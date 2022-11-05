- Home
Judy's Island Grill - Powder Springs 3861 Siniard Street
3861 Siniard Street
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Popular Items
Appetizers
Patties
Spicy beef, mild curry chicken or mixed vegetable medley in a golden and flaky pastry crust.
Breaded Jumbo Wings (9)
Deep fried then hand tossed in your choice of sauce Buffalo or Old Bay
Grilled Bob Marley Wings (9)
Marinated in jerk seasoning then charred on grill.
Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis (4)
- Fried crab cake balls served over a bed of lettuce with a side of jerk sauce.
Jumbo Carnival Shrimp (6)
Grilled shrimp sautéed with jerk seasoning, Mango chutney and mango relish a bed of romaine lettuce.
Sandwiches
8th Avenue Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap
Tortilla wrap filled with tender jerk chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan cheese.
Tilapia Sandwich
- Blackened, baked, barbecued, or fried. Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on warm coco bread.
Lump Jerk Crab Cake Sandwich
Very lightly breaded 8oz crab cake, lettuce and tomatoes on a Kaiser roll.
Reggae Jerk Sandwich
Chicken Burrito
- Tortilla filled with jerk or curry chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, rice, peas and cabbage.
Traditional Jamaican Entrees
Brown Stew Chicken
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
Curry Chicken
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.
Curry Goat
Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.
Island Fried Chicken Dark Meat
Crispy chicken seasoned and marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices.
Island Fried Chicken White Meat
Crispy chicken seasoned and marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices.
Jamaican Entrees Meat Only Side
Jamaican Pepper Steak
Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy with stir fried bell peppers, onions, scotch bonnet.
Jerk Chicken Dark Meat
Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.
Jerk Chicken White Meat
Jerk Pork
Tender, juicy pork , marinated in jerk spices, char grilled, then slow cooked in Judy’s homemade jerk sauce.
Jerk Wing Dinner
Lamb Chops (4)
- Grilled to perfection with Jamaican herbs and spices.
Oxtails
- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.
Jamaican -Style Roti
Caribbean Delights
Ackee & Saltfish
Jamaica’s National Dish. Salt cod is sautéed with boiled ackee, onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Cooked Up Saltfish
Salt cod is sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Callaloo & Saltfish
-Jamaican spinach with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Cabbage & Saltfish
Fresh cabbage with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Butter Beans & Saltfish
Boiled butter beans with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Okra & Saltfish
Okra with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Callaloo
Seafood Delights
Whole Red Snapper Entree - (1-2 lbs)
Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- Snapper cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients. Jerk roast- Seasoned with Judy’s wet jerk rub, fresh herbs and spices, foiled and flame grilled.
King Fish Steak Entree
Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients.
Salmon Filet Entree
Preparation Options- Grilled, BBQ or Blackened.
Tilapia Filet Entree
Preparation Options- Grilled, BBQ or Blackened.
Shrimp Entree
Preparation option- Jerk, curry, scampi or carnival.
2 Lobster Tails Entree
Preparation Option- Jerk, grilled, curry, Scampi.
Jerk Lump Crab Cakes (2) Entree
Fried or Boiled Jumbo lump crab meat with Judy’s special jerk seasonings and little filler.
Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - Whole Snapper (1-2 lbs)
Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - King Fish Steak
Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - Salmon
Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - Tilapia
Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - Shrimp
Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - 2 Crab Cakes
Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - 2 Lobster Tails
Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - 1 Crab Cake
Jerk Lump Crab Cake (1) Entree
Red Snapper Filet Entree - no bones (1 piece)
Red Snapper Filet Entree - no bones (2 pieces)
Whole Red Snapper Entree - (3/4-1 lbs)
Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- Snapper cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients. Jerk roast- Seasoned with Judy’s wet jerk rub, fresh herbs and spices, foiled and flame grilled.
Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - Whole Snapper (3/4-1 lbs)
Vegetarian Delights
Vegetarian Protein
Choice of tempeh (firm soybean, visible on surface) or tofu (soft, smooth bean curd). Your choice of jerk or curried.
Veggie Platter
Steamed vegetable medley, green beans, rice & peas and two pieces of sweet plantains. Attention: If you choose a substitution also choose what item you are substituting for i.e. choose mac n cheese "sub for green beans"
Veggie Stir Fry
Sautéed vegetables with a hint of soy sauce and garlic, rice and peas or Jasmine rice and two pieces of sweet plantains.
Compliments
Island Fries
Steak cut fries seasoned with salt, pepper and Old Bay spice.
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions with mango relish dressing.
Green Beans
Sautéed with onions and spices.
Sweet Plantain
- Deep fried fresh plantains.
Saute'ed Okra
-Sautéed with onions and spices.
Cabbage Medley
Steamed cabbage, broccoli and carrots.
Rice & Peas
Jasmine rice and red kidney beans simmered in coconut milk, fresh thyme and spices.
Fried Dumpling (3)
Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.
Jasmine Rice
Steamed, white rice.
Potato Salad
Boiled potatoes with a concoction Judy’s special seasonings.
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni elbows baked with Judy’s special cheese sauce.
Callaloo Rice
Jamaican spinach sautéed with Jasmine rice, peppers onions and spices.
Callaloo
Jamaican spinach sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Ground Provision
One green banana, one yellow yam and two boiled dumplings.
Butterbeans
Warm Coco Bread
Warm bread made with coconut milk
Fried Festival (3)
Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside, contains sugar.
Salads
Pasta Delights
Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Chicken
Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Vegetarian
Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Soy Protein
Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Shrimp
Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Combo Chicken/Shrimp
Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Jerk Salmon & Shrimp
Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Jerk Trio
Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Salmon
Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Chicken/Salmon
Kids
Drinks
Coconut Water
Cream Soda (Bottled)
Cup Of Ice (Reg)
Ginger Beer Soda (Bottled)
Homemade Natural Juices (Reg)
Homemade Natural Juices(Jumbo)
Kola Champagne Soda (Bottled)
Grape Or Orange Soda (Bottled)
Peanut Punch(Bottled)
Pepsi/can
Pineapple Soda (Bottled)
Sea Moss Punch(Bottled)
Soursapp (Bottled)
Ting Soda (Bottled)
Water (Bottled)
Coke/can
Tropical Rythms
Nectar Drinks
Ginger Tea
Mint Tea
Side Sauces
Combo Platters
Two Meats Combo
Two Seafood Combo - Crab Cake
Two Seafood Combo - King Fish
Two Seafood Combo - Salmon
Two Seafood Combo - Tilapia
Two Seafood Combo - Shrimp
Chicken & Kingfish Combo
Chicken & Tilapia Combo
Chicken & Salmon Combo
Chicken & Chicken
Chicken & Goat
Chicken & Oxtail
Chicken & Stew Beef
Chicken & Pepper Steak
Chicken & Jerk Pork
Chicken & Shrimp
Sides
Extra Container
Island Fried Chicken (PER PIECE)
(2 WINGS) OR (1 BREAST) OR (1 LEG AND 1 WING)
Pepper Sauce
Side Ackee & Codfish
Side Butterbean & Codfish
Side Butterbeans
Side Cabbage & Codfish
Side Calaloo & Codfish
Side Okra & Codfish
Side Saltfish & Peppers
Bob Marley Wings (Per Piece)
(2 WINGS) OR (1 BREAST) OR (1 LEG AND 1 WING)
Family Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Full Tray Jerk Wings
Full Tray Buffalo Wings
Full Tray Fried Wing Dings
Full Tray Old Bay Wings
Full Tray Patties (Chicken, Beef,Veg)
Full Tray Conch Fritters
Full Tray Coconut Shrimp
Full Tray Carab Cake Minis
Half Tray Jerk Wings
Half Tray Buffalo Wings
Half Tray Fried Wing Dings
Half Tray Old Bay Wings
Half Tray Patties (Chicken, Beef,Veg)
Half Tray Conch Fritters
Half Tray Coconut Shrimp
Half Tray Carab Cake Minis
Halfctray Crab Minis
1\2 Tray Crab Minis
Poultry
Full Tray Jerk Chicken (D)
Full Tray Jerk Chicken (W)
Full Tray Curry Chicken (D)
Full Tray Curry Chicken (W)
Full Tray Brown Stew Chicken (D)
Full Tray Island Fried Chicken
Full Tray Jerk Turkey
Full Tray Island fried Turkey
Half Tray Jerk Chicken (D)
Half Tray Jerk Chicken (W)
Half Tray Curry Chicken (D)
Half Tray Curry Chicken (W)
Half Tray Brown Stew Chicken (D)
Half Tray Island Fried Chicken
Half Tray Jerk Turkey(15-20lbs.)
