Organic Smoothies

Acai Smoothie
$9.95

Acai, Apple, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana

Athlete Smoothie
$9.95

Almond Milk, Raw Cacao, Peanut Butter, Plant Protein, Spinach, Banana

Berry Good Smoothie
$9.95

Coconut Milk, Probiotics, Blueberries, Banana, Lemon

Blue Cacao Smoothie
$9.95

Coconut Milk, Raw Cacao, Almond Butter, Blueberries, Banana

Cappucino Smoothie
$10.95

Almond Milk, Reishi Mushroom Blend, Almond Butter, Banana

Cloud Nine Smoothie
$10.95

Cashew Milk, Coconut Cream, Blue Majik, Almond Butter, Banana, Pineapple, Collagen, Seamoss

Coconut Dream Smoothie
$10.95

Fresh Coconut Water, Coconut Meat, Hemp Seeds, Plant Protein, Banana, Pineapple, Seamoss

Create a Smoothie
$7.95
Green Smoothie
$10.95

Cucumber, Coconut Milk, Apple, Maca, Chlorella, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Pineapple Banana, Seamoss

Healthy Blast Smoothie
$10.95

Apple, Spirulina, Ginger, Mint, Lemon, Kale, Spinach, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries

Matcha Cream Smoothie
$10.95

Almond Milk, Matcha, Ashwaganda,Lemon, Avocado, Mango, Banana

Mint To Be
$7.95
Mint To Be Me Smoothie
$9.95

Coconut Milk, Mint, Pineapple, Mango

Ocean Blue Smoothie
$10.95
PBJ Smoothie
$9.95

Apple, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Banana

Simple Strawberry Smoothie
$9.95

Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana

Temp Acai Smoothie
$8.95
Temp Cappuccino Smoothie
$9.95
Temp Green Smoothie
$8.95
Temp PBJ
$8.95
Temp Strawberry
$7.95
Pumpkin Smoothie One Size
$10.95

Cold Pressed Juices

Create your Own
$8.95
Juice Straight Up
$8.95

Celery, Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Cucumber, Grapefruit

Lotus Juice
$9.95

Dragonfruit, Cucumber, Pineapple, Rose Water, Lime, Mint

Rising Phoenix
$9.95

Carrot, Celery, Apple

Leafy Greens Juice
$9.95

Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lemon

Beet Root Juice
$9.95

Apple, Carrot, Beet, Lime, Ginger Root

Sweet Green Juice
$9.95

Green Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lime

Early Riser Juice
$9.95

Apple, Cucumber, Cayenne, Blue Majik, Lime

Green Ginger Juice
$9.95

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lime, Ginger

Beachy Greens Juice
$9.95

Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Kale, Spinach, Chlorella

Sunny G Juice
$9.95

Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Ginger, Lemon

Temp Leafy Produce
$7.95
Temp Sweet Greens
$8.95

Smoothie Bowls

Athlete Bowl
$11.95

Almond Milk, Raw Cacao, Peanut Butter, Plant Protein, Spinach, Banana

OG Acai Bowl
$11.95

Acai, Apple, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana. Topped with Granola, Almond Butter, Banana, Strawberries,Blueberries, Granola, Hemp seeds

Acai PBJ Bowl
$11.95

Acai topped with Granola, Peanut Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs

Pink Dragon Bowl
$11.95

Dragonfruit topped with Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Chia Seeds, Honey

Mango Colada Bowl
$11.95

Blue Majik Mango, Pineapple. topping with Granola Peanut Butter, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Chia Seeds, Coconut

Sunday Morning Bowl
$11.95

Coconut Water, Kale, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple. Topped with Granola, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Honey, Chia Seeds

Paradise Bowl
$11.95

Acai and Dragonfruit. Topped with Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut, Honey

Temp Acai Berry Blast Bowl
$10.95
Temp Paradise Bowl
$10.95
Temp Acai PBJ Bowl
$10.95
Temp Pink Dragon Bowl
$10.95
Temp Greens Bowl
$10.95
Temp Protein Bowl
$10.95
Pumpkin Bowl
$12.95

Kids

Mighty Hulk Smoothie
$5.00

Apple, Spinach, Banana, Pineapple

Coco Banana Smoothie
$5.00

Almond Milk, Raw Cacao, Banana

Strawberry Smoothie
$5.00

Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana

Magic Berry Smoothie
$5.00

Coconut Milk, Blueberries, Banana

Mango Breeze Smoothie
$5.00

Apple Juice, Mango, Pineapple

Kids Acai Scoop
$5.00

Single Scoop of Acai Sorbet in a Bowl

Kids Dragonfruit Scoop
$5.00

Single Scoop of Dragonfruit Sorbet in a Bowl

Café

Overnight Oats
$6.95

Almond Milk, Pink Salt, Gluten Free Oats, Dates, Cinnamon, Berries, Chia Seeds, Coconut Flakes

Chia Seed Pudding
$6.95

Coconut Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Probiotic, Honey

Coconut Yogurt Parfait
$6.95

Coconut Yogurt, Topped with Seasonal Berries, Honey and Granola

Basic Avocado Toast
$6.95

Avocado, Lemon, Pink Salt, Red Pepper Blend, Lemon Juice

Loaded Avocado Toast
$7.95

Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Lemon, Pink Salt, Red Pepper Blend, Lemon Juice

Good Life Toast
$8.95

Brushetta, Arugula, Vegan Feta, Balsalmic Glaze, Truffle Salt

The Best Egg Sandwich
$8.95

Avocado, Vegan Egg, Spinach, Cayenne, Pink Salt

Peanut Butter Toast
$4.95

Nut Butter, Banana, Stawberries, Honey, Seeds of Choice

Almond Butter Toast
$4.95

Nut Butter, Banana, Stawberries, Honey, Seeds of Choice

Spring Rolls
$7.95

Rice Paper wrapped in Spinach, Romaine, Carrot, Cucumber, Mint, Cilantro, Avocado. Served with Peanut Sauce

Sprout Sandwich
$8.95

Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumber, Tomatoe, Vegan Mayo

Summer Salad
$9.95

Local Greens topped with Vegan Feta, Seasonal Fruit, Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberries, Vinagarette Dressing

Fruit Bowl
$6.95

Seasonal Fruit topped with Coconut Yogurt, Honey and Red Current

Soup
$6.95

Grab n Go

Bottled Spring Water
$2.95
Glass Bottled Spring Water
$3.95
Phocus Energy Drink
$2.95
Coconut Water
$5.95
Protein Balls
$7.95
Granola
$8.95
Banana
$1.00
Orange
$1.00
Apple
$1.00
Elderberry Jar
$30.00
Seamoss Jar
$30.00

Wellness Shots

Hangover Helper Shot
$6.95

Charcaol, Coconut Water, Cayenne, Lemon

Daily Immune Shot
$6.95

Ginger Straight up, Cayenne

InnerG Shot
$6.95

Ginger, Lime, Beet, Maca,

Sniffle Stopper Shot
$6.95

Ginger, Lime, Pineapple, Cayenne

Allergy Shot
$6.95

Pineapple, Lemon, Bee Pollen, Honey

Turmeric Shot
$6.95

Turmeric, Lemon, Ginger, Black Pepper

Elderberry Shot
$6.95

Elderberry

Gut Healer Shot
$6.95

Water, Ginger, Oregeno, Coconut Oil, Cayenne

Temp Allergy Shot
$3.50
Temp Sniffle Stopper
$3.50
Temp Earthy Gold
$3.50
Temp Fireball
$2.50
Temp CBD Punch
$3.50

Cold Beverages

Living Water
$6.95

Alkaline Water, Lime, Cucumber, Mint

Almond Nut Milk
$7.95

Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Honey

Blue Majik Nut Milk
$7.95

Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Blue Majik, Cinnamon, Almond Milk

Cacao Nut Milk
$7.95

Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Raw Cacao, Honey

Iced Latte
$7.95

Hot Beverages

Coffee Latte
$7.95

Resihi Mushroom Blend, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Coconut Cream

Golden Milk Latte
$7.95

Turmeric, Coconut Milk, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Coconut Cream, Honey

Temp Latte Coffee
$4.75
Temp Latte Golden Milk
$4.75
Pumpkin Latte
$7.95

Detox Cleanses

Daily Essential Cleanse
$55.95

2 Sweet Green, 1 Leafy Greens, 1 Green Ginger, 1 Sunny G, 1 Beet Root

Anti Inflammation Cleanse
$56.95

2 Green Ginger, 1 Leafy Greens, 1 Rising Phoenix, 1 Early Riser, 1 Beet Root

Easy Come, Easy Go Cleanse
$54.95

1 Sweet Green, 1 Sunny G, 1 Beet Root, 1 Almond Nut Milk, 1 Coconut Water, 1 Vegetable Soup

Temp Essential Reset
$45.95
Temp Ant-inflammation Reset
$52.95
Temp Active Reset
$49.95

Growlers

Growlers
$54.95

64 Growler of Juice of Choice

Growler Refill
$45.95

Bring in own jug for 64 ounce Growler Refill