Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant Bloomington

743 Reviews

$$

620 W Kirkwood Ave

Bloomington, IN 47404

Popular Items

Street Tacos
Cheese Dip
FRESH Chips & Salsa

$6 Specials OO

Choose from these tasty creations along with rice & beans!
Tamal

Tamal

$6.00
Enchilada

Enchilada

$6.00

Taco

$6.00

$9 Specials OO

Get an authentic specialty with rice and beans!
1 Tostada R&B

1 Tostada R&B

$9.00

2 Tamales R&B

$9.00
2 Enchiladas R&B

2 Enchiladas R&B

$9.00

1 Banana Leaf Tamal R&B

$9.00

2 taquitos R&B

$9.00

1 Molote R&B

$9.00

2 Tacos R&B

$9.00

Appetizers

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Frend fries covered with Shredded cheese, cheese sauce, jalapenos & cilantro

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.99

Creamy and stringy cheese melted on sliced homeade Mexican Sausage links out of the oven, with warm tortilla wraps

3 Molotes App

$11.99

4 Golden Taquitos

$12.99

Hongos Mix

$12.99

Breaded Veggies - Mushrooms, Onion & Broccoli with Ranch

Tostadas de Ceviche

$14.99

Lime cooked fish topped with greens & Pico de Gallo

Coctel de Camaron

$15.99

Tiger Shrimp dipped in a unique tomato sauce, topped with onion, cilantro and crackers

NACHOS

Classic Nachos

$11.99

Nachos De Juanna Dinner

$14.49

Tortilla chips with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and the protein of your choice.

Nachos Fajita Dinner

$14.99

Chips and veggies fajita style with your favorite protein.

Dips

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$5.99

A Blend of Juannita's only premium cheeses melted into a smooth Queso dip

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$6.99

Premium fresh paper-wrap ripened avocados, gently mixed to order, in a wild Pico de Gallo

Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$7.49

Refried beans smothered with only premium cheeses

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$9.99

Spicy refried beans covered with ground beef stew, toppped with queso

Dip Appetizer Sampler

$11.99

Cheese sauce, Guacamole and today's batch of house salsa.

Soups & Salads

Esquite

$8.99

Spicy Mango Salad

$9.99

Romaine and tossed spinach topped with fresh diced mangos, onion, tomato, and your choice of crumbled cheese and chile powder. Optional with Chamoy Dressing, made with sweet tangy sauce made from tamarind pulp, mortita peppers and pure sweetness.

Mexican Fiesta Salad

$9.99

Premium cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato topped with seasoned bell pepper, avocado, and choice of dressing.

Taco Salad Bowl

Taco Salad Bowl

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, queso sauce, shredded cheese, beans and the protein of your choice, served on a tortilla bowl.

Pozole

$11.99

Chicken or pork authentic stew, corn hominy, topped with your choice of onion, cilantro, radish, and fresh lettuce.

TACOS

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$11.99

3 Tacos with toppings/side

Tacos de La Ciudad

$14.99

Four tacos with the protein and the toppings of your choice served on hard shells, soft corn, or flour tortillas.

Craft BEER Carnitas Tacos

$17.99

4 pork Carnita tacos simmered with origins of craft beer ingredients and citruses, topped with hearty Borracha salsa, served with rice and beans.

Sweet Mango Fish Tacos

$17.99

Spicy Avocado Fish Tacos

$17.99

Four Tilapia tacos with Pico de Gallo and Avocado served on flour tortillas.

Spicy Shrimp Fiesta Tacos

$18.99

Four shrimp tacos with our spicy mango salsa, red onion, red bell pepper, lettuce, and cilantro served on flour tortillas.

Wild Salmon Tacos

$18.99

4 juicy smoked grilled Salmon, topped with caramel peach pico de gallo, served with rice &beans

Barbacoa Tacos

$19.99

4 pork Carnita tacos simmered with origins of craft beer ingredients and citruses, topped with hearty Borracha salsa, served with rice and beans.

Grilled Avocado Shrimp Tacos

$19.99

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$20.99

4 grilled Dolphin fish tacos mixed with cole slaw, super veggie, and topped with pineapple tarter, rice and beans.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Mexicanas Dinner

$13.99

3 wraps stuffed with cheese, beef, and chicken, topped with cheese, green and red salsa accompanied with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.

Enchiladas Juannita's Dinner

$15.99

The protein of your choice in three flour tortilla wraps, topped with your choice of red, green, mole, or cheese sauce, accompanied with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

TexMex

Quesadilla de La Ciudad

Quesadilla de La Ciudad

$12.99

Melted grilled cheese fold with toppings/side

Chimichanga Dinner

$13.99

Large wrap stuffed with your choice of meat, fried until gold, served with cheese sauce & Guacamole

La Torta

La Torta

$13.99

Mexican Sandwitch with toppings

Super Quesadilla Fajita Dinner

$15.99

Extra large quesadilla folded, stuffed with veggies, steak/ chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & your choice or rice or beans

Burritos

Wet Burrito

$12.50

The protein of choice is rolled on a tortilla, smothered with red or green sauce, with a side of rice and beans.

La Burrita

$13.99

Asada or chicken fajitas topped with cheese

Don Burro

$15.50

stuffed grilled chicken/steak, vegetables or ALL, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream

Fajitas

Fajitas Dinner

$15.99+

Chicken, steak, or all veggies served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, gaucamole, tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas Dinner

$23.99+

Fresh tomatoes, peppers and onion, with large grilled Tiger shrimp. Served with Non-GMO tortillas.

Fajitas Juannita Dinner

$20.99+

Tiger shrimp, steak, chicken, pork tips, homemade Chorizo, sautéed tomato, onion and peppers. Served with Non-GMO tortillas

Specailty Dishes

Las Tostadas

$13.99

Two large crispy tortillas topped with beans, chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa served with a side of rice and beans.

Arroz con Pollo

$14.99

Grilled chicken covered with cheese on top of Arroz Rojo

Carnitas La Cerda

$14.99

Tender pork tips servedd with lettuce, guacamole, & pico de gallo

Mole Poblano Dinner

Mole Poblano Dinner

$14.99

Chicken covered in our authentic chocolaty sauce, topped with cheese & onion

Huarache Dinner

$16.99

Grandma's handmade Tortilla mixed with seasoned beans, topped with Salsa Verde / Roja, your favorite meat, cheese, onions & cilantro

Chiles Rellenos Dinner

$16.99

2 Local harvested Poblanos fried in egg, topped with a zesty tomato sauce, made with pulled pork sun dried raisins or veggies with cheese.

Mix & Match Combination Dinner

$16.99

Choose any four entrees between tamales, tacos, enchiladas, tostadas, molotes, and taquitos served with a side of rice and beans and corn or flour tortillas.

Tamales Juanna Dinner

$16.99

4 Tamales made with decades of practice on a family kept recipe, daily steamed batches to choose from, Salsa verde with chicken, beef Guahuillo, Cheese & Veggies, Pinto Beans with Cheese & Red Salsa Pork

Sampler Platter

$22.99

Try Juannita’s UNIQUE flavors, Molote, Tamal, Tostada, Taco, Burrito, Enchilada, Chile Relleno, served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream, tortillas, rice and beans.

Classic Ciusine

Pollo con Queso

$13.99

A 9 oz. tender grilled marinated chicken breast topped with queso sauce.

Pollo de Juanna

$15.99

A 9 oz. tender grilled marinated chicken breast with mushrooms, bacon and queso.

