Mexican & Tex-Mex

Juan Loco Cornelius

review star

No reviews yet

8301-3 Magnolia Estates Dr

Cornelius, NC 28031

Order Again

Popular Items

Loco Bowl
A.B.'s VegBowl
Barbacoa Tacos

Tacos

$8.50

Adobo steak, Jack cheese, avocado salsa, pico de gallo, green onion, Cotija cheese, chipotle crema

$8.25

Fried chicken strips, garlicky mayo, lettuce, bacon, pico de gallo.

$8.75

Tempura-battered fish, cabbage, Salsa verde, pico de gallo, poblano tartar sauce.

$8.25

Braised pork, avocado-cilantro sauce, tomatillo salsa, onion, cilantro, chicharrones.

$8.75

Spicy shrimp, mango-habanero salsa, avocado-cilantro sauce, Jack cheese.

Americano Tacos

$8.25

Steak or Chicken, lettuce, tomato, fried cheese, chpotle crema on flour tortillas.

Hard Tacos

$9.95

5 mini corn tortillas lightly fried, stuffed with homemade ground pork chorizo, lettuce, tomatillo salsa, cotija cheese and pico de gallo. Served with spicy salsa and cheese dip.

$12.50

Five slow cooked beef tacos, dipped in broth, cheese, onion, cilantro, side of cheese dip, side of broth, salsa verde.

Street Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$12.50

All natural barbacoa slow cooked in spices spices, served 5 mini tacos per order on flour or corn tortillas. Topped with onions and cilantro, green salsa.

Gringa Tacos

$12.50

5 Mini Tacos on corn or flour tortillas, Marinated Pork, Pine apple, Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Salsa Verde.

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.50

Adobo steak, served 5 mini tacos per order on flour or corn tortillas. Topped with onions and cilantro, salsa verde.

Campechano Tacos

$13.25

5 Mini Tacos on corn or flour tortillas, steak, chorizo, chicharon, Cilantro, Onions, Salsa Verde.

Al Pastor Tacos

$12.50

5 Mini Tacos on corn or flour tortillas, Marinated Pork, Pine apple, Cilantro, Onions, Salsa Verde.

Burritos

Shrimp Burrito

$10.25

Spicy shrimp, guacamole, rice, mango-habanero salsa, cilantro, Jack cheese.

Pastor Burrito

$9.75

Marinated pork, pineapple, rice, beans, Jack cheese, onions, cilantro, fresh tomatillo salsa.

California

$10.25

Adobo steak, fries, guacamole, sour cream, hot salsa, Monterey Jack cheese.

Surf & Turf

$10.50

Shrimp and steak, Jack cheese, rice, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, fresh tomatillo-jalapeño salsa.

Chori Pollo

$10.50

Chicken, spicy chorizo, rice, beans, Monterey Jack cheese topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

Loco Burrito

$9.50

Chicken, steak or pork, refried beans, rice, Jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema.

Veggie Burrito

$8.00

Mexican rice, refried beans, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, pecan-cilantro pesto, Jack cheese, guacamole.

Tempura Burrito

$10.50

Tempura battered shrimp, guacamole, spinach, pickled red onion, chipotle crema, rice.

Pesca Burrito

$9.75

Tempura-battered fish, cabbage, rice, poblano, tartar sauce, tomatillo salsa.

ACP

$10.50

Chicken, Rice, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, mushrooms, Chipotle Crema, Guacamole, Sour Cream.

RBC Burrito

$5.00

RIce, bean and cheese burrito

Bowls

BLT Bowl

$10.25

Fried chicken strips, bacon, rice, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, garlicky mayo.

Loco Bowl

$10.25

Marinated steak, avocado, rice, jack cheese, chipotle crema, black bean salsa, pico de gallo, cotija cheese.

Black Bean Bowl

$10.50

Black beans, chorizo, chicken, jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, tortilla strips, jalapeno crema, cotija cheese.

A.B.'s VegBowl

$9.95

Rice, black bean salsa, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, lettuce, cilantro pesto, jack cheese, avocado.

Quesadillas

$10.25

Marinated steak, green onion, mushrooms, Chihuahua cheese, avocado salsa.

$10.25

Fried chicken strips, bacon, lettuce, garlic mayo, pico de gallo, Jack cheese.

$7.75

Roma tomato, spinach, Chihuahua and Mozzarella cheese, cilantro-pecan pesto.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00
$10.25

Onions, red and green bell peppers, Jack cheese.

Fajita Steak

$10.25

Onions, red and green bell peppers, Jack cheese.

Fajita Shrimp

$10.25

Onions, red and green bell peppers, Jack cheese.

Americano

$9.95

Adobo marinated chicken or steak, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle crema, corn dusted roll. Served with fries.

