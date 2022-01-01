Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juice For Life Bayside

review star

No reviews yet

34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd

Bayside, NY 11358

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

nutty teriyaki chicken
havana
the chop

juices

Cold Pressed Juices

marley mix

$7.00+

Apple, Carrot, Celery & Ginger

adam's apple

$7.00+

Apple, Kale, Lemon & Ginger

apple-ade

$7.00+

Apple & Lemon with Rind

abbot & costello

$7.00+

Apple & Carrot

muscle head

$7.00+

Apple, Beets, Carrot & Celery

youth potion

$7.00+

Apple, Beets, Carrot & Parsley

melina's cure

$7.00+

Apple, Blueberry, Strawberry & Kiwi

the hulk

$7.00+

Celery, Apple, Spinach, Parsley, Kale & Broccoli

Create Your Own Juice

$7.00+

Allergy Buzzter

wheatgrass

$4.00+

lemon ginger cayenne

$4.00+

smoothies

Smoothie Blended with Ice

calypso

$6.00+

Strawberry, Banana & Peaches blended with Strawberry Juice

peach-e-keen

$6.00+

Strawberry, Banana & Peaches blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey

monkey business

$6.00+

Mango, Pineapple & Banana blended with Pineapple Juice

crimson sunrise

$6.00+

Strawberry & Banana blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey

sal's beta boost

$6.00+

Strawberry, Banana & Pear blended with Pineapple Juice

rebecca's rejuvenator

$6.00+

Kale, Pear, Kiwi & Lemon w/ rind blended with Apple Juice

bodacious berry

$6.00+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry & Cranberry blended with Strawberry Juice

tom's brain blast

$6.00+

Blueberry, Strawberry & Banana blended with Vanilla Soy-milk & Honey

mambo passion

$6.00+

Strawberry, Mango, Banana & Kiwi blended with Pineapple Juice

peanut lover

$7.00+

Banana, Granola, Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter blended with Almond Milk

Create Your Own Smoothie

$6.00+

I'm Feeling 22

$8.00+

healthy protein shakes

24oz Protein Shakes Blended with Ice

omega cre

$9.00

energizer

$9.00

1% Low-Fat Milk, Blueberry, Banana, Strabwerry, Granola & Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder

nuts over chocolate

$10.00

1% Low Fat Milk, All Natural Peanut Butter, Granola & Chocolate Isopure Protein Powder

good vibes

$10.00

Almond Milk, Banana, All Natural Peanut Butter, Granola, Wheat Germ, Vanilla & Chocolate Isopure Protein Powder

Create A Shake

$9.00

Omega 3

$9.00

Vanilla Soy-milk, Banana, Mango, Wheat Germ, Granola, Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder & Honey

Immune Booster

$9.00

Fresh Orange Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Echinacea & Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder

Soy Power

$9.00

Vanilla Soy-milk, Pineapple, Banana, Wheat Germ and Vanilla Isopure Protein Powder

açai smoothie

24oz Smoothies Blended with Ice

Brazilian Purple Berry

$9.00

Acai, Blueberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Cranberry & Strawberry Juice

Acai Energy Strawberry

$9.00

Acai, Strawberries, Bananas & Strawberry Juice

Acai Energy Mango

$9.00

Acai, Mango, Banana & Pineapple Juice

Jungle Business

$9.00

Acai, Pineapple, Mango, Banana & Pineapple Juice

Tommy B

$9.00

Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Honey & Vanilla Soy-milk

beverages

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Poland Spring Seltzer

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

GTS KOMBUCHAS

$4.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea 24oz

$3.00

Iced Coffee 24oz

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.50

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$6.00

wrap it! or bowl it!

grilled chicken mex

$12.00

Chicken, Lettuce, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Pepper & Cilantro with Santa-Fe Sauce

nutty teriyaki chicken

nutty teriyaki chicken

$12.00

Chicken, Lettuce, Sprouts & Tomato with Nutty Teriyaki Sauce

havana

$13.00

Chicken, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Rice & Black Beans with Sun-dried Tomato Sauce

chicken caesar

$12.00

Chicken, Romaine Lettuce with Caesar Dressing

grilled vegetarian

$12.00

Grilled Vegetables Marinated in Balsamic & Herbs: Green Zucchini, Eggplant, Green Pepper, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers & Sun-dried Tomato

ho ho hungry

$13.00

Sesame Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Raw Spinach, Avocado, Mozzarella, and Pesto Sauce

protein vegetarian

$12.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Avocado & Nutty Teriyaki Sauce

pesto

$12.00

Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomato, Sprouts & Homemade Pesto Sauce

citrus

citrus

$13.00

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Turkey Bacon & Sprouts and Citrus Dressing

nikki picky

$13.00

Chicken, Jalapeños, Avocado, Spinach, Feta Cheese & Nutty Teriyaki Sauce

build your own wraps!

grilled chicken (Build Your Own)

$12.00

grilled vegetables (Build Your Own)

$11.00

oven carved turkey (Build Your Own)

$12.00Out of stock

albacore tuna (Build Your Own)

$12.00

chunky chicken salad (Build Your Own)

$12.00

flank steak (Build Your Own)

$14.00

wild caught salmon (Build Your Own)

$14.00

tofu (Build Your Own)

$12.00

turkey burger (Build Your Own)

$12.00

bison burger (Build Your Own)

$13.00

beet lentil burger (Build Your Own)

$13.00

spicy bean burger (Build Your Own)

$12.00

california veggie burger (Build Your Own)

$12.00

no meat (Build Your Own)

$10.00

meals... full of protein

protein meal

$7.95

Your choice of: Grilled Chicken, Flank Steak, or Chicken & Flank Steak Combo over Brown Rice with side of Black Beans

low fat low carb

$8.95

Chicken and Steamed Vegetables: Broccoli, Carrot & Squash. Choice of Sauce

balanced meal

$8.95

Black Pepper Chicken, Brown Rice & Steamed Vegetables: Broccoli, Carrot & Squash. Choice of Sauce

j.f.l. combo

$8.95

Your choice of: Chicken, Flank Steak, or Chicken & Flank Steak Combo served with Black Beans, Avocado Salad with side of Flour Tortillas & Mango Salsa or Pico De Gallo

paleo plate

$8.95

Your choice of protein over steamed Broccoli and Sweet Potato with a side of Lemon

power meal

$9.95

Flank Steak, Steamed Vegetables:Broccoli, Carrot & Squash, Brown Rice, Black Beans & Nutty Teriyaki Sauce

lite whole wheat quesadillas

$7.95

Your choice of: Chicken, Flank Steak, or Chicken & Flank Steak Combo made with Cheddar Cheese, with an Avocado Salad, Low Fat Sour Cream, Salsa & Guacamole on the side

sweet queen-oa

$8.95

Your choice of protein, over Quinoa, Sweet Potato and Sautéed Kale

keto plate

$9.95

Your choice of protein over steamed Broccoli, Spinach and Kale, topped with Avocado

"Muy Caliente" Spicy Veggie Quesadillas

$17.25

Grilled Spicy Bean Burger, Grilled Eggplant, Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers & Spicy Salsa on a Sun Dried Tomato Wrap

TKO Meal

$15.95

Ginger Chicken Over Brown Rice

Oriental Sesame Chicken Meal

$15.95

Sesame Chicken, with Ginger Sauce over Lettuce, Brown Rice, Black Beans, with our Signature Nutty Teriyaki Sauce

