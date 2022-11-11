  • Home
  • Wayne
  • Barbeque
  • Order Online !!! For same day orders call (610)513-2942 or (215)237-1578
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Order Online !!! For same day orders call (610)513-2942 or (215)237-1578

No reviews yet

790 W Lancaster Ave

Wayne, PA 19087

Popular Items

Smoked Mac and Cheese
Coleslaw
Pound St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs (approximately 1/2 Rack or 6 bones)

MEATS

Whole Brisket (Hot, ready to serve, uncut, in butcher paper)

Whole Brisket (Hot, ready to serve, uncut, in butcher paper)

$200.00Out of stock

Serves 14-16 at 1/2 pound/serving. VERY IMPORTANT. MUST READ. Reserve a whole smoked Brisket for your special event! Pickup at 6 Lakeside Ave Berwyn. PLEASE BRING A COOLER LARGE ENOUGH TO HOLD THE ENTIRE BRISKET.

Pound Brisket

Pound Brisket

$32.00

smoked brisket by the pound

HALF Pound Brisket

HALF Pound Brisket

$16.00
Chopped Brisket (not sliced)

Chopped Brisket (not sliced)

$28.00+

For those who love brisket in a finely chopped and minced form. Great on salads, our beans, mac, or your favorite pizza. Of course wonderful on its own too!

Pound Pulled Pork

Pound Pulled Pork

$28.00

smoked pork by the pound

HALF Pound Pulled Pork

HALF Pound Pulled Pork

$14.00
Pound Sausage

Pound Sausage

$22.00

smoked italian hot sausage (4-5 links)

HALF Pound Sausage

HALF Pound Sausage

$11.00

smoked italian hot sausage (approx 2+ links)

Pound St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs (approximately 1/2 Rack or 6 bones)

Pound St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs (approximately 1/2 Rack or 6 bones)

$26.00

Ribs sold in half rack (approx 1 pound) or full rack (approx 2+ pounds). There may be a slight additional cost at time of pickup. For Example: 1.25 pound rack - $32.50; 1.5 pound rack - $39 1.75 pound rack - $45.50

HALF Pound St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs (approximately 3-4 bones)

HALF Pound St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs (approximately 3-4 bones)

$13.00

Ribs sold in half rack (approx 1 pound) or full rack (approx 2+ pounds). There may be a slight additional cost at time of pickup. For Example: 1.25 pound rack - $32.50; 1.5 pound rack - $39 1.75 pound rack - $45.50

0.25 Pound Ribs

$7.00
Half chicken

Half chicken

$12.00

bbq half chicken

SANDWICHES

Brisket sandwich

Brisket sandwich

$14.00

brisket sandwich on potato roll

Brisket sandwich X 2

Brisket sandwich X 2

$22.00

buy two briskets sandwiches

Pulled pork sandwich

Pulled pork sandwich

$12.00

pulled pork sandwich on potato roll

Pulled pork sandwich X 2

Pulled pork sandwich X 2

$20.00

buy two pulled pork sandwiches

Chopped brisket sandwich

Chopped brisket sandwich

$12.00

chopped beef (brisket) sandwich on potato roll. Brisket is chopped not sliced.

Chopped brisket sandwich X 2

Chopped brisket sandwich X 2

$20.00

buy two chopped beef sandwiches

Sausage sandwich

Sausage sandwich

$8.00

sliced sausage sandwich on potato roll

Sausage sandwich X 2

Sausage sandwich X 2

$14.00

buy two sausage sandwiches

BBB Burrito Tortilla

BBB Burrito Tortilla

$18.00

Mac and Cheese, brisket and bacon served on a tortilla with bbq sauce

BBB Burrito Bowl

BBB Burrito Bowl

$18.00

Mac and Cheese, brisket and bacon served in a bowl (no tortilla) with bbq sauce

SAMPLER

Smoked Meat Choices - Brisket, Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sausage. Ribs and Chicken are not options for this dish...at least not right now!

2 Meats + 1 Side

$22.00

Meat choices: Sliced Brisket, Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Sausage. Sides: Smoked Beans or Mac n Cheese.

3 Meats

$28.00

Meat choices: Sliced Brisket, Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Sausage

SIDES

Smoked Beans

Smoked Beans

$4.00+
Smoked Mac and Cheese

Smoked Mac and Cheese

$4.00+

Made fresh with REAL shredded cheeses (NOT that powder or liquid goop). Fully cooked then smoked on-site for that perfect mouth-watering, to-die-for, irresistible, comfort food.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00+

Chopped Coleslaw - made fresh and local. All natural. no preservatives or other additives.

EXTRAS

Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$2.00

cornbread muffin

Bag o' Chips

$2.00

grab bag of chips

Potato Roll by Conshy Bakery

Potato Roll by Conshy Bakery

$1.00
HOT BBQ Sauce

HOT BBQ Sauce

$4.00+

Made by JT Wilder BBQ!!! Texas hot not Tabasco hot!

MILD BBQ Sauce (Copy)

MILD BBQ Sauce (Copy)

$4.00+

Made by JT Wilder BBQ!!!

CAROLINA VINEGAR Sauce (Copy)

CAROLINA VINEGAR Sauce (Copy)

$4.00+

Made by JT Wilder BBQ!!! Intended for the Pork but goes great on anything!!! Especially the CHICKEN! Lisa puts it on EVERTHING...

DRINKS

Soda

$2.00

assorted sodas

Water

$1.00

16 oz water

MERCH & SWAG

Adult Hoodie - Size S

Adult Hoodie - Size S

$40.00Out of stock
Adult Hoodie - Size M

Adult Hoodie - Size M

$40.00Out of stock
Adult Hoodie - Size L

Adult Hoodie - Size L

$40.00
Adult Hoodie - Size XL

Adult Hoodie - Size XL

$40.00
Adult Hoodie - XXL

Adult Hoodie - XXL

$40.00

This Size fits Jason (aka JT, Pit Master) well

Adult Hoodie - XXXL (3XL)

Adult Hoodie - XXXL (3XL)

$40.00
Kids T - YS - 4/6

Kids T - YS - 4/6

$22.00
Kids T - YM - 8/10

Kids T - YM - 8/10

$22.00
Kids T - YL - 10/12

Kids T - YL - 10/12

$22.00

GIFT CERTIFICATES

Gift Certificates: order online for pickup Thursdays, Fridays, or Saturdays 11AM - 3PM ...or sent by USPS mail...or text us for other arrangements.
$15

$15

$15.00

Gift Certificates: order online for pickup at the THE STAND ...or text/call us for other arrangements.

$20

$20

$20.00

Gift Certificates: order online for pickup at the THE STAND ...or text/call us for other arrangements.

$25

$25

$25.00

Gift Certificates: order online for pickup at the THE STAND ...or text/call us for other arrangements.

$50

$50

$50.00

Gift Certificates: order online for pickup at the THE STAND ...or text/call us for other arrangements.

PRIVATE EVENTS

FRIENDSHIP HILL BLOCK PARTY

All purchases will be available for pickup after 3pm. at the Friendship Hill Block Party on October 22, 2022. Contact Colleen or Pat Decker for additional information.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

JT Wilder BBQ is a product of his passions. The Great Outdoors. Crackling hard wood fires. Sleeping under the stars. Carnivores. This smoking savant's passion for BBQ has culminated into prized brisket, pork, links, chicken, RIBS, and euphoria.

Location

790 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087

Directions

