Juan's Mexican Cafe and Cantina

No reviews yet

2310 George Washington Memorial Hwy

Hayes, VA 23072

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Arroz con Pollo
Kid's Meal

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Soda

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Bottled Root Beer

$5.00

Coffee

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Juice

$4.75

Milk

$4.75

Smoothie

$7.00

Horchata

$7.00

Jamaica

$7.00

Beer

BTL Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$4.25

BTL Bold Rock Cider

$4.25

BTL Budweiser

$4.25

BTL Coors Light

$4.25

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Corona Light

$5.00

BTL Coronita

$3.75

BTL Dos XX Amber

$5.00

BTL Dos XX Lager

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.25

BTL Miller Light

$4.25

BTL Modelo Especial

$5.00

BTL Modelo Negra

$5.00

BTL Pacifico

$5.00

BTL Sol

$5.00

BTL Tecate

$5.00

BTL Victoria

$5.00

Can Bud Lt Seltzer

$4.25

Can Michelob Ultra Seltzer

$4.25

Can Tequila Seltzer

$4.25

BTL Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25+

Bud Light

$4.25+

Devil's Backbone

$4.29+

Mango Cart

$6.00+

Michelob Ultra

$4.25+

Big Wave Golden Ale

$5.29+

Shocktop

$4.25+

Dos XX Amber

$4.89+

El Guapo IPA

$5.29+

Loose Cannon IPA

$5.29+

Juansday Beer

$1.50

Pitcher

$14.00+

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$13.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Blue Motorcycle

$14.00

Caipirnha

$12.00

Cantarito

$12.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Flavored Mojito

$12.00

Guinea Gotcha

$8.00

Horchata Martini

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Mexican Trash Can

$15.00

Michelada

$9.99

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$11.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Porn Star Martini

