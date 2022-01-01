Juice For Life Bayside
No reviews yet
34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd
Bayside, NY 11358
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
juices
marley mix
Apple, Carrot, Celery & Ginger
adam's apple
Apple, Kale, Lemon & Ginger
apple-ade
Apple & Lemon with Rind
abbot & costello
Apple & Carrot
muscle head
Apple, Beets, Carrot & Celery
youth potion
Apple, Beets, Carrot & Parsley
melina's cure
Apple, Blueberry, Strawberry & Kiwi
the hulk
Celery, Apple, Spinach, Parsley, Kale & Broccoli
Create Your Own Juice
Allergy Buzzter
wheatgrass
lemon ginger cayenne
smoothies
calypso
Strawberry, Banana & Peaches blended with Strawberry Juice
peach-e-keen
Strawberry, Banana & Peaches blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey
monkey business
Mango, Pineapple & Banana blended with Pineapple Juice
crimson sunrise
Strawberry & Banana blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey
sal's beta boost
Strawberry, Banana & Pear blended with Pineapple Juice
rebecca's rejuvenator
Kale, Pear, Kiwi & Lemon w/ rind blended with Apple Juice
bodacious berry
Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry & Cranberry blended with Strawberry Juice
tom's brain blast
Blueberry, Strawberry & Banana blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey
mambo passion
Strawberry, Mango, Banana & Kiwi blended with Pineapple Juice
peanut lover
Banana, Granola, Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter blended with Almond Milk
Create Your Own Smoothie
I'm Feeling 22
healthy protein shakes
omega cre
energizer
1% Low-Fat Milk, Blueberry, Banana, Strabwerry, Granola & Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder
nuts over chocolate
1% Low Fat Milk, All Natural Peanut Butter, Granola & Chocolate Isopure Protein Powder
good vibes
Almond Milk, Banana, All Natural Peanut Butter, Granola, Wheat Germ, Vanilla & Chocolate Isopure Protein Powder
Create A Shake
Omega 3
Vanilla Soy-milk, Banana, Mango, Wheat Germ, Granola, Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder & Honey
Immune Booster
Fresh Orange Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Echinacea & Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder
Soy Power
Vanilla Soy-milk, Pineapple, Banana, Wheat Germ and Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder
açai smoothie
Brazilian Purple Berry
Acai, Blueberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Cranberry & Strawberry Juice
Acai Energy Strawberry
Acai, Strawberries, Bananas & Strawberry Juice
Acai Energy Mango
Acai, Mango, Banana & Pineapple Juice
Jungle Business
Acai, Pineapple, Mango, Banana & Pineapple Juice
Tommy B
Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Honey & Vanilla Soy-milk
beverages
wrap it! or bowl it!
grilled chicken mex
Chicken, Lettuce, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Pepper & Cilantro with Santa-Fe Sauce
nutty teriyaki chicken
Chicken, Lettuce, Sprouts & Tomato with Nutty Teriyaki Sauce
havana
Chicken, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Rice & Black Beans with Sun-dried Tomato Sauce
chicken caesar
Chicken, Romaine Lettuce with Caesar Dressing
grilled vegetarian
Grilled Vegetables Marinated in Balsamic & Herbs: Green Zucchini, Eggplant, Green Pepper, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers & Sun-dried Tomato
ho ho hungry
Sesame Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Raw Spinach, Avocado, Mozzarella, and Pesto Sauce
protein vegetarian
Roasted Red Peppers, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Avocado & Nutty Teriyaki Sauce
pesto
Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomato, Sprouts & Homemade Pesto Sauce
citrus
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Turkey Bacon & Sprouts and Citrus Dressing
nikki picky
Chicken, Jalapeños, Avocado, Spinach, Feta Cheese & Nutty Teriyaki Sauce
build your own wraps!
grilled chicken (Build Your Own)
grilled vegetables (Build Your Own)
oven carved turkey (Build Your Own)
albacore tuna (Build Your Own)
chunky chicken salad (Build Your Own)
flank steak (Build Your Own)
wild caught salmon (Build Your Own)
tofu (Build Your Own)
turkey burger (Build Your Own)
bison burger (Build Your Own)
beet lentil burger (Build Your Own)
spicy bean burger (Build Your Own)
california veggie burger (Build Your Own)
no meat (Build Your Own)
meals... full of protein
protein meal
Your choice of: Grilled Chicken, Flank Steak, or Chicken & Flank Steak Combo over Brown Rice with side of Black Beans
low fat low carb
Chicken and Steamed Vegetables: Broccoli, Carrot & Squash. Choice of Sauce
balanced meal
Black Pepper Chicken, Brown Rice & Steamed Vegetables: Broccoli, Carrot & Squash. Choice of Sauce
j.f.l. combo
Your choice of: Chicken, Flank Steak, or Chicken & Flank Steak Combo served with Black Beans, Avocado Salad with side of Flour Tortillas & Mango Salsa or Pico De Gallo
paleo plate
Your choice of protein over steamed Broccoli and Sweet Potato with a side of Lemon
power meal
Flank Steak, Steamed Vegetables:Broccoli, Carrot & Squash, Brown Rice, Black Beans & Nutty Teriyaki Sauce
lite whole wheat quesadillas
Your choice of: Chicken, Flank Steak, or Chicken & Flank Steak Combo made with Cheddar Cheese, with an Avocado Salad, Low Fat Sour Cream, Salsa & Guacamole on the side
sweet queen-oa
Your choice of protein, over Quinoa, Sweet Potato and Sautéed Kale
keto plate
Your choice of protein over steamed Broccoli, Spinach and Kale, topped with Avocado
"Muy Caliente" Spicy Veggie Quesadillas
