Judy's Island Grill - Canton 2300 Boston Street

review star

No reviews yet

2300 Boston Street

Baltimore, MD 21224

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken White Meat
Jerk Chicken Dark Meat
Oxtails

Appetizers

$2.99

Spicy beef, Cheesy beef, mild Curry chicken, Jerk chicken, or Spinach in a golden and flaky pastry crust.

$2.75
$15.99

"Lively Up Yourself" Marinated in jerk seasoning then grilled. Your choice of mild or spicy jerk sauce. Prep Styles: Sweet Chili, BBQ Jerk, or Dry Jerk (no sauce)

$12.99

- Fried crab cake balls served over a bed of lettuce with a side of jerk sauce.

$12.99

(6) Deep fried jumbo shrimp lightly breaded in coconut flakes. Served with a sweet chili sauce.

$12.99

(6) Beer battered Conch meat diced tomatoes, onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, and scallions. Served with our signature aioli sauce.

$15.99

Lightly breaded lobster bites with island spices served with a mango habanero dip.

$12.99

Lightly charred brussel sprouts tossed in a light bourbon style sauce

$10.99

Your choice of Chicken, Shrimp, or Callaloo filling. Tortilla wrap with chopped peppers, onions, and cheese.

JerkPork Kabob

$7.99
Handhelds

$13.99

Tortilla wrap filled with tender jerk chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan cheese.

$18.99

Very lightly breaded 8oz crab cake, lettuce and tomatoes on a Kaiser roll.

$12.99

Salads

$6.99

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan and crisp croutons.

Judy's House Salad-New

$8.99

Mixed spring greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and golden raisins tossed with a light island blast vinaigrette dressing.

Traditional Jamaican Entrees

All entrees served with two compliments of your choice. Note: *Ground provisions constitutes as (2) two sides*
$13.99

Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.

$14.99
$13.99Out of stock

Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.

$22.99

- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.

$14.99

Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.

$20.99

Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.

$14.99

Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.

$49.99

(8) Seasoned with Judy’s special herbs and spices and grilled to perfection served with a rosemary and cranberry sauce.

$14.99

Jamaica’s National Dish. Salt cod is sautéed with boiled ackee, onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

$13.99

-Jamaican spinach with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Jamaican Entrees- (Meat Only Side)

Two Item Combo Platters

Two Meats Combo

$32.99

Two Seafood Combo

$30.99

Chicken & Fish Combo

$26.99

Chicken & Chicken

$19.99

Chicken & Meat

$25.99

Chicken & Shrimp

$26.99

Jamaican-Style Rotis

$13.99Out of stock
$15.99

Curry Chickpea Roti

$12.99

Chickpeas sauteed with carrots, potatoes, and onions in a savory golden curry sauce.

$3.00

Pasta Delights

Penna pasta in a homemade jerk alfredo sauce with your choice of protein or veggies. Chicken Combo Chicken/Shrimp Rasta Pasta
Judy's Rasta Pasta

$18.99

Penne pasta cooked with ackee and callaloo, with onions, peppers, and various spices.

Seafood Delights

Whole Red Snapper- 1-2 lbs

$29.99

Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots.

$17.99

Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients.

$19.99

Preparation Options- Grilled with lemon butter sauce, or blackened

$18.99

Preparation option- Jerk, curry, scampi or carnival.

Seafood Delights - (Only Side)

Vegetarian Delights

Plant Based Protein

$14.99

Choice of tempeh (firm soybean, visible on surface) or tofu (soft, smooth bean curd). Your choice of jerk or curried. Wrapped inside a roti.

$11.99

Sautéed vegetables with a hint of soy sauce and garlic, rice and peas or Jasmine rice and two pieces of sweet plantains.

Carib Chickpeas

$15.99

Your choice of curry or brown stew chickpeas. Served with choice of rice and (2) sweet plantains.

Compliments (sides)

$4.99

Jasmine rice and red kidney beans simmered in coconut milk, fresh thyme and spices.

$4.99

Steamed, white rice.

Cabbage Medley

$4.99

Steamed cabbage, broccoli and carrots.

$4.99Out of stock

Macaroni elbows baked with Judy’s special cheese sauce.

$6.99

- Deep fried fresh plantains.

$2.99

Steak cut fries seasoned with salt, pepper and Old Bay spice.

$3.99

Boiled potatoes with a concoction Judy’s special seasonings.

$2.99

Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.

$5.99

-Sautéed with onions and spices.

Fried Okra

$5.99

Ground Provision

$4.99Out of stock

One green banana, one yellow yam and two boiled dumplings.

(2) Boiled Dumpling

$1.50

2 Green Bananas

$1.25Out of stock

(2) Jamaican Yams

$1.50

Kids Meals

$5.99
$6.99

Coconut Shrimp & Chips

$9.99

Beverages

Homemade Natural Juices (Regular)

$4.00

Homemade Natural Juices(Jumbo)

$5.00

Sea Moss (Jumbo)

$6.00

Sea Moss (Regular)

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Peanut Punch(Regular)

$5.00

Peanut Punch (Jumbo)

$6.00

Cup Of Ice (Regular)

$1.00

Sour Sop (Regular)

$4.00

Sour Sop (Jumbo)

$5.00

Strawberry Splash (sour sop)

$5.00

NON- ALCOHOLIC

Ginger Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Mint Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Desserts

Assorted Cakes

$5.00Out of stock
Judy's Bread Pudding

Judy's Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock
Judy's Rum Cake

Judy's Rum Cake

$6.00

(1) Rum Sauce

$0.80

Side Sauces

Mild Jerk Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Spicy Jerk Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Oxtail Gravy 1 oz

$0.50

Scotch Bonnet pepper Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Escovitched Peppers 1 oz

$1.00

Escovitched Peppers Soup Cup (sm)

$5.00

Mango Relish 1 oz

$1.00

Extra Container

$1.00

Curry Chix Gravy 1 Oz

$0.75

Ranch 1 Oz

$0.50

Bleu Cheese 1 Oz

$0.50

Mild Jerk Sauce Soup Cup Size (sm)

$10.00

Spicy Jerk Sauce Soup Cup Size (sm)

$10.00

Scotch Bonnet Soup Cup Size (sm)

$10.00

Small Soup Cup Curry Gravy (sm)

$10.00

Small Soup Brown Stew Gravy (sm)

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

Judy's Signature Cocktails

Rasta Mule

$10.00

Caribbean Blue Martini

$12.00

Jamacian Me Lazy (ALCOHOL)

$10.00

Malibu Bucket

$10.00

Taco Tuesday Marg.

$8.00

Tropic Heat (Spicy Margarita)

$12.00

Traditional Cocktails

Judy's Classic Cocktails

Pina Colada (ALCOHOL)

$10.00

This is a Frozen Alcoholic beverage, please see Bartender to pick up this item.

Strawberry Daiquiri (ALCOHOL)

$10.00

This is a Frozen Alcoholic beverage, please see Bartender to pick up this item.

Henny Sidecar (ALCOHOL)

$12.00

Don Julio Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Patron Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Top Shelf LIT (ALCOHOL)

$14.00

Top Shelf Margarita (ALCOHOL)

$18.00

Malibu Bucket

$10.00

Wine List

Prophecy Red

$7.00

Prophecy White

$7.00

Boordy White

$7.00

Canton Sangria

$11.00

Blush

$7.00

Beer List

White Claw Can

$7.00

Natty Boh 16oz

$4.00

Tropicannon Can

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Presidente

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Guiness Stout

$5.00

Budlight

$4.00

Budlight Platinum

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Modelo

$3.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$3.00

Wine Spritzers

Vanilla Villa (ALCOHOL)

$14.00

Duvin Smash (ALCOHOL)

$14.00

The Yvonne (ALCOHOL)

$14.00

All Liquors/ Shots

Well Vodka-Rubinoff

$5.00

Titos

$9.00

3 Olives Apple

$9.00

3 Olives Voka

$9.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Ciroc Flavors

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Sky Vodka

$8.00

Ketle One

$11.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Titos

$18.00

3 Olives Apple

$18.00

3 Olives Voka

$18.00

Ciroc

$22.00

Ciroc Flavors

$22.00

Grey Goose

$22.00

Sky Vodka

$16.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Blue Chair

$8.00

Blue Chair Banana

$8.00

Cruzan Flavors

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Appleton Reserve

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myers

$9.00

Wray & Nephew

$10.00

Parrot Bay

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$16.00

Blue Chair

$16.00

Blue Chair Banana

$16.00

Cruzan Flavors

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$18.00

Appleton Reserve

$18.00

Malibu

$18.00

Myers

$18.00

Wray & Nephew

$20.00

Parrot Bay

$16.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Jose Silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio

$12.00

1800 Coconut

$11.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Jose Gold

$18.00

Jose Silver

$18.00

Patron Silver

$22.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Indoggo

$11.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$22.00

Tanqueray

$20.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Royal Flavor

$11.00

E&J Brandy

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Seagram 7

$7.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple

$9.00

Jack Daniels Winter Jack

$8.00

Jameson

$16.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$18.00

Seagram 7

$14.00

DG Rye Whiskey

$20.00

DG Whiskey

$20.00

E&J Brandy

$16.00

Fireball

$12.00

Crown Royal Flavor

$22.00

Crown Royal

$22.00

Heather Glen

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnn Walker DB

$13.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Heather Glen

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$21.00

Johnn Walker DB

$26.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Hpnotiq

$10.00

Copa De Ora

$6.00

St.Germaine

$7.00

Bols Liquers

$5.00

Allen Liqueur

$5.00

Campari

$7.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$20.00

Lemoncello

Chambord

Hennessey

$24.00

Hpnotiq

$20.00

Copa De Ora

St.Germaine

$14.00

Bols Liquers

Rum Punch Pitcher/ Gallon

Pitcher

$65.00

1 Gal Rum Punch Rail

$55.00

1 Gal Rum Punch Topshelf

$95.00

SANGRIA White & Red

Sangria Pitcher (RED)

$24.00

Red Sangria- Sweetland Glass

$8.00

BOTTLED LIQUOR/CHAMPAGNE

HENNESEY BOTTLE

$200.00

CIROC BOTTLE

$150.00

TITOS BOTTLE

$100.00

GREY GOOSE BOTTLE

$150.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO BOTTLE

$200.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO BOTTLE

$200.00

PATRON BOTTLE

$175.00

JACK DANIELS BOTTLE

$120.00

CROWN ROYAL BOTTLE

$130.00

WRAY & NEPHEW BOTTLE

$100.00

APPLETON BOTTLE

$120.00

MYERS BOTTLE

$130.00

CHAMPAGNE- VEUVE CLICQUOT BOTTLE

$220.00

Monthly Cocktail Specials

Mint Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Frozen Mint Lemonade

$12.00

Thursday Special

Small Goat Head Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Large Goat Head Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Beef Soup Large

$8.00Out of stock

Taco Selection

Ackee and Saltfish

$4.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Ground Beef

$4.00

HAPPY HOUR CANTON 2022

Casa Shotta

$8.00

in house only hh

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

in house only hh

Green Tea Shotta

$6.00

in house only hh

Heineken Bucket

$15.00

in house only hh 5 btls on ice opened at purchase

Henny Shotta

$8.00

in house only hh

Margarita Island

$8.00

in house only hh

Mich Ultra 241(two for one)

$6.00

in house only hh

Orange Crush

$9.00

in house only hh

Sex on the Island

$8.00

in house only hh

Strawberry Splash (sour sop)

$5.00

24oz ONLY

Tito's Shotta

$8.00

in house only hh

Tropicannon CAN

$5.00

White Claw Can HH

$6.00

in house only hh

White Tea Shotta

$6.00

in house only hh

Yellowtail Moscato

$7.00

in house only hh

Restaurant info

Judy's Island Grill I & II are authentic Jamaican restaurants, serving the cities of Baltimore, Glen Burnie and other cities with delicious, mouth-watering meals, inspired by the acclaimed chef Judy. Accompanied by excellent customer service to make your visit at Judy's Island Grill one to remember. Made to order dishes are prepared from hand-selected meats, fruits, and vegetables, ensuring the highest quality. Whether you're vegetarian, dieting, or craving made from scratch comfort foods, there is something for everyone at Judy's Island Grill.

Location

2300 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

