JT Brewski's Pub 510 S. Oak Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

510 S. Oak Avenue

Primos, PA 19018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.99

Pickle Chips

$9.99

Fresh to order served with ranch dip.

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Five deep fried mozzarella sticks.

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$9.99

Large baked soft pretzel served with cheese dipping sauce and grain mustard.

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.99

Fried chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.99

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in New Orleans Bang Bang sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.

Brewski Tots

$10.99

Tater tots baked with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, ranch dressing, and green onion.

Brewski Fries

$10.99

French fries baked with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, ranch dressing, and green onion.

Nachos

$9.99

Potstickers

$10.99

Six golden fried pork dumplings topped with green onion and served with soy dipping sauce.

Brewski's Potato Skins

$10.99

Potato skins topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives. Served with a side of sour cream.

Gravy Fries

$12.99

Spicy Green Beans

$9.99

Fresh green beans in our chef's spicy coating with wasabi ranch.

Wings

8 Wings

$13.99

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Breaded Wings

$11.99

Thin Crust Pizza

Cheese Thin Crust

$9.99

Pepperoni Thin Crust

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Thin Crust

$12.99

Margherita Thin Crust

$12.99

Sausage, Pepper, & Onion Thin Crust

$12.99

Veggie Thin Crust

$12.99

Cheesesteak Thin Crust

$13.99

White Pizza

$10.99

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$15.99

Open Faced Hot Turkey

$13.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Scampi

$15.99

Handhelds

Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chicken cheesesteak tossed with hot sauce and topped with american cheese.

JT's Stack Burger

$11.99+

Classic BLT Club

$11.99

Grilled Reuben

$12.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Cutlet

$12.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

JT's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fries

Brewski Fries

$10.99

French fries baked with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, ranch dressing, and green onion.

Brewski Tots

$10.99

Tater tots baked with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, ranch dressing, and green onion.

Cheese Fries

$6.00

French fries with a side of white cheddar cheese sauce.

Chips

$3.00

Fries

$5.00

Old Bay Cheese Fries

$6.00

French fries season with old bay and a side of white cheddar cheese sauce.

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Side Waffle Fries

$3.00

Tots

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Specials 12.21

Italian Roast Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Cheesesteak Soup

$8.00

Short Rib Sliders

$12.00

Loaded Short Rib Baked Potato

$14.00

Maui Gold Thin Crust

$13.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$14.00

Sweets

Carnival Funnel Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

Taco Tuesday

(1) Chicken Taco

$3.00

(1) Beef Taco

$3.00

(1) Pork Taco

$3.00

(1) Fish taco

$3.00

(1) Chorizo

$3.00

ADD Condiments $$

ON SIDE BBQ Sauce $

$0.50

Blue Cheese $

$0.50

Horseradish $

$0.50

Horseradish Cream Sauce $

$0.50

On Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Marinara Sauce $

$0.50

Mayo $

$0.50

Mild Sauce $

$0.50

Ranch $

$0.50

Sour Cream $

$0.50

Spicy Ketchup $

$0.50

Spicy Mayo $

$0.50

Sweet & Sour $

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce $

$0.50

White Cheddar Cheese $

$1.50

ON THE SIDE $$

ON SIDE Bacon $

$1.00

ON SIDE Black Olives $

$0.25

ON SIDE Crispy Onion Straws $

$0.25

ON SIDE Fried Onion $

$0.25

ON SIDE Jalapenos $

$0.50

ON SIDE Lettuce $

ON SIDE Long Hots $

$1.00

ON SIDE Mushrooms $

$0.50

ON SIDE Pickles $

$0.25

ON SIDE Raw Onion $

$0.25

ON SIDE Spicy Mayo $

$0.25

ON SIDE Sweet Pepper $

$0.25

ON SIDE Tomato $

$0.25

Nashville Hot Sauce

ON SIDE Ranch $

$0.50

ON SIDE White Cheddar

$1.50

ON SIDE BBQ Sauce $

$0.50

On Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

On Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

On Side Salsa

$0.75

Specials 12.29

Italian Roast Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Italian Roast Pork Thin Crust

$13.00

Sweet Siracha Quesadilla

$13.00

Chopped Steak and Loaded Baked Potato

$14.00

Specials 1.5

Italian Roast Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

JTs Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Provolone Cheese sticks

$8.00

Fried Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Meat Lovers Thin Crust

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders

$12.00

Events

Irish Whiskey Event

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
J.T. BREWSKI’S PUB is Primos, PA’s favorite fun place to gather! We serve outstanding American pub fare, and a wide variety of cocktails in a casual smoke-free setting – at our bars, in our dining room, or on our patio. Enjoy a wide variety of locally influenced craft beer on tap, flowing from our 29 cold draft lines.

510 S. Oak Avenue, Primos, PA 19018

JT Brewski's Pub image
JT Brewski's Pub image
JT Brewski's Pub image
JT Brewski's Pub image

