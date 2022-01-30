Burgers
The Jug
3,516 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3610 Central Ave, middletown, OH 45044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blue Ash Chili - Tri County
No Reviews
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231 Cincinati, OH 45246
View restaurant
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Centerville
No Reviews
5299 Cornerstone N Blvd Centerville, OH 45458
View restaurant
More near middletown