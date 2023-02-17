  • Home
Je Taime Cherie 100 West Broadway, Glendale, CA, 91210, US

No reviews yet

100 West Broadway

Glendale, CA 91210

Je Taime Cherie Dates

Gourmet Chocolate Covered Dates Medium

$45.00

Gourmet chocolate-covered dates are a delicious and elegant treat. They are made by coating whole, plump dates with rich, high-quality chocolate. The dates are typically stuffed with ingredients such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios before being covered in chocolate. These treats are often packaged in elegant boxes and make a great gift or dessert. They are perfect for special occasions or as a luxurious indulgence.

Marzipan Stuffed dates Medium

$45.00

Marzipan Stuffed Dates with walnuts and cashews is a delicious and unique appetizer or snack. The dates are first pitted and then filled with a mixture of marzipan, chopped walnuts, and cashews. The combination of the sweet and sticky dates with the nutty and slightly sweet marzipan, crunchy walnuts, and creamy cashews creates a perfect balance of flavors and textures. They are perfect for parties, gatherings, or as an indulgent treat to enjoy anytime.

Je Taime Cherie Tea

Premium Cardamon Tea Blend

$20.00

A premium cardamom tea blend is a high-quality mixture of black tea leaves and cardamom spice. The tea leaves are typical of a high grade, and the cardamom pods are carefully selected for their strong, aromatic flavor. The blend also includes other spices for added depth of flavor. The tea is typically brewed with a rich, warm aroma and a bold, spicy taste. It is a perfect tea blend to enjoy on a cold winter evening or to serve as a special treat to your guests. One container of tea contains 25 tablespoons, 1.5 tablespoons of our tea makes 6 cups of tea. So with one container you can make 96 cups of tea

Je Taime Cherie Dried Fruit Boxes

Dried Chocolate Covered Fruits box

$27.00

Dried chocolate-covered oranges, mangos, apricots, and prunes are a delicious and unique treat that combines the sweet and tangy flavors of dried fruit with the rich and decadent taste of chocolate. These dried fruits are first dried to remove excess moisture, which concentrates the natural flavors and sugars. They are then dipped in a thick layer of high-quality organic chocolate, creating a sweet and satisfying treat that is perfect for snacking or as a special gift. The oranges and mangos add a citrusy and tropical taste, while the apricots and prunes provide a slightly more tangy and fruity flavor. The chocolate adds a smooth and creamy texture and a rich, chocolatey taste that complements the dried fruits perfectly. Overall, dried organic chocolate-covered oranges, mangos, apricots, and prunes are a delicious and unique treat that is sure to please any chocolate and fruit lover.

Je Taime Cherie Jam and Marmalade

Strawberry Jam

$7.00

Orange marmalade

$7.00

Je Taime Cherie Long Boxes

Original Dates Long Box

$24.50

Marzipan Dates Long Box

$24.50

Je Taime Cherie Water

Water

$2.00

Je Taime Cherie Small Boxes

Je Taime Cherie Original Small Boxes

$14.00

Je Taime Cherie Marzipan Small Boxes

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Dates , Tea , Nuts And More

Location

100 West Broadway, Glendale, CA 91210

Directions

