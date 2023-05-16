Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juarez Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4145 GESSNER RD. STE. F

Houston, TX 77043

Fountain Drinks

Dinner - Beverages

Agua De Horchata

$3.99

Agua De Jamaica

$3.99

Agua De Tamarindo

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Coca Cola

$3.29

Coffee

$3.99

Coke Zero

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.29

Roy Rogers

$3.89

Shirley Temple

$3.89

Sprite

$3.29

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.29

Topo Chico

$4.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.29

Water

Bar

Margarita

House Margarita

$8.00

Served frozen or on the rocks

Silver Margarita

$14.00

Patron silver tequila served frozen or on the rocks

Flavored Margarita

$9.00

Strawberry, raspberry, coconut, banana, mango, watermelon or peach blended to perfection

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Jose cuervo silver tequila, cointreau and fresh squeezed lime juice

Eric Special

$14.00

A mystery margarita (limit 2 per guest)

Grand Gold Margarita

$10.00

Jose cuervo gold tequila & grand marnier, served frozen or on the rocks

Domestic Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$4.66

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.66

Budweiser Bottle

$4.66

Coors Light Bottle

$4.66

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.98

Shiner Bock Bottle

$5.58

Blue Moon Bottle

$5.58

Imported Beer

Bohemia Bottle

$5.58

Carta Blanca Bottle

$5.58

Corona Bottle

$5.58

Corona Light Bottle

$5.58

Dos Equis Bottle Ambar

Dos Equis Bottle Lager

$5.58

Heineken Bottle

$5.58

Modelo Especial Bottle

$5.58

Negra Modelo Bottle

$5.58

Pacifico Bottle

$5.58

Sol Bottle

$5.58

Tecate Bottle

$5.58

Victoria Bottle

$5.58

Beer On Tap

Dos XX Draft

$5.92

Love Street Draft

$5.92

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.92

Crush City (IPA)

$7.00

Liquor

Belvedere Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Original Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$9.00

Gordon's vodka

$6.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin

$7.00

Gordon's London Dry Gin

$6.00

Hendrick's Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

$8.00

Bacardi Silver Superior Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

$7.00

Malibu Original Coconut Rum

$7.00

Casamigos Anejo Tequila

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado Tequila

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Dulce Vida Lime Flavored Tequila

$7.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple Flavored Tequila Pineapple & Jalapeno

$7.00

El Espolòn Reposado Tequila

$7.00

El Jimador Reposado

$6.00

El Jimador Teq Blanco 80

$6.00

Espolon Blanco Tequila

$7.00

Hornitos Plata Tequila

$8.00

Patrón Silver Tequila

$14.00

Reserva De Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Reserva De Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Reserva De Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

1800 Silver Tequila

$8.00

1800 Reposado Tequila

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila

$6.00

Herradura Reposado Tequila

$12.00

Mezcal Ilegal Tequila

$9.00

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$8.00

Bulleit Frontier Bourbon Whiskey

$8.00

Crown Royal Reserve Canadian Whisky

$9.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey

$7.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky

$10.00

Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$9.00

Old Sunny Brook Blended Whiskey

$6.00

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon Whiskey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve Distillery Select Rye Whiskey

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Aperol Aperitif Liqueur

$7.00

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

$8.00

Campari Milano Bitter Liqueur

$8.00

Disaronno Originale Amaretto Liqueur

$8.00

Grand Marnier Liqueur

$9.00

Jagermeister Liqueur

$7.00

Kahlúa Original Coffee Liqueur

$7.00

Pernod Paris Liqueur

$5.00

St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

$10.00

Catena Malbec 13

$1.00

Lamadrid Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva 2018 12/750

$1.00

Ransom Jigsaw Pinot Noir

$1.00

Wm Wycliff Brut Champagne

$1.00

Albino Armani Pinot Grigio Fruili

$1.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$1.00

La Crema Chardonnay 9 Barrel

$1.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Kamikazi

$7.00

Star Fucker

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Food

Dinner - Appetizers

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$7.79
Loaded Queso

Loaded Queso

$12.69

Chile con queso served with ground beef, guacamole and pico de gallo

Guacamole Salad

Guacamole Salad

$9.59
Juarez Nachos

Juarez Nachos

$8.99

Eight nachos topped with your choice of meat, beans, Monterey jack cheese or chile con queso served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeños

Flautitas

Flautitas

$8.99

Deep fried mini flautas served with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef

Juarez Appetizer

Juarez Appetizer

$19.99

(3) ground beef nachos, (3) beef fajita nachos, (2) chicken quesadillas, (2) shredded chicken flautas, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.49

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with Monterey cheese your choice of meat served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Queso Flameado

Queso Flameado

$10.99

Queso flameado a delicious melted Monterey cheese with you choice of meat served with tortillas

Dinner - Soup & Salads

Sombrero Salad

Sombrero Salad

$13.69

Taco bowl salad with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of meat and topped off with chile con queso as your dressing

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$10.99
Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Chicken fajita, salad mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers and sliced avocado

Dinner - Vegetarian Plates

Spinach Enchiladas

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.99

Two sautéed spinach with mushrooms, a special blend of spices, wrapped in flour tortillas topped with a green tomatillo sauce and melted Monterey jack cheese served with rice and beans

Vegetable Enchiladas

Vegetable Enchiladas

$12.99

Two enchiladas wrapped in a flour tortilla filled with yellow and green squash, onions, mushroom and top with a green tomatillo sauce and melted Monterey jack cheese served with rice and beans

Vegetable Quesadillas

Vegetable Quesadillas

$12.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, bell pepper, onions and mushrooms served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Vegetable Fajitas

$14.59

Sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and squash served with guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice and beans

Vegetable Queso Flameado

$11.99

Delicious melted Monterey jack cheese with sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with corn or flour tortillas

Dinner - Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.99

Two Cheese enchiladas served with rice and Beans

Ground Beef Enchiladas

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$13.99

Two ground beef enchiladas served with rice and beans

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$13.99

Two shredded chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Verde

Enchiladas Verde

$13.99

Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped off with a green tomatillo sauce and melted Monterrey jack cheese served with rice and beans

Triples Enchiladas

Triples Enchiladas

$15.99

One shredded chicken enchilada verde, one ground beef, and one cheese enchilada served with rice and beans

Mole Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

$13.99

Shredded chicken enchiladas topped off with our homemade mole sauce served with rice and beans

Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.99

Two shrimp enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas topped off with ground beef gravy, or green tomatillo sauce with melted cheese served with rice and beans

Fajita Enchiladas

Fajita Enchiladas

$14.99

Two old-fashioned enchiladas with your choice of meat rolled in corn tortillas topped off with ground beef gravy and melted shredded cheese served with rice and beans

Dinner - Tex-Mex Specialties

Juarez

$18.99

Guacamole, chile con queso puff, ground beef taco, chalupa, cheese enchilada, pork tamale served with rice and beans

Ocampo

Ocampo

$16.99

Guacamole, chile con queso puff, ground beef taco, cheese enchilada, beef enchilada served with rice and beans

Summer Plate

Summer Plate

$10.99

Guacamole, chile con queso puff, beef taco and chalupa

Tamales

Tamales

$13.99

Four pork tamales topped with ground beef gravy served with rice and beans

Mariachi Plate

Mariachi Plate

$16.99

One beef fajita enchilada and one chicken taco al carbon topped with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, rice and beans

Veracruz

Veracruz

$17.99

Three bacon wrap shrimp and one beef taco al carbon topped with queso served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and beans

Pechuga Verde

Pechuga Verde

$16.99

Chicken breast topped with green tomatillo sauce, grilled onion, grilled mushrooms and melted Monterey jack cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans

Mexican Burrito

Mexican Burrito

$13.99

One large flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of meat, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and bean on the side

Stuffed Avocado

Stuffed Avocado

$14.99

A stuffed avocado filled with Monterey jack cheese and your choice of meat served with a cheese enchilada, pico de gallo, rice and beans

Dinner - Juarez Tacos

Traditional Tacos

Traditional Tacos

$8.38

Crunchy tacos with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.69

Two shrimp tacos filled with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, sliced avocado topped with a creamy jalapeño sauce served with rice and beans

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.69

Two fish tacos filled with a grilled tilapia, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, sliced avocado topped with a creamy jalapeño sauce served with rice and beans

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$13.99

5 beef tri tip street size tacos with onions, cilantro, on a corn tortilla and served with charro beans

Fajita Tacos

Fajita Tacos

$15.99

Two fajita taco(s) filled with your choice of meat rolled in a flour tortilla served with guacamole, pico de gallo rice and beans

Pastor Tacos

Pastor Tacos

$13.99

5 al pastor street size tacos with onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple on a corn tortilla

Dinner - Sizzling Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.49

Beef and Chicken Fajitas

$20.49

Beef Fajitas

$23.49

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

All Three Fajitas

$21.99

Parrillada Mixta Fajitas

$56.99

Beef and chicken fajitas, six grilled jumbo shrimp and half rack pork ribs served with sour cream cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans

Beef and Shrimp

$22.99

Dinner- Juarez Specialties

Chef Recommends

Chef Recommends

$14.99

Your choice of fajita meat marinated in a special house sauce mix with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and topped off with melted Monterey Jack Cheese

Pollo A La Parrilla

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped off with bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell pepper and melted Monterey Jack Cheese