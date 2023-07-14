Popular Items

Kiddie Soft Taco

$3.25

Soft Shell Taco with cheese Choose: beef, chicken, or bean

Skirt Steak Taco Truck

$13.25

Carne Asada Tacos Topped With Cilantro, Diced Onion, Cotija Cheese, White Corn Tortillas

Pulled Pork Street Tacos

$10.50

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

Beverages

To Go Drinks

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Dr Pepper

$2.85

Barq's Root Beer

$2.85

Powerade

$2.85

Ice Tea Unsw

$2.85

Ice Tea Sweet

$2.85

Lemonade

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.50

O.J.

$4.50

Gosling's Can

$3.25

Squirt Can

$2.85

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Bottle Spring Water

$2.50

Fly Food

Chips &

Chips & Queso Reg

Chips & Queso Reg

$5.25

Chips & Queso Lg

$8.95
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.75
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$6.50
Chips Salsa & Guacamole

Chips Salsa & Guacamole

$7.50

Chips Salsa & Queso

$6.50

Chips Queso & Guac

$8.95
Trio

Trio

$9.75

Guacamole, Salsa la Fonda, Queso

Cuatro

$11.95

Guacamole, Salsa, Queso, Bacon-topped Refried Pinto Beans

Queso con Chorizo

Queso con Chorizo

$10.00

9 Spice Housemade Pork Sausage

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Bowls

Badass Bacon Bean Dip

Badass Bacon Bean Dip

$6.50

Applewood Bacon, Refried Pinto Beans, Sour Cream, Green Onions

B.R.C.

B.R.C.

$5.55

A Bowl Of Beans And Rice With Melted Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Jalapeños

Luv It Bowl

$8.50

Grilled Corn, Potato\, Squash, Served Over Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Finished With Guacamole, Salsa La Fonda

Big Bowl

Big Bowl

$11.95

Skirt Steak, Potato, Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Avocado, Cilantro, Salsa Fresca, Fresh Jalapeños

BYO Bowl

We know, you are a picky eater. Well, here you go. Make your own Juan's fave

Nachos

Nachos

$7.25

Chips With Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Jalapeños

Stadium Nachos

$11.00

Topped With Queso, Ground Beef, Bacon, Green Onions, Black Olives, Salsa Frescsa, Sour Cream, Jalapeños

Super Nachos Grande

Super Nachos Grande

$14.00

Ground Beef, Creole Chicken, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Salsa La Fonda, Jalapeños

Jerked Nachos

Jerked Nachos

$13.00

Jerk Chicken, Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Cilantro, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pineapple Salsa

Hawaii 5-0-4 “Kamehameha”

Hawaii 5-0-4 “Kamehameha”

$14.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pulled Pork, Grilled Mango, Pineapple Salsa, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeño

Tres Frijoles Nachos

Tres Frijoles Nachos

$10.00

Adobo Tofu, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack Topped With Shredded Iceberg, Sriracha Sour, Salsa Fresca

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Grilled Tortilla of Choice, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, and feel free to add a protein right here

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.50

A Cheese Quesadilla with as many as 3 veggie choices

Red Chile Chicken Quesadilla

Red Chile Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Adobo Chicken, Cheese, Goat Cheese, Leaf Spinach, Side Cucumber Salsa

B.L.A.T.

$11.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar-Jack, Side Chipotle Ranch Dressing

House Special Chicken Quesadilla

House Special Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Everyone’s Favorite Creole Spiced Chicken Quesadilla Dressed - Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato

Bacon Azul Quesadilla

Bacon Azul Quesadilla

$11.50

Ground Beef, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Cheddar-Jack, Roasted Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Salsa La Fonda Side Chipotle Ranch

The Luau Quesadilla

The Luau Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Applewood Bacon, Pineapple Salsa, Cheddar-Jack, Grilled Flour Tortilla

BBQ Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.00

Ancho BBQ Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Cheddar-Jack, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortilla

Green Goat Quesadilla

Green Goat Quesadilla

$11.00

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Cheddar-Jack, Roasted Garlic, Salsa La Fonda, Grilled Spinach Tortilla

Salads

Casa

Casa

$7.50

Lettuce, Arugula, Cucumber, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa Fresca, Black Olives, Radish

Chicken Juaha Roll

Chicken Juaha Roll

$12.00

Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija

Plain Juaha Roll

$8.25

Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija

Shrimp Juaha Roll

$13.00

Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija

Tofu Juaha Roll

$12.00

Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija

Tuna Juaha Roll

$13.00

Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija

Rocket Salad

$10.00

Watermelon, Baby Arugula, Romaine and Iceberg, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Served with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