Pescado Mexicano

$15.99

Tilapia, grilled broccoli, onion, pepper and tamato, with rice

Carne Asada

$17.99

Charbroiled 10 oz. USDA Choice, tender grilled onions & cactus

Rib Eye

$21.99

10 oz USDA Choice Rib Eye grilled to your preference. served with rice, beans & tortillas

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

Large Shrimp toasted in a Veracruzana garlic sauce

Camarones Enchipotlados

Camarones Enchipotlados

$16.99

Large grilled shrimp in creamy chipotle sauce

Camarones A la Diabla

$16.99

Firey shrimp cooked in a unique spicy flavor

A La Carte

1 Taco A la Carte

$4.99

Tinga, Carnitas, Chorizo, Birria, Ground Beef

1 Enchilada A la Carte

$4.99

Tinga, Carnitas, Chorizo, Birria, Ground Beef

1 Tamal A la Carte

$4.99

1 Molote A la Carte

$4.99

Tinga, Cheese & Veggies / Potatoe

1 Quesadilla A la Carte

$5.99

Tinga, Carnitas, Chorizo, Birria, Ground Beef

1 Bean Burrito A la Carte

$6.99

1 Bean Burritos served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream with salsa on top

1 Chile Relleno A la Carte

$7.99

1 Chimichanga A la Carte

$10.99

Tinga, Carnitas, Chorizo, Birria, Ground Beef

Soft Drinks

Jamaica

$3.99+

Hibiscus Leaf brewed daily

Horchata

$3.99+

Cinnamon, rice, diry & natural flavors

Tamarindo

$3.99+

Tamaring pulps blended with natural sugar cane

Coca Cola Fountain

$2.70

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Root-Beer, Mr. Pibb, Classic Lemonade

Fresh Tea & Sweetened

$2.70

Free refills

Milk

$2.70

regular/ chocolate

Cafe

$2.50

Imported premium roasted beans

Hecho en Mexico 12 oz Coke

$3.25

Mexican Cola products

Hecho en Mexico 1/2 Liter Coke

$4.25

Mexican Cola products

Jarritos & imports

$2.99

ask server for today's flavor

Sangria (grape soda)

$2.99

Sidral Mundet (apple soda)

$2.99

Pepsy Cola 24 oz

$3.25

Sides

3 Tortillas

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Jalapeños

$2.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$2.00

FRESH Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Tortilla Packs

$4.00+

1 dozen

Mango Salsa

$3.75

Grilled Onion & Jalapeños

$3.75

Mexican Red Rice

$2.75
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.75

Refried Beans

$2.75

Side of Cheese Sauce

$3.25
Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$3.75

Mexican Rice & Refried Beans

$4.25

Grilled Cactus

$3.00

Mole Sauce Side

$2.50

Ranch

$2.50

Seasonal fruit

$4.00

Strawberries, bananas, oranges, grapes

Child size

Taco Niño

$7.00

Small taco with rice & beans or fries

Quesadilla Niño

$7.00

Small quesadilla with rice & beans or fries

Burrito Niño

$7.00

Small Burrito with rice & beans or fries

Molote Niño

$7.00

Molote with rice & beans or fries

Chicken Nuggets Niño

$7.00

served with rice & beans or fries

Chicken Strips Niños

$7.00

served with rice & beans or fries

Macaroni Niños

$7.00

served with rice & beans or fries

Desserts

Churros & Caramel

Churros & Caramel

$4.75

Deep fried dough, sugar & Caramel

Vanilla Flan

Vanilla Flan

$5.00

Sweet custard pastry

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.75

Mexican Sweet Milk Cake

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

vanilla ice cream, corn flakes & toppings

Churros & Ice Cream

Churros & Ice Cream

$7.75

Deep fried dough, sugar & Ice Cream

Bar Food

5 Chicken Wings

$6.99

10 Chicken Wings

$10.99

Cheese Dip

$5.99

Guacamole Dip

$6.99

Papas Con Queso

$10.99

Papas Con Queso (Carne Asada) OR (Chicken)

$13.99

Ultimate Fiesta Nachos

$19.99

Pizza Mexicana

$16.99

(4) Fiesta Tacos

$16.99

(8) Fiesta Tacos

$24.99

Churros

$4.75

Churros with ice cream

$7.75

Flan

$5.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

Bar Drinks

Jalapeno Margarita

$9.99

Mangonada

$9.99

Limondada Frizada

$9.99

Fruity Sangria

$9.99

Tipsy Horchata

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a family owned Mexican Restaurant who specializes in colorful Authentic - Tasty food and bring you our most joyful serving values from the kitchen to the table.

620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington, IN 47404

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant image
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant image
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant image