Half Tray Island fried Turkey (15-20lbs.)
Meats
Pastas
Full Tray Jerk Chicken Alfredo
Full Tray Jerk Shrimp Alfredo
Full Tray Chick/Shrim Alfredo
Full Tray Jerk Salmon Alfredo
Full Tray Seafood Alfredo (Crab, Shrimp, & Lobster meat)
Half Tray Jerk Chicken Alfredo
Half Tray Jerk Shrimp Alfredo
Half Tray Chick/Shrim Alfredo
Half Tray Jerk Salmon Alfredo
Half Tray Seafood Alfredo (Crab, Shrimp, & Lobster meat)
Seafood
Full Tray Escovitch Snapper Fish
Full Tray Escovitch King Fish
Full Tray Curry Shrimp
Full Tray Jerk Shrimp
Full Tray Carnival Shrimp
Full Tray Calalloo & Codsifh
Full Tray Blackened Salmon
Full Tray Tilapia
Full Tray Ackee & Saltfish
Full Tray Lobster (Any Style)
Full Tray Jerk Crab Cakes
Half Tray Escovitch Snapper Fish
Half Tray Escovitch King Fish
Half Tray Curry Shrimp
Half Tray Jerk Shrimp
Half Tray Carnival Shrimp
Half Tray Calalloo & Codsifh
Half Tray Blackened Salmon
Half Tray Tilapia
Half Tray Ackee & Saltfish
Half Tray Lobster (Any Style)
Half Tray Jerk Crab Cakes
Half Tray Brown Stew Shrimp
Half Tray of Coconut Shrimp
Vegetarian
Starch Sides
Full Tray Rice & Peas
Full Tray Brazilian Rice
Full Tray Candied Yams
Full Tray Mashed Potatoes
Full Tray Potato Salad
Full Tray White Rice
Full Tray Mac 'n' Cheese
Full Tray Plantains
Full Tray Festival
Full Tray Fried Dumplings
Half Tray Rice & Peas
Half Tray Brazilian Rice
Half Tray Candied Yams
Half Tray Mashed Potatoes
Half Tray Potato Salad
Half Tray White Rice
Half Tray Mac 'n' Cheese
Half Tray Plantains
Half Tray Festival
Half Tray Fried Dumplings
Veggie Sides
Full Tray Cabbage Medely
Full Tray Green Beans
Full Tray Collard Greens
Full Tray Calalloo
Full Tray Steamed Broccoli
Full Tray Steamed Broccoli & Carrots
Full Tray Okra
Half Tray Cabbage Medely
Half Tray Green Beans
Half Tray Collard Greens
Half Tray Calalloo
Half Tray Steamed Broccoli
Half Tray Steamed Broccoli & Carrots
Half Tray Okra
Salads
Pastries
Tropical Juices
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
3861 Siniard Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127