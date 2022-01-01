Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights

review star

No reviews yet

5216 Park Heights Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21215

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Dark Meat
Curry Chicken -boneless
Oxtails

Appetizers

Patties

Patties

$2.99

Spicy beef, Cheesy beef, mild Curry chicken, Jerk chicken, or Spinach in a golden and flaky pastry crust.

Warm Coco Bread

Warm Coco Bread

$2.75
Grilled Bob Marley Wings (9)

Grilled Bob Marley Wings (9)

$15.99

"Lively Up Yourself" Marinated in jerk seasoning then grilled. Your choice of mild or spicy jerk sauce. Prep Styles: Sweet Chili, BBQ Jerk, or Dry Jerk (no sauce)

Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis

Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis

$12.99

- Fried crab cake balls served over a bed of lettuce with a side of jerk sauce.

(6) Coconut Shrimp & Sweet Chili Sauce

(6) Coconut Shrimp & Sweet Chili Sauce

$12.99

(6) Deep fried jumbo shrimp lightly breaded in coconut flakes. Served with a sweet chili sauce.

Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$12.99

(6) Beer battered Conch meat diced tomatoes, onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, and scallions. Served with our signature aioli sauce.

Pop Lobster Bites

Pop Lobster Bites

$15.99

Lightly breaded lobster bites with island spices served with a mango habanero dip.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.99

Lightly charred brussel sprouts tossed in a light bourbon style sauce

Jerk Quesadillas

Jerk Quesadillas

$10.99

Your choice of Chicken, Shrimp, or Callaloo filling. Tortilla wrap with chopped peppers, onions, and cheese.

Chickencand Shrimp Quesadillas

$19.99

Cornmeal Porrige

$4.25Out of stock
Patties

Patties

$2.99

Spicy beef, Cheesy beef, mild Curry chicken, Jerk chicken, or Spinach in a golden and flaky pastry crust.

Handhelds

Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap

Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Tortilla wrap filled with tender jerk chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan cheese.

Lump Jerk Crab Cake Sandwich

Lump Jerk Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.99

Very lightly breaded 8oz crab cake, lettuce and tomatoes on a Kaiser roll.

Reggae Jerk Sandwich

Reggae Jerk Sandwich

$11.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan and crisp croutons.

Judy's House Salad-New

$8.99

Mixed spring greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and golden raisins tossed with a light island blast vinaigrette dressing.

Traditional Jamaican Entrees

All entrees served with two compliments of your choice. Note: *Ground provisions constitutes as (2) two sides*
Jerk Chicken Dark Meat

Jerk Chicken Dark Meat

$13.99

Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.

Jerk Chicken White Meat

Jerk Chicken White Meat

$14.99
Curry Chicken -boneless

Curry Chicken -boneless

$13.99

Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.

Oxtails

Oxtails

$21.99

- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.

Brown Stew Chicken-boneless

Brown Stew Chicken-boneless

$13.99

Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.

Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$18.99

Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.

Jamaican Stew Beef

Jamaican Stew Beef

$14.99

Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.

Ackee & Saltfish

Ackee & Saltfish

$14.99

Jamaica’s National Dish. Salt cod is sautéed with boiled ackee, onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Callaloo & Saltfish

Callaloo & Saltfish

$13.99

-Jamaican spinach with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Jamaican Entrees- (Meat Only Side)

Jerk Wings Meal

$13.99Out of stock

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

Salmon And Coconut Shrimp

$25.99

Salmon And Coconut Shrimp

$25.99

Cookedup Saltfish

$10.99

Jerkpork

$14.99

Cabbage And Saltfish

$13.99

Island Fried Chicken

$14.59Out of stock

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Chicken And Shrimp Fried Rice

$21.21

Two Item Combo Platters

Two Meats Combo

$32.99

Two Seafood Combo

$30.99

Chicken & Fish Combo

$26.99

Chicken & Chicken

$19.99

Chicken & Meat

$25.99

Chicken & Shrimp

$26.99

Jamaican-Style Rotis

Curry Chicken Roti

Curry Chicken Roti

$13.99
Curry Goat Roti

Curry Goat Roti

$15.99

Curry Chickpea Roti

$12.99

Chickpeas sauteed with carrots, potatoes, and onions in a savory golden curry sauce.

(1) Extra Roti Skin

(1) Extra Roti Skin

$3.00

Stewbeef Roti

$14.99

Pasta Delights

Penna pasta in a homemade jerk alfredo sauce with your choice of protein or veggies. Chicken Vegetarian Soy chicken (tempeh or tofu) Shrimp Salmon Combo Chicken/Shrimp.

Judy's Rasta Pasta

$18.99

Penne pasta cooked with ackee and callaloo, with onions, peppers, and various spices.

Seafood Delights

Whole Red Snapper- 3lbs

Whole Red Snapper- 3lbs

$39.99Out of stock

Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots.

Whole Red Snapper- 1-2 lbs

$29.99

Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots.

King Fish Steak

King Fish Steak

$17.99

Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients.

Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$19.99

Preparation Options- Grilled, BBQ or Blackened.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$18.99

Preparation option- Jerk, curry, scampi or carnival.

Seafood Delights - (Only Side)

Steamed

$31.80

Curry Salmon

$19.99

Bbq Salmon

$19.99

Vegetarian Delights

Plant Based Protein

$14.99

Choice of tempeh (firm soybean, visible on surface) or tofu (soft, smooth bean curd). Your choice of jerk or curried. Wrapped inside a roti.

Veggie Stir Fry

Veggie Stir Fry

$11.99

Sautéed vegetables with a hint of soy sauce and garlic, rice and peas or Jasmine rice and two pieces of sweet plantains.

Carib Chickpeas w/ 2 plantains

$15.99

Your choice of curry or

Veggie Plater

$11.99

Compliments (sides)

Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$4.99

Jasmine rice and red kidney beans simmered in coconut milk, fresh thyme and spices.

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.99

Steamed, white rice.

Cabbage Medley

$3.99

Steamed cabbage, broccoli and carrots.

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Macaroni elbows baked with Judy’s special cheese sauce.

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.99

- Deep fried fresh plantains.

Island Fries

Island Fries

$2.99

Steak cut fries seasoned with salt, pepper and Old Bay spice.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99

Boiled potatoes with a concoction Judy’s special seasonings.

Fried Dumpling (3 ct)

Fried Dumpling (3 ct)

$1.99

Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.

Saute'ed Okra

Saute'ed Okra

$5.99

-Sautéed with onions and spices.

Fried Okra

$5.99

Ground Provision

$4.99

One green banana, one yellow yam and two boiled dumplings.

(2) Boiled Dumpling

$1.50

2 Green Bananas

$1.25

(2) Jamaican Yams

$1.50

Festival

$1.99

Green Beans

$5.30

Butterbeans

$4.99Out of stock

Side Of Chickpeas

$4.99

Kids Meals

Kids Meal Mac & Cheese & Island Fries

Kids Meal Mac & Cheese & Island Fries

$5.99
Kids Meal Fried Wing Dings (4) & Island Fries

Kids Meal Fried Wing Dings (4) & Island Fries

$6.99

Coconut Shrimp & Chips

$9.99

Beverages

Homemade Natural Juices (Regular)

$4.00

Homemade Natural Juices(Jumbo)

$5.00

Sea Moss (Jumbo)

$6.00

Sea Moss (Regular)

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Peanut Punch(Regular)

$5.00

Peanut Punch (Jumbo)

$6.00

Cup Of Ice (Regular)

$1.00

Sour Sop (Regular)

$4.00

Sour Sop (Jumbo)

