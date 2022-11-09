  • Home
Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Hampton 2423 McMenamin St

2423 McMenamin St

Hampton, VA 23666

Popular Items

Quesadilla de Birria
Tacos de Birria
Burrito San Jose

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$5.50

Absolut

$9.50

Titos

$8.50

Grey Goose

$11.00

Pinnacle

$7.50

Belvedere

$10.50

Stoli

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.50

Absolut Vainilla

$9.00

Smirnoff

$9.50

Absolute Citron

$9.25

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Ciroc

$10.25

Smirnoff Watrermelon

$7.50

Well Gin

$5.50

Beefeater

$9.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Seagrams

$8.50

Tanqueray

$10.00

Sondons

$6.00

Hendricks Gin

$11.00

Well Rum

$5.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$8.50

Myer's

$8.00

Cruzan Coco

$7.50

151

$7.99

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Malibu Mango/Pineapple

$8.00

151

$8.50

Bumbu

$8.00

Well Tequila

$5.50

Patron

$12.00+

Don Julio

$12.00+

Los Lobos

$15.00+

Espolon

$9.50+

Jimador

$9.00

1800

$9.00+

Corralejo

$8.50

Hussng Smr

$9.00

Herradura

$9.50+

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Milagro

$9.00+

Casamigos

$12.00+

Maestro Dobel

$11.00+

Teremana

$9.00+

Cabo Wabo

$12.00+

Cincoro

$25.00+

Hornitos

$9.00

Cazadores

$9.50

Los Amantes Mezcal

$9.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$8.50

Clase Azul

$37.00+

Luna Azul

$9.00+

De Leon

$10.50

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Crown Peach

$10.50

Fireball

$8.50

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jameson

$9.50

Jim Beam Vanilla

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

Dewars

$8.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.50

Canadian Hist

$8.00Out of stock

Buchanans 12

$11.00Out of stock

American Honey

$9.00

JW Red Label

$11.00

JW Black Label

$11.00

Knor

$8.00Out of stock

Korbel Brandy

$8.50

Hennessey

$14.00

PAMA

$7.50

Bailey's

$8.50

Chambord

$8.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.50

Blue Curacao

$8.00

Cactus

$8.00

Banana Liqueur

$8.00

Watermelon

$7.50

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Sambuca

$7.50

Tuaca

$8.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Hpnotiq

$8.00

Solerno

$8.00

Melon Licor

$7.50

Amaretto

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Gran Gala

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Cachaca

$7.50

Frangelico

$8.50

St Germain

$8.00

Goldschlager

$7.50

Fireball

$8.50

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Cocktails

Screwdriver

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Guinea Gotcha

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$8.99

Mimosa

$8.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Blue Motorcycle

$14.00

Michelada

$9.99

Cantarito

$12.00

Mexican Trash Can

$15.00

Tropical Trash Can

$15.00

Horchata Martini

$11.00

Bahama Mama

$13.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Porn Star Martini

$12.00

Mojito

$11.00

Flavored Mojito

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Caipirnha

$12.00

Texas Tea

$15.00

Paloma

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Amareto Sour

$9.00

Watermelon Trashcan

$15.00

W/B Russian

Liquid Marijuana

$12.50

Margaritas

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Margaveza

$15.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

Dos-Rita XX

$17.00

Watermelon Margarita

$14.00

Gold Margarita

$16.00

Blue Margarita

$14.00

X-Rated Rita

$16.00

Street Rita

$16.00

Cactus Margarita

$14.00

Pancho Villa Margarita

$14.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$15.00

Monster Margarita

$18.00

Cadillac Margarita

$19.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$14.00

Soft Serve Margarita

$10.00

Tropical Margarita

$14.00

Coconut Margarita

$17.00

Monday Margarita

$3.50

Friday Margarita

$7.00

Virgen Margarita

$6.00

Sangria Margarita

$16.00

Bloody citrus margarita

$14.99

Specialty Shots

Green Tea

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.50

Jager Bomb

$9.75

Butter Nipple

$9.50

Vegas Bomb

$10.25

Mudslide

$14.00

Beer

Cerveza Nacionales

Cerveza Importadas