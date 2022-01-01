Fruiti Fi imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Fruiti Fi Hoboken

review star

No reviews yet

1404 Grand Street Unit 1

Hoboken, NJ 07030

CAKES

3 Layer Salted Caramel Pumpkin

$17.50

3 Layer Carrot

$17.50

3 Layer Chocolate

$17.50

3 Layer Blue Velvet

$17.50

2 Layer Salted Caramel Pumpkin

$12.50

2 Layer Carrot

$12.50

2 Layer Chocolate

$12.50

2 Layer Blue Velvet

$12.50

FRUIT

BANANA

$1.00

ORANGE

$1.00

APPLE

$1.00

LEMON

$1.00

HOT APPLE CIDER

APPLE CIDER

$3.00

JUICES 32 oz

ALKALIZING

$18.00

HYDRATE

$18.00

IMMUNITY

$18.00

PRE-BOOST

$18.00

DAILY C

$18.00

GOOD MORNING

$18.00

DARK LEMONADE

$18.00

ORANGE

$18.00

APPLE

$18.00

PINEAPPLE

$18.00

JUICES 12 oz

ALKALIZING

$7.50

HYDRATE

$7.50

IMMUNITY

$7.50

PRE-BOOST

$7.50

DAILY C

$7.50

GOOD MORNING

$7.50

DARK LEMONADE

$7.50

ORANGE

$7.50

APPLE

$7.50

PINEAPPLE

$7.50

JUICES 8 oz

ALKALIZING

$5.00

HYDRATE

$5.00

IMMUNITY

$5.00

PRE-BOOST

$5.00

DAILY C

$5.00

GOOD MORNING

$5.00

DARK LEMONADE

$5.00

ORANGE

$5.00

APPLE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE

$5.00

KIDS 12 oz

STRAWBERRY ALMOND MILK

$6.00

Ginger, Lemon, Black Pepper, Turmeric

BLUEBERRY MILK

$6.00

Lemon, Beetroot , Parsley, Chlorella

BANANA MONKEY MILK

$6.00

acv, ginger, water

CHOCO PEANUT MILK

$6.00

Blue Spirulina, Water, Lemon

WATERMELON SODA

$6.00

Water, Lemon, Acv, Charcoal

BLUE MERMAID SODA

$6.00

Water, Lemon, Acv, Charcoal

OTHER DRINKS

ICE - SPARKLING WATER

$1.50

KOMBUCHA

$4.50

ALMOND MILK HALF GALLON

$5.00

COCONUCT MILK 32 floz

$2.50

FIJI WATER 500 ml

$3.00

SMOOTHIES 12 oz

AMZING ACIA

$6.00

CO-MANGO

$6.00

KALE MOSS

$6.00

PROTEIN OATS

$6.00

SMOOTH ENERGY

$6.00

SPICE UP

$6.00

SUPER BERRIES

$6.00

ANNA BANANA

$6.00

SMOOTHIES 16 oz

AMAZING ACAI

$8.50

CO-MANGO

$8.50

KALE MOSS

$8.50

PROTEIN OATS

$8.50

SMOOTH ENERGY

$8.50

SPICE UP

$8.50

SUPER BERRIES

$8.50

ANNA BANANA

$8.50

SNACKS / FOOD

Kind Bars

$2.50

Ginger Mango Trail Mix

$5.00

Pineapple Coconut Trial Mix

$5.00

Cherry Jackfruit Trial Mix

$5.00

Dragon Fruit Mango Trial Mix

$5.00

SOUP CUP

CHICKEN SOUP

$4.00

VEGETABLE SOUP

$4.00

WELLNESS SHOTS 2 oz

FLAME

$4.00

Ginger, Lemon, Black Pepper, Turmeric

LIVER SHOT

$4.00

Lemon, Beetroot , Parsley, Chlorella

GUT HEALTH

$4.00

ACV, Ginger, Water

BLU MIND

$4.00

Blue Spirulina, Water, Lemon

THE MOON

$4.00

Water, Lemon, ACV, Charcoal

GINGER SHOTS

$4.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1404 Grand Street Unit 1, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

Fruiti Fi image

