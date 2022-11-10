Juice & Smoothies
Salad
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice'd Cafe - Fall River
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:15 am - 3:45 pm
|Monday
|7:15 am - 4:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:15 am - 4:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:15 am - 4:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:15 am - 4:45 pm
|Friday
|7:15 am - 4:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:15 am - 4:45 pm
Restaurant info
Healthy Fast Food!
Location
1475 Plymouth Ave Unit 1, Fall River, MA 02721
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol - 349 Metacom Avenue
No Reviews
349 Metacom Avenue Bristol, RI 02809
View restaurant