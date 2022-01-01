Main picView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina

No reviews yet

11 W Broad Street

Richmond, VA 23220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Grande Queso Dip

$6.50+

Guacamole Mex

$8.00+

Soups & Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.00

Fajitas

Fajitas California

$19.00+

Sodas/Juices

Jarritos

$5.00

Aguas Frescas

$7.00

Soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina is located in the heart of Richmond’s Arts District and is offering a fun and inspired approach to Mexican cuisine.

11 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

