Restaurant header imageView gallery

Judy's Island Grill II

3,009 Reviews

$$

800 Crain Hwy N

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Oxtails
Curry Chicken
Patties

Appetizers

Patties

Patties

$2.99

Spicy beef, Cheesy beef, mild Curry chicken, Jerk chicken, or Spinach in a golden and flaky pastry crust.

Coco Bread

Coco Bread

$2.75
Grilled Bob Marley Wings (9)

Grilled Bob Marley Wings (9)

$15.99

"Lively Up Yourself" Marinated in jerk seasoning then grilled. Your choice of mild or spicy jerk sauce. Prep Styles: Sweet Chili, BBQ Jerk, or Dry Jerk (no sauce)

Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis

Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis

$12.99

- Fried crab cake balls served over a bed of lettuce with a side of jerk sauce.

(6) Coconut Shrimp & Sweet Chili Sauce

(6) Coconut Shrimp & Sweet Chili Sauce

$12.99

(6) Deep fried jumbo shrimp lightly breaded in coconut flakes. Served with a sweet chili sauce.

Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$12.99

(6) Beer battered Conch meat diced tomatoes, onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, and scallions. Served with our signature aioli sauce.

Pop Lobster Bites

Pop Lobster Bites

$15.99

Lightly breaded lobster bites with island spices served with a mango habanero dip.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$12.99

Lightly charred brussel sprouts tossed in a light bourbon style sauce

Jerk Quesadillas

Jerk Quesadillas

$10.99

Your choice of Chicken, Shrimp, or Callaloo filling. Tortilla wrap with chopped peppers, onions, and cheese.

Judy's Jerk Chicken Dip

Judy's Jerk Chicken Dip

$13.99

Rich, creamy, cheesy dip with Judy's famous jerk chicken. Served with tortilla chips.

Patties

Patties

$2.99

Spicy beef, Cheesy beef, mild Curry chicken, Jerk chicken, or Spinach in a golden and flaky pastry crust.

Handhelds

Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap

Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Tortilla wrap filled with tender jerk chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan cheese.

Lump Jerk Crab Cake Sandwich

Lump Jerk Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.99

Very lightly breaded 8oz crab cake, lettuce and tomatoes on a Kaiser roll.

Reggae Jerk Sandwich

Reggae Jerk Sandwich

$11.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan and crisp croutons.

Judy's House Salad-New

$8.99

Mixed spring greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and golden raisins tossed with a light island blast vinaigrette dressing.

Traditional Jamaican Entrees

All entrees served with two compliments of your choice. Note: *Ground provisions constitutes as (2) two sides*
Jerk Chicken Dark Meat

Jerk Chicken Dark Meat

$13.99

Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.

Jerk Chicken White Meat

Jerk Chicken White Meat

$14.99
Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$13.99

Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.

Oxtails

Oxtails

$22.99

- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.

Brown Stew Chicken-bone In

Brown Stew Chicken-bone In

$13.99

Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.

Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$18.99

Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.

Jamaican Stew Beef

Jamaican Stew Beef

$14.99

Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$49.99

(8) Seasoned with Judy’s special herbs and spices and grilled to perfection served with a rosemary and cranberry sauce.

Ackee & Saltfish

Ackee & Saltfish

$14.99

Jamaica’s National Dish. Salt cod is sautéed with boiled ackee, onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Callaloo & Saltfish

Callaloo & Saltfish

$13.99

-Jamaican spinach with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Jamaican Entrees- (Meat Only Side)

Two Item Combo Platters

Two Meats Combo

$32.99

Two Seafood Combo

$30.99

Chicken & Fish Combo

$26.99

Chicken & Chicken

$19.99

Chicken & Meat

$25.99

Chicken & Shrimp

$26.99

Jamaican-Style Rotis

Curry Chicken Roti

Curry Chicken Roti

$13.99
Curry Goat Roti

Curry Goat Roti

$15.99

Curry Chickpea Roti

$12.99

Chickpeas sauteed with carrots, potatoes, and onions in a savory golden curry sauce.

(1) Extra Roti Skin

(1) Extra Roti Skin

$3.00

Pasta Delights

Penna pasta in a homemade jerk alfredo sauce with your choice of protein or veggies. Chicken Combo Chicken/Shrimp Rasta Pasta
Jerk Pasta Alfredo

Jerk Pasta Alfredo

Judy's Rasta Pasta

$18.99

Penne pasta cooked with ackee and callaloo, with onions, peppers, and various spices.

Seafood Delights

Whole Red Snapper- 1-2 lbs

$32.99

Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots.

Whole Red Snapper 3LB

$35.99
King Fish Steak

King Fish Steak

$17.99

Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients.

Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$19.99Out of stock

Preparation Options- Grilled with lemon butter sauce, or blackened

Shrimp

Shrimp

$18.99

Preparation option- Jerk, curry, scampi or carnival.

Seafood Delights - (Only Side)

Vegetarian Delights

Plant Based Protein

$14.99

Choice of tempeh (firm soybean, visible on surface) or tofu (soft, smooth bean curd). Your choice of jerk or curried. Wrapped inside a roti.

Veggie Stir Fry

Veggie Stir Fry

$11.99

Sautéed vegetables with a hint of soy sauce and garlic, rice and peas or Jasmine rice and two pieces of sweet plantains.

Carib Chickpeas

$15.99

Your choice of curry or brown stew chickpeas. Served with choice of rice and (2) sweet plantains.

