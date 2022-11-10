Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juan More Taco - Caroline St

133 Reviews

$$

826 Caroline St

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Taco Trio
TacoDillas

Tacos

Taco Trio

$13.00

Three tortillas filled with your choice of protein. Topped with freshly sliced onions and chopped cilantro. Garnished with limes and radish. Includes a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans.

TacoDillas

$14.00

Three tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and filled with your choice of protein. Topped with freshly sliced onions and chopped cilantro. Garnished with limes and radish. Includes a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans.

Beef Taco Trio

$15.00

Beef TacoDillas

$16.00

Vegan TacoDillas

$15.00

Our tacodillas made with a cashew cheese-substitute. Filled with refried beans, guacamole, pico, and cilantro. Garnished with limes and radish. Served with rice and beans or chips and salsa.

Single Taco

$4.00

A single corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein. Topped with onions and cilantro. Garnished with limes and radish.

Single TacoDilla

$4.25

A single corn or flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and filled with your choice of protein. Topped with onions and cilantro. Garnished with limes and radish.

Entrées

Quesadilla

$14.00

A large flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of protein, then melted to perfection. Garnished with cilantro, limes, and radish. Includes a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans.

Vegan Quesadilla

$15.00

A large quesadilla made with a cashew cheese substitute. Filled with refried beans and pico. Includes a small side of guac. Comes with your choice of rice and beans or chips and salsa.

Summer Corn Cakes

$12.00

Two sweet corn patties filled with melted cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and cilantro. Served with a large scoop of guacamole and garnished with limes and radish.

Keto Bowl

$13.00

A bed of fresh lettuce and a large scoop of guacamole, served with your choice of protein. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Garnished with limes and radish.

Burrito

$14.00

A large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro, and your choice of meat. Garnished with limes and radish.

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

A burrito in a bowl! Our red rice and black beans served with your choice of protein. Topped with fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro, and sour cream. Garnished with limes and radish.

Stuffed Avocado

$13.00

A halved avocado, served atop a bed of lettuce and covered with your choice of protein. Topped with pico, cheese, sour cream, and cilantro.

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$12.00

A green bell pepper halved and stuffed with your choice of protein and baked with cheese. Topped with pico, sour cream, and cilantro. Served on a bed of rice and beans. Garnished with limes and radish.

Kids Tacos

$8.00

Two corn or flour tacos filled with their choice of protein. Comes with rice and beans.

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

A small quesadilla filled with their choice of protein. Sour cream on the side. Includes a small side of chips and salsa or rice and beans.

Loaded Fries

$9.00Out of stock

A basket of crispy fries topped with nacho cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico, cilantro, and your protein of choice.

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

A basket of tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico, cilantro, and your choice of protein. Garnished with limes and radish.

California Burrito

$13.00Out of stock

A California-style burrito filled with fries, refried beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, cilantro, and your choice of protein.

Vegan Burrito

$14.00

Our burrito made with a vegan friendly nut-based cheese substitute. Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, guac, and cilantro.

Sides & Appetizers

Chips & Guac

$7.50

Crispy tortilla chips and house-made guacamole. Be ready to share!

Large Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Lots of crispy tortilla chips with some mild salsa. Always a favorite.

Small Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Crispy tortilla chips and mild salsa. 

Street Corn

$5.50

A full cob of corn, slathered with mayo and covered with a blend of cheese and seasoning. Dressed with chipotle sour cream and cilantro.

Vegan Street Corn

$6.50

A cob of corn slathered with an almond derived cream and covered with a dairy-free cheese substitute blend. Topped with cilantro and served with radish and lime on the side.

Small Rice & Beans

$3.00

Spanish-style red rice and seasoned black beans.

Small Rice

$3.00

Spanish-Style red rice.

Small Beans

$3.00

Seasoned whole black beans. Can substitute refried beans on request.

Large Rice & Beans

$5.50

Large Rice

$5.50

Large Beans

$5.50

Large Guac

$5.50

A large side of our house-made guac.

Small Guac

$4.50

A small side of our house-made guac.

Large Salsa

$2.50

A large side of mild salsa.

Small Salsa

$1.50

A small side of mild salsa.

Salsa Verde

$0.50

A small cup of our famous salsa verde. Spicy!

Salsa Roja

$0.75Out of stock

A small cup of our delicious salsa roja. Smoky and very spicy!

Juan's Candy

$6.00Out of stock

Handmade candied jalapeños. Deliciously sweet and spicy.

Kids Street Corn

$2.75

Taco Boxes

Boxes filled with tacos! What's not to love?

6 Taco Box

$25.00

A box of six of our signature tacos. Garnished with limes and radish. Includes a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans.

6 Taco Box - Beef

$30.00

20 Taco Box

$65.00

A 20 count box of our tacos. If you would like a mix of tortillas please specify in the instructions box!

30 Taco Box

$80.00

A 30 count box of our tacos. If you would like a mix of corn and flour tortillas please specify in the instructions box!

Mini Tacos

Chicken Mini Taco

$1.75

Chorizo Mini Taco

$1.75

Veggie Mini Taco

$1.75

Carnitas Mini Taco

$1.75

Birria Mini Taco

$2.00

Asada Mini Taco

$2.00

Make a Meal Donation to the Elderly/Healthcare Workers

Free Meal for the Elderly/Healthcare Workers

These donations go directly to helping our local community through this uncertain time. Your contribution is deeply appreciated. Thank you for your generosity. Together we will prevail!

Make a Meal Donation to St. George's Episcopal Church

Free Meal - St. George's Episcopal Church

$6.00

We're partnering with Saint George's Episcopal Church on their mission to feed the less fortunate. All meals purchased will be distributed once a month by Saint George's ministry.

Lisa Pitts Cancer Foundation Fundraiser for Cremation

Lisa Pitts $5 Donation

$5.00

Lisa Pitts $10 Donation

$10.00

Lisa Pitts $25 Donation

$25.00

Lisa Pitts $50 Donation

$50.00

Lisa Pitts $100 Donation

$100.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location

826 Caroline St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Directions

