Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Judge Roy Bean Saloon

697 Reviews

$$

1 State Street

Bristol, RI 02809

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Jumbo Chicken Wings (7 Piece)
Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Appetizers

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$13.95

Served with Buttermilk Ranch Sauce

Breaded Chicken Tenders

Breaded Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Sliced Chicken Tenders Breaded Served with Honey Mustard

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.95

Served With Buttermilk Ranch Sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Fried Pickles Served with Sriracha Aioli

House Made Guacamole

House Made Guacamole

$15.95

Served with House Made Tortilla Chips

Jumbo Chicken Wings (7 Piece)

Jumbo Chicken Wings (7 Piece)

$13.95

Flavors: Buffalo, Honey Whiskey BBQ, Sesame Ginger, Jamaican Jerk, Smokey Chipotle Dry Rub. With Ranch or Blue Cheese Sauce

Pretzel Sticks and Beer Cheese

Pretzel Sticks and Beer Cheese

$10.95

Five Soft Pretzel Sticks served with House Made Beer Cheese

Short Rib Cheese Tots

Short Rib Cheese Tots

$15.95

Tots Smothered in House made Cheese Sauce, Topped with Braised Short Rib and Fresno Chili Peppers

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$8.95

Sesame Ginger Shrimp

$11.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Crisp chopped romaine, garlic Parmesan croutons creamy homemade Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$15.95

Roasted chicken, bacon, Tomato, cucumber, carrot tossed with mixed greens with a balsamic vinaigrette

Goat Cheese Salad Cran & Almond

Goat Cheese Salad Cran & Almond

$14.95

Roasted Almonds, cranberries, and goat cheese croquettes with mixed greens tossed in a honey vinaigrette

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.95

Topped With Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Served with Handcut Fries

Chipotle Burger

$17.95

Chipotle Sauce, Cheese, Braised Short Rib & Crispy Onions Served with Handcut Fries

Guacamole and Bacon Burger

$18.95

Housemade Guacamole, Bacon, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Corn Salsa & Cheddar Cheese Served with Handcut Fries

J R Bean Burger

J R Bean Burger

$16.95

Bacon Jam, Fried Egg & White Cheddar Served with Handcut Fries

Western Burger

Western Burger

$16.95

Honey Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Beer Battered Onion Rings & Cheddar Cheese Served with Handcut Fries

Sandwiches

Avocado Sandwich

Avocado Sandwich

$17.95

Fried Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch on Grilled Sourdough Served with Handcut Fries

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Corn Salsa & Coleslaw on NAAN Bread Served with Handcut Fries

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.95

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Served with Handcut Fries

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing Served with Handcut Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions & Buttermilk Ranch Served with Handcut Fries

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.95

Braised Short Rib, Jalapeno Jack Cheese & Pickled Onions on Grilled Sourdough Served with Handcut Fries

Steak & Cheese Wrap

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$17.95

Served on a Flour Wrap With Shaved Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Banana Peppers & Horseradish Served with Handcut Fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.95

Crisp Chopped Romaine, Garlic Parmesan Croutons, Grilled Chicken and Creamy Caesar Dressing Served on a Flour Wrap

Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

$18.95

3 Soft Shell Short Rib Tacos, Corn Salsa, Coleslaw, Sriracha Aioli & Crispy Onions Served with Handcut Fries

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$18.95

3 Soft Shell Shrimp Tacos, Corn Salsa, Coleslaw, Sriracha Aioli & Crispy Onions Served with Handcut Fries

Tuna Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$18.95

3 Soft Shell Tuna Tacos, Corn Salsa, Coleslaw, Sriracha Aioli & Crispy Onions Served with Handcut Fries

Entrees

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$20.95

Breaded Chicken Tenders and Roasted Broccoli Over Penne Pasta Topped With Parmesan Cheese

Roasted BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

Roasted BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

$21.95

Honey Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Scallions, Crispy Onions

Sesame Ginger Grilled Salmon

Sesame Ginger Grilled Salmon

$24.95

With Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Greens, & Crispy Wonton Strips

NAAN Flatbread Pizza

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.95

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Flatbread

$11.95

Tomato, Basil, and Cheese

$11.95

Sides

Crispy Tots

Crispy Tots

$7.95

Goat Cheese Croquettes (3)

$6.95
House Cut French Fries

House Cut French Fries

$7.95
Roasted Broccoli with Bacon

Roasted Broccoli with Bacon

$7.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Specials

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$19.95

Croquette Burger Special

$16.95

Irish Breakfast

$16.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Judge Roy Bean Saloon - Located at 1 State Street in the heart of the Bristol RI waterfront district... Come in and enjoy!

Judge Roy Bean Saloon image
Judge Roy Bean Saloon image
Judge Roy Bean Saloon image
Judge Roy Bean Saloon image

