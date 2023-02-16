Juice Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

PINEAPPLE SURF
FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH
ENERGIZE ME

SMOOTHIES

ACAI

ACAI BERRY

$9.00+

Blueberries, Strawberries, Greek Frozen Yogurt, Acai Juice, Probiotic, Immunity

BRAZILIAN ACAI

$9.00+

Non- Fat Frozen yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberries, Banana, Acai Juice

ENERGIZE ME

$9.00+

Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Acai Juice, Energy, Immunity, Whey Protein (5g)

BERRY ACAI BOWL

$9.39+

BERRY TWIST BOWL

$10.39+

TROPICAL ACAI BOWL

$9.39+

NUTTY ACAI BOWL

$9.39+

C.C.C

C.C.C

$0.50

Custom Smoothies

Custom Smoothies

$6.00+

DRINK GREEN SMOOTHIES

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH

$9.00+

Fresh Kale, Fresh Spinach, Peach, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Apple Juice, Probiotic, Immunity, Fiber

GREEN ENVY

$9.00+

KALELICIOUS

$9.00+

Fresh Kale, Pineapple, Pineapple Sherbet, Apple Juice

NATURES TOUCH

$9.00+

OJ . SPECIAL

$9.00+

KID'S MENU

BANANA SPLIT

$6.00+

BERRY SMOOTHIE

$6.00+

ORANGE FREEZE

$6.00+

RASPBERRY LEMON FREEZE

$6.00+

ROCKING RASPBERRY

$6.00+

STRAWBERRY CLASSIC

$6.00+

VANILLA COVERED STRAWBERRY

$5.79

ORANGE COVERED MIX SPRINKLES

$5.79

RASPBERRY COVERED CHOCOLATE SPRINKLES

$5.79

SIMPLY SMOOTHIES

BLUENANA BERRY

$6.00+

HAWAIIAN PASSION

$6.00+

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Passion Fruit Juice

KEYWEST SQUEEZE

$6.00+

Pineapple, Strawberries, Pineapple Sherbet, Orange Juice

MORNING GLORY

$6.00+

Peach, Strawberries, Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Passion Fruit Juice

PINEAPPLE SURF

$6.00+

Pineapple, Strawberries, Pineapple Sherbet, Passion Fruit Juice

THE SUNSET

$6.00+

Mango, Strawberries, Orange Sherbet, Passionfruit Juice

TROPICAL PARADISE

$6.00+

Mango, Pineapple Sherbet, Passion Fruit Juice

TONE ME UP SMOOTHIES

DR. FEEL GOOD

$9.00+

Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberries, Immunity, Energy, Orange Juice

KETO - UP

$9.00+

Fresh Spinach, Strawberries, Blueberries, Peanut Butter, Flax Seed, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk, Whey Protein (10g)

KING PROTEIN ( Straw, Blue, Bana)

$9.00+

Your choose of Straw, Bana, or Blue with Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Almond Milk, Chocolate, Immunity, Whey Protein (40g)

KING VEGAN

$9.00+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Immunity, Pea Protein(30g) Chocolate upon Request

MUSCLE BLASTER

$9.00+

Pineapple, Blueberries, Raspberry Sherbet, Cranberry Juice, Energy, Immunity, Whey Protein (30g)

NUTTY PROTEIN

$9.00+

Coffee, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Raw Honey, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Low Calorie Active Water, Immunity, Whey Protein (30g)

P & J

$9.00+

PUMPKIN SMOOTHIE

$9.00+

WAKE ME UP COFFEE

$9.00+

Coffee, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Almond Milk

WATER CUP

WATER CUP

CREATE YOUR OWN BOWL

CREATE YOUR OWN BOWL

$7.29

RETAIL

BUCKET HAT

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2834 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL 33033

Directions

Gallery
Juice Cafe image
Juice Cafe image