Grilled Salmon Meal With Brown Rice

$17.95

Skewered Teriyaki Chicken Meal

$16.95

Chicken Kebab over Brown Rice, Steamed Vegetables comprising of Broccoli, Carrots and Squash and Mango Salsa

salads

grilled chicken over spring mix

$15.00

with Cherry Tomatoes and Cucumbers with Creamy Balsamic Dressing on the side

tuna de pica

$16.00

Albacore Tuna Fish, Mayonnaise, Lemon, Black Pepper, Tomato, Avocado, Sprouts served with Mixed Greens & Blue Chips & Creamy Balsamic Dressing on the side

caribbean

$17.00

Diced Grilled Chicken, Sprouts, Avocado, Cilantro, Mandarin Oranges, Tomato & Lemon over Romaine Lettuce & Homemade Zesty Citrus Dressing

chloe's sweet & crunchy salad

$17.00

Chicken, over Mixed Greens, Beets, Feta Cheese, Walnuts & Creamy Balsamic Dressing

grilled chicken caesar salad

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce with a Side of Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing

the pattie salad

$17.00

Ginger Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro, Goat Cheese & Caesar Dressing

mediterranean

$17.00

Chicken Marinated in Ginger & Garlic, Red Onions, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese over Romaine Lettuce & Homemade Zesty Citrus Dressing

Create A Salad

$9.00

#1 Chuncky Chicken Salad

$17.00

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix Salad

$9.00

healthy rice bowls

the chop

$16.00+

hot turkey chili

$16.00+

kale rice

$16.00+

j.f.l. bowl

$17.00+

glazed salmon

$17.00+

poached salmon

$17.00+

juicy for life burgers

turkey burger

$13.00

california veggie burger

$13.50

garden burger

$13.95

veggie gyro burger

$13.50

bayside's very veggie burger

$13.95

bison burger

$14.75

homemade soups

lentil

$4.50+

split pea

$4.50+

chicken vegetable

$4.50+

side dishes

long grain brown rice

$3.75+

quinoa

$3.75+

steamed vegetables

$5.25+

Broccoli, Carrots, Squash and Sweet Potato

mexican black beans

$4.75+

sweet potato

$4.50

Side Salad

$7.50

blue chips with salsa

$6.00

Very Berry Oatmeal

$4.50

Chilled Oatmeal made with Soy Milk, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana & Honey

Peanut Butter Oatmeal

$4.50

Chilled Oatmeal made with Soy Milk, All Natural Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey & Topped with Chocolate Chips

banana rama

$5.00

Whole Banana with Peanut Butter on a Plain Wrap

Banana

$0.92

Wrap on Side

$2.00

2oz Side of Sauce

$0.50

8oz Side of Sauce

$5.00

Half Avocado

$4.00

Whole Avocado

$6.50

Meat Sides

desserts and treats

Bean Field Chips

$2.00Out of stock

North Fork Chips

$2.25

Complete Cookies

$2.75

Sans Baking Banana Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Sans Baking Cookies

$3.25Out of stock

Sans Baking Brownies

$4.25

Sans Baking Vegan Brownie

$4.25Out of stock

Caroline's Low-Fat Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Power Balls

$9.00

Sans Baking Pumpkin Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Sans Baking GF Cinnamon Donut

$4.50Out of stock

Brunch

All Brunch Menu Items served with a small Coffee, Tea, Juice or Smoothie. All Omelettes served with an English Muffin and Sweet Potato

Peter's Anabolic Protein Omelette

$14.50

4 Egg Whites, Flank Steak, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese

Vegetable Harvest Omelette

$13.25

4 Egg Whites, Peppers, Onions, Eggplant, Squash, Spinach,Tomatoes with Mozzarella Cheese

Beto Turkey Omelette

$14.25Out of stock

Fresh Turkey Breast, 4 Egg Whites, Onions & Tomatoes topped with a slice of Avocado

