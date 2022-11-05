Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Judy's Island Grill - Powder Springs 3861 Siniard Street

review star

No reviews yet

3861 Siniard Street

Powder Springs, GA 30127

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Dark Meat
Curry Chicken
Oxtails

Appetizers

Patties

Patties

Spicy beef, mild curry chicken or mixed vegetable medley in a golden and flaky pastry crust.

Breaded Jumbo Wings (9)

Breaded Jumbo Wings (9)

$10.99Out of stock

Deep fried then hand tossed in your choice of sauce Buffalo or Old Bay

Grilled Bob Marley Wings (9)

Grilled Bob Marley Wings (9)

$11.99

Marinated in jerk seasoning then charred on grill.

Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis (4)

Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis (4)

$10.99

- Fried crab cake balls served over a bed of lettuce with a side of jerk sauce.

Jumbo Carnival Shrimp (6)

Jumbo Carnival Shrimp (6)

$11.99

Grilled shrimp sautéed with jerk seasoning, Mango chutney and mango relish a bed of romaine lettuce.

Sandwiches

8th Avenue Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap

8th Avenue Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Tortilla wrap filled with tender jerk chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan cheese.

Tilapia Sandwich

Tilapia Sandwich

$11.99

- Blackened, baked, barbecued, or fried. Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on warm coco bread.

Lump Jerk Crab Cake Sandwich

Lump Jerk Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.99

Very lightly breaded 8oz crab cake, lettuce and tomatoes on a Kaiser roll.

Reggae Jerk Sandwich

Reggae Jerk Sandwich

$10.99
Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

- Tortilla filled with jerk or curry chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, rice, peas and cabbage.

Traditional Jamaican Entrees

Brown Stew Chicken

Brown Stew Chicken

$12.99

Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$12.99

Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.

Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$16.50

Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.

Island Fried Chicken Dark Meat

Island Fried Chicken Dark Meat

$11.99

Crispy chicken seasoned and marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices.

Island Fried Chicken White Meat

Island Fried Chicken White Meat

$12.99Out of stock

Crispy chicken seasoned and marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices.

Jamaican Entrees Meat Only Side

Jamaican Pepper Steak

Jamaican Pepper Steak

$13.99

Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy with stir fried bell peppers, onions, scotch bonnet.

Jerk Chicken Dark Meat

Jerk Chicken Dark Meat

$12.50

Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.

Jerk Chicken White Meat

$13.50
Jerk Pork

Jerk Pork

$13.99

Tender, juicy pork , marinated in jerk spices, char grilled, then slow cooked in Judy’s homemade jerk sauce.

Jerk Wing Dinner

$12.99
Lamb Chops (4)

Lamb Chops (4)

$29.99Out of stock

- Grilled to perfection with Jamaican herbs and spices.

Oxtails

Oxtails

$22.00

- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.

Jamaican -Style Roti

Curry Chicken Roti

$11.99

Jerk Chicken Roti

$11.99

Curry Shrimp Roti

$14.99

Jerk Shrimp Roti

$14.99

Stew Beef Roti

$12.99

Curry Goat Roti

$13.99

Veggie Roti

$9.99

Roti Skin

$3.00

Brown Stew Chicken Roti

$12.99

Caribbean Delights

Fresh cabbage with salt-fish sauteed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Ackee & Saltfish

Ackee & Saltfish

$13.99

Jamaica’s National Dish. Salt cod is sautéed with boiled ackee, onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Cooked Up Saltfish

Cooked Up Saltfish

$9.99

Salt cod is sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Callaloo & Saltfish

Callaloo & Saltfish

$11.99

-Jamaican spinach with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Cabbage & Saltfish

Cabbage & Saltfish

$10.99

Fresh cabbage with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Butter Beans & Saltfish

Butter Beans & Saltfish

$10.99

Boiled butter beans with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Okra & Saltfish

Okra & Saltfish

$11.99

Okra with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Callaloo

$10.99

Seafood Delights

Whole Red Snapper Entree - (1-2 lbs)

Whole Red Snapper Entree - (1-2 lbs)

$25.99

Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- Snapper cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients. Jerk roast- Seasoned with Judy’s wet jerk rub, fresh herbs and spices, foiled and flame grilled.

King Fish Steak Entree

King Fish Steak Entree

$16.99

Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients.

Salmon Filet Entree

Salmon Filet Entree

$18.99

Preparation Options- Grilled, BBQ or Blackened.

Tilapia Filet Entree

Tilapia Filet Entree

$14.99

Preparation Options- Grilled, BBQ or Blackened.

Shrimp Entree

Shrimp Entree

$18.99

Preparation option- Jerk, curry, scampi or carnival.

2 Lobster Tails Entree

2 Lobster Tails Entree

$26.99Out of stock

Preparation Option- Jerk, grilled, curry, Scampi.

Jerk Lump Crab Cakes (2) Entree

Jerk Lump Crab Cakes (2) Entree

$25.99

Fried or Boiled Jumbo lump crab meat with Judy’s special jerk seasonings and little filler.

Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - Whole Snapper (1-2 lbs)

$19.99

Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - King Fish Steak

$11.99

Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - Salmon

$10.99

Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - Tilapia

$9.99

Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - Shrimp

$13.99

Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - 2 Crab Cakes

$22.99

Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - 2 Lobster Tails

$24.99Out of stock

Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - 1 Crab Cake

$11.50

Jerk Lump Crab Cake (1) Entree

$18.99

Red Snapper Filet Entree - no bones (1 piece)

$23.99

Red Snapper Filet Entree - no bones (2 pieces)

$26.99
Whole Red Snapper Entree - (3/4-1 lbs)

Whole Red Snapper Entree - (3/4-1 lbs)

$20.99

Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- Snapper cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients. Jerk roast- Seasoned with Judy’s wet jerk rub, fresh herbs and spices, foiled and flame grilled.

Seafood Delights Meat ONLY - Whole Snapper (3/4-1 lbs)

$18.99

Vegetarian Delights

Vegetarian Protein

$13.99

Choice of tempeh (firm soybean, visible on surface) or tofu (soft, smooth bean curd). Your choice of jerk or curried.

Veggie Platter

$9.99

Steamed vegetable medley, green beans, rice & peas and two pieces of sweet plantains. Attention: If you choose a substitution also choose what item you are substituting for i.e. choose mac n cheese "sub for green beans"

Veggie Stir Fry

Veggie Stir Fry

$10.99

Sautéed vegetables with a hint of soy sauce and garlic, rice and peas or Jasmine rice and two pieces of sweet plantains.

Compliments

Island Fries

Island Fries

$2.99

Steak cut fries seasoned with salt, pepper and Old Bay spice.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions with mango relish dressing.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.99

Sautéed with onions and spices.

Sweet Plantain

Sweet Plantain

$4.99

- Deep fried fresh plantains.

Saute'ed Okra

Saute'ed Okra

$5.99Out of stock

-Sautéed with onions and spices.

Cabbage Medley

$3.99

Steamed cabbage, broccoli and carrots.

Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$4.50

Jasmine rice and red kidney beans simmered in coconut milk, fresh thyme and spices.

Fried Dumpling (3)

Fried Dumpling (3)

$1.50

Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Steamed, white rice.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99

Boiled potatoes with a concoction Judy’s special seasonings.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Macaroni elbows baked with Judy’s special cheese sauce.

Callaloo Rice

$6.99Out of stock

Jamaican spinach sautéed with Jasmine rice, peppers onions and spices.

Callaloo

Callaloo

$5.99Out of stock

Jamaican spinach sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Ground Provision

$4.50

One green banana, one yellow yam and two boiled dumplings.

Butterbeans

$3.99

Warm Coco Bread

$1.99

Warm bread made with coconut milk

Fried Festival (3)

Fried Festival (3)

$3.00Out of stock

Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside, contains sugar.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan and crisp croutons.

Judy's House Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions with mango relish dressing.

Pasta Delights

Penna pasta in a homemade jerk alfredo sauce with your choice of protein or veggies. Chicken Vegetarian Soy chicken (tempeh or tofu) Shrimp Salmon Combo Chicken/Shrimp.
Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Chicken

Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Chicken

$14.99

Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Vegetarian

$15.99

Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Soy Protein

$15.99

Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Shrimp

$17.99

Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Combo Chicken/Shrimp

$21.99

Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Jerk Salmon & Shrimp

$24.99

Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Jerk Trio

$28.99

Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Salmon

$18.99

Jerk Pasta Alfredo - Chicken/Salmon

$23.99

Kids

Kids Meal Mac & Cheese

Kids Meal Mac & Cheese

$4.99
Kids Meal Fried Wing Dings (4)

Kids Meal Fried Wing Dings (4)

$5.99
Kids Meal Chicken Fingers (3)

Kids Meal Chicken Fingers (3)

$5.99
Kids Meal Fish & Chips

Kids Meal Fish & Chips

$9.99

Dessert

Assorted Cakes

$3.50
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$3.50
Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$4.00

Rum Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Coconut Water

$3.50

Cream Soda (Bottled)

$2.50Out of stock

Cup Of Ice (Reg)

$1.00

Ginger Beer Soda (Bottled)

$3.00

Homemade Natural Juices (Reg)

$4.00

Homemade Natural Juices(Jumbo)

$5.00

Kola Champagne Soda (Bottled)

$2.50

Grape Or Orange Soda (Bottled)

$2.50

Peanut Punch(Bottled)

$5.00Out of stock

Pepsi/can

$1.50

Pineapple Soda (Bottled)

$2.50

Sea Moss Punch(Bottled)

$5.00Out of stock

Soursapp (Bottled)

$4.00Out of stock

Ting Soda (Bottled)

$3.00

Water (Bottled)

$1.00

Coke/can

$1.50

Tropical Rythms

$3.00Out of stock

Nectar Drinks

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Tea

$3.00

Mint Tea

$3.00

Side Sauces

Mild Jerk Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Jerk Sauce

$0.75

Scotch Bonnet Sauce

$0.75

Escovitched Peppers

$0.50

Mango Relish

$1.00

Scotch Bonnet Soup Cup Size

$10.00

Mild Sauce Soup Cup Size

$10.00

Spicy Sauce Soup Cup Size

$10.00

Combo Platters

Two Meats Combo

$25.99

Two Seafood Combo - Crab Cake

$29.99

Two Seafood Combo - King Fish

$29.99

Two Seafood Combo - Salmon

$29.99

Two Seafood Combo - Tilapia

$29.99

Two Seafood Combo - Shrimp

$29.99

Chicken & Kingfish Combo

$24.99

Chicken & Tilapia Combo

$24.99

Chicken & Salmon Combo

$24.99

Chicken & Chicken

$17.99

Chicken & Goat

$23.99

Chicken & Oxtail

$25.99

Chicken & Stew Beef

$23.99Out of stock

Chicken & Pepper Steak

$23.99

Chicken & Jerk Pork

$23.99Out of stock

Chicken & Shrimp

$24.99

Sides

Extra Container

$1.00

Island Fried Chicken (PER PIECE)

$2.50

(2 WINGS) OR (1 BREAST) OR (1 LEG AND 1 WING)

Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Side Ackee & Codfish

$9.00

Side Butterbean & Codfish

$7.00

Side Butterbeans

$7.00

Side Cabbage & Codfish

$7.00

Side Calaloo & Codfish

$7.00

Side Okra & Codfish

$7.00

Side Saltfish & Peppers

$6.00

Bob Marley Wings (Per Piece)

$1.25

(2 WINGS) OR (1 BREAST) OR (1 LEG AND 1 WING)

Family Dinner Menu

Family Meal Jerk Chicken Dark

$53.99

Family Meal Curry Chicken

$53.99

Family Meal Brown Stew Chicken

$53.99

Family Meal Fried Chicken

$53.99

Family Meal Pepper Steak

$56.99Out of stock

Family Meal Jerk Pork

$56.99

Family Meal Curry Goat

$65.00

Family Meal Oxtails

$70.00

Appetizers

Full Tray Jerk Wings

$115.00

Full Tray Buffalo Wings

$115.00

Full Tray Fried Wing Dings

$115.00

Full Tray Old Bay Wings

$115.00

Full Tray Patties (Chicken, Beef,Veg)

$60.00

Full Tray Conch Fritters

$125.00

Full Tray Coconut Shrimp

$255.00

Full Tray Carab Cake Minis

Half Tray Jerk Wings

$60.00

Half Tray Buffalo Wings

$55.00

Half Tray Fried Wing Dings

$55.00

Half Tray Old Bay Wings

$55.00

Half Tray Patties (Chicken, Beef,Veg)

$30.00

Half Tray Conch Fritters

$60.00

Half Tray Coconut Shrimp

$130.00

Half Tray Carab Cake Minis

Halfctray Crab Minis

$80.00

1\2 Tray Crab Minis

$125.00

Poultry

Full Tray Jerk Chicken (D)

$140.00

Full Tray Jerk Chicken (W)

$160.00

Full Tray Curry Chicken (D)

$140.00

Full Tray Curry Chicken (W)

$150.00

Full Tray Brown Stew Chicken (D)

$140.00

Full Tray Island Fried Chicken

$125.00

Full Tray Jerk Turkey

Full Tray Island fried Turkey

Half Tray Jerk Chicken (D)

$70.00

Half Tray Jerk Chicken (W)

$90.00

Half Tray Curry Chicken (D)

$70.00

Half Tray Curry Chicken (W)

$80.00

Half Tray Brown Stew Chicken (D)

$70.00

Half Tray Island Fried Chicken

$65.00

Half Tray Jerk Turkey(15-20lbs.)

$80.00

Half Tray Island fried Turkey (15-20lbs.)

$80.00

Meats

Full Tray Curry Goat

$270.00

Full Tray Jerk Pork

$160.00

Full Tray Stew Oxtail

$300.00

Full Tray Stew Beef

$190.00

Full Tray Meatballs

$100.00

Full Jerk Roast

$200.00

Half Tray Curry Goat

$135.00

Half Tray Jerk Pork

$85.00

Half Tray Stew Oxtail

$150.00

Half Tray Stew Beef

$90.00

Half Tray Meatballs

$65.00

Pastas

Full Tray Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$220.00

Full Tray Jerk Shrimp Alfredo

$320.00

Full Tray Chick/Shrim Alfredo

$360.00

Full Tray Jerk Salmon Alfredo

$320.00

Full Tray Seafood Alfredo (Crab, Shrimp, & Lobster meat)

$400.00

Half Tray Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$110.00

Half Tray Jerk Shrimp Alfredo

$160.00

Half Tray Chick/Shrim Alfredo

$180.00

Half Tray Jerk Salmon Alfredo

$220.00

Half Tray Seafood Alfredo (Crab, Shrimp, & Lobster meat)

$200.00

Seafood

Full Tray Escovitch Snapper Fish

Full Tray Escovitch King Fish

$200.00

Full Tray Curry Shrimp

$250.00

Full Tray Jerk Shrimp

$250.00

Full Tray Carnival Shrimp

$275.00

Full Tray Calalloo & Codsifh

$160.00

Full Tray Blackened Salmon

$325.00

Full Tray Tilapia

$150.00

Full Tray Ackee & Saltfish

$250.00

Full Tray Lobster (Any Style)

Full Tray Jerk Crab Cakes

Half Tray Escovitch Snapper Fish

$180.00

Half Tray Escovitch King Fish

$100.00

Half Tray Curry Shrimp

$125.00

Half Tray Jerk Shrimp

$125.00

Half Tray Carnival Shrimp

$130.00

Half Tray Calalloo & Codsifh

$80.00

Half Tray Blackened Salmon

$160.00

Half Tray Tilapia

$70.00

Half Tray Ackee & Saltfish

$125.00

Half Tray Lobster (Any Style)

Half Tray Jerk Crab Cakes

Half Tray Brown Stew Shrimp

$125.00

Half Tray of Coconut Shrimp

$130.00

Vegetarian

Full Tray Veggier Stirfry

$90.00

Full Tray Soy Chicken(Any Style)

$125.00

Full Tray Tofu (Jerk or Curry)

$125.00

Half Tray Veggier Stirfry

$45.00

Half Tray Soy Chicken(Any Style)

$65.00

Half Tray Tofu (Jerk or Curry)

$65.00

Starch Sides

Full Tray Rice & Peas

$80.00

Full Tray Brazilian Rice

$75.00

Full Tray Candied Yams

$70.00

Full Tray Mashed Potatoes

$70.00

Full Tray Potato Salad

$70.00

Full Tray White Rice

$50.00

Full Tray Mac 'n' Cheese

$80.00

Full Tray Plantains

$80.00

Full Tray Festival

$50.00

Full Tray Fried Dumplings

$40.00

Half Tray Rice & Peas

$50.00

Half Tray Brazilian Rice

$45.00

Half Tray Candied Yams

$45.00

Half Tray Mashed Potatoes

$45.00

Half Tray Potato Salad

$45.00

Half Tray White Rice

$25.00

Half Tray Mac 'n' Cheese

$50.00

Half Tray Plantains

$50.00

Half Tray Festival

$25.00

Half Tray Fried Dumplings

$20.00

Veggie Sides

Full Tray Cabbage Medely

$70.00

Full Tray Green Beans

$70.00

Full Tray Collard Greens

$70.00

Full Tray Calalloo

$70.00

Full Tray Steamed Broccoli

$70.00

Full Tray Steamed Broccoli & Carrots

$70.00

Full Tray Okra

$70.00

Half Tray Cabbage Medely

$45.00

Half Tray Green Beans

$45.00

Half Tray Collard Greens

$45.00

Half Tray Calalloo

$50.00

Half Tray Steamed Broccoli

$45.00

Half Tray Steamed Broccoli & Carrots

$45.00

Half Tray Okra

$45.00

Salads

Full Tray Caesar

$60.00

Full Tray House Garden

$60.00

Half Tray Caesar

$40.00

Half Tray House Garden

$35.00

Pastries

Rum Cake

Bread Pudding

Sweet Potato Pudding

Warm COCO-Bread

Assorted Cakes

Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$4.00

14" Rum Cake

$80.00

12" Sweet Potatoe

$40.00

Tropical Juices

Island Blast

$35.00

Pineapple Ginger

$30.00

Cucumber Lime

$30.00

Sorrel

$30.00

Carrot Juice

$30.00

Sour Sop

$30.00

Sea Moss

$35.00

Peanut Punch(Jumbo)

$6.00

Mint Lemonade

$30.00

Rum Punch

$55.00

Appetizers

Breaded Jumbo Wings (9)

Breaded Jumbo Wings (9)

$10.99Out of stock

Deep fried then hand tossed in your choice of sauce Buffalo or Old Bay

Grilled Bob Marley Wings (9)

Grilled Bob Marley Wings (9)

$11.99

Marinated in jerk seasoning then charred on grill.

Sm Traditional Soups

$5.00

Lg Traditional Soups

$7.00

Sm Seafood Soups

$7.00

Lg Seafood Soups

$9.00
Patties

Patties

Spicy beef, mild curry chicken or mixed vegetable medley in a golden and flaky pastry crust.

Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis (4)

Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis (4)

$10.99

- Fried crab cake balls served over a bed of lettuce with a side of jerk sauce.

Jumbo Carnival Shrimp (6)

Jumbo Carnival Shrimp (6)

$11.99

Grilled shrimp sautéed with jerk seasoning, Mango chutney and mango relish a bed of romaine lettuce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3861 Siniard Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Directions

Gallery
Judy's Island Grill - Powder Springs image
Judy's Island Grill - Powder Springs image

Map
