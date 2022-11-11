Judy's Island Grill - Canton 2300 Boston Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Judy's Island Grill I & II are authentic Jamaican restaurants, serving the cities of Baltimore, Glen Burnie and other cities with delicious, mouth-watering meals, inspired by the acclaimed chef Judy. Accompanied by excellent customer service to make your visit at Judy's Island Grill one to remember. Made to order dishes are prepared from hand-selected meats, fruits, and vegetables, ensuring the highest quality. Whether you're vegetarian, dieting, or craving made from scratch comfort foods, there is something for everyone at Judy's Island Grill.
Location
2300 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Restaurant - 2903 Odonnell Street
No Reviews
2903 Odonnell Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant