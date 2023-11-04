Judy's Cookhouse
2280 E. Highway 60 - Cobre Valley Plaza
Globe, AZ 85501
Beverages
Kid Beverages
Breakfast
- Corned Beef Hash and Eggs$12.99
- Pork Chops and Eggs$13.29
- Scrambled Eggs with Diced Ham$10.99
- Sirloin and Eggs$14.99
USDA choice cut 8 oz
- T-Bone Steak and Eggs$17.99
T-bone steak and two fresh eggs
- Two Egg Combination$11.29
Two eggs, 2 bacon strips and 2 sausage links, or ham choice of hash browns or grits, and choice of toast or two pancakes
- One-Egg Combination$8.59
Something Special
- French Triple Play$12.29
Two pieces of French toast, two eggs, two bacon strips, and two sausage links
- The Breakfast Sandwich$11.99
The ham and egg sandwich reaches new heights with Swiss and American cheese on grilled sourdough. Your choice of hashbrowns, grits, French fries, or fruit
- Egg Burro$9.99
Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, Cheddar cheese, served with sliced tomato or fruit
Country Breakfast Specials
- Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$13.99
Sliced and formed beef steak, dipped in seasoned batter and bread crumbs, and topped with country gravy. Two eggs (cooked any style), hash brown potatoes or grits and a choice of toast, a large buttermilk biscuit, English muffin, or cakes
- Biscuit Scramble$10.49
Buttermilk biscuit halves topped with scrambled eggs and country gravy with your choice of four sausage links or four strips of bacon
- Country Sausage Biscuit and Gravy$5.79
- Chicken Biscuit and Gravy Bowl$10.79
Chicken tenders over a biscuit covered with country gravy and Cheddar cheese topped with two eggs
Omelets
- Ultimate Omelette$13.99
With sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomato, topped with Cheddar cheese
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$12.99
Diced ham and melted American cheese
- Vegetarian Omelette$12.99
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese
- Denver Omelette$12.99
Ham, green peppers, onions, and American cheese
Hot Off the Griddle
- Three Hotcakes$8.49
Hotcakes served with whipped butter and syrup
- Hotcake Combination$9.69
Three hotcakes with your choice of two bacon strips and two sausage links
- French Toast$8.99
- French Toast Combination$9.69
With two strips of bacon and two sausage links
- Belgian Waffle Plain$8.99
- Belgian Waffle Combination$12.59
Two eggs and your choice of two bacon strips and two sausage links
Side Orders
- 4 Bacon Strips$4.59
4 pieces
- 4 Sausage Links$4.59
4 pieces
- 2 Bacon$2.59
- 2 links$2.59
- 1 Bacon$1.20
- 1 Link$1.20
- Hamburger Patty$4.59
- Ham$4.59
- 1 Egg$1.99
Each
- 2 eggs$3.98
- Hash Brown Potatoes$3.49
- Grits$3.29
- Sweet Roll Fresh Baked$4.29
- Toast$2.69
- English Muffin$2.69
- Oatmeal$4.79
- Fresh Fruit$4.09
In Season
- Tortilla$2.29
- Cream of Wheat$4.79
- 1 Hotcake$2.83
- 2 Hotcakes$5.72
- 1/2 Order French Toast$4.89
- 1/2 Order Waffle$4.89
- 1/2 B&G$3.79
- add cheese$0.60
Lunch
Salads
Sandwiches
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$13.59
Thin slices of roast beef on grilled ciabatta bread with a zesty garlic spread and topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted Swiss cheese
- Supersaver Sandwich$11.59
Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon and tomato on grilled sourdough bread
- Chicken Melt$12.29
Grilled chicken with Jack cheese and bacon. Served on grilled wheat bread
- Beef Melt$12.49
Grilled roast beef with Jack cheese and green chilies. Served on grilled sour dough bread
- French Dip$12.29
- Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato$10.59
- Cookhouse Club$12.29
Thinly sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
Served with a choice of French fries, fruit bowl, or dinner salad
- Southwest Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Served with a choice of French fries, fruit bowl, or dinner salad
- Grilled Cheese$10.29
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$11.59
Burgers
- Cookhouse Burger$11.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle
- Green Chili Burger$12.99
Beef patty topped with Jack cheese, green chili, lettuce, and tomato. Salsa on request
- Bacon Burger$12.99
Crisp bacon strips on a slice of melted American cheese over a juicy burger, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and pickles with BBQ sauce
- Patty Melt$11.99
Diced onion and American cheese
- 3 Mini Burgers$11.29
Hot 'N' Hearty
Kids Menu
Kids Menu - Breakfast
- The Kid Starter$5.09
One egg, one bacon strip or one sausage link, hash browns, and a slice of toast
- Jr. Triple Play$5.09
One pancake, one egg, one sausage link, and one bacon strip
- Jr. Stack of Pancakes with Meat$5.09
Two sausage links or two bacon & two cakes
- Jr. French Toast with Meat$5.09
French toast with two sausage links or two bacon strips
Kids Menu - Lunch & Dinner
Kids Menu - Desserts & Beverages
Kid Sides
Senior Menu
Breakfast
Dinners
Hot 'n' Hearty
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:05 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:05 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:05 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:05 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:05 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:05 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:05 am
BREAKFAST SERVED ALL DAY, VETERANS DISCOUNT 24/7
