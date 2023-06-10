- Home
Juice Crafters - Downtown LA
976 Reviews
$$
702 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Popular Items
Acai - Classic Bowl
Base: Amazonian acai, banana. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Amazonian Breakfast
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.
Wake Me Up!
Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga
✷PROMO✷
Buy 3 Juices, Get 3 Shots Free!
Buy 3 juices and get 3 shots FREE! (You save $15.85)
Flu Care Package
Flu Off shot / Cure Me Now shot / Alkaline Tonic #13 juice / Greenest #3 juice (You save $1.50)
Flu Off! (6pc) Bottled Shots
Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper. (You save $2.40)
Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil. (You save $2.70)
BOWLS
Acai - Classic Bowl
Base: Amazonian acai, banana. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Acai - Chocolate Bowl
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, cacao powder, chocolate protein. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, cacao nibs, almond butter.
Acai - Protein Bowl
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
Acai - Kale Bowl
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach. Toppings: Banana, pineapple, coconut flakes, walnuts.
Dragon Fruit Bowl
Base: Dragon fruit. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, flax seeds & golden berries.
Berry Blast Bowl
Base: Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, banana. Toppings: Goji berries, golden berries, strawberries, pineapple, coconut flakes.
Coco Maui Bowl
Base: White coconut. Toppings: Pineapple, banana, cacao nibs, almond granola, coconut flakes.
Mucho Mango Bowl
Base: Mango. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, goji berries, mint.
Spicy Mango Bowl
Base: Mango, white coconut. Toppings: Cantaloupe, pineapple, watermelon, tajin chamoy.
Matcha Coco Bliss Bowl
Base: Matcha, white coconut. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almond granola, coconut flakes.
SMOOTHIES
Wake Me Up!
Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga
Acai Power Boost
Cold-pressed apple juice, amazonian acai, pineapple & banana.
Acai Protein Smoothie
Amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, walnuts, almonds, almond butter & plant-based vanilla protein.
Amazonian Breakfast
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.
Blue Bird
Almond milk, blueberries, dates, almonds, walnuts & agave.
Crunchy Monkey
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Divine Start
Cold-pressed apple juice, coconut meat, kale, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, agave & spirulina.
Dragon Fruit Reboot
Cold-pressed apple juice, dragon fruit, pineapple & banana.
East West
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.
Flax Power
Oat milk, amazonian acai, banana, flax seeds, maca, cinnamon, lion's mane & plant based vanilla protein.
Fountain of Youth
Almond milk, banana, strawberries, blueberries, cacao powder, goji berries, maca & agave.
Golden Mushroom
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, orange, dried mango, golden berries & lion's mane.
Good Fibes Only
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, blueberries, orange, chia seeds, flax seeds, turmeric, mint & prebiotic fiber.
Green Island
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, spinach, chia seeds, mint & moringa.
Green Soul
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
In N' Oat
Oat milk, oats, banana, blueberries, dried cranberries, ashwagandha, cinnamon & agave.
Lily
Almond milk, banana, dates & almond granola.
Muscle Builder
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
Oh Kale Yes!
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, orange, & kale.
Pacific Love
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
Silver Cup
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
Silver Lily
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates, walnuts & almond granola.
Summerland
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
Sunny Malibu
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
Talk O' The Town
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, coconut butter & dates.
Tropix
Watermelon, cold-pressed apple & mint.
U Like Um
Almond milk, strawberries, dates & vanilla.
Venice Cove
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, pineapple & dried cranberries.
Xclusive
Almond milk, banana, cantaloupe, coconut butter, almond butter, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
SHOTS
Chia Shot
Chia, apple & lemon.
Maca Shot
Maca, cacao powder & almond milk.
Turmeric Shot
Pineapple, ginger & turmeric.
Wheatgrass Btl
2.5oz - Wheatgrass & apple.
Flu Off! Btl
2.5oz - Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
Cure Me Now Btl
2.5oz - Ginger, lemon, cayenne pepper, turmeric & oregano oil.
Heart Core Btl
2.5oz - Turmeric, coconut H2O, ginger & raw honey.
Acai Elixir Btl
2.5oz - Acai berry, apple & ginger.
Make Me Einstein Btl
2.5oz - E3 Live: Blue green algae.
Double Down Btl
2.5oz - 100% Arabica slow brew coffee shot.
BOTTLED JUICES
#1.0 - Green Fields Btl
16oz - Cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.
#1.5 - Ojai's Special Btl
16oz - Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.
#2.0 - Green Supreme Btl
16oz - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach & lemon.
#2.5 - Maui Garden Btl
16oz - Apple, cucumber, lemon, kale, ginger & mint.
#3.0 - Mother Earth Btl
16oz - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green Btl
16oz - Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.
#4.0 - Gut Tonic Btl
16oz - Cucumber, celery, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
#5.0 - Skinny Rescue Btl
16oz - 100% celery juice.
#6.0 - Beet Biotic Btl
Beet, apple, lemon & ginger.
#8.0 - Heart Bae Btl
16oz - Beet, cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.
#9.0 - G.O.A.T. Juice Btl
16oz - Grapefruit & mint.
#10.0 - Daily Synergy Btl
16oz - Pineapple, apple & mint.
#11.0 - Recover Me Softly Btl
16oz - Apple, watermelon, carrot, ginger.
