JT Brewski's Pub 510 S. Oak Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
J.T. BREWSKI’S PUB is Primos, PA’s favorite fun place to gather! We serve outstanding American pub fare, and a wide variety of cocktails in a casual smoke-free setting – at our bars, in our dining room, or on our patio. Enjoy a wide variety of locally influenced craft beer on tap, flowing from our 29 cold draft lines.
Location
510 S. Oak Avenue, Primos, PA 19018
