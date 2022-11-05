Main picView gallery

Juan Murphy's 796 Main Street

796 Main Street

Arlington, NY 12603

APPS

COMBO #1

$16.95

Combo #2 Trio

$14.95

ELOTES

$5.95

Cob

GUAC & CHIPS

$10.95+

Small

KNOCKAVERRY FRIES

$12.95

LOADED NACHOS

$13.95

MOTZY BITES

$9.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Large

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

Reuben Rolls

$9.95

WINGS

$14.95

BONELESS WINGS

$14.95

SOUPS

TOMATO SOUP

$9.95

CHILI

$5.95

CUP

CHILI

$9.95

BOWL

FRENCH ONION

$6.95

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.95

SUMMER SALAD

$13.95

QUINOA SALAD

$10.95

Nachos No Nachos

$12.95

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$4.95

Small

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$9.95

Large

ENTREES

QUESADILLA

TACOS

BURRITO

FAJITA BOWL

FAJITAS

MAC & CHEESE

$9.95

FISH & CHIPS

$19.95

TENDERS/FRIES

$12.95

SHEPHERDS PIE

$19.95

MEXICAN SHEPHERD PIE

$18.95

BANGERS & MASH

$15.95

SIDES

FRIES

$4.95

GARLIC PARM FRIES

$5.95

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.95

RICE & BEANS

$4.95

SM ONION RINGS

$6.95

Small

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.95

SPECIALS

APPETIZER

MEATLOAF SAND

$16.95

BURGERS

PLAIN JUAN

$11.95

PADDY BURGER

$14.95

MEXICALI BURGER

$14.95

NO BUN BURGER

$13.95

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$14.95

MONDAY BURGER & BEER

$15.00

SANDWICHES

REUBEN

$14.50

DUBLINER

$14.50

PANINI

$14.50

CHZSTEAK

$16.95

SHORT RIB

$16.95

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE QUES

$7.95

KIDS CHICKEN QUES

$7.95

KIDS TENDERS

$7.95

KIDS BURRITO

$8.95

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$7.95

CUP OF ICE CREAM

$4.95

LAVA CAKE

$7.95

LIQUOR

WELL VODKA

$7.00

ABSOLUT

$8.00

BELVEDERE

$8.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$8.00

STOLI

$8.00

STOLI RAZZ

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.00

STOLI ORANGE

$8.00

STOLI BLUEBERRY

$8.00

KETEL ONE

$9.00

TITOS

$8.00

STOLI VANILLA

$8.00

STOLI CARAMEL

$8.00

VAN GOGH ESPRESSO

$9.00

VAN GOGH CARAMEL

$9.00

WELL RUM

$7.00

MALIBU

$8.00

BACARDI

$8.00

BACARDI LIMON

$8.00

CAPT MORGAN

$8.00

MEYERS

$8.00

WELL TEQUILA

$7.00

CASAMIGAS

$9.00

CASAMIGAS REPOSADO

$9.00

CASAMIGAS ANEJO

$9.00

CUERVO SILVER

$8.00

DON JULIO

$9.00

PATRON

$8.00

PATRON CAFE

$8.00

CASA AZUL

$25.00

SAUZA

$8.00

CABO WABO

$8.00

818 REPOSADO

$8.00

818 BLANCO

$8.00

MEZCAL

$8.00

JOSE CUERVO

$8.00

1800

$9.00

MILAGRO

$9.00

CORRALEJO

$8.00

HORNITOS

$8.00

AVION

$8.00

WELL WHISKEY

$7.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$9.00

BULLIET RYE

$9.00

BUSHMILLS BLACK

$9.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JIM BEAM

$8.00

KNOB CREEK

$9.00

MAKERS 46

$10.00

MAKERS MARK

$9.00

WILD TURKEY

$9.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

JAMESON

$8.00

JAMESON ORANGE

$8.00

FIREBALL

$8.00

JACK FIRE

$8.00

JACK HONEY

$8.00

MACALLAN 12

$12.00

OBAN 14

$17.00

BULLET BOURBON

$9.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$8.00

JAMESON BLACK BARREL

$9.00

JAMESON IPA

$9.00

JAMESON STOUT

$9.00

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00

CROWN APPLE

$9.00

PROPER 12

$9.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$8.00

SEAGRAMS VO

$8.00

SAILOR JERRY

$8.00

GLENLIVET 12

$10.00

GLENLIVET 14

$12.00

GLENFIDDICH

$9.00

JIM BEAM STAG

$8.00

POWERS

$8.00

SCREWBALL

$8.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$8.00

WELL SCOTCH

$7.00

CHIVAS REGAL

$8.00

DEWARS

$8.00

J & B

$8.00

JOHNNIE BLACK

