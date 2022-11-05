Juan Murphy's 796 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Irish Pub Mexican Grub!
Location
796 Main Street, Arlington, NY 12603
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bluestone Kitchen + Bar - 15 Collegeview ave
No Reviews
15 Collegeview ave Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View restaurant