Compliments (sides)

Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$4.99

Jasmine rice and red kidney beans simmered in coconut milk, fresh thyme and spices.

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.99

Steamed, white rice.

Cabbage Medley

$3.99

Steamed cabbage, broccoli and carrots.

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Macaroni elbows baked with Judy’s special cheese sauce.

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.99

- Deep fried fresh plantains.

Island Fries

Island Fries

$2.99

Steak cut fries seasoned with salt, pepper and Old Bay spice.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99

Boiled potatoes with a concoction Judy’s special seasonings.

Fried Dumpling (3 ct)

Fried Dumpling (3 ct)

$1.99

Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.

Saute'ed Okra

Saute'ed Okra

$5.99

-Sautéed with onions and spices.

Fried Okra

$5.99

Ground Provision

$4.99

One green banana, one yellow yam and two boiled dumplings.

(2) Boiled Dumpling

$1.50

2 Green Bananas

$1.25

(2) Jamaican Yams

$1.50
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.99

Sautéed with onions and spices.

Kids Meals

Kids Meal Mac & Cheese & Island Fries

Kids Meal Mac & Cheese & Island Fries

$5.99
Kids Meal Fried Wing Dings (4) & Island Fries

Kids Meal Fried Wing Dings (4) & Island Fries

$6.99

Coconut Shrimp & Chips

$9.99

Beverages

Homemade Natural Juices (Regular)

$4.00

Homemade Natural Juices(Jumbo)

$5.00

Sea Moss (Jumbo)

$6.00

Sea Moss (Regular)

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Peanut Punch(Regular)

$5.00

Peanut Punch (Jumbo)

$6.00

Cup Of Ice (Regular)

$1.00

Sour Sop (Regular)

$4.00

Sour Sop (Jumbo)

$5.00

Ginger Hot Tea

$3.00

Mint Hot Tea

$3.00

Desserts

Assorted Cakes

$5.50
Judy's Bread Pudding

Judy's Bread Pudding

$5.50Out of stock
Judy's Rum Cake

Judy's Rum Cake

$5.50

(1) Rum Sauce

$0.80

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Side Sauces

Mild Jerk Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Spicy Jerk Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Oxtail Gravy 1 oz

$0.50

Scotch Bonnet pepper Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Escovitched Peppers 1 oz

$1.00

Escovitched Peppers Soup Cup (sm)

$5.00

Mango Relish 1 oz

$1.00Out of stock

Extra Container

$1.00

Curry Chix Gravy 1 Oz

$0.75

Ranch 1 Oz

$0.50

Bleu Cheese 1 Oz

$0.50Out of stock

Mild Jerk Sauce Soup Cup Size (sm)

$10.00

Spicy Jerk Sauce Soup Cup Size (sm)

$10.00

Scotch Bonnet Soup Cup Size (sm)

$10.00Out of stock

Small Soup Cup Curry Gravy (sm)

$10.00

Small Soup Brown Stew Gravy (sm)

$10.00

Family Dinner Menu-Feeds 4

Family Meal Jerk Chicken Dark

$53.99

Family Meal Curry Chicken

$53.99

Family Meal Brown Stew Chicken

$53.99

Family Meal Stew Beef

$66.99

Family Meal Curry Goat

$69.99

Family Meal Oxtails

$99.99

CHEF SPECIALS

Pineapple Jerk Pork

$16.99Out of stock
Pineapple Jerk Pork

Pineapple Jerk Pork

$16.99

Tender, juicy pork , marinated in jerk spices, char grilled, then slow cooked in Judy’s homemade jerk sauce.

Island Fried Chicken

Island Fried Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Crispy chicken seasoned and marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices.

Jerk Chicken Fried Rice

$8.99Out of stock

Draft Choice

Sam Seasonal

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$3.00

Wednesday Special

Small Salmon Soup

$7.00

Large Salmon Soup

$10.00

Pasta Delights

Penna pasta in a homemade jerk alfredo sauce with your choice of protein or veggies. Chicken Vegetarian Soy chicken (tempeh or tofu) Shrimp Salmon Combo Chicken/Shrimp.
Jerk Pasta Alfredo

Jerk Pasta Alfredo

Judy's Rasta Pasta

$18.99

Penne pasta cooked with ackee and callaloo, with onions, peppers, and various spices.

Select Wine

Semi-Sweet White BTL (Reg price $22)

$11.00

Cabernet/ Shiraz Red BTL (Reg price $24)

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

800 Crain Hwy N, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Judy's Island Grill II image
Judy's Island Grill II image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Olive Tree
orange star4.2 • 662
7005 Ritchie Hwy Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Willy's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 696
7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
The Grill at Quarterfield Station
orange starNo Reviews
7704 D Quarterfield Rd Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Alberto’s Restaurant & Raw Bar - 10 Crain Highway North
orange starNo Reviews
10 Crain Highway North Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Carmelo's - Linthicum
orange starNo Reviews
419 South Camp Meade Rd Linthicum Height, MD 21090
View restaurantnext
Super Tacos Oaxaca - 7748 Governor Ritchie HWY
orange starNo Reviews
7748 Governor Ritchie HWY Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glen Burnie

RAMS HEAD DOCKSIDE
orange star4.0 • 1,047
1702 Furnace Dr Glen Burnie, MD 21060
View restaurantnext
Capri Pizza & Subs Express
orange star4.5 • 771
337 HOSPITAL DR Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Willy's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 696
7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
The Olive Tree
orange star4.2 • 662
7005 Ritchie Hwy Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glen Burnie
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston