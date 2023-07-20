Food

Salads & Bowls

Syde Chick

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Romaine, avocado, red onion, goat cheese, tortilla chips, tomatoes, Jugo hot sauce, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Tri-tip Chop

$16.00

Slow roasted tri-tip, mixed greens, tomatoes, sautéed bell peppers & onions, Bleu cheese, avocado, bacon, egg, balsamic vinaigrette

Seashore

$17.00

Grilled salmon, mixed greens, corn, red onion, tomatoes, strawberries, avocado, feta, apple cider vinaigrette

Custom Salad

$11.00

Base, 6 toppings, dressing

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Rice pilaf, black beans, fajita veggies, Pico De Gallo, Jack cheese, Jugo hot sauce, Romaine lettuce, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Toasts & Wraps

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Avocado, EVOO, tomatoes, mini peppers, cilantro vinaigrette, everything seasoning

PB & Mango

$8.00

Creamy peanut butter, diced mango, hemp granola, coconut, honey

AB & Banana

$8.00

Creamy almond butter, sliced banana, hemp granola, coconut, honey

West Coast Rap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, Pico De Gallo, goat cheese, Romaine, chipotle sauce

So-cal Wrap

$15.00

Grilled tri-tip, avocado, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, Romaine, bacon, cilantro lime dressing

Build Your Own Acai Bowl

$11.50

Our acai is 100% organic & unsweetened. We blend it with blueberries, banana, almond milk and dates for a natural sweetness. Served with hemp granola

Drinks

Cold Pressed Juices

OJ & Chill

$9.50

Orange, carrot, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric

Ginger Shot

$4.00

Ginger, apple, lemon

Chronic Greens

$10.00

Kale, ginger, celery, spinach, green apple, cucumber

Blu Dream

$9.25

Blue spirulina, lime, mint, ginger, apple, agave, spring water

Blk Majik

$9.00

Apple, lemon, ginger, activated coconut charcoal, agave, spring water

Real Fruit Smoothies

Chocolate PB Smoothies

$9.00

Soy milk, banana, almonds, peanut butter, cacao powder, agave

The Skinny Smoothie

$9.00

Soy milk. Strawberry, pineapple, agave

Kale Kalifa Smoothie

$8.00

Almond milk, banana, spinach, kale, oats, dates

Banana Nuts Smoothie

$9.00

Almond milk, banana, dates, granola, cinnamon, walnuts

Roxberry Smoothie

$9.50

Almond milk, strawberry, blueberry, banana, agave

Monkey Biz Smoothie

$9.75

Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, coconut, almond butter, dates, cacao powder, agave

Rocky Road Smoothie

$9.25

Almond milk, banana, dates, cocoa nibs, granola, oats, cacao powder, agave

Grab n Go

Water

$1.00

Energy Drink

$3.00