#13.0 - Beauty & Brains Btl
16oz - Apple, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
#16.0 - Malibu's Fave Btl
12oz - Watermelon & mint.
Ginger Ninja Btl
8oz - Orange, lemon, ginger, cayenne & oregano.
Brain Zener Btl
12oz - Orange, coconut H2O, turmeric, maca & vegan collagen.
From the Garden of Eden Btl
12oz - 100% cold-pressed apple juice.
Good Ol' Orange Juice Btl
12oz - Real California orange juice.
Skin Magic Btl
12oz - Cucumber & lime.
Spirulade Btl
12oz - Apple, lemon, alkaline H2O, agave & blue spirulina.
ON-THE-SPOT JUICES
#1.0 - Green Fields
Served in a cup - Cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.
#1.5 - Ojai's Special
Served in a cup - Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.
#2.0 - Green Supreme
Served in a cup - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach & lemon.
#2.5 - Maui's Garden
Served in a cup - Apple, cucumber, lemon, kale, ginger & mint.
#3.0 - Mother Earth
Served in a cup - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green
Served in a cup - Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.
#4.0 - Gut Tonic
Served in a cup - Cucumber, celery, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
#5.0 - Skinny Rescue
Served in a cup - 100% celery juice
#6.0 - Beet Biotic
Served in a cup - Beet, apple, lemon & ginger.
#8.0 - Heart Bae
Served in a cup - Beet, cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.
#10.0 - Daily Synergy
Served in a cup - Pineapple, apple & mint.
#11.0 - Recover Me Softly
Served in a cup - Apple, watermelon, carrot, ginger.
#13.0 - Beauty & Brains
Served in a cup - Apple, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
#16.0 - Malibu's Fave
Served in a cup - Watermelon & mint.
COFFEE
Fungalicious Iced Latte
20 oz. Iced Superfood Mushroom Latte – 100% arabica slow brewed coffee, chaga, lion's mane, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla & monk fruit.
Iced Latte
20 oz. Iced Latte – 100% organic Arabica coffee and oat milk, lightly sweetened with monk fruit.
Cold Brewed Coffee Btl
12oz - 100% Arabica slow brewed coffee & filtered H2O.
Double Down Btl
2.5oz - 100% Arabica slow brew coffee shot.
H2O etc.
HEMP
HEMP Elixir Shot Btl
2.5oz - Coconut water, lemon, ginger, turmeric, honey, ashwagandha, cayenne pepper, & hemp seed oil (15mg).
HEMP Blue Juice Btl
12oz - Coconut water, lemon, blue spirulina, vegan probiotic & hemp seed oil (18mg).
HEMP Good Vibes H2O Btl
16oz - Hemp infused water with a high pH level to help neutralize the acid content of your bodily systems.
SNACKS
JC - Dried Mango
Juice Crafters' sweet and tangy dried mango strips!
JC - Almonds
Juice Crafters' raw almonds – good for your heart!
JC - Chia Seeds
Juice Crafters' chia seeds – sprinkle on top of your acai bowl or yogurt!
JC - Coconut Flakes
Juice Crafters' coconut flakes – crunchy toasted shreds!
JC - Walnuts
Juice Crafters' walnuts – delivering healthy fats!
SUPERFOODS
Ashwagandha
This ancient medicinal herb ashwagandha is found in India and has been used for thousands of years to help with anxiety, stress and depression. It's an anti-inflammatory agent which can help increase energy levels, improve mental clarity, boost brain function and boost testosterone and fertility in men.
Cacao Nibs
Grown in the mountains of Peru, this ancient superfood is rich in potassium, magnesium fiber and antioxidants, stimulating the release of mood, elevating hormones and containing flavanoids that help fight heart disease. (8 oz)
Cacao Powder
Grown in the mountains of Peru, this ancient superfood is rich in potassium, magnesium fiber and antioxidants, stimulating the release of mood, elevating hormones and containing flavanoids that help fight heart disease. (8 oz)
Chaga Mushroom
Adaptogenic mushroom found in China that can help reduce fatigue and increase mental sharpness. It is rich in fiber, melanin, magnesium, potassium, manganese, calcium and many more! (8 oz)
Goji Berries
Used for millennia in Chinese medicine, this superfood is known as one of the most nutrient dense on the planet. Packed with antioxidants, goji helps in lowering blood pressure, reducing cholesterol, boosting the immune system & assisting in weight loss. (8 oz)
Golden Berries
Aztec gold – used for thousands of years in traditional medicine. The golden berry is known to aid in weight loss, lower cholesterol and detoxify. It's a great source of antioxidants, bioflavanoids, protein, beta carotene and B-complex vitamins. (8 oz)
Maca Root Powder
The ancient Peruvian superfood is rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. Maca is known to improve vitality, increase libido and improve tolerance to stress. (8 oz)
Spirulina
Spirulina contains high levels of chlorophyll – one of nature's most powerful detoxifying agents. The nutrient dense superfood has four times the antioxidant power of blueberries, packed with vitamins C, D, E and a range of B vitamins. Spirulina helps protect against allergic reactions, strengthens the immune system and helps in reducing inflammation. (8 oz)
Turmeric
For thousands of years, the sacred golden turmeric root has been a staple in India as a culinary spice and medicinal herb. Many of its benefits come from curcumin which is known to be a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent helping with digestion, joint health and maintaining normal liver functions. (8 oz)
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Live well and be well!
702 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014