Off the Hook - Burbank
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
With bold flavors, an innovative menu, and a vibrant atmosphere, Jude’s Hot Chicken and Shrimp is ready to ignite the Baton Rouge food scene!
Location
3930 Burbank Dr., Suite M, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Jambalaya Pot LLC - 16741 Battle Creek Dr
No Reviews
4383 Nicholson Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
More near Baton Rouge