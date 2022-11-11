Judy's Island Grill - Canton 2300 Boston Street

Restaurant info

Judy's Island Grill I & II are authentic Jamaican restaurants, serving the cities of Baltimore, Glen Burnie and other cities with delicious, mouth-watering meals, inspired by the acclaimed chef Judy. Accompanied by excellent customer service to make your visit at Judy's Island Grill one to remember. Made to order dishes are prepared from hand-selected meats, fruits, and vegetables, ensuring the highest quality. Whether you're vegetarian, dieting, or craving made from scratch comfort foods, there is something for everyone at Judy's Island Grill.