Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
697 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Judge Roy Bean Saloon - Located at 1 State Street in the heart of the Bristol RI waterfront district... Come in and enjoy!
Location
1 State Street, Bristol, RI 02809
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street
No Reviews
50 Miller Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurant