out of stock

-Onion Rings

$9.00

-Pickle Chips

$9.00

-Battered Mushrooms

$9.00Out of stock

-Potato Skins

$10.00

-Chips and Salsa

$5.00

-Boneless Wings

$11.00

-Jumbo Wings

$14.00

SALADS

-Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

-Classic Cobb

$11.00

-Salmon Salad

$14.00

-Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

-Black & Blue Salad

$14.00

-Nut Crusted Chicken Salad

$11.00

-House Salad

$6.00

BURGERS

-Classic Burger

$12.00Out of stock

-Frisco Burger

$13.00Out of stock

-California Burger

$14.00Out of stock

-Black Jack Burger

$14.00Out of stock

-Western Burger

$14.00Out of stock

-House Burger

$15.00Out of stock

WRAPS

-Original Chicken Wrap

$11.00

-Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

-Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

-Sweet Chili Wrap

$11.00

SANDWICHES

-Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

-Italian Beef

$13.00

-Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$14.00

-Tuna Sandwich

$14.00

-Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

-Grilled Cheese

$8.00

-Portabella Sandwich

$11.00

-Chicken Tenders

$10.00

SIDES

-French Fries

$3.50

-Chips & Salsa

$3.50

-Coleslaw

$3.50

-Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00Out of stock

-Battered Mushrooms

$5.00Out of stock

-Onion Rings

$5.00

-Pickle Chips

$5.00

-Mac N Cheese

$5.00

ENTREES (Available 5 pm - 9 pm)

Smothered Chicken

$15.00

Salmon

$23.00

Steak Kabob

$16.00

Ribeye

$25.00

Bleu Cheese Steak Wrap

$16.00

Veggie Stack

$12.00

PASTAS (Available 5 pm - 9 pm)

Grown Up Mac

$13.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Chicken Carbonara

$15.00

Steak Alfredo

$16.00

Chicken & Spinach Ravioli

$16.00Out of stock

LUNCH SPECIALS

Mondays - Chicken Philly (Until 5 pm)

$11.00

Wednesdays - Tacos Mexicano (All Day)

$5.00

Thursdays - Cajun Chicken Club (Until 5 pm)

$11.00

Fridays - Fish & Chips Lunch (Until 5 pm)

$10.00

Saturdays - Chicken Salad Sandwich (Until 5pm)

$10.00

DINNER SPECIALS (Available 5 pm - 9 pm)

Mondays - Country Fried Steak (After 5 pm)

$13.00

Wednesdays - Tacos Mexicano (All Day)

$5.00

Wednesdays - Chimichanga (After 5 pm)

$14.00

Fridays - Fish & Chips Dinner (After 5 pm)

$13.00

Saturdays - Prime Rib (After 5 pm)

$19.00

DRESSINGS

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Strawberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

Cucumber Wasabi

$0.50

Sesame Ginger

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Tomato Aioli

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Queso 2 oz

$1.50

Queso 6 oz

$3.00

Salsa 2 oz

$0.50

Salsa 6 oz

$3.00

Guacamole 2 oz

$1.50

Guacamole 6 oz

$3.00

French

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Mushroom Sauce

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Butter

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Ketchup

Mustard

Au Jus

Frisco

$0.50

KIDS MENU

Mini Burgers

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Bacon Pizza

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Our mission is to be an establishment locals can be proud of as well as a destination getaway for out-of-towners. We want our guests and friends to enjoy themselves at JT Walker’s Restaurant & Brewery, so let us know if there is anything you need. Thank you for supporting independent businesses and especially local breweries, where local beer is always the freshest beer.

401 E Main St., Mahomet, IL 61853