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Tempura fried fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, poblano tartar, corn dusted roll, french fries.

Steak Nachos

$9.95

Adobo steak, refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, queso fresco, Cotija cheese, cheese dip, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with salsa verde.

Cali Fries

$10.50

Adobo Steak, refried beans, monterrey jack cheese, queso fresco, cotija cheese, cheese dip, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream, served with salsa verde.

Locolicious Salad

$10.95

Spinach, grilled shrimp, grilled chicken, bacon, creamy avocado poblano dressing, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, pico de gallo, avocado.

Kids

Kids Plate

$5.95

Marinated Steak or Chicken, Rice & Beans

Kids Burrito

$5.95

Marinated Steak or Chicken, Cheese, Rice & Beans

Kids Quesadilla

$4.45

Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

Kids Taco

$5.95

Chicken or steak, soft flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, cheese, rice and beans.

Sides

Guacamole

$3.50

Cheese dip

$3.50

Sour Cream Small

$0.65

Sour Cream Large

$1.00

Extra Chips & Salsa

$1.50

Extra Salsa

$0.45

Extra Chips

$1.00

Hot Salsa

$0.35

Salsa Verde

$0.45

Chipotle Crema

$0.60

Tartar Side

$0.60

Pint Guacamole

$11.95

Pint (16oz) Cheese Dip

$11.95

Pint Salsa

$5.95

Pint Pico De Gallo

$6.95

Side French Fries

$2.00

Side Beans

$1.00

Side Rice

$1.00

Side Rice & Beans

$1.50

Bean Dip

$2.95

Side Black Beans

$1.50

Side Mango Pico

$1.80

Side Pesto

$0.60

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Chiles Toreados

$1.00

Side Avocado Salsa

$0.50

8oz Cheese dip

$7.95

8oz Guacamole

$7.95

8oz Salsa

$3.50

Desserts

Single Churro

$1.50

Family Churros

$12.00

8 churros served with chocolate dip.

Kids Ice Cream

$1.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Catering

Catering Loco Chicken

$39.95

10 Tacos (Chicken, Jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, green onion, Cotija cheese, chipotle crema) Chips and Salsa, Cheese Dip. Add Quart Rice $4 Add Quart Beans $4

Catering Americano Chicken

$39.95

10 Tacos (Chicken, lettuce, tomato, fried cheese, chipotle crema on flour tortillas). Chips and Salsa, Cheese DIp. Add Quart Rice $4 Add Quart Beans $4

Catering Burritos Chicken

$39.95

10 Burritos filled with chicken, rice, beans and cheese. Chips, salsa, cheese dip.

Catering Burritos Steak

$39.95

10 Burritos filled with steak, rice, beans and cheese. Chips, salsa, cheese dip.

Catering Nachos Chicken

$29.95

Tortilla Chips, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Cheese Dip, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Grilled Chicken.

Catering Nachos Steak

$29.95

Tortilla Chips, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Cheese Dip, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Grilled Steak.

Pint Cheese Dip

$11.95

Pint Guacamole

$11.95

Pint Salsa

$5.95

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Party Pack

$25.00

Pint cheese dip, pint guac, pint salsa and 4 bags of chips

Fajita Bar Chicken

$50.00

Flour tortillas, grilled chicken, Fresh cut sautéed onions and peppers, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chips, salsa, and cheese dip. Serves 6

Fajita Bar Steak

$65.00

Flour tortillas, grilled steak, Fresh cut sautéed onions and peppers, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chips, salsa, and cheese dip. Serves 6

Loco Dogs

Loco Hot Dog

$8.95

10" Nathans bacon wrapped hot dog, pico de gallo, avocado sauce, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, King Hawaiian rolls.

Campechano Hot Dog

$9.50

10" Nathan's bacon wrapped hot dog, chorizo, tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro. King Hawaiian rolls.

Hawaiian Hot Dog

$9.50

10" Nathan's bacon wrapped hot dog, melted cheese, pine apple, King Hawaiian rolls.

Chili Chorizo Dog

$9.50

10" Nathan's bacon wrapped hot dog, chorizo, black beans, cheese dip, onions, cilantro. King Hawaiian rolls.

Americano Dog

$8.95

10" Nathan's bacon wrapped hot dog, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo. King Hawaiian rolls.

Fajita Dog

$8.95

Carolina Dog

$9.50

10" Nathan's bacon wrapped hot dog, Hawaiian rolls, cabbage, poblano mayo, chorizo, mustard, onions.

Nacho Dog

$8.95

10" Nathan's bacon wrapped dog. cheese dip, jalapeno, tortilla strips, lettuce, pico. Hawaiian rolls.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Crazy Good Burritos and Tacos!

8301-3 Magnolia Estates Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031

Juan Loco image