$12.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Texas Tea

$15.00

Tropical Trash Can

$15.00

White Russian

$8.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Pinnacle

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

Myer's

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Avion

$11.00

Corralejo

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Espolon

$11.00

Herradura

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Lunazul

$9.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Sauza Gold

$6.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Dewars

$5.50

Hennessey

$13.00

PAMA

$5.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Chambord

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Margaritas

Blood Orange Margarita

$15.00

Blue Margarita

$14.00

Cactus Margarita

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita

$19.00

Coconut Margarita

$14.00

Dos-Rita XX

$17.00

Flavored House Margarita

$9.00

Gold Margarita

$16.00

House Margarita

$9.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

Margaveza

$15.00

Monster Margarita

$18.00

Pancho Villa Margarita

$14.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Soft Serve Margarita

$10.00

Street Rita

$16.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$14.00

Tropical Margarita

$14.00

Watermelon Margarita

$14.00

X-Rated Rita

$16.00

Specialty Shots

Green Tea

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Wine

GLS Cabernet

$6.00

GLS Merlot

$6.00

GLS Sangria

$6.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$6.00

GLS Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS Moscato

$6.00

GLS White Zinfindel

$6.00

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$12.00

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Chicharron de Ribeye

$22.00

Chori Queso

$14.00

Crazy Elotes

$10.00

Dip Trio

$22.00

Empanadas de Birria

$12.00

Guacamole Mexicano

$13.00

Pancho Wings

$12.00
Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$6.50+

Soups & Salads

Birria Ramen

$15.00

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.00

Sonora Chicken Salad

$13.00

Sopa de Pollo

$8.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Nachos

Bean Nachos

$9.00

Beef Brisket Nachos

$16.00

Beef Nachos

$10.00

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Fajita Nachos

$14.00

Nachos Durango

$14.00

Nachos Supremo

$12.00

Seafood Nachos

$19.00

Quesadillas

Beef Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Quesadilla de Birria

$16.00

Quesadilla Parmesan

$15.00

Quesadilla Ranchera

$15.00

Quesadilla Rellena

$13.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Texas Quesadilla

$15.00

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$14.00

Burritos

Beef Brisket Burrito

$15.00

Big JUAN Burrito

$39.00

Burrito Asado

$18.00

Burrito Loco

$14.00

Burrito Pastor

$14.00

Burrito San Jose

$14.00

Burritos Deluxe

$14.00

Fajita Burrito

$14.00

Mike's Burritos

$16.00

Philly Steak Burrito

$14.00

Mexican Dishes

Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Chile Colorado

$18.00

Chile Verde

$18.00

Huevos Chorizo

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Mexican Pizza

$10.00

Molcajete

$30.00

Plato Grande

$18.00

Plato Mediano

$16.00

Tamales

$14.00

Taquitos Mexicanos

$14.00

Tio Pancho's Carnitas

$18.00

Tacos

1 Taco

$2.50

3 Tacos

$7.50

Beef Brisket Tacos

$17.00

Body by D Tacos

$23.00

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Fried Oyster Tacos

$17.00

Juan's Cheese Tacos

$17.00

Philly Steak Tacos

$14.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Street Tacos

$14.00

Tacos al Pastor

$14.00

Tacos de Birria

$16.00

Tacos de Carne Asada

$15.00

Tacos de Carnitas

$14.00

Tacos Gobernador

$18.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Banderas

$15.00

Enchiladas del Mar

$19.00

Enchiladas Rancheras

$18.00

Enchiladas Suprema

$14.00

Yolanda's

$15.00

Fajitas

Fajita California

$19.00+

Fajita Durango

$22.00+

Fajita Monterrey

$24.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Steak

Carne Asada

$22.00

Lomo Salteado

$26.00

Steak Monterrey

$26.00

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$15.00

Dos Amigos

$16.00

Chicken

Arroz a la Plancha

$17.00

Arroz con Pollo

$15.00

Chori-Pollo

$18.00

Pollo Primavera

$17.00

Seafood

Aguachile

$20.00

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$22.00

Camarones Chipotles

$24.00

Mojarra Frita

$24.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Vegetarian

Fajita Vegetariana

$15.00

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$14.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Beans

$5.00

Side Black Beans

$5.00

Side Burrito

$6.00

Side Chalupa

$5.00

Side Chile Relleno

$5.00

Side Chimichanga

$6.00

Side Chorizo

$6.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Side Enchilada

$5.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Steak

$5.00

Side Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Side Guacamole

$7.00

Side Jalapenos

$3.00

Side Lettuce

$3.50

Side Mushrooms

$3.50

Side Onion

$3.50

Side Peppers

$3.50

Side Pico

$3.50

Side Pork

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Shredded Cheese

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Slaw

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$4.00

Side Spinach

$3.00

Side Tamal

$4.50

Side Taquitos

$3.00

Side Tomato

$3.50

Side Toreados

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

Small Red Salsa

$2.00

Medium Red Salsa

$5.50

Large Red Salsa

$9.00

Small White Salsa

$2.00

Medium White Salsa

$5.50

Large White Salsa

$10.00

Small Bag Chips

$3.50

Large Bag Chips

$4.50

Side Salsa Picante

$1.00

Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Meal

$7.00

Dessert

Churros

$4.00

Flan

$4.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Sopapillas

$4.00

Xangos

$6.00

Family Meals

Family Enchiladas Casserole Meal

$39.00

Family Fajita Meal

$65.00

Family Quesadilla Meal Kit

$25.00

Family Taco Meal Kit

$37.00

Family Tacos Asadas Meal

$55.00

Lunch

Birria Burrito

$12.00

Burrito Special

$10.00

Chipotle Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Combo #1

$12.00

Combo #2

$12.00

Combo #3

$12.00

Combo #4

$10.00

Combo #5

$13.00

East L.A. Burrito

$14.00

Fajita Express

$14.00

Guacamole Cheddar Burger

$12.00

Lunch Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Lunch Chimichanga

$11.00

Lunch Chori-Pollo

$13.00

Lunch Pollo Primavera

$13.00

Lunch Quesadilla Rellena

$11.00

Lunch Street Tacos

$11.00

Lunch Supreme

$10.00

Speedy Gonzales

$10.00

Retail

Juansday Cup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2310 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Hayes, VA 23072

Directions