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Irish Mist

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Baily's

$9.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$7.00

Rumpleminz

$8.00

COCKTAILS

MARGARITA

$12.00

FLAVORED MARGARITA

$13.00

MOJITO

$12.00+

TROPICANA

$12.00+

SM RED SANGRIA

$9.00

SM WHITE SANGRIA

$9.00

LG RED SANGRIA

$12.00

LG WHITE SANGRIA

$12.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$9.00

MEXICAN BULLDOG

$15.00

MARTINI

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

LAKE GEORGE MERMAID

$12.00

LONG ISLAND

$14.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND

$19.00

Mai Tai

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Appletini

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

FALL SANGRIA

$10.00

BEER

BLACK CHERRY

$7.00

CHATHAM PORTER

$8.00

COORS DRAFT

$4.00

DOWNEAST CIDER

$7.00

FROG ALLEY ALE

$7.00

GUINNESS

$8.00

SLOOP JUICE BOMB

$7.00

LAGUNITAS

$7.00

MANGO CART

$7.00

MILLHOUSE

$7.00

MODELO

$7.00

PEEKSKILL EASTERN

$7.00

SAM ADAMS

$7.00

SIP OF SUNSHINE IPA

$7.00

SLOOP SOUR

$7.00

SLOOP NO PUMPKIN

$7.00

SMITHWICKS

$7.00

SPATAN OCTOBERFEST

$7.00

WRENCH IPA

$8.00

BLACK AND TAN

$9.00

SAM OCTOBER

$7.00

DOGFISH PUNKIN

$8.00

DOWNEAST PUMPKIN

$7.00

DRUNKIN PUMPKIN

$8.00

SIP OF SUNSHINE

$7.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUD

$4.00

COORS BOTTLE

$4.00

CORONA

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

HEINEKEN LIGHT

$5.00

LABATTS

$4.00

MICHELOB LITE

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

BUCKETS

$20.00+

HEINEKEN ZERO

$6.00

GUINNESS 00

$6.00

Molson Ice

$5.00

HIGH NOON BLK CHERRY

$7.00

HIGH NOON MANGO

$7.00

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$7.00

WHITE CLAW

$7.00

NUTRL

$7.00

WINE

PINOT NOIR

$7.00

MERLOT

$7.00

MALBEK

$7.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$7.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

CHARDONNAY

$7.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$7.00

REISLING

$7.00

WHITE ZINFINDALE

$7.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO

$25.00

BTL PINOT NOIR

$25.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

$25.00

BTL CABERNET

$25.00

BTL MALBEC

$25.00

BTL MERLOT

$25.00

BTL SAV BLANC

$25.00

BTL REISLING

$25.00

NA BEVS

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

GingerAle

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

ORANGE

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

$7 SHOT

JAMESON

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

SKREWBALL

$7.00

DUFFY

$7.00

JACK FIRE

$7.00

JACK HONEY

$7.00

STOLI

$7.00

STOLI FLAVOR

$7.00

JAGER

$7.00

FIREBALL

$7.00

RED STAG

$7.00

CAPT MORGAN

$7.00

JIM BEAM

$7.00

JACK APPLE

$7.00

CUEVO

$7.00

818

$7.00

CABO

$7.00

AVION

$7.00

ABSOLUTE

$7.00

SOCO

$7.00

GREEN TEA

$7.00

$8 SHOT

CASAMIGAS

$8.00

CORRALEJO

$8.00

MILAGRO

$8.00

MEZCAL

$8.00

BABY GUINNESS

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

$9 SHOT

1800

$9.00

DON JULIO

$9.00

PATRON

$9.00

PATRON CAFE

$9.00

$10 SHOT

IRISH CAR BOMB

$10.00

JAGER BOMB

$10.00

FOOD

FRIES

$4.95

CHEESE FRIES

$5.95

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.95

CUP OF CHILI

$5.95

PRETZELS

$8.95

MOTZY BITES

$9.95

REUBEN ROLLS

$9.95

SLIDERS/FF

$10.95

FOOTBALL NACHOS

$12.95

$10 WINGS

$10.00

BONELESS WINGS

$10.00

SUNDAY BEER SPECIAL

$5.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

COORS PITCHER

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Irish Pub Mexican Grub!

Location

796 Main Street, Arlington, NY 12603

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