Jerk Shrimp & Mango Salad

Jerk Shrimp & Mango Salad

$14.75

Leaf Spinach, Jerk Spiced Shrimp, Grilled Mango, Cucumber, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Mini Black Bean Quesadilla, Side Chile Lime Vinaigrette

Tijuana Caesar Romaine

Tijuana Caesar Romaine

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, With Caesar Dressing, Avocado, Salsa Fresca, Cotija, Tortilla Crisps, Chips

Tijuana Chx Caesar

$12.75

Grilled House Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, With Caesar Dressing, Avocado, Salsa Fresca, Cotija, Tortilla Crisps, Chips

Tijuana Shrimp Caesar

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, With Caesar Dressing, Avocado, Salsa Fresca, Cotija, Tortilla Crisps, Chips

Juan's Taco Salad

Juan's Taco Salad

$12.00

Ground Beef, Chicken, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese, Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In A Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips

Juan's Taco Salad with Shrimp

$13.50

Shrimp, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese, Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In A Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$11.00

Black Beans And Tofu, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese,]Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips

Juan's Taco Salad with Skirt Steak

$14.50

Skirt Steak, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese, Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In A Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.25

Pulled Pork, Pineapple Salsa, Grilled Onions, Sriracha Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice

BBQ Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Creole Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Black Beans, White Rice, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream topped with Guajillo BBQ Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sofrito, Jalapeños

The Flying Burrito

The Flying Burrito

$12.50

Grilled Steak, Shrimp, And Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Salsa La Fonda, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Gutter Punk Burrito

Gutter Punk Burrito

$9.00

Ground Beef, Jalapeños, Pinto Beans, White Rice, Lettuce, Salsa la Fonda, Cheese, Sour Cream

Jerk Chicken Burrito

Jerk Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Jerk Chicken, Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Avocado

BYO Mission Burrito

BYO Mission Burrito

$6.00

Beans, Rice, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa la Fonda, Grilled Tortilla

BYO Mission Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Beans, Rice, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa la Fonda, Grilled Tortilla with a choice of up to 3 Veggies

Mojado Burrito

Mojado Burrito

$9.00

Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda Rolled & Smothered in Juan’s Red Chile Sauce, Melted Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeños

Supergreen Burrito

Supergreen Burrito

$10.00

Green Chile, Spinach, Grilled Onion, Peppers, Broccoli, Mushroom, Avocado, And Salsa La Fonda, Spinach Tortilla

Veggie Punk Burrito

Veggie Punk Burrito

$8.25

Home Fry Potatoes, Jalapeños, Pinto Beans, White Rice, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda

Western Chicken Burrito

$10.25

Creole-spiced Chicken, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños

Western Ground Beef Burrito

$10.25

Guajillo-spiced Ground Beef, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños

Western Pork Burrito

$10.25

Pulled Pork, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños

Western Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Gulf Shrimp, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños

Western Steak Burrito

$14.00

Skirt Steak, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños

Western Tofu Burrito

$10.25

Roasted Adobo Tofu, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños

Breakfast

Green Chile Potato Breakfast Burrito

$10.75

Scrambled Eggs, Green Chiles, Potatoes, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortilla

Breakfast Burrito #1

$10.75

Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa Verde, Salsa La Fonda

Chorizo con Huevos Burrito

$12.00

Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Green Chiles, Refried Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortilla

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Sunnyside Up Eggs, Old Red Chile Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Black Beans, Flour Tortillas, Avocado, Green Onion, Salsa Fresca

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.25

Three Cheese Enchiladas, White Corn Tortillas, Juan’s Picante Rojo, Chile Verde, Old Red Chile Enchilada Sauces, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Black Beans, Yellow Rice

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Creole Chicken, Juan’s Chile Verde Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$14.00

Ground Beef, Picante Rojo Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice

Mix Veggie Enchiladas

$14.00

Three Cheese Enchiladas with a choice of up to 3 Veggies mixed, White Corn Tortillas, Juan’s Picante Rojo, Chile Verde, Old Red Chile Enchilada Sauces, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Black Beans, Yellow Rice

The Flying Enchiladas

The Flying Enchiladas

$15.00

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Our Three Enchilada Sauces, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeño, Black Beans, Yellow Rice

