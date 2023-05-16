Juarez Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
4145 GESSNER RD. STE. F
Houston, TX 77043
Fountain Drinks
Dinner - Beverages
Bar
Margarita
House Margarita
Served frozen or on the rocks
Silver Margarita
Patron silver tequila served frozen or on the rocks
Flavored Margarita
Strawberry, raspberry, coconut, banana, mango, watermelon or peach blended to perfection
Skinny Margarita
Jose cuervo silver tequila, cointreau and fresh squeezed lime juice
Eric Special
A mystery margarita (limit 2 per guest)
Grand Gold Margarita
Jose cuervo gold tequila & grand marnier, served frozen or on the rocks
Domestic Beer
Imported Beer
Liquor
Belvedere Vodka
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka
Deep Eddy Original Vodka
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka
Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka
Grey Goose Vodka
Gordon's vodka
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin
Gordon's London Dry Gin
Hendrick's Gin
Tanqueray London Dry Gin
Bacardi Silver Superior Rum
Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
Malibu Original Coconut Rum
Casamigos Anejo Tequila
Casamigos Blanco Tequila
Casamigos Reposado Tequila
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Dulce Vida Lime Flavored Tequila
Dulce Vida Pineapple Flavored Tequila Pineapple & Jalapeno
El Espolòn Reposado Tequila
El Jimador Reposado
El Jimador Teq Blanco 80
Espolon Blanco Tequila
Hornitos Plata Tequila
Patrón Silver Tequila
Reserva De Don Julio Anejo
Reserva De Don Julio Blanco
Reserva De Don Julio Reposado
1800 Silver Tequila
1800 Reposado Tequila
Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila
Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila
Herradura Reposado Tequila
Mezcal Ilegal Tequila
Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Bulleit Frontier Bourbon Whiskey
Crown Royal Reserve Canadian Whisky
Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Johnnie Walker Black Label 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky
Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Old Sunny Brook Blended Whiskey
Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon Whiskey
Woodford Reserve Distillery Select Rye Whiskey
Southern Comfort
Aperol Aperitif Liqueur
Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
Campari Milano Bitter Liqueur
Disaronno Originale Amaretto Liqueur
Grand Marnier Liqueur
Jagermeister Liqueur
Kahlúa Original Coffee Liqueur
Pernod Paris Liqueur
St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
Catena Malbec 13
Lamadrid Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva 2018 12/750
Ransom Jigsaw Pinot Noir
Wm Wycliff Brut Champagne
Albino Armani Pinot Grigio Fruili
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
La Crema Chardonnay 9 Barrel
Mexican Candy
Green Tea
White Tea
Lemon Drop
Kamikazi
Star Fucker
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Food
Dinner - Appetizers
Chile Con Queso
Loaded Queso
Chile con queso served with ground beef, guacamole and pico de gallo
Guacamole Salad
Juarez Nachos
Eight nachos topped with your choice of meat, beans, Monterey jack cheese or chile con queso served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeños
Flautitas
Deep fried mini flautas served with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef
Juarez Appetizer
(3) ground beef nachos, (3) beef fajita nachos, (2) chicken quesadillas, (2) shredded chicken flautas, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños
Quesadillas
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with Monterey cheese your choice of meat served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Queso Flameado
Queso flameado a delicious melted Monterey cheese with you choice of meat served with tortillas
Dinner - Soup & Salads
Dinner - Vegetarian Plates
Spinach Enchiladas
Two sautéed spinach with mushrooms, a special blend of spices, wrapped in flour tortillas topped with a green tomatillo sauce and melted Monterey jack cheese served with rice and beans
Vegetable Enchiladas
Two enchiladas wrapped in a flour tortilla filled with yellow and green squash, onions, mushroom and top with a green tomatillo sauce and melted Monterey jack cheese served with rice and beans
Vegetable Quesadillas
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, bell pepper, onions and mushrooms served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Vegetable Fajitas
Sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and squash served with guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice and beans
Vegetable Queso Flameado
Delicious melted Monterey jack cheese with sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with corn or flour tortillas
Dinner - Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Two Cheese enchiladas served with rice and Beans
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Two ground beef enchiladas served with rice and beans
Shredded Chicken Enchiladas
Two shredded chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Verde
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped off with a green tomatillo sauce and melted Monterrey jack cheese served with rice and beans
Triples Enchiladas
One shredded chicken enchilada verde, one ground beef, and one cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
Mole Enchiladas
Shredded chicken enchiladas topped off with our homemade mole sauce served with rice and beans
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two shrimp enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas topped off with ground beef gravy, or green tomatillo sauce with melted cheese served with rice and beans
Fajita Enchiladas
Two old-fashioned enchiladas with your choice of meat rolled in corn tortillas topped off with ground beef gravy and melted shredded cheese served with rice and beans
Dinner - Tex-Mex Specialties
Juarez
Guacamole, chile con queso puff, ground beef taco, chalupa, cheese enchilada, pork tamale served with rice and beans
Ocampo
Guacamole, chile con queso puff, ground beef taco, cheese enchilada, beef enchilada served with rice and beans
Summer Plate
Guacamole, chile con queso puff, beef taco and chalupa
Tamales
Four pork tamales topped with ground beef gravy served with rice and beans
Mariachi Plate
One beef fajita enchilada and one chicken taco al carbon topped with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, rice and beans
Veracruz
Three bacon wrap shrimp and one beef taco al carbon topped with queso served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and beans
Pechuga Verde
Chicken breast topped with green tomatillo sauce, grilled onion, grilled mushrooms and melted Monterey jack cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans
Mexican Burrito
One large flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of meat, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and bean on the side
Stuffed Avocado
A stuffed avocado filled with Monterey jack cheese and your choice of meat served with a cheese enchilada, pico de gallo, rice and beans
Dinner - Juarez Tacos
Traditional Tacos
Crunchy tacos with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese
Shrimp Tacos
Two shrimp tacos filled with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, sliced avocado topped with a creamy jalapeño sauce served with rice and beans
Fish Tacos
Two fish tacos filled with a grilled tilapia, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, sliced avocado topped with a creamy jalapeño sauce served with rice and beans
Street Tacos
5 beef tri tip street size tacos with onions, cilantro, on a corn tortilla and served with charro beans
Fajita Tacos
Two fajita taco(s) filled with your choice of meat rolled in a flour tortilla served with guacamole, pico de gallo rice and beans
Pastor Tacos
5 al pastor street size tacos with onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple on a corn tortilla
Dinner - Sizzling Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Beef and Chicken Fajitas
Beef Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
All Three Fajitas
Parrillada Mixta Fajitas
Beef and chicken fajitas, six grilled jumbo shrimp and half rack pork ribs served with sour cream cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans
Beef and Shrimp
Dinner- Juarez Specialties
Chef Recommends
Your choice of fajita meat marinated in a special house sauce mix with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and topped off with melted Monterey Jack Cheese
Pollo A La Parrilla
Grilled Chicken Breast topped off with bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell pepper and melted Monterey Jack Cheese