Restaurant header imageView gallery

JT's Wingz & Thangz

review star

No reviews yet

US Hwy 641 N

Eddyville, KY 42038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Steak
JT's Nachos
Not Yo' Momma's Chicken Wingz- 12 Wingz

Chicken

Not Yo' Momma's Chicken Wingz- 6 Wingz

$8.00

Not Yo' Momma's Chicken Wingz- 12 Wingz

$13.00

Chicken Tender Meal

$13.00

This meal includes 4 hand breaded chicken tenders and served with an order of crinkle cut fries.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled/fried chicken tender sandwich served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted brioche bun served with an order of crinkle cut fries.

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

This meal includes 3 hand breaded chicken tenders and homemade waffles.

JT's Nachos

$10.00

Fresh made chips, cheddar cheese sauce, fried chicken pieces, sour cream, banana peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, ranch, and house made BBQ sauce

The Big Kahuna

$14.00

Chicken Philly AKA the Big Kahuna has thin, tender, and juicy all white chicken. Swiss Cheese, green peppers, onions, with a chipotle bacon mayo sauce. Served on an all-white toasted hoagie bun and crinkle cut fries. Seasoned to perfection!

Burgers

Burger Dressed Your Way

$10.00

1/3 lb hand patted burger, seasoned to perfection, on a toasted brioche bun, and served with an order of crinkle cut fries.

A1 Crunch Burger

$14.00

1/3 lb hand patted and seasoned to perfection burger served with smoked Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, crispy onion straws, bacon, and A1 sauce on toasted brioche bun. Served with an order of crinkle cut fries.

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Juicy tender cut pieces of steak, aged provolone cheese, peppers, onions, mayo or A1 sauce, on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with an order of crinkle cut fries.

Impossible Burger

$8.00

Plant based burger, dressed your way, on a toasted brioche bun.

Burger- NO FRIES

$7.50

A1 Crunch Burger- NO FRIES

$11.50

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, cheese, tomato, eggs, croutons, thick cuts of turkey and ham. All dressings are house made.

Grilled/Fried Chicken Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, cheese, tomato, thick juicy pieces of chicken, croutons. All dressings are house made.

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.00

House made chicken salad served on a soft toasted croissant, topped with grapes and walnuts. Served with chips.

Kids Meals 10 year & Under

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

2 chicken tenders and an order of crinkle cut fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled cheese sandwich served with an order of crinkle cut fries

Cheeseburger Slider

$5.00

1 cheeseburger slider served with an order of crinkle cut fries.

Grilled Hotdog

$5.00

Grilled hotdog served with an order of crinkle cut fries

Fries & Sides

Fries

$2.50

Crinkle cut fries

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Crinkle cut fries, loaded with cheese and bacon pieces. Served with a side of ranch.

Upgrade to Loaded Fries

$1.50

Drinks

Soda

$1.00

12 oz can

Kool-Aid Jammer

$1.00

Assorted flavors

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Fresh, made from scratch food that is made from all different ethnicities, such as American, Chinese, and Southern comfort foods.

Location

US Hwy 641 N, Eddyville, KY 42038

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Commonwealth Yacht Club
orange starNo Reviews
263 Green Turtle Bay Dr Grand Rivers, KY 42045
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Turtle
orange starNo Reviews
265 Nautical Dr Grand Rivers, KY 42045
View restaurantnext
DOCKERS ON THE BAY
orange star3.6 • 14
269 Green Turtle Bay Dr Grand Rivers, KY 42045
View restaurantnext
Between The Lakes Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
1940 J H O'Bryan Ave Grand Rivers, KY 42045
View restaurantnext
The 88 Dip
orange star4.7 • 338
113 Sturgis Rd Marion, KY 42064
View restaurantnext
J-MACK BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2323 US HWY 62 Gilbertsville, KY 42044
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Eddyville
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Paducah
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Martin
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston