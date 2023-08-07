Comida

Burrito

Burrito California

$10.49

Burrito Mexicano

$10.49

Tacos

Taco de Asada

topped with cilantro and onions

Taco de Chorizo

topped with cilantro and onions

Taco de Pastor

topped with cilantro and onions

Taco de Lengua

topped with cilantro and onions

Taco de Tripa

topped with cilantro and onions

Taco de Pollo

topped with cilantro and onions

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de Asada

$8.49

with cilantro, onion, and slice avocado

Quesadilla de Chorizo

$8.49

with cilantro, onion, and slice avocado

Quesadilla de Camaron

$8.49

with cilantro, onion, and slice avocado

Quesadilla de de Pastor

$8.49

with cilantro, onion, and slice avocado

Quesadilla queso

$1.99

Sopes

Sope de Asada

$4.75

topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco

Sope de Chorizo

$4.75

topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco

Sope de Pastor

$4.75

topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco

Sope de Pollo

$4.75

topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco

Tortas

Torta de Milanesa

$10.49

filled with fried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo chipotle sauce and jalapeños

Torta de Asada

$10.49

filled with fried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo chipotle sauce and jalapeños

Torta de Salchicha

$10.49

filled with fried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo chipotle sauce and jalapeños

Torta de Pastor

$10.49

filled with fried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo chipotle sauce and jalapeños

Other

Chicken ACP

$10.99

rice with grill chicken, topped with melted cheese

Shrimp ACS

$11.99

rice with grill shrimp, topped with melted cheese

Steak ACS

$10.99

rice with grill steak, topped with melted cheese

Milanesa Plate

$11.99

breaded and fried chicken. served with rice lettuce avocado onion and tortilla

My Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

My Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

My Pastor Quesadilla

$10.99

served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Salchipapas

$6.99

fried with salchicha, and topped with cheese

Specials

Carne Asada

$14.99

grilled steak, onions, cactus, and jalapeño. served with fried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Chicken Hamburgesa

$9.49

filled with mayo, mozzarela, lettuce, grilled onions, tomato, guacamole and jalepeños

Beef Hamburgesa

$9.49

filled with mayo, mozzarela, lettuce, grilled onions, tomato, guacamole and jalepeños

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

with fries

6pcs Wings

$8.49

with fries

10pcs Wings

$12.99

with fries

Juanitos

$9.99

fried chicken taquitos, topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream with green sauce

Hot Dog w Fries

$5.99

with grilled onions, guacamole, mayo, pico de gallo and jalapeño

Especial de Mar

$16.99

grilled fish and shrimp. served with rice, lettuce avocado cucumbers onions and tortilla

Enchialdas Supreme

$10.99

corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with green sauce, cream, cheese and served with rice and beans

Mojarra

$15.99

Mar y Tierra

$13.99

Caldos

Menudo

$12.99

7 Mares

$14.49

Caldo de Res

$12.99

Caldo de Camaron

$12.99

Pozole

$11.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

with fries

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

with fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

with fries

Kids Hot Dog Plain

$4.99

with fries

A LA Carta

Orden cebollitas

$1.99

Chile toreados

$1.50

Orden crema

$1.25

Order limon

$0.99

Order tortillas

$1.49

Order tostadas

$1.75

Cheese dip chicho

$3.99

Guacamole chicho

$3.99

Huaraches

Huarache azada

$9.49

Huarache polio

$9.49

Huarache campechano

$9.49

Huarache tripa

$9.49

Huarache lengua

$9.49

Refrescos y aguas

Aguas

Agua chica

$3.99

Agua grande

$4.99

Monster preparado

$5.50

Sodas

Soda machine

$2.99

Botellas

$2.50

Bottle water

$1.00

32oz Togo

$3.75

24oz Togo

$2.75

Juanitos paleteria

Botanas

Dorilocos

$6.49

Chicharrones plain

$1.99

Esquite

$4.75

Frito lays

$2.50

Ice cream

Bionico

$6.49

Esquimal

$3.59

Cocktail frutas

$5.50

Frappuchino 20oz

$4.99

Fresas con crema

$6.49

Milkshake 20oz

$6.99

Nieve crema vaso

$2.79+

Smoothies

$7.49

Yogurt con frutas

$6.99