Fajitas

Skirt Steak Fajitas

$17.25

This is for folks who love prime skirt steak. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.25

All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda

The Flying Fajitas

The Flying Fajitas

$17.25

The Flying Trio Of Grilled Skirt Steak, Gulf Shrimp, Juan’s Creole Chicken. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda

Wicked Garden Fajitas

Wicked Garden Fajitas

$15.25

Roasted Garlic, Broccoli, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Sweet Onion, Spinach. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda

Pulled Pork Fajitas

$17.25

All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda

Guajillo-Spiced Ground Beef Fajitas

$17.25

All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda

Kid Stuff

Kids BRC

$2.75

Beans, Rice, & Melted Cheddar-Jack

Mexican Grilled Cheese

$3.50

A Mini Cheese Quesadilla

Kiddie Chicken Quesadilla

$4.25

A Mini Chicken Quesadilla

Kiddie Ground Beef Quesadilla

$4.25

A Mini Ground Beef Quesadilla

Kid Chihuahua

$5.00

Mini Roll Up Quesadilla Choose: cheese, beef, chicken, or bean

Kid B Black Bean

$4.00

Mini Burrito with Black Beans & Cheese

Kid B Ground Beef

$5.50

Mini Burrito with Ground Beef & Cheese

Kid B Chx

$5.50

Mini Burrito with Chicken & Cheese

Kiddie Crunchy Taco

$3.25

Hard Shell Taco with cheese Choose: beef, chicken, or bean

Kiddie Soft Taco

$3.25

Soft Shell Taco with cheese Choose: beef, chicken, or bean

Tacos

3 per order
Pork & Slaw Tacos

Pork & Slaw Tacos

$10.00

Pulled Pork, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Flour Tortillas

Americanos

Americanos

$10.00

Guajillo Chili-Spiced Ground Beef, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheddar-Jack Hard Shell Yellow Corn Tortillas

Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.00

Spicy Seasonal Catch, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Cilantro, Salsa Fresca, Flour Tortillas Side Creamy Cilantro Dressing

Skirt Steak Taco Truck

$13.25

Carne Asada Tacos Topped With Cilantro, Diced Onion, Cotija Cheese, White Corn Tortillas

Chicken Soft Tacos

$10.00

Creole Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Flour Tortillas Side of Sour Cream

Mexicanos

Mexicanos

$10.50

Our Freshly Made Spicy Chorizo Pork Sausage, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Hard Shell Yellow Corn Tortillas

Chicken & Chorizo

$12.00

Our Freshly Made 9 Spice Chorizo Pork Sausage, Creole Chicken, Arugula, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa Fresca, White Corn Tortilla

Jerk Chicken Street Tacos

$10.50

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

Pulled Pork Street Tacos

$10.50

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

Adobo Chicken Street Tacos

$10.50

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

Adobo Tofu Street Tacos

$10.50

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

Guajillo-Spiced Ground Beef Street Tacos

$10.50

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

Gulf Shrimp Street Tacos

$12.75

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

Mardi Gras Indian Tacos

Mardi Gras Indian Tacos

$10.00

Grilled Corn And Squash, Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, White Corn Tortillas

Creole Chicken Bánh Mì Tacos

$11.00

Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

Pulled Pork Bánh Mì Tacos

$11.00

Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

Gulf Shrimp Bánh Mì Tacos

$12.00

Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

Roasted Tofu Bánh Mì Tacos

Roasted Tofu Bánh Mì Tacos

$11.00

Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

Three Little Pigs

$12.50

Pulled Pork, Chorizo, Applewood Bacon, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Cheddar-Jack, Flour Tortillas, Side Queso

BYO Veggie Tacos

$9.00

Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas & Choice of up to 3 Mix Veggies

Original Juan's Creole Tacos

Original Juan's Creole Tacos

$6.00

Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas, & Choose a Protein If You Desire

Tuna Bánh Mì Tacos

$12.00

Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

Single Tacos

Put Tacos listed above in same box

Add this item to your cart after adding single tacos that go in the same box (great for office orders!)

