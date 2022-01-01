A map showing the location of J T Bankers Saloon & Eatery IncView gallery
American
Burgers
Sandwiches

J T Bankers Saloon & Eatery Inc

309 S. Main Street

Sellersville, PA 18960

Appetizers (Deep Copy)

Wings - 5

$6.99

Wings - 10

$11.29

Wings - 12

$12.99

Wings - 20

$20.99

Wings - 50

$49.99

Wings - 100

$95.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Spicy Fingers

$8.99

Three Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla

$8.49

Pierogies

$5.49

Bankers Sautee Pierogies

$6.49

Fries

$3.49

Seaside Fries

$4.49

Tadano Fries

$8.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$4.49

Onion Rings

$6.49

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.49

Bankers Nachos

$9.49

Nacho Grande Supreme

$9.49

Basket House Chips

$2.99

Basket Chips

$1.50

Tortilla Chips / Salsa

$2.99

Tortilla Chips / Cheese

$2.99

Bang Bang Shrimp

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Soup (Deep Copy)

Cup-Soup

$2.99

Bowl-Soup

$3.99

Cup-Bisque

$3.99

Bowl-Bisque

$4.99

French Onion

$4.99

Soup - Quart

$7.99

Bisque - Quart

$10.99

Salads (Deep Copy)

Small House Salad

$4.49

Large House Salad

$5.99

Small Caesar Salad

$4.49

Large Caesar Salad

$5.99

California Cobb Salad

$6.99

Bankers Salad

$5.99

Chef's Salad

$9.99

Wraps (Deep Copy)

Santa Fe Turkey Wrap

$8.59

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.59

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.59

Veggie Wrap

$6.59

Veggie Wrap with Chicken

$8.59

Shrimp BLT Wrap

$8.59

Burgers (Deep Copy)

Alabama Burger

$9.99

Tadano Burger

$9.99

Cheesy Grilled Cheese Burger

$9.49

Montreal Burger

$9.49

Black-N-Bleu Burger

$9.49

Patty Melt

$8.99

Hickory BBQ Burger

$9.29

Egg Burger

$8.49

Hamburger

$6.99

Pub Grub (Deep Copy)

Tadano

$9.99

Cubano

$9.99

Grilled Reuben

$9.99

Grilled Rachael

$9.99

J.T.'s Classic Roast Beef Dip

$9.99

The "Sellville"

$9.99

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Cheesesteak

$8.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Weber - Steak

$9.79

Weber - Chicken

$9.79

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

BLT

$6.99

Tavern Chicken

$8.79

J.T.'s Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

Garden Turkey Burger

$9.29

Deli Sandwich

$6.99

Summer Menu (Deep Copy)

Taco Pizza

$10.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$7.00

Hummus

$6.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.00

Asian Salad

$8.00

Italian Tomato Salad

$8.00

Summer Peach Salad

$9.00

Margarita Pineapple Salad

$9.00

Lamb Gyro

$10.00

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$9.00

Italian Hoagie

$9.00

Basil Tuna Sandwich

$10.00

Mahi-Mahi Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Avocado Melt

$9.00

Spicy & Smokey Burger

$9.00

Low Carb Chicken Dinner

$12.00

Baked Salmon

$14.00

Peaches & Cream Chicken

$13.00

Friday/Saturday (Deep Copy)

Mexican Street Corn

$3.00

Tadano Salad

$11.00

Chicken Alfredo Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Taco's

$10.00

Oregano Chicken

$12.00

Dessert (Deep Copy)

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.75

Chocolate Ice Cream

$1.75

Kids Vanilla

$1.25

Kids Chocolate

$1.25

Kids Vanilla (free)

Kids Chocolate (free)

Cheesecake

$2.99

PB Pie

$4.49

Carrot Cake

$2.99

Oreo Sundae

$4.99

Funnel FF w/ ice

$4.99

Brownie

$1.99

Brownie Ala Mode

$3.99

Straw Rum Cake

$3.99

Coconut Caramel Cake

$3.99

Kids (Deep Copy)

Kids Pasta & Marinara

$4.99

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$4.99

Kids Bankers Nachos

$4.99

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids JT Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Pizza Bread

$4.99

Build Your Own (Deep Copy)

Build - Burger

$8.99

Build - Angus

$9.99

Build - Chicken

$7.99

Build - Turkey

$8.59

Build - Veggie

$8.59
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

309 S. Main Street, Sellersville, PA 18960

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

