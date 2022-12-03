Jude's Cocktail & Nosh imageView gallery

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh

review star

No reviews yet

19 Williams St

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
Patatas Bravas
Street Tacos

Small Plates

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$11.00

Alligator Bites

$13.00

Avocado Caprese Salad

$11.00

Baked Bread Cheese

$10.00

Beef Satay

$10.00

Caramel Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$10.00

Chilean Seabass

$15.00

Colossal Cocktail Shrimp

$12.00

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy Peking Duck

$10.00

Duck Confit Poutine

$13.00

Falafel

$10.00

Filet Medallions

$13.00

Lollipop chicken

$11.00

Mediterranean Chicken Skewer

$10.00

Moroccan Beef Skewer

$10.00

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

Perogis

$9.00

Peshwari Lamb Chop

$14.00

Pho Ga

$6.00

Pincho Ribs

$12.00

Poppadoms

$5.00

Pesto Farfalle

$10.00

Rogan Josh Lamb

$10.00

Salt &Pepper Tofu

$11.00

Scallops

$16.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Street Tacos

$9.00

Spinach Ravioli

$11.00

Tofu Caramel Coconut

$14.00

Tofu Masala

$10.00

Tu Pho

$6.00

Shepherds Pie

$10.00

Alfredo Farfalle

$10.00

Jambalaya

$13.00

Crawfish Etouffee

$13.00

Ramen

$7.00

Sliders

Black Angus w/ Blue Cheese

$9.00

Black Angus Cheddar Cheese

$9.00

BBQ Jackfruit Slider

$9.00

Filet Mignon Sliders

$10.00

Italian Beef Slider

$8.00

Flatbread

The Chicago

$12.00

The Mediterranean

$12.00

BYO

$7.00

Alfredo & Goat Cheese

$13.00

The Tikka

$12.00

Avocado Caprese Flatbread

$12.00

Desserts

Bananas Foster

$9.00

Fried Apples

$9.00

Cannoli Cake

$9.00

Trio Irish Mousse Shots

$9.00

Brandi Brownie

$9.00

Lemoncello Chesecake

$9.00

Salads

Avocado Caprese Salad

$11.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.00

DESSERTS

BANANAS FOSTERS

$9.00

SOUTHERN FRIED APPLES

$9.00

RUM CAKE

$9.00

LIMONCHELLO

$9.00

IRISH CREAM SHOTS

$9.00

BRANDIED BROWNIE

$9.00

BIRTHDAY ICECREAM SCOOP

Event Tickets

Event Ticket 12/29

$50.00

OLD FORESTER BTL

Old Forester 1870

Old Forester 1897

Old Forester 1910

Old Forester 1920

Old Forester Statesman

Judes Gin

BTL Judes Gin

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19 Williams St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Directions

Gallery
Jude's Cocktail & Nosh image