The Pump Wrap

$14.50

4 Egg Whites, Flank Steak, Onions, Tomatoes & Salsa served in a Whole Wheat Wrap

Steve's Morning Wrap

$13.25

4 Egg Whites, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onions & Peppers served in a Whole Wheat Wrap

Rosie Wrap

$13.25

Grilled Chicken, Egg Whites, Tomatoes & Onions

Create Your Own Omelette

$13.25

Brunch Sides

Multi-Grain English Muffin

$2.25

Side Of Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Kids

melina's cheese quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken or Cheese Only quesadilla. Cheddar is the default cheese. Let us know if you care for something else.

crazy chicken wrap

$14.00

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Turkey Bacon, house made Nutty Teriyaki

chicken little

$13.75

Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Cheddar Cheese

pb & J

$11.75

nutty teriyaki kids meal

$13.50

Grilled Chicken over Brown Rice with a side of Nutty Teriyaki

Old School Wrap It Or Bowl It!

#5 Honey Dijon Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sunflower Sprouts, Honey Dijon

#6 Albacore Tuna Wrap

$13.00

Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomatoes

#7 Sesame Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Sesame Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sunflower Sprouts with our signature Nutty Teriyaki Sauce

#8 Turkey Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Oven Carved Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sunflower Sprouts, Feta Cheese and house made Guacamole Salsa

#10 Flank Steak Wrap

$14.00

Flank Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sunflower Sprouts, and Mango Salsa

#11 Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sunflower Sprouts, and Mango Salsa

#13 Teriyaki Glaze Wrap

$13.25

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sundried Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers with Teriyaki Glaze

#15 Turkinator Wrap

$15.50Out of stock

Oven Carved Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Brown Rice, Jalapeños, Mozzarella, and house made Santa Fe Dressing

#16 Blackened Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Blackened Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sunflower Sprouts, with house made Pico De Gallo

#18 Tofu Rice Wrap

$13.25

Sautéed Tofu, Brown Rice, Sun dried Tomatoes, Grilled Onions & Green Peppers with Teriyaki Glaze

#21 Crazy Spicy Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

Oven Carved Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Feta Cheese, Sautéed Spinach, Lite Black Beans, Jalapeños, Cilantro, and Sunflower Sprouts

#29 Adama Wrap

$15.50

Grilled California Veggie Burger, Beets, Mixed Greens, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Red Onions with house made Citrus Dressing

Turkey Lettuce Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Oven Carved Turkey, Avocado, Tomatoes. (Recommended on the Lettuce Wrap) All others are fine too.

Calorie Cruncher Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, with Balsamic Vinegraitte

Tuna De-Pica Wrap

$15.50

Albacore Tuna, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts, Black Pepper with house made Creamy Balsamic Dressing

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside, NY 11358

Directions

Gallery
Juice For Life image
Juice For Life image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bayside Chicken Lovers
orange starNo Reviews
215-9 Northern Blvd Bayside, NY 11361
View restaurantnext
Mario's Pizza & Cucina - 163-01 29th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
163-01 29th Avenue Queens, NY 11358
View restaurantnext
Avo Taco - Queens location - 212-97 26th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
212-97 26th Ave Bayside,, NY 11360
View restaurantnext
When in Bangkok
orange starNo Reviews
161-16 Northern Blvd Flushing, NY 11358
View restaurantnext
La Mezcla
orange starNo Reviews
201-09 Northern Blvd Bayside, NY 11361
View restaurantnext
Baraki - 38-29 Bell Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
38-29 Bell Boulevard Queens, NY 11361
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bayside

Spot Dessert Bar - Flushing
orange star4.3 • 2,748
39-16 Prince St Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Pho Metro - 31-16 Farrington St
orange star4.5 • 1,247
31-16 Farrington St Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Kalamaki GR
orange star4.3 • 811
2906 172nd St Flushing, NY 11358
View restaurantnext
Main Street Bagels
orange star4.6 • 612
72-26 Main Street Flushing, NY 11367
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 1513-Northern Flushing
orange star4.0 • 492
156-24 Northern Blvd Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 1503-Queens Crossing
orange star4.0 • 492
136-17 39th ave Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bayside
Whitestone
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Bayside
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston