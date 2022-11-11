- Home
Juice Bar & Co
65 Reviews
$$
266 Putnam Pike
Smithfield, RI 02917
Popular Items
Juice Cleanse - CALL TO ORDER 401.949.6057
Salads
Grilled Panini
Not Your Average Grilled Cheese
dairy free butter, dairy free cheddar cheese with tomato & spinach.
Cheesy Pesto
dairy free butter, dairy free cheddar cheese with pesto & spinach.
The Boss
dairy free butter, dairy free cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, avocado & spinach
Create Your Own
dairy free butter with dairy free cheddar cheese plus 5 of your favorite toppings.
Acai / Pitaya Bowls
All American Bowl
acai - guarana or pitaya blended with strawberry, banana, almond or oat milk, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry & toasted coconut flakes
Island Bowl
acai - guarana or pitaya blended with strawberry, banana, almond or oat milk, topped with pineapple, mango, strawberry & toasted coconut flakes
Kookoo Bowl
acai - guarana or pitaya blended with banana, strawberry, almond or oat milk, topped with bananas, blueberry, strawberry, mango, vegan dark chocolate, toasted coconut, peanut butter
Very Berry AntiOxidant Bowl
acai - guarana or pitaya blended with strawberry, blueberries and almond or oat milk, topped with blueberry, strawberry, chia seeds, coconut flake and almond butter
Create Your Own Bowl
acai - guarana or pitaya blended with banana, strawberry, almond or oat milk, and 5 toppings of your choice
Fruit Smoothies
Granny's Apple Pie
milk of choice, apples, banana, rolled oats, vanilla, cinnamon and maple syrup
Ani's Dream
mango, strawberry, banana, pineapple, choice of milk
Cilly Green Monsta
banana, mango, pineapple, kale, spinach, cilantro
Pink Dragon
pitaya, banana, agave, pineapples, mango, strawberry, choice of milk
Amazon Jungle
acai - guarana, banana, strawberry, blueberry, choice of milk
Strawberry Banana
strawberry, banana, choice of milk
Tropical Sunrise
pineapple, mango, banana, orange
PIna Colada
pineapple, banana, coconut extract, coconut flake, coconut cream, coconut water, milk of choice
Energy Bites
Almond Joy
dates, raw almonds, coconut, cacao powder, coconut oil, vanilla
Chocolate Dipped Almond Butter
cinnamon, coconut flour, chia seeds, almond butter, local maple syrup, vegan dark chocolate
PB Chocolate Oat
gluten free oats, coconut, peanut butter, flaxseed, agave, vegan semi sweet chocolate
Key Lime Bliss
raw cashews, dates, coconut, flaxseed, lime juice, lime zest
Cookie Dough
almond flour, coconut flour, local maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla, vegan dark chocolate
Brownie Bites
raw almonds, peanut butter, local maple syrup, dates, cacao powder, chia seeds
Chocolate Espresso Truffle
cashews, maple syrup, espresso powder, cocoa powder, hemp seeds, vanilla extract
Protein Shakes
Pb & J
vanilla protein (vegan), strawberry, peanut butter, banana, date, choice of milk
Lemon Poppyseed
vanilla protein (vegan), banana, peanut butter, date, lemon extract, gluten free oats, choice of milk
Funky Monkey
chocolate protein (vegan), banana, peanut butter, cacao, raw almonds, date, choice of milk
Gourmet Toasts
Avocado Smash
avocado, sprouts, red pepper flakes, sea salt, balsamic glaze on your choice of bread
Dirty Banana
banana, peanut butter, melted semisweet chocolate, dark chocolate & coconut flake on your choice of bread
Hippie
peanut butter, banana, strawberries, berry jam (local VT with cranberry, blueberry, strawberry & raspberry), hemp seeds on your choice of bread
Cold Pressed Juice Specials
Cold Pressed Juice
Watermelon Splash
watermelon, mint, limes
Blue Ocean
pineapple, apple, lemon, blue spirulina
Cactus
coconut water, lemon, cucumber, aloe vera, pineapple
Alkalizer
cucumber, lemon, celery, ginger
Sweet Cleanse
Pineapple, Ginger, Lime, Turmeric, Coconut Water
King Kale
lemon, apple, kale
Green Machine
cilantro, lemon, celery, spinach, cucumber, kale, apple
Roots & Fruits
lemon, carrot, apple, golden beet, orange
Heal Me Now
carrot, purple beet, lemon, ginger
Black Lemonade
organic coconut activated charcoal, filtered water, maple syrup, lemon
Master Cleanse
lemon, cayenne, filtered water, maple syrup
Custom Juice
Wellness Juice Shots
Ginger
Lemon
Immunity Boost
kale, lemon, ginger
Barleygrass
Spirulina
Matcha
Wheatgrass (powder)
Flu Shot
ginger, lemon, turmeric
Fat Burner
lemon, cayenne
The Cure
turmeric, cayenne, apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger
Super Green
wheatgrass, barley grass, spirulina, matcha, moringa
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte
muddled strawberry, organic maple syrup, organic matcha & milk of your choice
Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte
muddled blueberry, organic maple syrup, organic matcha & milk of your choice
Iced Mango Matcha Latte
muddled mango, organic maple syrup, organic matcha & milk of your choice
Iced Pineapple Match Latte
muddled pineapple, organic maple syrup, organic matcha & milk of your choice
Iced Orange Matcha Latte
muddled orange, organic maple syrup, organic matcha & milk of your choice
Summer Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
muddled strawberries, cold pressed lemon juice, organic maple syrup, filtered water
Blueberry Lemonade
muddled blueberries, cold pressed lemon juice, organic maple syrup, filtered water
Mango Lemonade
muddled mango, cold pressed lemon juice, organic maple syrup, filtered water
Pineapple Lemonade
muddled pineapple, cold pressed lemon juice, organic maple syrup, filtered water
Hanks PB (Vegan) & Chocolate Seed Butter
Seasonal Favorites / Cookies / Puddings
Homemade Granola
almonds, sunflower seeds, cashews, pecans, salt, maple syrup, cinnamon, gf oats, coconut flour
Banana Bread Swirl
banana, coconut oil, almond milk, vanilla ext, organic brown sugar, monk fruit sweetener, gf flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, cocao powder, vegan chocolate chips
Avocado Pudding
avocado, maple syrup, cacao powder, almond milk
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
vegan butter, organic cane sugar, vanilla extract, flaxseeds, almond milk, GF flour, cacao, baking soda, salt, vegan chocolate chips
GF Chocolate Chip Cookies
coconut oil, organic cane sugar, organic brown sugar, unsweetened applesauce, vanilla ext, GF flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder, vegan chocolate chips
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Chill atmosphere with a relaxed vibe! Food is all GF & Plant Based. We use the raw ingredients and make everything with Love! Cold Pressed Juice made daily! Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Fruit Smoothies & Protein Shakes just to name a few items!