$5.00

Everfresh

$2.50

Pepsi

Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.50

Big Everfresh

$3.50

Clearfriut

$2.00

Ginger Tea

$2.50

Ginger Hot Tea

$3.00

Mint Hot Tea

$3.00

Desserts

Assorted Cakes

$5.00
Judy's Bread Pudding

Judy's Bread Pudding

$5.50
Judy's Rum Cake

Judy's Rum Cake

$5.50

(1) Rum Sauce

$0.80

Seasonal Cakes

$5.50

Bun @cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Side Sauces

Mild Jerk Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Spicy Jerk Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Oxtail Gravy 1 oz

$0.50

Scotch Bonnet pepper Sauce 1 oz

$0.75

Escovitched Peppers 1 oz

$1.00

Escovitched Peppers Soup Cup (sm)

$5.00

Mango Relish 1 oz

$1.00

Extra Container

$1.00

Curry Chix Gravy 1 Oz

$0.75

Ranch 1 Oz

$0.50

Bleu Cheese 1 Oz

$0.50

Mild Jerk Sauce Soup Cup Size (sm)

$10.00

Spicy Jerk Sauce Soup Cup Size (sm)

$10.00

Scotch Bonnet Soup Cup Size (sm)

$10.00

Small Soup Cup Curry Gravy (sm)

$10.00

Small Soup Brown Stew Gravy (sm)

$10.00

Family Dinner Menu-Feeds 4

Family Meal Jerk Chicken Dark

$53.99

Family Meal Curry Chicken

$53.99

Family Meal Brown Stew Chicken

$53.99

Family Meal Stew Beef

$66.99

Family Meal Curry Goat

$69.99

Family Meal Oxtails

$99.99

Wednesday Special

Small Salmon Soup

$7.00

Large Salmon Soup

$9.00

Appetizers

Patties

Patties

$4.99

Spicy beef, mild curry chicken or mixed vegetable medley in a golden and flaky pastry crust.

Coco Bread

Coco Bread

$3.99

Breaded Jumbo Wings

$12.99

Deep fried then hand tossed in your choice of sauce Buffalo or Old Bay

Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis

Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis

$13.99

- Fried crab cake balls served over a bed of lettuce with a side of jerk sauce.

Jumbo Carnival Shrimp

Jumbo Carnival Shrimp

$14.99

Grilled shrimp sautéed with jerk seasoning, Mango chutney and mango relish a bed of romaine lettuce.

Grilled Bob Marley Wings

Grilled Bob Marley Wings

$13.99

“Lively up yourself” Marinated in jerk seasoning then grilled. Your choice of mild or spicy jerk sauce. Prep styles: sweet chili, BBQ jerk or dry jerk (no sauce).

Festival

$3.99

Soup

Chicken Soup

$7.00+

Seafood Soup

$9.00+

Red Pea Soup

$7.00+

Goat Head Soup

$7.00+

Cow Foot Soup

$7.00+

Conch

$9.00+

Vegetable

$7.00+

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan and crisp croutons.

Judy's House Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions with mango relish dressing.

Handhelds

Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap

Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Tortilla wrap filled with tender jerk chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan cheese.

Jerk Salmon Caesar Wrap

$18.99

Jerk Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$17.99
Tilapia Sandwich

Tilapia Sandwich

$14.99

- Blackened, baked, barbecued, or fried. Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on warm coco bread.

Lump Jerk Crab Cake Sandwich

Lump Jerk Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.99

Very lightly breaded 8oz crab cake, lettuce and tomatoes on a Kaiser roll.

Reggae Jerk Sandwich

Reggae Jerk Sandwich

$13.99
Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$13.99

- Tortilla filled with jerk or curry chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, rice, peas and cabbage.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Jerk Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Traditional Jamaican Entrees

Jerk Chicken Dark Meat

Jerk Chicken Dark Meat

$15.50

Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.

Jerk Chicken White Meat

$16.50

Jerk Wings Dinner (6 count)

$19.99
Island Fried Chicken

Island Fried Chicken

$14.99

Crispy chicken seasoned and marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices.

Brown Stew Chicken

Brown Stew Chicken

$15.99

Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$15.99

Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.

Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$20.99

Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.

Oxtails

Oxtails

$23.99Out of stock

- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.

(4) Lamb Chops

(4) Lamb Chops

$31.99Out of stock

- Grilled to perfection with Jamaican herbs and spices.

Jerk Pork

Jerk Pork

$16.99Out of stock

Tender, juicy pork , marinated in jerk spices, char grilled, then slow cooked in Judy’s homemade jerk sauce.

Jamaican Stew Beef

Jamaican Stew Beef

$16.99

Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.

Jamaican Entrees Meat Only Side

$2.00

Cowfoot

$17.00Out of stock

Festial

$4.00

Peppersteak

$16.99

Stewpeas

$17.90

Combo Platters

Two Meats Combo

$27.99

Two Seafood Combo

$31.99

Chicken & Fish Combo

$26.99

Chicken & Chicken

$19.99

Chicken & Meat

$25.99

Chicken & Shrimp

$26.99

Seafood Alfredo & Lobster

$31.99

Jamaican -Style Roti

Curry Chicken Roti

$14.99

Jerk Chicken (White Meat) Roti

$14.99

Curry Shrimp Roti

$17.99

Jerk Shrimp Roti

$17.99

Stew Beef Roti

$15.99

Curry Goat Roti

$16.99

Veggie Roti

$13.99

Single Roti Skin

$5.00

Caribbean Delights

Fresh cabbage with salt-fish sauteed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Ackee & Saltfish

Ackee & Saltfish

$16.99

Jamaica’s National Dish. Salt cod is sautéed with boiled ackee, onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Cabbage & Saltfish

Cabbage & Saltfish

$13.99

Fresh cabbage with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Okra & Saltfish

Okra & Saltfish

$14.99

Okra with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Cooked Up Saltfish

Cooked Up Saltfish

$12.99

Salt cod is sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Callaloo & Saltfish

Callaloo & Saltfish

$14.99

-Jamaican spinach with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Butter Beans & Saltfish

Butter Beans & Saltfish

$13.99

Boiled butter beans with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Callaloo- No Saltfish

$13.99

Caribbean Delights (Side Only)

Side Ackee & Codfish

$11.00

Side Ackee- No Codfish

$11.00

Side Butterbean & Codfish

$9.00

Side Cabbage & Codfish

$9.00

Side Calaloo & Codfish

$9.00

Side Okra & Codfish

$9.00

Side Saltfish & Peppers

$8.00

Side Island Fried Chicken

$8.99

Side Butterbeans

$9.00

Extra Container

$3.00

Pepper Sauce

$2.50

Pasta Delights

Penna pasta in a homemade jerk alfredo sauce with your choice of protein or veggies. Chicken Vegetarian Soy chicken (tempeh or tofu) Shrimp Salmon Combo Chicken/Shrimp.
Jerk Pasta Alfredo

Jerk Pasta Alfredo

$2.00Out of stock

Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$21.50

Chicken /shrimp Rasta Pasta

$2.00

Chicken/shrimp Rasta Pasta

$24.99

Salmon/shrimp Rasta Pasta

$29.00

Chicken Rasta Pasta

$18.95

Seafood Delights

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$27.99Out of stock

Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- Snapper cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients. Jerk roast- Seasoned with Judy’s wet jerk rub, fresh herbs and spices, foiled and flame grilled.

King Fish Steak

King Fish Steak

$19.99

Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients.

Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$21.99

Preparation Options- Grilled, BBQ or Blackened.

Tilapia Filet

Tilapia Filet

$16.99

Preparation Options- Grilled, BBQ or Blackened.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$20.99

Preparation option- Jerk, curry, scampi or carnival.

(2) Lobster Tails

(2) Lobster Tails

$31.99Out of stock

Preparation Option- Jerk, grilled, curry, Scampi.