single Jerk Chicken Street Taco

$3.50

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

single Ground Beef Street Taco

$3.50

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

single Pulled Pork Street Taco

$3.50

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

single Adobo Chicken Street Taco

$3.50

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

single Adobo Tofu Street Taco

$3.50

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

single Gulf Shrimp Street Taco

$4.25

Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side

single Pork & Slaw Taco

$3.50

Pulled Pork, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Flour Tortillas

single Americano Taco

$3.50

Guajillo Chili-Spiced Ground Beef, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheddar-Jack Hard Shell Yellow Corn Tortillas

single Blackened Fish Taco

$4.50

Spicy Seasonal Catch, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Cilantro, Salsa Fresca, Flour Tortillas Side Creamy Cilantro Dressing

single Steak Taco Truck Taco

$4.50

Carne Asada Tacos Topped With Cilantro, Diced Onion, Cotija Cheese,

single Chicken Soft Taco

$3.50

Creole Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Flour Tortillas Side of Sour Cream

single Mexicano Taco

$3.50

Our Freshly Made Spicy Chorizo Pork Sausage, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Hard Shell Yellow Corn Tortillas

single Chicken & Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Our Freshly Made 9 Spice Chorizo Pork Sausage, Creole Chicken, Arugula, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa Fresca, White Corn Tortilla

single Mardi Gras Indian Taco

$3.50

Grilled Corn And Squash, Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, White Corn Tortillas

single Chicken Bánh Mì Taco

$4.00

Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

single Pulled Pork Bánh Mì Taco

$4.00

Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

single Gulf Shrimp Bánh Mì Taco

$4.00

Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

single Roasted Tofu Bánh Mì Taco

$4.00

Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

single Skirt Steak Bánh Mì Taco

$4.75

Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

single Three Little Pigs Taco

$4.25

Pulled Pork, Chorizo, Applewood Bacon, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Cheddar-Jack, Flour Tortillas, Side Queso

single Original Juan's Creole Bean Taco

$2.00

Choice of Beans with Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas

single Original Juan's Creole Chicken Taco

$3.25

Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas

single Original Juan's Creole Ground Beef Taco

$3.25

Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas

single Original Juan's Creole Pork Taco

$3.25

Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas

single Original Juan's Creole Tofu Taco

$3.25

Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas

single Original Juan's Creole Shrimp Taco

$3.75

Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas

single Original Juan's Creole Steak Taco

$4.00

Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas

single Original Juan's Creole Veggie Taco

$3.00

Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas Choice of up to 3 Mixed Veg

Sides

Cheddar-Jack 4oz

$1.50

Cheddar-Jack 8oz

$3.00

Queso 2oz

$1.50

Queso 4oz

$3.00

Queso 8oz

$6.00

Side of Sliced Avocado

$1.50

2oz Guacamole

$1.50

4oz Guacamole

$3.00

8oz Guacamole

$6.00

2oz Sour Cream

$1.00

4oz Sour Cream

$2.00

2oz Chipo Sour Cream

$1.00

4oz Chipo Sour Cream

$2.00

2oz Srira Sour Cream

$1.00

4oz Srira Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Spicy Slaw

$3.00

Small Tortilla

$0.50

Large Tortilla

$1.50

2oz Side Sofrito

$0.50

2oz Side Cilantro

$0.50

2oz Side Pickled Jalapeños

$0.75

2oz Side Fresh Jalapeños

$0.75

Side Black Beans

$1.75

Bowl Black Beans

$2.50

Side Pinto Beans

$1.75

Bowl Pinto Beans

$2.50

Side Bacon Refried Beans

$1.75

Bowl Bacon Refried Beans

$2.50

Side White Rice

$1.50

Bowl White Rice

$2.25

Side Yellow Rice

$1.50

Bowl Yellow Rice

$2.25

2oz Salad Dressing

$1.00

4oz Salad Dressing

$2.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Scrambled Egg

$3.00

2oz Salsa Fresca

$1.00

Juan's Original Pico de Gallo

4oz Fresca

$2.00

Juan's Original Pico de Gallo

2oz Salsa Fonda

$1.00

Our table salsa from our Chips & menu

4oz Salsa Fonda

$2.00

Our table salsa from our Chips & menu

2oz Pineapple Salsa

$1.00

4oz Pineapple Salsa

$2.00

2oz Cucumber Salsa

$1.00

4oz Cucumber Salsa

$2.00

2oz Guajillo

$0.50

4oz Guajillo

$1.00

2oz Habanero

$0.50

So spicy, so good...make it fire

4oz Habanero

$1.00

So spicy, so good...make it fire

Dessert

Donkeydoodle Cookie

$3.25

Cinnamon Sugar Snickerdoodle Cookie

Churros

$5.50

Deep-fried to order with cinnamon sugar topping

Brownie

$4.25

Mexican Chocolate with a spicy essence