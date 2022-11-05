Judy's Island Grill - Powder Springs 3861 Siniard Street

Whole Red Snapper Entree - (1-2 lbs)

$25.99

Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- Snapper cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients. Jerk roast- Seasoned with Judy’s wet jerk rub, fresh herbs and spices, foiled and flame grilled.