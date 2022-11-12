A map showing the location of Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar 3860 Tampa Rd Ste FView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar 3860 Tampa Rd Ste F

review star

No reviews yet

3860 Tampa Rd Ste F

Oldsmar, FL 34677

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl
Grande Burrito
Queso

Alcoholic Beverages

White Claw

White Claw

$4.25
Dos Equis

Dos Equis

$4.25
Modelo

Modelo

$4.25
Corona

Corona

$4.25
Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.40
Sangria

Sangria

$5.25

Beverages & Desserts

Soda

Soda

$2.45
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.69

Choose your flavor during pick up

Gatorade 20 oz Bottle

Gatorade 20 oz Bottle

$2.69
Soda Bottle 16.9 oz

Soda Bottle 16.9 oz

$2.69

Bottled Water

$2.69
Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.99
Brewed Iced Tea

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.45
Flan

Flan

$3.29
Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$4.59
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.79
Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$4.99
GF Chocolate Cake

GF Chocolate Cake

$5.69

Grande Burrito

Our burritos are full of flavor and bursting with toppings and served on a 12” flour tortilla. We prepare them the way you like it, stuffed with meat of your choice and complemented by rich variety of toppings. Served with chips.
Grande Burrito

Grande Burrito

$8.99

OFull of flavor and bursting with toppings! Served wit chips & salsa.

Burrito Bowl

The “elegant” version of our Grande burritos. All of the flavorful ingredients of the burrito served in a bowl, instead of tortilla.
Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$8.99

The “elegant” version of our Grande burritos. All of the flavorful ingredients of the burrito served in a bowl. No chips or tortilla required, just fork and a knife.

Tacos

We have tacos with your name on them. Keep them simple or load them with toppings. Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
Three (3) Tacos

Three (3) Tacos

$8.99

Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.

Two (2)Tacos

Two (2)Tacos

$7.69

Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.

One (1) Taco

One (1) Taco

$3.99

Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.

Quesadillas

Tasty and delightful. 10” grilled tortilla with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings inside. Or simply enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of our special blend of cheese in our plain cheese quesadilla. Served with chips.
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.39
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.99

Tasty and delightful. 10” grilled tortilla with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings inside. Or simply enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of our special blend of cheese in our plain cheese quesadilla. Served with chips.

Juan’s Nachos

Meal for champions. Pile of chips covered with our popular cheese sauce (Queso), choice of meat and toppings.
Juan's Nachos

Juan's Nachos

$9.99

Meal for champions. Pile of chips covered with our popular cheese sauce (Queso), choice of meat and toppings.

Taco Salad

Homemade crunchy shell is the foundation of this popular dish. Choice of meat and toppings, complete the presentation.
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.49

Homemade crunchy shell is the foundation of this popular dish. Choice of meat and toppings, complete the presentation.

Dips & Sides

Queso

Queso

$4.79+
Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.79+
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$3.39+
Rice

Rice

$1.79+
Beans

Beans

$1.79+

Extra Taco

$3.19

Side of Chips

$2.19

Rice & Beans Bowl

$2.69

Kid's Meals

Kids Taco

$3.99

Kids Burrito

$5.49

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3860 Tampa Rd Ste F, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

