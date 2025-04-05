Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean

JUA

1,691 Reviews

$$

36 E 22nd St

New York, NY 10010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Korean Wood Fired Restaurent

Website

Location

36 E 22nd St, New York, NY 10010

Directions

Gallery
JUA image
JUA image
JUA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Joomak Banjum - 312 5th Ave
orange star4.5 • 25
312 5th Ave New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
8282 - 84 Stanton St.
orange starNo Reviews
84 Stanton St. New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Mari - 679 9th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
679 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St
orange starNo Reviews
137 Havemeyer St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
White Tiger
orange star4.3 • 468
601 Vanderbilt Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Bobby Wong’s Tao House - Rutherford
orange starNo Reviews
73 Park Avenue Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Barn Joo - Union Square
orange star4.0 • 3,565
35 Union Square W New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Sarabeth's - Park Avenue South
orange star4.3 • 3,538
381 Park Ave S New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Chote Nawab
orange star4.0 • 1,964
115 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Sticky's Finger Joint - Union Square
orange star4.4 • 1,863
107 E 14th St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Boqueria - Flatiron
orange star4.1 • 1,804
53 West 19th Street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Patisserie Chanson
orange star4.2 • 1,689
20 W 23rd St New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Alphabet City
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (121 restaurants)
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston