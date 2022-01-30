The Jug imageView gallery
Burgers

The Jug

3,516 Reviews

$

3610 Central Ave

middletown, OH 45044

Popular Items

Cheesesticks
Cheeseburger

Burgers

All Burgers Come with Ketchup, Onions, and Pickles

Hamburger

$2.49

Cheeseburger

$2.89

Double Hamburger

$4.35

Double Cheeseburger

$4.99

Jug Boy

$5.90

Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.79Out of stock

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.15Out of stock

1/2 Pound Burger

$8.89

1/2 Pound Burger with Cheese

$8.99

Western Burger

$6.30

Middie Burger

$6.30

Hot Boy

$6.30

JUG PATTY MELT SPECIAL

$4.50

Sandwiches & Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.70

Chili Dog

$4.10

BLT

$2.99

Grilled Cheese

$1.99

8 Piece Nugget

$4.45

Kraut Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Sides

Waffle Fries

$3.25

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.25

Cheesesticks

$4.89

Onion Rings

$4.89

Chips

$1.00

Sm Chili

$3.50

Lg Chili

$4.85

Loaded Crinkle Fries (Chili & Cheese)

$4.15

Loaded Crinkle Fries (Bacon & Cheese)

$4.15

Loaded Waffle Fries (Chili & Cheese)

$4.15

Loaded Waffle Fries (Bacon & Cheese)

$4.15

Kids Combos

Kids Hamburger

$5.25

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kids Hot Dog

$5.25

Kids 4 Chicken Nugget

$5.25

Drinks

Coke

$2.35

Diet Coke

$2.35

Sprite

$2.35

Fanta

$2.35

Mr Pibb

$2.35

Mellow Yellow

$2.35

Cream Soda

$2.35

Lemonade

$2.35

Sweet Tea

$2.35

Unsweet Tea

$2.35

Root Beer

$2.35

Water

1/2 Gallon Root Beer

$4.25

Bottled Drinks

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.25

Bottle water

$1.50

Kids Juice Box

$1.25

Gallon Of Rootbeer

Out of stock

Gallon Of Rootbeer

$8.50Out of stock

Floats

Kids Float

$1.75

Regular Float

$3.25

Milk Shakes & Avalanches

Kids Milk Shake

$2.75

Regular Milk Shake

$4.25

Reeses Avalanche

$5.50

Oreo Avalanche

$5.50

Butterfinger Avalanche

$5.50

Cookie Dough Avalanche

$5.50

Regular Cones

Small Cone

$2.75

Large Cone

$3.75

Small Cup

$2.75

Large Cup

$3.75

Kids cone

$1.00

SMALL PUMPKIN CUPS N CONES :)

$2.00

90 Year RB FLOAT (Kids)

$0.90Out of stock

Flavor Cones

Small Cone

$3.25

Large Cone

$4.50

Small Cup

$3.25

Large Cup

$4.50

Avalanche

Regular Avalanche

$5.50

Kids Avalanche

$4.00

Sundaes

Sundae

$4.50

Floats

Kids Float

$1.75

Regular Float

$3.25

Milk Shakes

Kids Milk Shake

$2.75

Regular Milk Shake

$4.25

1/30/2022

2 CB, 1 Fry, 1 Drink

$9.00

2 Chili Dog + Side

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3610 Central Ave, middletown, OH 45044

Directions

