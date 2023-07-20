Jugo Clovis 1845 Herndon Avenue Ste B
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1845 Herndon Avenue Ste B, Clovis, CA 93611
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Windmill Marketplace
No Reviews
1845 Herndon Ave Clovis, CA 93611
View restaurant
Batter Up Pancakes CLOVIS location at (HERNDON/FOWLER) - CLOVIS location at (HERNDON/FOWLER)
No Reviews
1610 Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93611
View restaurant