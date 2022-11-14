Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches

JThomas Kitchen

230 Reviews

$$$

4700 US-80 Suite E

Savannah, GA 31410

Order Again

Popular Items

Pot Roast Blue Plate
Country Fried Steak Blue Plate
Meatloaf Blue Plate

Dessert

Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Pies

$5.00

Cookies

$2.50

Bites

Whole Cake

$65.00

Whole Cheesecake

$65.00

Whole Pie

$40.00

Jarred

Sauces

$6.00

Jams

$6.00

Pickles

$6.00

Starters

Crab Cake

$16.00Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$7.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Garlic Cheese Curds

$10.00

Hushpuppies

$10.00

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Shrimp + Grits Appetizer

$14.00

Soups

Crab Soup

$8.00

Loaded Potato Soup

$8.00

Todays Soup

$8.00

Salads

Caesar salad

$9.50

Chef Salad

$14.00

Garden Salad

$9.50

Greek Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Wedge

$12.00

Sandwiches

Beef Shoulder Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.00

Club on Hoagie

$14.00

Egg Salad Croissant

$8.00

Fried Chicken

$14.00

Fried green Tomato BLT

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Pastrami + Swiss

$15.00

Regular BLT

$10.00

Reuben

$15.00

Shrimp Salad Croissant

$12.00

Tuna Salad Croissant

$10.00

Blue Plate

Country Fried Steak Blue Plate

$14.00

Fish + Grits Blue Plate

$14.00

Fried Chicken Blue Plate

$14.00

Fried Pork Chop Blue Plate

$14.00

Meatloaf Blue Plate

$14.00

Pot Roast Blue Plate

$14.00

Shrimp + Grits Blue Plate

$14.00

Veggie Blue Plate

$14.00

Mains

Bolognese

$20.00

Braised Beef Shoulder

$25.00

Burger

$15.00

Diver Scallops

$24.00Out of stock

Fresh Catch

$30.00

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

Half Chicken Dinner

$21.00

Pan Roasted Pork Chop

$24.00

Shrimp + Grits Dinner

$20.00

Chops

Filet

$35.00

NY Strip

$30.00

Ribeye

$35.00

Kids

kid burger

$10.00

kid chicken fingers

$10.00

kid grilled cheese

$10.00

kid pasta

$10.00

Sides

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Add Salmon

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Add Steak

$9.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Chips

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Glazed Carrots

$6.00

Gouda Mac-n-cheese

$6.00

Grits

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Okra + Tomatoes

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$5.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$6.00

Scoop Shrimp Salad

$7.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$6.00

Stewed Green Beans

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Whipped Potato

$5.00

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Powerade

$2.95

Bottle Water

$2.95

JTHOMAS TUMBLER

$26.00

HOT PINTS TOGO

Hot Pint Collards

$8.00

Hot Pint Glazed Carrots

$8.00

Hot Pint Green Beans

$8.00

Hot Pint Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Hot Pint Okra and Tomatoes

$8.00

Hot Pint Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Hot Quart Collards

$14.00

Hot Quart Glazed Carrots

$14.00

Hot Quart Green Bean

$14.00

Hot Quart Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Hot Quart Okra and Tomatoes

$14.00

Hot Quart of Whipped Potatoes

$12.00

THANKSGIVING

Turkey Breast

$60.00

Ham

$65.00

Dressing

$28.00

Whipped Potatoes

$30.00

Green Beans

$30.00

Collard Greens

$28.00

Cheddar Mac N Cheese

$35.00

Roasted Brussels

$40.00

Sweet Potato Souffle

$35.00

Squash Casserole

$40.00

Honey Glazxed Carrots

$45.00

Smoked Gouda Mac

$45.00

Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

Pecan Pie

$25.00

Apple Pie

$40.00

Cranberry Sauce 16 oz

$8.00

Gravy 16 oz

$8.00

Yeast Rolls

$10.00

Jalapeno Cornbread

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$65.00

Hummingbird Cake

$65.00

Red Velvet Cake

$65.00

Chocolate Cake

$65.00

DELI

Chicken Enchiladas - 6

$35.00

Meatloaf Ale Carte

$20.00

Lasagna

$35.00

Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Tuna Salad

$7.50

Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Egg Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Pint of Coleslaw

$6.00

Pint Glazed Carrots

$8.00

Pint Green Beans

$8.00

Pint Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Pint Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Pint Collards

$8.00

Pint Okra and Tomatoes

$8.00

1/4 Focaccia

$8.00

1/2 Focaccia

$11.00

Whole Focaccia

$16.00

24 HR Notice please

1/2 Pint Side Gravy

$2.50

Crab Stew Pint

$16.00

Crab Stew Quart

$24.00

Potato Soup Quart

$24.00

Koozie

$2.00

1\2 pint bacon jam

$7.00

Pint of bacon jam

$15.00

Quart of Whipped Potatoes

$12.00

Quart of Glazed Carrots

$14.00

Quart of Collards

$14.00

Quart of Green Beans

$14.00

Quart of Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Quart of Okra and Tomatoes

$14.00

Pint Cole Slaw

$6.00

Quart Cole Slaw

$12.00

Cheese straws

$14.00

Georgia Olive oil

$16.00

Bolognese

$35.00

Georgia Olive Oil

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Redefining Casual Dining DINE IN, TO-GO OR DELIVERY AVAILABLE. ORDER ONLINE, OR BY PHONE. GIFT CARDS AVAILABLE. HOURS OF OPERATION MONDAY - SATURDAY, 11 AM - UNTIL CLOSED SUNDAY ORDER ONLINE WWW.JTHOMASKITCHEN.COM WWW.SAVTAKEOUT.COM

Location

4700 US-80 Suite E, Savannah, GA 31410

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

