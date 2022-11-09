Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Hampton 2423 McMenamin St
2423 McMenamin St
Hampton, VA 23666
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
$5.50
Absolut
$9.50
Titos
$8.50
Grey Goose
$11.00
Pinnacle
$7.50
Belvedere
$10.50
Stoli
$8.00
Ketel One
$10.50
Absolut Vainilla
$9.00
Smirnoff
$9.50
Absolute Citron
$9.25
Deep Eddy
$7.00
Ciroc
$10.25
Smirnoff Watrermelon
$7.50
Well Gin
$5.50
Beefeater
$9.50
Bombay Saphire
$9.00
Seagrams
$8.50
Tanqueray
$10.00
Sondons
$6.00
Hendricks Gin
$11.00
Well Rum
$5.50
Bacardi
$8.50
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Malibu
$8.50
Myer's
$8.00
Cruzan Coco
$7.50
151
$7.99
Bacardi Limon
$8.00
Malibu Mango/Pineapple
$8.00
151
$8.50
Bumbu
$8.00
Well Tequila
$5.50
Patron
$12.00+
Don Julio
$12.00+
Los Lobos
$15.00+
Espolon
$9.50+
Jimador
$9.00
1800
$9.00+
Corralejo
$8.50
Hussng Smr
$9.00
Herradura
$9.50+
Jose Cuervo
$9.00
Milagro
$9.00+
Casamigos
$12.00+
Maestro Dobel
$11.00+
Teremana
$9.00+
Cabo Wabo
$12.00+
Cincoro
$25.00+
Hornitos
$9.00
Cazadores
$9.50
Los Amantes Mezcal
$9.00
Monte Alban Mezcal
$8.50
Clase Azul
$37.00+
Luna Azul
$9.00+
De Leon
$10.50
Well Whiskey
$5.50
Jack Daniels
$9.50
Crown Peach
$10.50
Fireball
$8.50
Crown Royal Apple
$10.00
Chivas Regal
$10.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Jameson
$9.50
Jim Beam Vanilla
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$8.50
Woodford Reserve
$12.50
Makers Mark
$9.50
Dewars
$8.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Wild Turkey 101
$8.50
Canadian Hist
$8.00Out of stock
Buchanans 12
$11.00Out of stock
American Honey
$9.00
JW Red Label
$11.00
JW Black Label
$11.00
Knor
$8.00Out of stock
Korbel Brandy
$8.50
Hennessey
$14.00
PAMA
$7.50
Bailey's
$8.50
Chambord
$8.50
Kahlua
$8.00
Jagermeister
$8.50
Blue Curacao
$8.00
Cactus
$8.00
Banana Liqueur
$8.00
Watermelon
$7.50
Peach Schnapps
$8.00
Sambuca
$7.50
Tuaca
$8.00
Licor 43
$9.00
Hpnotiq
$8.00
Solerno
$8.00
Melon Licor
$7.50
Amaretto
$8.00
Rumchata
$8.00
Gran Gala
$7.50
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Cachaca
$7.50
Frangelico
$8.50
St Germain
$8.00
Goldschlager
$7.50
Fireball
$8.50
Rumple Minze
$6.00
Cocktails
Screwdriver
$7.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
White Russian
$8.00
Guinea Gotcha
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$11.00
Bloody Maria
$8.99
Mimosa
$8.00
Pina Colada
$11.00
Orange Crush
$10.00
Daiquiri
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$14.00
Blue Motorcycle
$14.00
Michelada
$9.99
Cantarito
$12.00
Mexican Trash Can
$15.00
Tropical Trash Can
$15.00
Horchata Martini
$11.00
Bahama Mama
$13.00
Blue Hawaiian
$13.00
Porn Star Martini
$12.00
Mojito
$11.00
Flavored Mojito
$12.00
Mexican Mule
$12.00
Caipirnha
$12.00
Texas Tea
$15.00
Paloma
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Sex on the Beach
$9.50
Amareto Sour
$9.00
Watermelon Trashcan
$15.00
W/B Russian
Liquid Marijuana
$12.50
Margaritas
Skinny Margarita
$12.00
Margaveza
$15.00
Jalapeno Margarita
$12.00
Dos-Rita XX
$17.00
Watermelon Margarita
$14.00
Gold Margarita
$16.00
Blue Margarita
$14.00
X-Rated Rita
$16.00
Street Rita
$16.00
Cactus Margarita
$14.00
Pancho Villa Margarita
$14.00
Blood Orange Margarita
$15.00
Monster Margarita
$18.00
Cadillac Margarita
$19.00
Tamarindo Margarita
$14.00
Soft Serve Margarita
$10.00
Tropical Margarita
$14.00
Coconut Margarita
$17.00
Monday Margarita
$3.50
Friday Margarita
$7.00
Virgen Margarita
$6.00
Sangria Margarita
$16.00
Bloody citrus margarita
$14.99