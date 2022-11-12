Restaurant header imageView gallery

Judice's Cajun Cafe 2045 Texas Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2045 Texas Avenue

Bridge City, TX 77611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken and Sausage Bowl
Seafood Basket
Seafood Gumbo Bowl

Starters

Boudin Balls (6)

$6.00

Boudin Balls (12)

$10.00

Pistolette with Etouffee (3)

$11.00

Deep Fried Bread Filled with our Famous Etouffee

Cajun Delight

$11.00

1/2 Lb Boudin Ball Smothered with Etouffee

Crab Cakes (3)

$15.00

With Remoulade Sauce

Crab Dip

$15.00

Served with Fresh Pita Chips

Pork Skins & Queso

$7.00

Pork skins with a three cheese queso

Boudin Dip

$8.00

with Pita Chips

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Served with Ranch Dressing

Chips & Queso or Salsa

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken with Mozzarella Cheese

Hot Pepper Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Spicy Shrimp with Mozzarella Cheese

Tacos Cafe

$12.00

Two Fish Tacos served with One Side

Rush

Salads

Salad Bar

$10.00

Add Shrimp or Chicken

Side Salad Bar

$5.00

Add Shrimp or Chicken

Gumbo & Etouffee

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Cup

$8.00

Served with Rice

Chicken and Sausage Bowl

$13.00

Served with Rice

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$9.00

Served with Rice

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$14.00

Served with Rice

Etoufee Cup

$9.00

Served with Rice

Etoufee Bowl

$14.00

Served with Rice

Burgers

Burger

$10.00

Boudin Burger

$10.00

1/2 lb Boudin Patty fried to perfection

Seafood

Seafood Basket

$15.00

Your choice of shrimp,fish, oysters, or crawfish tails served with one side

Trio

$16.00

Po' Boys

Seafood Po' Boy

$15.00

Fried or Grilled on hoagie bun with lettuce and tomato or cole slaw

Chef's Specialties

Grass Fed Angus Steak

$28.00

14oz. Ribeye over roasted new potatoes

Bayou Delight

$18.00

Grilled or Fried Catfish over a bed of dirty rice smotherd in etouffee

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Jumbo Boiled Shrimp

$20.00

1 lb of boiled shrimp and a side

Crawish by the LB MP

BBQ Crabs

$26.00

Jumbo Blue Crabs fried to perfection

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Rice Dressing

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Fish

$8.00

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Homemade Bread Pudding

$7.00

The Mae Mae

$7.00

Lunch Specials

L- Seafood Platter

$12.00

L- Seafood Cup

$10.00

L- Chicken and sausage Cup

$10.00

L- Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

L- 1/2 lb Burger

$10.00

L- Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

L- 3 BBQ crab

$12.00

Happy Hour

HH Beer

$3.00

HH Wine

$3.00

Chips and Queso or Salsa

$3.00

6 BB

$3.00

Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Boudain Dip

$6.00

Pork Rinds and Queso

$3.00

3 Dollar Sides

$3.00

Boudin Link

Boudin Link

$3.00

Monday Special

Burger

$10.00

Tuesday Special

Surf and Turf

$20.00

Wednesday Special

BBQ Crabs

$26.00

Jumbo Blue Crabs fried to perfection

Thursday Special

Surf and Turf

$20.00

Baked Potato

$20.00

Friday Special

AYCE Shrimp

$20.00

Saturday Special

AYCE Shrimp

$20.00

Gallon Gumbo

Gallon Chicken and Sausage

$69.95

Gallon Seafood Gumbo

$79.95

Gallon Etouffee

$89.95

n/a bevs (Copy)

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Water

Wine (Copy)

Cabernet

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Pinot Noir

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Import Beers (Copy)

corona extra

$4.00

dos equis

$4.00

shiner bock

$4.00

truly

$4.00

Domestic Beers (Copy)

bud light

$3.50

budweiser

$3.50

miller lite

$3.50

coors lite

$3.50

michelob ultra

$3.50

Draft Beers (Copy)

Draft Michelob

$4.00

Draft Modelo

$4.00

Happy Hour (Copy)

HH Beer

$3.00

HH Wine

$3.00

Chips and Queso or Salsa

$3.00

6 BB

$3.00

Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Boudain Dip

$6.00

Pork Rinds and Queso

$3.00

3 Dollar Sides

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2045 Texas Avenue, Bridge City, TX 77611

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bullfish
orange starNo Reviews
6223 West Round Bunch Road Orange, TX 77630
View restaurantnext
Mr. Burger and Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
1011 West Park Avenue Orange, TX 77630
View restaurantnext
Peggy's Place
orange starNo Reviews
2682 E. Roundbunch Road Orange, TX 77630
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista - Groves Tx
orange starNo Reviews
3814 Main Avenue Groves, TX 77619
View restaurantnext
The Avenue Coffee & Cafe
orange star4.8 • 141
1226 Port Neches Ave Port Neches, TX 77651
View restaurantnext
La Salsita - 6048 Gulfway Drive
orange starNo Reviews
6048 Gulfway Drive Port Arthur, TX 77642
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bridge City

FAT BOY'S BBQ CO.
orange star5.0 • 49
2227 TEXAS AVE BRIDGE CITY, TX 77611
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bridge City
Nederland
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Port Arthur
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaumont
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston