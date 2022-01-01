Judy's Island Grill II
3,009 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
800 Crain Hwy N, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Grill at Quarterfield Station
No Reviews
7704 D Quarterfield Rd Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurant
Alberto’s Restaurant & Raw Bar - 10 Crain Highway North
No Reviews
10 Crain Highway North Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurant