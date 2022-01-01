Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jubilee 1303 Hull Street

review star

No reviews yet

1303 Hull Street

Richmond, VA 23224

Roasted Chicken
Braised Beef Short Ribs
Carrot Cake

Specialty Cocktails

Cherries Jubilee

$14.00

Vanilla infused Brandy or Cognac, Luxardo Marischino liqueur or Cherry Heering, acidified orange juice

Strawberry Blackwell

$14.00

Vodka, Strawberry infused Dolin Blanc Vermouth, Black Pepper Honey, Lime

Chasing Your Passion

$14.00

Gin, Passionfruit liqueur, Coconut yogurt, soda water (Passionfruit Gin Fizz)

Jungle Juice

$14.00

Tequila, Pineapple Rum, Hibiscus tea, Cinnamon bark syrup, lemon

Old Fashion Manchester

$14.00

Mezcal, Rye Whiskey, apricot liqueur, ginger bitters

13th and Hull

$14.00

Bourbon, Amaro, Falernum, Grapefruit Juice

Jubilee Cocktail

$10.00

Sweet Autumn Nights

$14.00

Pynk Martini

$14.00

Purple Reign

$14.00

Liquor

Well Gin (Gordon's)

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Tequila (Lunazul)

$7.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$10.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Well Whiskey (Four Roses)

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Old Overholt Rye

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$13.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$13.00

Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon

$23.00

Bookers Bourbon

$32.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year Bourbon

$15.00

Whistlepig Farmstock Farmhouse Batch

$25.00

Dewars

$8.00

Balvenie Doublewood

$20.00

Aperol

$8.00

Branca Menta

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$17.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Montenegro

$11.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Velvet Falernum

$8.00

Rothman & Winter Apricot

$8.00

Ansac

$9.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Tito's

$8.00

Well Vodka (Pearl)

$5.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Well Rum (Don Q)

$6.00

Virago

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Meyers's

$10.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Draft Beer

Ballad Lime Ginger Sour

$8.00

Hardywood Lager

$8.00

New Realm Tropic Dream

$8.00

Pale Fire Red Molly

$8.00

Port City Optimal Whit

$8.00

Stone Hazey IPA

$8.00

Packaged Beer

Bold Rock Watermelon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Buskey Cider

$8.00

Bottle Wine

Belle Glos Pinto Noir

$80.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$48.00

Flo Chardonnay

$44.00

Nozzole Chianti

$60.00

Opera Prima Brut

$25.00

Peyrassol Rose

$44.00

Pighin Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Quilt Napa Cab

$76.00

Routestock Cab

$65.00

The Seeker Reisling

$40.00

Glass Wine

Free Champagne

Elquan Pinot Nior

$13.00

Flo Chardonnay

$12.00

Nozzole Chianti

$16.00

Opera Prima Brut

$7.00

Peyrassol Rose

$12.00

Pighin Pinot Grigio

$13.00

The Seeker Riesling

$11.00

Belle Gloss

$18.00

N/A Beverage

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

First Friday

Revivalist

$12.00

Everything is Copacetic

$12.00

Come Back & Dance

$12.00

Water

$2.00

Mocktail

$7.00

TO BEGIN

2 Piece of Bread

$2.00

Gem Salad

$13.00

buttermilk ranch, smoked bacon, heirloom tomatoes, grana padano, garlic bread crumbs

Roasted Brussels

$10.00

Smoked Pork Wings

$21.00

smoked pork shanks, korean bbq, green onions, sesame seeds

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

Beet And Burrata Salad

$13.00

arugula, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, pistachios, citrus vin

MAINS

Halibut

$35.00

creamed leeks, herb butter, heirloom tomatoe, mushrooms

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$26.00

blue cheese crunch, potato puree, mushrooms, braised greens

Double Cut Lamb Chop

$38.00

medi spice, warm couscous, butternut squash, coconut curry

Roasted Chicken

$20.00

roasted brussels, mash potatoes, chicken jus

Cauliflower Steak

$18.00

thai basil sauce, butternut squash puree, aleppo spice

West African Seafood Pot

$38.00

obe ata sauce, shrimp, mussels, cod, garlic, shallots, fresh herbs, okra

Something SWEET

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Layered carrot cake with cream cheese mousse topped with chantilly cream and candied pecans

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