(2) Jerk Lump Crab Cakes

(2) Jerk Lump Crab Cakes

$27.99

Fried or Boiled Jumbo lump crab meat with Judy’s special jerk seasonings and little filler.

Seafood Delights Meat Only Side

$2.00

(1) Jerk Lump Crab Cake

$20.99

Fish Special

$15.50

Vegan Delights

Meatless

$16.99

Choice of tempeh (firm soybean, visible on surface) or tofu (soft, smooth bean curd). Your choice of jerk or curried.

Veggie Platter

$12.99

Steamed vegetable medley, green beans, rice & peas and two pieces of sweet plantains. Attention: If you choose a substitution also choose what item you are substituting for i.e. choose mac n cheese "sub for green beans"

Veggie Stir Fry

Veggie Stir Fry

$13.99

Sautéed vegetables with a hint of soy sauce and garlic, rice and peas or Jasmine rice and two pieces of sweet plantains.

Compliments

Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$6.99

Jasmine rice and red kidney beans simmered in coconut milk, fresh thyme and spices.

Cabbage Medley

$5.99

Steamed cabbage, broccoli and carrots.

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$6.99

- Deep fried fresh plantains.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$5.99

Sautéed with onions and spices.

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Macaroni elbows baked with Judy’s special cheese sauce.

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$5.99

Steamed, white rice.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions with mango relish dressing.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.99

Boiled potatoes with a concoction Judy’s special seasonings.

Fried Dumpling

Fried Dumpling

$3.99

Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.

Island Fries

Island Fries

$4.99

Steak cut fries seasoned with salt, pepper and Old Bay spice.

Saute'ed Okra

Saute'ed Okra

$7.99

-Sautéed with onions and spices.

Callaloo

Callaloo

$7.99

Jamaican spinach sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Callaloo Rice

$8.99

Jamaican spinach sautéed with Jasmine rice, peppers onions and spices.

Ground Provision

$6.99

One green banana, one yellow yam and two boiled dumplings.

2 Boiled Dumpling

$3.50

2 Green Bananas

$3.50

2 Yams

$3.50

Buttabeans

$2.00

Festival

$2.00

Festival

$4.00

Kids

Kids Meal Mac & Cheese

Kids Meal Mac & Cheese

$7.99
(4) Kids Meal Fried Wing Dings

(4) Kids Meal Fried Wing Dings

$8.99
(3) Kids Meal Chicken Fingers

(3) Kids Meal Chicken Fingers

$8.99
(4) Kids Meal Fish & Chips

(4) Kids Meal Fish & Chips

$11.99

Drinks

Homemade Natural Juices (Reg)

$6.00

Homemade Natural Juices(Jumbo)

$7.00

Sea Moss Punch(Reg)

$6.00

Everfresh Small

$4.00

EverFresh Large

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$4.50

Water

$3.00

Peanut Punch(Reg)

$7.00Out of stock

Cup Of Ice (Reg)

$3.00

Pepsi

$4.50

Clear Fruit

$4.00

Drinks

$2.00

Sour Sop

$6.00

Flavord Seamoss

$6.00

No Ice

$2.00

Ginger Tea

$5.00

Mint Tea

$5.00

Pastries

Assorted Cakes

$7.00
Judy's Bread Pudding

Judy's Bread Pudding

$7.50
Judy's Rum Cake

Judy's Rum Cake

$7.50

Rum Sauce

$2.80

Mini Rum Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Puddin

$7.00

Side Sauces

Mild Jerk Sauce

$2.75

Spicy Jerk Sauce

$2.75

Scotch Bonnet Sauce

$2.75

Escovitched Peppers

$2.50

Mango Relish

$3.00

Scotch Bonnet Soup Cup Size

$12.00

Mild Sauce Soup Cup Size

$12.00

Spicy Sauce Soup Cup Size

$12.00

Wednesday Special

Small Salmon Soup

$9.00

Large Salmon Soup

$11.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215

Directions

Gallery
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights image
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights image
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights image

