Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jt3soulfood & Catering 6300-B Mechanicsville Turnpike

review star

No reviews yet

6300-B Mechanicsville Turnpike

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

French toast sandwich with sausage

$7.50

Two slices of house made French toast, with a fried egg and sausage.

Bacon, egg, and cheese

$6.00

Sausage, egg, and cheers

$7.50

PANCAKE PLATTER Eggs Sausage Grits

$10.50

FRENCH TOAST PLATTER

$13.00

BLT

$6.00

BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON TEXAS TOAST

Grilled Chicken breakfast Burrito

$9.50

grilled chicken, eggs, and cheese

steak and egg wrap

$9.50

steak, 2 scrambled eggs, and cheese

pork Chop and eggs

$12.99

1 grilled pork chop and eggs

Lunch

large Steak and Cheese Sub with Fries

$15.50

6 chicken chunks fries and soda

$11.99

BLT

$6.00

BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON TEXAS TOAST

Porkchop

$20.00

Dinner

fried Whiting meal with two sides

$17.99

2 pieces of fish and two sides

pork chop meal two sides

$20.00

1 pork chop with two sides

Banana Pudding

$7.00

16 oz

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food, amazing customer service and a family fun environment. We bring a fresh and old fashioned way back to cooking. It’s homestyle cooking made with love.. so come in and check us out. See you soon!!!

Location

6300-B Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ginger Red Asian Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,014
7500 Jackson Arch Dr Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View restaurantnext
Hellenic Kouzina-Mobile Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
PA MD, VA 23111
View restaurantnext
Curry in a Hurry
orange starNo Reviews
8387 Bink Place Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View restaurantnext
PBR Hanover
orange starNo Reviews
9325 Chamberlayne Rd Mechanicsville, VA 23116
View restaurantnext
Gelati Celesti - Mechanicsville
orange starNo Reviews
9357 Atlee Road, Suite 1105 Mechanicsville, VA 23116
View restaurantnext
Jackie's Restaurant - 1241 N.Laburnum Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1241 N.Laburnum Ave. Richmond, VA 23832
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mechanicsville

Mexico Restaurant - Mechanicsville
orange star4.6 • 2,784
7162 Mechanicsville Turnpike Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View restaurantnext
Ginger Red Asian Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,014
7500 Jackson Arch Dr Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Mechanicsville
orange star4.7 • 310
6493 Mechanicsville Turnpike Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mechanicsville
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston