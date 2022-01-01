Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Juice Crafters - Newport Beach

review star

No reviews yet

220 Marine Ave B

Newport Beach, CA 92662

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai - Classic Bowl
Muscle Builder
Good Fibes Only

✷PROMO✷

Enjoy 10% off when you purchase six bottled wellness shots!
Flu Care Package

Flu Care Package

$25.00

Flu Off shot / Cure Me Now shot / Alkaline Tonic #13 juice / Greenest #3 juice (You save $1.50)

Flu Off! (6pc) Bottled Shots

Flu Off! (6pc) Bottled Shots

$21.60

Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper. (You save $2.40)

Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots

Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots

$24.30

Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil. (You save $2.70)

BOWLS

The ultimate breakfast of champions. Protein packed acai bowls.
Acai - Classic Bowl

Acai - Classic Bowl

$11.99

Base: Amazonian acai, banana. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.

Acai - Chocolate Bowl

Acai - Chocolate Bowl

$15.99

Base: Amazonian acai, banana, cacao powder, chocolate protein. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, cacao nibs, almond butter.

Acai - Protein Bowl

Acai - Protein Bowl

$15.99

Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.

Acai - Kale Bowl

Acai - Kale Bowl

$11.99

Base: Amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach. Toppings: Banana, pineapple, coconut flakes, walnuts.

Dragon Fruit Bowl

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$11.99

Base: Dragon fruit. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, flax seeds & golden berries.

Berry Blast Bowl

Berry Blast Bowl

$11.99

Base: Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, banana. Toppings: Goji berries, golden berries, strawberries, pineapple, coconut flakes.

Coco Maui Bowl

Coco Maui Bowl

$10.99

Base: White coconut. Toppings: Pineapple, banana, cacao nibs, almond granola, coconut flakes.

Mucho Mango Bowl

Mucho Mango Bowl

$10.99

Base: Mango. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, goji berries, mint.

Spicy Mango Bowl

Spicy Mango Bowl

$10.99

Base: Mango, white coconut. Toppings: Cantaloupe, pineapple, watermelon, tajin chamoy.

Matcha Coco Bliss Bowl

Matcha Coco Bliss Bowl

$10.99

Base: Matcha, white coconut. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almond granola, coconut flakes.

SMOOTHIES

Powerhouse blend of raw superfood ingredients.
Wake Me Up!

Wake Me Up!

$10.50

Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga

Acai Power Boost

Acai Power Boost

$9.99

Cold-pressed apple juice, amazonian acai, pineapple & banana.

Acai Protein Smoothie

$14.99

Amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, walnuts, almonds, almond butter & plant-based vanilla protein.

Amazonian Breakfast

Amazonian Breakfast

$10.99

Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird

$9.99

Almond milk, blueberries, dates, almonds, walnuts & agave.

Crunchy Monkey

Crunchy Monkey

$10.99

Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.

Divine Start

Divine Start

$12.50

Cold-pressed apple juice, coconut meat, kale, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, agave & spirulina.

Dragon Fruit Reboot

Dragon Fruit Reboot

$10.50

Cold-pressed apple juice, dragon fruit, pineapple & banana.

East West

East West

$7.99

Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.

Flax Power

Flax Power

$10.99

Oat milk, amazonian acai, banana, flax seeds, maca, cinnamon & plant based vanilla protein.

Fountain of Youth

Fountain of Youth

$10.99

Almond milk, banana, strawberries, blueberries, cacao powder, goji berries, maca & agave.

Golden Gate

Golden Gate

$9.99

Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, orange, dried mango & golden berries.

Good Fibes Only

Good Fibes Only

$10.99

Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, blueberries, orange, chia seeds, flax seeds, turmeric, mint & prebiotic fiber.

Green Island

Green Island

$9.99

Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, spinach, chia seeds, mint & moringa.

Green Soul

Green Soul

$10.99

Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.

In N' Oat

In N' Oat

$9.50

Oat milk, oats, banana, blueberries, dried cranberries, ashwagandha, cinnamon & agave.

Lily

Lily

$8.99

Almond milk, banana, dates & almond granola.

Muscle Builder

Muscle Builder

$10.95

Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.

Oh Kale Yes!

Oh Kale Yes!

$8.99

Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, orange, & kale.

Pacific Love

Pacific Love

$9.99

Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.

Silver Cup

Silver Cup

$9.99

Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.

Silver Lily

Silver Lily

$10.99

Almond milk, banana, kale, dates, walnuts & almond granola.

Summerland

Summerland

$9.99

Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.

Sunny Malibu

Sunny Malibu

$9.99

Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.

Talk O' The Town

Talk O' The Town

$9.50

Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, coconut butter & dates.

Tropix

Tropix

$7.99

Watermelon, cold-pressed apple & mint.

U Like Um

U Like Um

$7.99

Almond milk, strawberries, dates & vanilla.

Venice Cove

Venice Cove

$9.50

Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, pineapple & dried cranberries.

Xclusive

Xclusive

$9.99

Almond milk, banana, cantaloupe, coconut butter, almond butter, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.

SHOTS

Small but mighty! 2.5 oz shots.
Chia Shot

Chia Shot

$3.95

Chia, apple & lemon.

Maca Shot

Maca Shot

$3.95

Maca, cacao powder & almond milk.

Turmeric Shot

Turmeric Shot

$3.95

Pineapple, ginger & turmeric.

Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$4.95

Wheatgrass & apple.

Flu Off!

Flu Off!

$4.45

Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.

Cure Me Now

Cure Me Now

$4.95

Ginger, lemon, cayenne pepper, turmeric & oregano oil.

Heart Core

Heart Core

$4.95

Turmeric, coconut H2O, ginger & raw honey.

Acai Elixir

Acai Elixir

$4.95

Acai berry, apple & ginger.

Make Me Einstein

Make Me Einstein

$6.95

E3 Live – Blue green algae.

Double Down

Double Down

$2.95

100% Arabica slow brew coffee shot. (2.5 oz)

JUICES

Fresh juices enriched with vitamins & minerals.
#1 - Green Fields

#1 - Green Fields

$9.75

Cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.

#1.5 - Ojai's Special

#1.5 - Ojai's Special

$9.75

Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.

#2 - Green Supreme

#2 - Green Supreme

$9.75

Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach & lemon.

#2.5 - Maui's Garden

#2.5 - Maui's Garden

$9.75

Apple, cucumber, lemon, kale, ginger & mint.

#3 - Mother Earth

#3 - Mother Earth

$9.75

Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.

#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green

#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green

$9.75

Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.

#4 - Gut Tonic

#4 - Gut Tonic

$9.45

Cucumber, celery, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.

#5 - Skinny Rescue

#5 - Skinny Rescue

$9.95

100% celery juice

#6 - Beet Biotic

#6 - Beet Biotic

$9.25

Beet, apple, lemon & ginger.

#7 - Beet Retreat

$6.99

100% beet juice.

#8 - Heart Bae

#8 - Heart Bae

$9.25

Beet, cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.

#9 - G.O.A.T. Juice

#9 - G.O.A.T. Juice

$8.25

Grapefruit & mint.

#10 - Daily Synergy

#10 - Daily Synergy

$9.25

Pineapple, apple & mint.

#11 - Recover Me Softly

#11 - Recover Me Softly

$9.25

Apple, watermelon, carrot, ginger.

#12 - Alpha Beta Carotene

$6.99

100% carrot juice.

#13 - Beauty & Brains

#13 - Beauty & Brains

$9.25

Apple, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.

#16 - Malibu's Fave

#16 - Malibu's Fave

$8.25

Fresh watermelon & mint.

Ginger Ninja

Ginger Ninja

$5.95

Orange, lemon, ginger, cayenne & oregano. (8 oz)

Brain Zener

Brain Zener

$6.95

Orange, coconut H2O, turmeric, maca & vegan collagen.

Skin Magic

Skin Magic

$6.45

Cucumber & lime. (12 oz)

Spirulade

Spirulade

$6.95

Apple, lemon, alkaline H2O, agave & blue spirulina.

From the Garden of Eden

From the Garden of Eden

$5.95

100% cold-pressed apple juice. (12 oz)

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.95

Real California orange juice. (12 oz)

MYLK & COFFEE

Double Down

Double Down

$2.95

100% Arabica slow brew coffee shot. (2.5 oz)

Cold Brewed Coffee

Cold Brewed Coffee

$4.95

100% Arabica slow brewed coffee & filtered H2O. (12 oz)

Oat & Joe

Oat & Joe

$4.99

Iced Coffee – 100% organic Arabica coffee and oat milk, lightly sweetened with monk fruit.

H2O etc.

Coconut H2O

Coconut H2O

$6.95

Young Thai coconut water.

Aloe Vera H2O

Aloe Vera H2O

$3.45

Pure aloe vera & filtered H2O.

Chlorophyll H2O

Chlorophyll H2O

$3.95

Pure chlorophyll & alkaline H2O.

Alkaline H2O

Alkaline H2O

$2.50

Alkalized, high pH filtered H2O.

SNACKS

JC - Dried Mango

JC - Dried Mango

$7.99

Juice Crafters' sweet and tangy dried mango strips!

JC - Almonds

JC - Almonds

$5.99

Juice Crafters' raw almonds – good for your heart!

JC - Chia Seeds

JC - Chia Seeds

$6.99

Juice Crafters' chia seeds – sprinkle on top of your acai bowl or yogurt!

JC - Coconut Flakes

JC - Coconut Flakes

$4.99

Juice Crafters' coconut flakes – crunchy toasted shreds!

JC - Walnuts

JC - Walnuts

$5.99

Juice Crafters' walnuts – delivering healthy fats!

SUPERFOODS

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha

$18.99

This ancient medicinal herb ashwagandha is found in India and has been used for thousands of years to help with anxiety, stress and depression. It's an anti-inflammatory agent which can help increase energy levels, improve mental clarity, boost brain function and boost testosterone and fertility in men.

Cacao Nibs

Cacao Nibs

$17.99

Grown in the mountains of Peru, this ancient superfood is rich in potassium, magnesium fiber and antioxidants, stimulating the release of mood, elevating hormones and containing flavanoids that help fight heart disease. (8 oz)

Cacao Powder

Cacao Powder

$17.99

Grown in the mountains of Peru, this ancient superfood is rich in potassium, magnesium fiber and antioxidants, stimulating the release of mood, elevating hormones and containing flavanoids that help fight heart disease. (8 oz)

Chaga Mushroom

Chaga Mushroom

$23.99

Adaptogenic mushroom found in China that can help reduce fatigue and increase mental sharpness. It is rich in fiber, melanin, magnesium, potassium, manganese, calcium and many more! (8 oz)

Goji Berries

Goji Berries

$18.99

Used for millennia in Chinese medicine, this superfood is known as one of the most nutrient dense on the planet. Packed with antioxidants, goji helps in lowering blood pressure, reducing cholesterol, boosting the immune system & assisting in weight loss. (8 oz)

Golden Berries

Golden Berries

$18.99

Aztec gold – used for thousands of years in traditional medicine. The golden berry is known to aid in weight loss, lower cholesterol and detoxify. It's a great source of antioxidants, bioflavanoids, protein, beta carotene and B-complex vitamins. (8 oz)

Maca Root Powder

Maca Root Powder

$28.99

The ancient Peruvian superfood is rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. Maca is known to improve vitality, increase libido and improve tolerance to stress. (8 oz)

Spirulina

Spirulina

$21.99

Spirulina contains high levels of chlorophyll – one of nature's most powerful detoxifying agents. The nutrient dense superfood has four times the antioxidant power of blueberries, packed with vitamins C, D, E and a range of B vitamins. Spirulina helps protect against allergic reactions, strengthens the immune system and helps in reducing inflammation. (8 oz)

Turmeric

Turmeric

$21.99

For thousands of years, the sacred golden turmeric root has been a staple in India as a culinary spice and medicinal herb. Many of its benefits come from curcumin which is known to be a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent helping with digestion, joint health and maintaining normal liver functions. (8 oz)

TINCTURES

Super Function Tincture

Super Function Tincture

$12.95

Lymphatic System Support. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Red root bark, echinacea, purpurea root, elderberry, plantain leaf, graviola leaf, blue vervain herb, yarrow leaf/flower, myrrh oleogum-resin, thyme leaf, USP-grade vegetable glycerin, purified water. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

Adrenal Balance Tincture

Adrenal Balance Tincture

$12.95

Enhance Mood & Reduce Stress. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Astralagus root, wood betony herb, gingko leaf, eleuthero root, gotu kola herb, rhodiola root, licorice root, lavender flower, spearmint leaf, passion flower leaf. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

Detox Magic Tincture

Detox Magic Tincture

$12.95

Intestinal Lower Bowl Cleanse. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Black walnut hull, orange peel, lavender flower, European penny royal herb, clove bud, gentian root, wormwood leaf/stem, tansy herb, USP-Grade vegetable glycerin, purified water. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

Energy & Stamina Tincture

Energy & Stamina Tincture

$12.95

Endurance & Body Function. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Gotu kola herb, gingko leaf, guarana seed, ashwagandha root, yerba mate' leaf, hawthorn leaf, green tea leaf, eleuthero root, bupleurum root, tongkat ali root, USP-Grade vegetable glycerin, purified water. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Live well and be well!

