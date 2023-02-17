Je Taime Cherie 100 West Broadway, Glendale, CA, 91210, US

Dried Chocolate Covered Fruits box

$27.00

Dried chocolate-covered oranges, mangos, apricots, and prunes are a delicious and unique treat that combines the sweet and tangy flavors of dried fruit with the rich and decadent taste of chocolate. These dried fruits are first dried to remove excess moisture, which concentrates the natural flavors and sugars. They are then dipped in a thick layer of high-quality organic chocolate, creating a sweet and satisfying treat that is perfect for snacking or as a special gift. The oranges and mangos add a citrusy and tropical taste, while the apricots and prunes provide a slightly more tangy and fruity flavor. The chocolate adds a smooth and creamy texture and a rich, chocolatey taste that complements the dried fruits perfectly. Overall, dried organic chocolate-covered oranges, mangos, apricots, and prunes are a delicious and unique treat that is sure to please any chocolate and fruit lover.