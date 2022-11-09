Judah’s Java 811 E Pierce St Luling TX, 78648
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Premium Drive Thru Cafe`.
811 East Pierce Street, Luling, TX 78648
