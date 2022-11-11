Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Juice Bar & Co

65 Reviews

$$

266 Putnam Pike

Smithfield, RI 02917

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Bowl
Kookoo Bowl
Avocado Smash

Juice Cleanse - CALL TO ORDER 401.949.6057

1,3,4,5 Day Options Juice Cleanse consists of 1/2/3/5 options for days. This includes up to 6 juices per day as well as our teatox treatment (custom organic teas). This includes a step by step daily program with additional information on what to do. We have delivery options as well as salad options. This is not just a juice cleanse but more of an experience!
Juice Cleans Options ($55 per day)

Juice Cleans Options ($55 per day)

$55.00+Out of stock

Options - 1 up to 5 Days Ordered at least 24/48 hours before cleanse is made.

Salads

Gangster Vegan Taco Salad

Gangster Vegan Taco Salad

$11.50Out of stock

kale, black rice, beans, cashew cheese dressing, cilantro date dressing & walnut taco meat (with spices)

Summertime Salad

Summertime Salad

$10.50

Choice of Kale or Spinach with, blueberry, strawberry, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, almonds & blush wine vinaigrette dressing.

Grilled Panini

dairy free butter, dairy free cheddar cheese, your choice of bread & your favorite items grilled to perfection!

Not Your Average Grilled Cheese

$7.75

dairy free butter, dairy free cheddar cheese with tomato & spinach.

Cheesy Pesto

Cheesy Pesto

$7.75

dairy free butter, dairy free cheddar cheese with pesto & spinach.

The Boss

$8.00

dairy free butter, dairy free cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, avocado & spinach

Create Your Own

$8.00

dairy free butter with dairy free cheddar cheese plus 5 of your favorite toppings.

Acai / Pitaya Bowls

All American Bowl

All American Bowl

$10.00

acai - guarana or pitaya blended with strawberry, banana, almond or oat milk, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry & toasted coconut flakes

Island Bowl

Island Bowl

$10.00

acai - guarana or pitaya blended with strawberry, banana, almond or oat milk, topped with pineapple, mango, strawberry & toasted coconut flakes

Kookoo Bowl

Kookoo Bowl

$11.00

acai - guarana or pitaya blended with banana, strawberry, almond or oat milk, topped with bananas, blueberry, strawberry, mango, vegan dark chocolate, toasted coconut, peanut butter

Very Berry AntiOxidant Bowl

Very Berry AntiOxidant Bowl

$11.00

acai - guarana or pitaya blended with strawberry, blueberries and almond or oat milk, topped with blueberry, strawberry, chia seeds, coconut flake and almond butter

Create Your Own Bowl

Create Your Own Bowl

$11.00

acai - guarana or pitaya blended with banana, strawberry, almond or oat milk, and 5 toppings of your choice

Fruit Smoothies

Granny's Apple Pie

$9.00

milk of choice, apples, banana, rolled oats, vanilla, cinnamon and maple syrup

Ani's Dream

Ani's Dream

$9.00

mango, strawberry, banana, pineapple, choice of milk

Cilly Green Monsta

Cilly Green Monsta

$9.00

banana, mango, pineapple, kale, spinach, cilantro

Pink Dragon

Pink Dragon

$9.50

pitaya, banana, agave, pineapples, mango, strawberry, choice of milk

Amazon Jungle

Amazon Jungle

$9.50

acai - guarana, banana, strawberry, blueberry, choice of milk

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$9.00

strawberry, banana, choice of milk

Tropical Sunrise

Tropical Sunrise

$9.00

pineapple, mango, banana, orange

PIna Colada

PIna Colada

$9.00

pineapple, banana, coconut extract, coconut flake, coconut cream, coconut water, milk of choice

Energy Bites

Almond Joy

Almond Joy

dates, raw almonds, coconut, cacao powder, coconut oil, vanilla

Chocolate Dipped Almond Butter

Chocolate Dipped Almond Butter

Out of stock

cinnamon, coconut flour, chia seeds, almond butter, local maple syrup, vegan dark chocolate

PB Chocolate Oat

PB Chocolate Oat

gluten free oats, coconut, peanut butter, flaxseed, agave, vegan semi sweet chocolate

Key Lime Bliss

Key Lime Bliss

raw cashews, dates, coconut, flaxseed, lime juice, lime zest

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough

almond flour, coconut flour, local maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla, vegan dark chocolate

Brownie Bites

Brownie Bites

raw almonds, peanut butter, local maple syrup, dates, cacao powder, chia seeds

Chocolate Espresso Truffle

cashews, maple syrup, espresso powder, cocoa powder, hemp seeds, vanilla extract

Protein Shakes

Pb & J

Pb & J

$9.00

vanilla protein (vegan), strawberry, peanut butter, banana, date, choice of milk

Lemon Poppyseed

Lemon Poppyseed

$9.00

vanilla protein (vegan), banana, peanut butter, date, lemon extract, gluten free oats, choice of milk

Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey

$9.00

chocolate protein (vegan), banana, peanut butter, cacao, raw almonds, date, choice of milk

Gourmet Toasts

Avocado Smash

Avocado Smash

$7.25

avocado, sprouts, red pepper flakes, sea salt, balsamic glaze on your choice of bread

Dirty Banana

Dirty Banana

$7.25

banana, peanut butter, melted semisweet chocolate, dark chocolate & coconut flake on your choice of bread

Hippie

Hippie

$7.25

peanut butter, banana, strawberries, berry jam (local VT with cranberry, blueberry, strawberry & raspberry), hemp seeds on your choice of bread

Cold Pressed Juice Specials

4 Cold Pressed Juices @ 5% off

6 Cold Pressed Juices @ 10% off

8 Cold Pressed Juice @ 15% off

Cold Pressed Juice

Watermelon Splash

$8.50Out of stock

watermelon, mint, limes

Blue Ocean

$8.50

pineapple, apple, lemon, blue spirulina

Cactus

$8.50

coconut water, lemon, cucumber, aloe vera, pineapple

Alkalizer

$8.50

cucumber, lemon, celery, ginger

Sweet Cleanse

$8.50

Pineapple, Ginger, Lime, Turmeric, Coconut Water

King Kale

$8.50

lemon, apple, kale

Green Machine

$8.50

cilantro, lemon, celery, spinach, cucumber, kale, apple

Roots & Fruits

$8.50

lemon, carrot, apple, golden beet, orange

Heal Me Now

$8.50

carrot, purple beet, lemon, ginger

Black Lemonade

$7.50

organic coconut activated charcoal, filtered water, maple syrup, lemon

Master Cleanse

$7.50

lemon, cayenne, filtered water, maple syrup

Custom Juice

$8.50

Wellness Juice Shots

Ginger

$2.50

Lemon

$2.50

Immunity Boost

$3.50

kale, lemon, ginger

Barleygrass

$3.50

Spirulina

$3.50

Matcha

$3.50

Wheatgrass (powder)

$3.50

Flu Shot

$3.50

ginger, lemon, turmeric

Fat Burner

$3.50

lemon, cayenne

The Cure

$4.50

turmeric, cayenne, apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger

Super Green

$4.50

wheatgrass, barley grass, spirulina, matcha, moringa

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.00

muddled strawberry, organic maple syrup, organic matcha & milk of your choice

Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte

Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock

muddled blueberry, organic maple syrup, organic matcha & milk of your choice

Iced Mango Matcha Latte

Iced Mango Matcha Latte

$5.00

muddled mango, organic maple syrup, organic matcha & milk of your choice

Iced Pineapple Match Latte

$5.00

muddled pineapple, organic maple syrup, organic matcha & milk of your choice

Iced Orange Matcha Latte

$5.00

muddled orange, organic maple syrup, organic matcha & milk of your choice

Summer Lemonade

muddled fruit of choice, cold pressed lemon juice, organic maple syrup,

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

muddled strawberries, cold pressed lemon juice, organic maple syrup, filtered water

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.75

muddled blueberries, cold pressed lemon juice, organic maple syrup, filtered water

Mango Lemonade

$3.75

muddled mango, cold pressed lemon juice, organic maple syrup, filtered water

Pineapple Lemonade

$3.75

muddled pineapple, cold pressed lemon juice, organic maple syrup, filtered water

Hanks PB (Vegan) & Chocolate Seed Butter

14 oz Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter

$10.99

16 oz Plain

$10.99

16 oz Butterscotch

$10.99

16 oz Chocolate Chip

$10.99

16 oz Pecan Pie

$10.99

6 oz Plain

$3.99Out of stock

6 oz Butterscotch

$3.99

6 oz Chocolate Chip

$3.99Out of stock

6 oz Pecan Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Seasonal Favorites / Cookies / Puddings

Homemade Granola

Homemade Granola

$6.25

almonds, sunflower seeds, cashews, pecans, salt, maple syrup, cinnamon, gf oats, coconut flour

Banana Bread Swirl

Banana Bread Swirl

$3.95Out of stock

banana, coconut oil, almond milk, vanilla ext, organic brown sugar, monk fruit sweetener, gf flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, cocao powder, vegan chocolate chips

Avocado Pudding

Avocado Pudding

$6.25Out of stock

avocado, maple syrup, cacao powder, almond milk

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

vegan butter, organic cane sugar, vanilla extract, flaxseeds, almond milk, GF flour, cacao, baking soda, salt, vegan chocolate chips

GF Chocolate Chip Cookies

GF Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.25

coconut oil, organic cane sugar, organic brown sugar, unsweetened applesauce, vanilla ext, GF flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder, vegan chocolate chips

Organic Tea Blends

Organic Tea Blends 8 oz (25 servings)

$8.00

Individual Tea Bag

$2.50

Heart Shaped Tea Infuser

$2.25Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chill atmosphere with a relaxed vibe! Food is all GF & Plant Based. We use the raw ingredients and make everything with Love! Cold Pressed Juice made daily! Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Fruit Smoothies & Protein Shakes just to name a few items!

Location

266 Putnam Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917

Directions

Gallery
Juice Bar & Co. image
Juice Bar & Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Juice'd Cafe - Fall River
orange starNo Reviews
1475 Plymouth Ave Unit 1 Fall River, MA 02721
View restaurantnext
NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
b.good - Cranston
orange star4.2 • 1,521
62 Hillside Rd Cranston, RI 02920
View restaurantnext
b.good - Mansfield
orange star4.4 • 2,109
280 School St Mansfield, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Smithfield

Papa Gino's - 0420 - Smithfield
orange star4.6 • 285
400 Putnam Pike Smithfield, RI 02917
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Smithfield
Woonsocket
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
Pawtucket
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston