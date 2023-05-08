Restaurant header imageView gallery

JTs Pizza and Pub

2390 West Dublin Granville Road

Columbus, OH 43235

Appetizers

Fried Street Corn

$11.00

May Appetizer of the Month: Corn on the cob coated with a crispy breading and fried to golden perfection. Topped with a drizzle of crema, a hint of spicy chili oil, crumbled cojita cheese, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro.

Garlic Parm Knots

$6.79

Fried knots of our signature pizza crust brushed with garlic-infused butter and sprinkled with grated Parmesan cheese. Perfectly seasoned and served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping.

Ultimate Cheese Bread

$9.99

A blend of cheddar, provolone & mozzarella cheeses, garlic butter & pepperoni. Served with marinara. Most Popular

Mozzarella Sticks

6 fresh mozzarella sticks

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Mini corn dogs served with a side of homemade honey mustard dressing.

Onion Petals

$7.99

Fried onion petals served with a side of O-H dipping sauce.

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Our home made Garlic Bread. Add cheese

Salads

Small Chef Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad comes with lettuce, tomatoes, thinly sliced ham, turkey, bacon, & cheese!

Large Chef Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad comes with lettuce, tomatoes, thinly sliced ham, turkey, bacon, & cheese!

Small Italian Salad

$7.99

Italian Salad comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olive, banana pepper, pepperoni, a blend of cheeses and croutons

Large Italian Salad

$9.99

Italian Salad comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olive, banana pepper, pepperoni, a blend of cheeses and croutons

Small Tossed Salad

$5.99

Tossed Salad comes with crisp romaine/iceberg lettuce blend topped with tomato, onion, green pepper & a blend of cheeses.

Large Tossed Salad

$7.99

Tossed Salad comes with crisp romaine/iceberg lettuce blend topped with tomato, onion, green pepper & a blend of cheeses.

Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$8.99

Comes with your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese

12 Boneless Wings

$15.99
6 Traditional Wings

$8.99

Comes with your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese

12 Traditional Wings

$15.99

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$12.49

Build Your Own Calzone: $12.49 All calzones come with cheese, marinara and garlic parmesan crust. Additional Toppings $1.79 each *One Marinara Per Order, Additional available upon request

Italian Calzone

$19.49

Filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers & onion topped a blend of cheeses, then baked to perfection. Finished off with lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, garlic butter & Parmesan cheese.

Veggie Calzone

$16.79

Veggie Calzone made with our 12 hour pizza sauce and filled with mushroom, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, black olives, tomato, a blend of cheeses, garlic butter & provolone cheese.

Meat Lovers Calzone

$17.49

Meat Lovers Calzone is made with our 12 hour pizza sauce, large pepperoni, ham, salami, bacon, blend of cheeses, garlic butter, & parmesan cheese.

Supreme Calzone

$16.79

Supreme Calzone made with our 12 hour pizza sauce and filled with pepperoni, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, a blend of cheeses, garlic butter, & parmesan cheese.

Specialty Pizza

Supreme

Topped with Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Fresh Pulled Sausage.

The Founders Favorite

The Founders Favorite – Topped with Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Fresh Pulled Sausage.

The Big Al

Topped with Pepperoni, Banana Pepper, Fresh pulled sausage, topped with extra cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

Ham, bacon, pineapple, bacon and extra cheese.

Cheese Lovers

Cheese Lovers – Pizza Cheese, Cheddar, Aged Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.

The White

The White – Garlic oil base, Mushrooms, Onion, Tomato, Feta cheese topped with oregano.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian – Topped with Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Black Olives & Tomato’s.

The Mindy

The Mindy– Topped with Light Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion & Tomato.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken – Our Signature BBQ base, topped with Fresh Grilled Chicken, Onion, Bacon Chunks & Finished with rich Cheddar Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo sauce base, topped with crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, and pizza cheese. Finished with creamy blue cheese crumbles.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers – Topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon Chunks, Fresh Pulled Sausage.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Birria Pizza

Half/Half Specialty

Create-Your-Own Pizza

Start with a cheese pizza and customize your crust, sauce and toppings!

Subs

The Italian

$9.99

Thinly sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, onions, provolone cheese, drizzled with Italian dressing.

Turkey

$9.99

Turkey – Juicy turkey breast, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise.

Club

$9.99

Club – Thinly sliced ham, juicy turkey, crispy bacon and mayonnaise.

BLT

$9.99

BLT – Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

The Ultimate Club

$11.49

The Ultimate Club – Thinly sliced ham, juicy turkey, crispy bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Provolone.

Veggie Sub

$9.99

A medley of mushroom, green pepper, banana pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato & black olives toasted to perfection. Covered in melted cheese & finished with italian dressing

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Chicken Philly – Fresh grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, green peppers and onions, topped with a blend of melted cheese and mayonnaise.

Desserts

Cinnamon Knots

$6.49

Sauces & Dressings

Pizza Sauce

$0.79

Spicy Pizza Sauce

$0.79

Mayonnaise

$0.79

Garlic Butter

$0.79

Hot Honey

$1.00

Ranch

$0.79

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Balsamic

$0.79

Italian

$0.79

Mild

$0.79

Hot Sauce

$0.79

Xtra Hot

$0.79

Stupid Hot

$0.79

Garlic Parmesan

$0.79

Spicy Garlic

$0.79

Gregs Sauce

$0.79

Mango Habanero

$0.79

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.79

BBQ

$0.79

Chipotle BBQ

$0.79

Celery

$1.00

Ranch

$6.99

Blue Cheese

$6.99

Honey Mustard

$6.99

Balsamic Dressing

$6.99

Italian Dressing

$6.99

N/A Beverage

Coke

$1.49+

Diet Coke

$1.49+

Sprite

$1.49+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving up the best pizza in Columbus since 2007! Here at JT’s Pizza, Pub, & Patio we proudly serve Columbus and surrounding cities: Dublin, Linworth & Worthington! We are a great pub & sports bar with a variety of alcoholic beverages!

2390 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43235