Grilled Spicy Bean Burger, Grilled Eggplant, Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers & Spicy Salsa on a Sun Dried Tomato Wrap
TKO Meal
Ginger Chicken Over Brown Rice
Oriental Sesame Chicken Meal
Sesame Chicken, with Ginger Sauce over Lettuce, Brown Rice, Black Beans, with our Signature Nutty Teriyaki Sauce
Grilled Salmon Meal With Brown Rice
Skewered Teriyaki Chicken Meal
Chicken Kebab over Brown Rice, Steamed Vegetables comprising of Broccoli, Carrots and Squash and Mango Salsa
salads
grilled chicken over spring mix
with Cherry Tomatoes and Cucumbers with Creamy Balsamic Dressing on the side
tuna de pica
Albacore Tuna Fish, Mayonnaise, Lemon, Black Pepper, Tomato, Avocado, Sprouts served with Mixed Greens & Blue Chips & Creamy Balsamic Dressing on the side
caribbean
Diced Grilled Chicken, Sprouts, Avocado, Cilantro, Mandarin Oranges, Tomato & Lemon over Romaine Lettuce & Homemade Zesty Citrus Dressing
chloe's sweet & crunchy salad
Chicken, over Mixed Greens, Beets, Feta Cheese, Walnuts & Creamy Balsamic Dressing
grilled chicken caesar salad
Romaine Lettuce with a Side of Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing
the pattie salad
Ginger Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro, Goat Cheese & Caesar Dressing
mediterranean
Chicken Marinated in Ginger & Garlic, Red Onions, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese over Romaine Lettuce & Homemade Zesty Citrus Dressing
Create A Salad
#1 Chuncky Chicken Salad
Ceasar Salad
Spring Mix Salad
healthy rice bowls
juicy for life burgers
homemade soups
side dishes
long grain brown rice
quinoa
steamed vegetables
Broccoli, Carrots, Squash and Sweet Potato
mexican black beans
sweet potato
Side Salad
blue chips with salsa
Very Berry Oatmeal
Chilled Oatmeal made with Soy Milk, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana & Honey
Peanut Butter Oatmeal
Chilled Oatmeal made with Soy Milk, All Natural Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey & Topped with Chocolate Chips
banana rama
Whole Banana with Peanut Butter on a Plain Wrap
Banana
Wrap on Side
2oz Side of Sauce
8oz Side of Sauce
Half Avocado
Whole Avocado
Meat Sides
desserts and treats
Bean Field Chips
North Fork Chips
Complete Cookies
Sans Baking Banana Bread
Sans Baking Cookies
Sans Baking Brownies
Sans Baking Vegan Brownie
Caroline's Low-Fat Cheesecake
Power Balls
Sans Baking Pumpkin Bread
Sans Baking GF Cinnamon Donut
Brunch
Peter's Anabolic Protein Omelette
4 Egg Whites, Flank Steak, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese
Vegetable Harvest Omelette
4 Egg Whites, Peppers, Onions, Eggplant, Squash, Spinach,Tomatoes with Mozzarella Cheese
Beto Turkey Omelette
Fresh Turkey Breast, 4 Egg Whites, Onions & Tomatoes topped with a slice of Avocado
The Pump Wrap
4 Egg Whites, Flank Steak, Onions, Tomatoes & Salsa served in a Whole Wheat Wrap
Steve's Morning Wrap
4 Egg Whites, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onions & Peppers served in a Whole Wheat Wrap
Rosie Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Egg Whites, Tomatoes & Onions
Create Your Own Omelette
Kids
melina's cheese quesadilla
Chicken or Cheese Only quesadilla. Cheddar is the default cheese. Let us know if you care for something else.
crazy chicken wrap
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Turkey Bacon, house made Nutty Teriyaki
chicken little
Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Cheddar Cheese
pb & J
nutty teriyaki kids meal
Grilled Chicken over Brown Rice with a side of Nutty Teriyaki
Old School Wrap It Or Bowl It!
#5 Honey Dijon Wrap
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sunflower Sprouts, Honey Dijon
#6 Albacore Tuna Wrap
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomatoes
#7 Sesame Chicken Wrap
Sesame Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sunflower Sprouts with our signature Nutty Teriyaki Sauce
#8 Turkey Wrap
Oven Carved Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sunflower Sprouts, Feta Cheese and house made Guacamole Salsa
#10 Flank Steak Wrap
Flank Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sunflower Sprouts, and Mango Salsa
#11 Salmon Wrap
Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sunflower Sprouts, and Mango Salsa
#13 Teriyaki Glaze Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sundried Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers with Teriyaki Glaze
#15 Turkinator Wrap
Oven Carved Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Brown Rice, Jalapeños, Mozzarella, and house made Santa Fe Dressing
#16 Blackened Chicken Wrap
Blackened Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sunflower Sprouts, with house made Pico De Gallo
#18 Tofu Rice Wrap
Sautéed Tofu, Brown Rice, Sun dried Tomatoes, Grilled Onions & Green Peppers with Teriyaki Glaze
#21 Crazy Spicy Wrap
Oven Carved Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Feta Cheese, Sautéed Spinach, Lite Black Beans, Jalapeños, Cilantro, and Sunflower Sprouts
#29 Adama Wrap
Grilled California Veggie Burger, Beets, Mixed Greens, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Red Onions with house made Citrus Dressing
Turkey Lettuce Wrap
Oven Carved Turkey, Avocado, Tomatoes. (Recommended on the Lettuce Wrap) All others are fine too.
Calorie Cruncher Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, with Balsamic Vinegraitte
Tuna De-Pica Wrap
Albacore Tuna, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts, Black Pepper with house made Creamy Balsamic Dressing
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside, NY 11358