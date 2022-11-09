  • Home
  • Luling
  • Judah’s Java - 811 E Pierce St Luling TX, 78648
Judah’s Java 811 E Pierce St Luling TX, 78648

No reviews yet

811 East Pierce Street

Luling, TX 78648

Popular Items

The Hamilton
Breakfast Sandwich
Café Latte

BREAKFAST

Pigs In A Blanket

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

LUNCH

Chicken Flatbread

$5.00

PASTRIES

Babka Bread

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Bars & Stroop

Dark choc. Glo Bar

$3.00

Creamy Peanut Butter Glo Bar

$3.00

Chocolate Stroop Waffle

$2.85

Caramel Stroop Waffle

$2.85

ESPRESSO BAR

Café Latte

$4.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

The Hamilton

$6.00+

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.00+

MAPLE Cinnamon Latte

$4.50+

Snicker Latte

$5.00+

ICED COLD DRINKS

Texas Pecan Cold Brew

$4.00+

Top Shelf Lemonade

$2.50+

Organic Iced Tea

$2.25+

Organic Green Citrus Iced Tea

$2.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Weekly Special Tea

$2.25+

The Mickish

$8.50

FRAPPES

Carmel Latte Frappe

$4.00+

Mocha Frappe

$4.00+

Chocolate Mint Chip Frappe

$4.00+

Matcha Mint Chip Frappe

$4.00+

Strawberries and Cream Frappe

$4.00+

Vanilla Latte Frappe

$4.00+

Pumpkin Frappe

$4.00+

SALTED Caramel

$4.00+

PLANT BASED ENERGY DRINKS

Plant Based Energy Drink

$5.00+

SIGNATURE DRINKS

Texas Rain

$6.00+

BLUE PLANT ENERGY, PINEAPPLE, COCONUT

"5.56"

$6.00+

PURPLE PLANT ENERGY, OAT CREAM, RASPBERRY, BLUEBERRY

The Cannon

$6.00+

RED PLANT ENERGY, STRAWBERRY, WATERMELON

Desert Rose

$6.00+

PINK PLANT ENERGY, GUAVA, OAT CREAM, PEACH

Ginger Peach Cream

$6.00+

Jolly Leprechaun

$6.00+

Cream Clover

$6.00+

Cherry Lime

$6.00+

SUPERFOOD LATTES

Golden Orange

$5.00+

Ruby Ginger

$5.00+

Maca Cocoa Jade

$5.00+

ALL-NATURAL FRUIT SMOOTHIES

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.00+

Mango Smoothie

$4.00+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.00+

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.00+

Berry Smoothie

$4.00+

Peach

$4.00+

Summer Lemon Blush

$4.00+

AMERICANO

Americano

$3.00+

ESPRESSO SHOTS

SINGLE ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.50

TRIPLE ESPRESSO SHOTS

$3.00

QUAD ESPRESSO

$3.75

REFRESHERS

Strawberry Acai

$3.00+

Peach Mango

$3.00+

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$3.00+

Dragon Fruit Lychee

$3.00+

Blood Orange Coconut Ginger

$3.00+

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Honest Juice Box

$2.50

Kids Smoothie

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Premium Drive Thru Cafe`.

Location

811 East Pierce Street, Luling, TX 78648

Directions

