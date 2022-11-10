Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Salad
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Juice'd Cafe - Fall River

review star

No reviews yet

1475 Plymouth Ave Unit 1

Fall River, MA 02721

HAPPY GORILLA
KING KALE
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN SMOOTHIE

BREAKFAST WRAPS

FRUIT ROLL UP WRAP

FRUIT ROLL UP WRAP

$7.99

Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Agave Nectar with Peanut Butter

SUNRISE WRAP

SUNRISE WRAP

$8.99

Turkey, Egg, Avocado, and Cheese

SOUTHWEST WRAP

SOUTHWEST WRAP

$8.99

Turkey, Egg, Salsa, Corn Bean Mix, and Cheese

WRAPS

SKINNY TURKEY WRAP

SKINNY TURKEY WRAP

$9.99

House Roasted Turkey Breast , Avocado, Fresh Greens, Cucumber, Cheese, Avocado Cream Dressing

TURKEY HUMMUS WRAP

TURKEY HUMMUS WRAP

$9.99

House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Hummus, Tomato, Cheese with Tzatziki Dressing

TURKEY MANGO WRAP

TURKEY MANGO WRAP

$9.99

House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Mango Salsa, Cheese, House Made Mango Dressing

BURRITOS

BUFFALO BURRITO

BUFFALO BURRITO

$9.99

Fresh Greens, Brown Rice, Tomatoes, Garlic Spread, Onion with House Made Buffalo Sauce

HAWAIIN BURRITO

HAWAIIN BURRITO

$9.99

Fresh Greens, Brown Rice, Mango Salsa, Cheese with House Made Mango BBQ Dressing

ORIGINAL LOCA

ORIGINAL LOCA

$9.99

Brown Rice, Black Beans, and Corn Mix, Yogurt, Salsa, Avocado, Cheese, with House Made Fiesta Dressing

QUINOA BURRITO

QUINOA BURRITO

$9.99

Quinoa Blend, Fresh Greens, Salsa, Cucumber, Cheese, with Honey-Lime Dressing

ZEUS BURRITO

ZEUS BURRITO

$9.99

Quinoa Blend, Hummus, Tabbouleh, Fresh Greens, Cucumber, Black Olives, Feta Cheese with Tzatziki Dressing

Hardy Grain Bowl

$9.99

Chicken, Kale, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Topped with Hummus and Tzatziki

SALADS

ALAMO SALAD

ALAMO SALAD

$9.99

Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Bean and Corn, Cheese with Fiesta Dressing

ATHENA SALAD

ATHENA SALAD

$9.99

Fresh Greens, Hummus, Quinoa Mix, Tabbouleh, Black Olives, Chickpeas with Vinaigrette Dressing

CALIFORNIA SALAD

CALIFORNIA SALAD

$9.99

Fresh Greens, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado with House Made Vinaigrette

CARIBBEAN SALAD

CARIBBEAN SALAD

$9.99

Fresh Greens, Mango Salsa, Tomatoes, Black Bean and Corn, with Mango Dressing

SUPER GREEN SALAD

SUPER GREEN SALAD

$9.99

Fresh Greens, Grapes, Cranberries, Edamame, Chickpeas, Red Onion, Walnuts, Shaved Veggies with House Made Vinaigrette

PIZZA FLATS

JUICE'D PIZZA FLAT

JUICE'D PIZZA FLAT

$9.99

Garlic Spread, Spinach, Tomato, and Shredded Cheese

MANGO BBQ PIZZA FLAT

MANGO BBQ PIZZA FLAT

$9.99

Mango BBQ Sauce, Mango Salsa, and Shredded Cheese

SPICY BUFFALO FLAT

SPICY BUFFALO FLAT

MEDITERRANEAN FLAT

MEDITERRANEAN FLAT

$9.99

Hummus spread topped with Spinach, Cheese, Tomato, Black Olives, Tabbouleh, and Feta. Served with Tzatziki Sauce

BREAKFAST FLAT

$9.99

EGG, AVOCADO, SALSA, CHEESE AND AVOCADO CREAM

SMOOTHIE BOWLS

ACAI BOWL

ACAI BOWL

$8.99

Acai, Banana, Strawberries, Raspberries, and Blueberries, Granola Mix, Banana, and Agave

HAWAIIN LUAU BOWL

HAWAIIN LUAU BOWL

$8.99

Pineapples, Bananas, and Coconut Topped with Coconut, White Chocolate, Granola Mix, and Agave

MATCHA BOWL

MATCHA BOWL

$8.99

Matcha, Spinach, Pineapple, Mango, and Agave. Topped with Granola Mix, Coconut, Banana, and Chia Seeds.

TWISTED MONKEY BOWL

TWISTED MONKEY BOWL

$8.99

Banana, Peanut Butter, and Protein. Topped with Granola Mix, Banana, Chocolate Swirl, Chocolate Chips, and Crushed Peanuts.

VACATIONER BOWL

VACATIONER BOWL

$8.99

Bananas, Strawberries, and Chocolate Chips. Topped with Strawberry Granola Mix, and Chocolate Chips

INDEPENDENCE BOWL

INDEPENDENCE BOWL

$8.99

Blueberry, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein base topped with Blueberries, Strawberries, White Chocolate Chips drizzled with Peanut Butter

SWEETHEART BOWL

$8.99

SMOOTHIES

ABSOLUTE AVOCADO

$4.99+

Avocado, Pineapple, Spinach, Agave

ACAI HEALER

ACAI HEALER

$4.99+

Immune Booster - Acai, Pineapple, Strawberries, Banana, and Spinach

BERRY DELICIOUS

BERRY DELICIOUS

$4.99+

Healthy Hair - Raspberry, Blueberry, Strawberry, and Banana

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN SMOOTHIE

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN SMOOTHIE

$4.99+

Blueberries, Whey Protein, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter and Banana

CARIBBEAN COCONUT

CARIBBEAN COCONUT

$4.99+

Pineapple, Coconut, Banana

CHOC COVERED STRAWBERRY

CHOC COVERED STRAWBERRY

$4.99+

Strawberries, Chocolate, Banana

CLASSIC

CLASSIC

$4.99+

Strawberries, Banana

COLD BREW KICKER

COLD BREW KICKER

$4.99+

Coffee, Banana, Chocolate

FANCY FACE

FANCY FACE

$4.99+

Pineapple, Strawberries, Mango

HAPPY GORILLA

HAPPY GORILLA

$4.99+

Banana, Yogurt, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Almond Milk and Whey Protein

KING KALE

KING KALE

$4.99+

Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, Mango And Banana

MIGHTY MACA

MIGHTY MACA

$4.99+

Banana, Almond Milk, Oats, Cinnamon, Maca, Almonds, Whey Protein

MORNING MANGO

MORNING MANGO

$4.99+

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Oranges

PB & JELLY

PB & JELLY

$4.99+

Strawberries, Banana, Peanut Butter

PEACH PARADISE

PEACH PARADISE

$4.99+

Peaches, Mango, Banana

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$4.99+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk

POWER HOUSE

POWER HOUSE

$4.99+

Spinach, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk

TURMERIC TURBO

TURMERIC TURBO

$4.99+

Turmeric, Pineapple, Banana, lemon, Ginger, Carrots

WAKE UP MATCHA

WAKE UP MATCHA

$4.99+

Matcha, Pineapple, Mango, Oranges, Banana, Agave

SMOOTHIE SPECIAL

$4.99+

JUICES

BUDDHA BEETS

BUDDHA BEETS

$8.49

Beets, strawberries, carrots, apples, ginger

C3PO

C3PO

$8.49

Immune Booster - Carrots, Pineapples, Orange

CAPE COD CRAN

CAPE COD CRAN

$8.49

Antioxidant Boost - Pineapples, Agave, Cranberry Juice

FAT BURNER

FAT BURNER

$8.49

Appetite Suppressant - Carrots, Kale, Ginger, Lemon

GINGER SNAP

$8.49

Digestive Aid - Ginger and Apples

GREEN DELIGHT

GREEN DELIGHT

$8.49

Hair, Skin, & Nail Boost - Romaine Lettuce, Pineapples, Apples

HANGOVER

HANGOVER

$8.49

Cardiovascular - Carrots, Kale, Oranges, Ginger

HAWAIIAN GOLD

$8.49

Anti-Aging - Pineapples, Mint, Romaine Lettuce, Apples, Lemon

KICKSTARTER

KICKSTARTER

$8.49

Mood Enhancer - Ginger, Carrots, Apples

RE-FRESHER

RE-FRESHER

$8.49

Boost Energy - Cucumbers, Kale, Pineapples, Apples

SUNKISS

SUNKISS

$8.49

Healthy Skin - Apples, Mint, Oranges

SUPER DETOX

SUPER DETOX

$8.49

Packed With Protein - Kale, Spinach, Apples, Ginger, Cucumber, Parsley, Celery, Lemon

Ginger shot

Ginger shot

$3.99

B-Zinc

$4.99

Vitamin Shot

$3.99

COFFEE & TEA

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$3.99

ICED / HOT COFFEE

$2.99

JUICE'D UP JOE

$4.99

Lemon bomb

$3.99

MARZAGRAN

$4.99

Green TEA

$1.99

SWEET ICED MATCHA LATTE

$4.49

SLUSHIE

$1.99

Food

Chips

$2.50

Protein Bar

$3.79

Eggs

$1.99

Tasty Pastry

$3.56

Gummy Bear

$4.00

Fish

$4.00

Sour Blast

$4.00

Lollipops

$0.25

Drink

Bottled Beverages from our reach in cooler

Bai Drink

$2.99

Bai Boost

$3.35

Runa Drink

$3.99

Celcius Drink

$3.99

Small Fiji Water

$3.00

LG Fiji Water

$4.99

Flip top Fiji

$4.25

Kombucha

$3.99

.Aspire ...

$2.85

Hint

$2.00

Poland Spring

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.20

Sparkling Ice

$3.20

Coconut Water

$3.00

LaCroix

$2.00

Vita Coconut water

$2.48

Bubly Water

$2.48

Izze

$2.50

Retail

Gift Card

$25.00

T-shirts

$25.00

Hoodies

$30.00

MagO7

$30.00

Daily Fiber

$25.00

celeryforce

$20.00

magnesium glycinate

$25.00

lemon balm

$8.00

micro-C

$40.00

Ashwagandha

$23.00

Barleygrass

$40.00

Nettle

$31.00

Licorice

$25.00

Reishi

$20.00

D3

$15.00

zinc

$30.00

Spirulina

$30.00

Epa/Dha

$28.00

Chaga

$21.00

B-12

$28.00

Gaba

$35.00

Curcumin

$30.00

L-Lysine

$25.00

5-MTHF

$35.00

Melatonin

$20.00

Cat's Claw

$26.00

Goldenseal

$30.00

B12 Shot

$3.99

Donut vegan

$3.99
All hours
Sunday9:15 am - 3:45 pm
Monday7:15 am - 4:45 pm
Tuesday7:15 am - 4:45 pm
Wednesday7:15 am - 4:45 pm
Thursday7:15 am - 4:45 pm
Friday7:15 am - 4:45 pm
Saturday8:15 am - 4:45 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy Fast Food!

Website

Location

1475 Plymouth Ave Unit 1, Fall River, MA 02721

Directions

Juice'd Cafe - Fall River image
Juice'd Cafe - Fall River image
Juice'd Cafe - Fall River image

